Alaska Salmon Bake with Pecan Crunch Coating

Quite flavorful. I'm going to rate it 5 stars for flavor, but when I make it again, I think it needs minor changes to be considered out of this world. First of all, for 6 pieces of salmon, the mustard/honey mixture should be doubled to easily coat all of the fish. Don't mess with the proportions because the sweet/sour flavor was perfect. FYI, I used the course ground dijon which I think made it extra flavorful. Secondly, the breadcrumbs were a little overwhelming, so I would recommend decreasing maybe by half. In fact I had trouble sprinkling the pecan breadcrumb mixture because the breadcrumbs would clump together. I think it may be easier to coat in breadcrumbs first, and then sprinkle the parsley and nuts on top. I will definitely make this again...oh, and my 4yr old son even gobbled it up!