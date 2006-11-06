Alaska Salmon Bake with Pecan Crunch Coating

Baked salmon makes an excellent main course!

Recipe by Christine L

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). In a small bowl, mix together the mustard, butter, and honey. In another bowl, mix together the bread crumbs, pecans, and parsley.

  • Season each salmon fillet with salt and pepper. Place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Brush with mustard-honey mixture. Cover the top of each fillet with bread crumb mixture.

  • Bake for 10 minutes per inch of thickness, measured at thickest part, or until salmon just flakes when tested with a fork. Serve garnished with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 91.2mg; sodium 352.9mg. Full Nutrition
