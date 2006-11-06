Alaska Salmon Bake with Pecan Crunch Coating
Baked salmon makes an excellent main course!
I made this as written, and we enjoyed it. However, if I were to make it again, I would use a hot tangy English mustard (we could barely taste the Dijon), decrease the amount of honey (too sweet for my taste), and use more pecans and less breadrcrumbs (making it more crunchy and flavorsome). The '10 minute per inch of thickness' baking suggestion was absolutely spot-on. Thank you, Christine!Read More
I didn't find that the coating added much to the salmon. I liked the addition of the dijon flavour but unfortunately, my husband doesn't like mustard and so that was what he liked the least. So, this recipe wasn't for us.Read More
Really good. After I mixed the mustard, butter and honey I refrigerated it for about 15 minutes so that it thickened. It stayed on the salmon better as it was not so runny. Then I pressed the bread crumb mixture into it. I also used a little extra parsley for more color.
I am completely addicted to this! I used already prepared honey mustard (I bought from tastefully simple), mixed the bread crumbs in with the mustard mixture it was FANTASTIC! Thank goodness my Dad goes Salmon fishing & shares his catch with me (it's best with fresh Salmon). Thanks so much Chris, this is better than what I've paid $25 for in a resturant!
There is one word to describe this dish-- Delicious! I added a little garlic powder to the mustard and honey sauce, marinated it about an hour, than added the bread crumbs and pecans prior to baking.
EASY!!!! Very classy and delicious!! I make it all the time---I keep a container of the pecan topping in my freezer. All I do is spoon on the mustard and sprinkle on the ready-made topping and bake. Awesome.
Easy to prepare and nice taste. I used walnuts instead of pecans. This recipe is very similar to the Baked Dijon Salmon recipe on this site as well.
My husband and I both loved this dish! I halved the recipe and used a 1-pound fillet instead of the six small ones. There was a little bit too much mustard--next time I will add a bit more honey and take away a bit of mustard. But we will definitely be making this again. And it's so easy!
DE-LI-CIOUS!!! Such a great, tasty and elegant recipe, and so easy to make!!!. I reserved some of the mustard-honey mixture, and served in on top of the salmon once it was done. My 22 month old daughter LOVED it, thanks for a great recipe!
Fabulous! Compares to a superb salmon dinner in a seafood restaurant. We all loved it. However, I only used about half of the sauce. Will make less next time.
To die for!! Thanks for the recipe!
I've been making this recipe since 2002. It's my daughter's favorite meal. I serve it to guests as well as just the family, and it always gets rave reviews. Be sure to use fresh parsley instead of dried - there's a definite difference in flavor. I always use a 2 pound center cut piece of salmon and prepare it early. After putting the topping on the fish, I refrigerate it. I also prepare twice baked potatoes ahead of time and refrigerate those along with asparagus coated with olive oil and garlic salt. When dinner time rolls around, I bake the salmon and potatoes and grill the asparagus on a grill pan - dinner in 20 mins with no fuss! Great for company!
I love seafood and this recipe is headed straight to my top 5 seafood favorites! I recommend making it just the way it's written the first time. I see a lot of reviewers suggesting a bit more of this, less of that, and I understand that we all have our own preferences, but really this was very good as written and the perfect baseline, even if you do tweak a bit.
A very elegant salmon! This was wonderful and great tasting. Preparation time was approximate and everything was easy to prepare. I did tone down on the amount of mustard to 2 T, and butter to 2T, melted. I increased the honey to sweeten up the sauce (personal preference). I seasoned the salmon with a little sea salt and black pepper and then marinated the salmon in the honey, butter, mustard for 6 hours. In a food processor I pulsed fresh italian parsley, 1/4 cup white bread crumbs, and 1 cup organic raw pecans. I pressed the crumb mixture into the salmon before baking at 400 degrees. It took a little longer in baking time because I had thicker cuts of salmon. The results were absolutely amazing! The salmon was light, flaky, sweet and flavorful. I could taste a subtle hint of the dijon mustard. The pecans added a nice texture to the coating of salmon. I served this over a bed of, "Quick and Easy Sautee Spinach," and "Mushroom Rice," all from this website. I will put this in my recipe box and make this again!
I had everything to make this and it was patiently waiting in my Recipe Box. Yes, this is so easy! I followed the recipe exactly and it is truly wonderful! The only thing I'll do different is to marinate the salmon with the butter, mustard, honey mixture. Thank you Chris for a new favorite! UPDATE DEC 2011: Marinate was very tender but I really didn't notice much of a flavor change - so I'll save time by not marinating as the recipe is originally written.
It's been a while since I've been amazed by a recipe, but I was truly impressed by this one! I did not change a thing. The cooking time is perfect - no over cooked fish here. I crumbled a slice of whole wheat for the fresh bread crumbs. I served the fish on a bed of baby spinach sauteed with evoo, garlic, fresh black pepper, and really good quality coarse sea salt. I also made the Basic Beurre Blanc (French white wine cream sauce), which tied in all the flavors perfectly. I thought this dish would be a culinary stretch for my hubby, but he finished a huge piece despite not being too hungry. I wish I could give this 10 stars for being so simple with ingredients and quick with the prep & cooking time. Fish, spinach, and sauce were on the table in 30 minutes.
Oh boy was this good! I used chopped walnuts and pistachios with the breadcrumbs, and mixed in dried parsley as I didn't have any fresh. I also substituted some sugar for the honey as I was out (and the sugar was to taste as I don't like too much sweetness). Served with mushy peas and a glass of Chardonnay, it was a terrific - and easy - meal. Will definitely make again.
Oh my God! This recipe is AWESOME!! I generally don't like salmon but this had an incredible taste - definitely a keeper! I used fresh breadcrumbs cut into roughly 0.5-1cm pieces which gave the salmon such an amazing mouth-watering texture. Can't wait to make it again!
The only thing I did differently about this recipe is I used 4tsp of agave nectar (WAY lower glycemic index than honey) instead of 5tsp, because so many people had warned about its being too sweet. It was a little bit sweet, but I thought the sharpness of the mustard balanced it well. Also I would highly recommend serving this dish with wild rice - the nutty, heavy flavor of the rice complemented the crisp, sweet topping so, so well.
This recipe was wonderful as written. I did not make any changes. When the salmon was ready to put in the oven, we had a slight delay and it sat out at room temp. for about 20 minutes with the topping on it. This helped to moisten the crumbs slightly and made for a nice crispy topping that did not fall off the fish. I will do that on purpose when I make this again.
yum......i followed the recipe to a "T"... the pecans was a nice addition to the salmon, didnt need any sauce for this like i normally need for fish.
Made it for Christmas, was a hit! it was literally gone within 10 minutes! I've made this 3 times already. I've found it works well on Tilapia too, but I prefer the original recipe with salmon.
This recipe is GREAT! The flavor goes really well with mashed potatoes. I will definitely make this again!!
This was EXCELLENT, thank you!!! The cook time was spot-on!
Very, very good. Instead of honey, used maple syrup, and instead of pecans I used almonds, with fantastic results. Will certainly make again.
Quite flavorful. I'm going to rate it 5 stars for flavor, but when I make it again, I think it needs minor changes to be considered out of this world. First of all, for 6 pieces of salmon, the mustard/honey mixture should be doubled to easily coat all of the fish. Don't mess with the proportions because the sweet/sour flavor was perfect. FYI, I used the course ground dijon which I think made it extra flavorful. Secondly, the breadcrumbs were a little overwhelming, so I would recommend decreasing maybe by half. In fact I had trouble sprinkling the pecan breadcrumb mixture because the breadcrumbs would clump together. I think it may be easier to coat in breadcrumbs first, and then sprinkle the parsley and nuts on top. I will definitely make this again...oh, and my 4yr old son even gobbled it up!
Great recipe! Only suggestion would be to broil the salmon rather than bake.. so that it evenly crusts and not just the sides. The flavor was great.. my husband loved it. We served it with a hot orzo pasta salad. Thanks!!
Hubby loved this! Personally, I thought it was a little heavy on the mustard, but the appearance of the dish was awesome, and I can decrease the mustard a tad the next time I make it. I used panko and omitted the salt and pepper. The mustard added enough salt for our palates.
We enjoy this recipe. Even my mustard hating husband likes it.
i luved this...i made it this fall and forgot to review it...i used panko crumbs and followed the rest of the recipe as stated and will forsure make it AGAIN...thanks for sharing...
10 stars if I could.... this is to die for. Made it as written, with Panko (sp?) bread crumbs. Oh, did use cilrento instead of parsley, then made a Pico Di Galo to serve along side of it. Also brown rice, fesh corn on the cob, and brussel spouts. It was GREAT - my husband raved all night. I also just used a large salmon, not individual fillets. - Whats nice about this is it is simple enough for dinner, but elegant enought for company. Very impresive.
I suggest pressing in the bread crumb pecan mixture on the salmon after sprinkling it on so it won't fall off while serving.
This was pretty tasty. I made recipe exactly as stated and it turned out just great. I did cook a tiny bit longer. Thanks for sharing!
Made it as written for dinner tonight. It was delicious. Thanks so much for showing me a new way to prepare salmon. I was given many salmon cutlets (I usually cook with fillets) and this recipe worked really well. We had the salmon with steamed zucchini and carrots.
this is my favourite fish dish! i often make it with a white fish, such as halibut or snapper. instead of coarse bread crumbs (which my supermarket doesn't carry??), i'll use salad croutons! sometimes instead of pecans, i'll use pistachios! i discovered they're absolutely delicious in this recipe when i forgot to buy pecans, but had some pistachios on hand. the most important thing with the nuts is to always toast them!! this is a great base recipe to play with! its a keeper!!
Great! I used a horseradish mustard and almonds instead of pecans, it was delicious and easy...definitely a keeper!
This is awesome! I substitute olive oil for the butter. The coating freezes well - I quadruple the coating, divide it, and freeze it in zip locs to save time for future meals.
Great base recipe that you add your own touches to. I bought a whole fillet with skin on (about 1 1/4 lbs) and sliced it into 8 portions. Sprinkled fish with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika. I didn't measure the butter, honey, and mustard mixture - just did it to taste. Put it on the fish and let it "marinate" in the fridge for a couple of hours. Toasted the pecans then chopped them in the food processor. Left out the breadcrumbs and pressed the pecans into the mustard mixture. Cooking time was perfect. Absolutely amazing!
Really Good! I made this for a dinner and it was a hit!!! I made it with Salmon and Red Snapper the Salmon was definitely better!!!
Hi Chris, This recipe was exceptional, and exceptionally easy too! I used 8 oz. center cut salmon filets, brushed them with the butter mix, and then coated with the crumbs. I did this early in the day, and just popped it into the oven at dinner. I baked it using a "slow roast" technique. Twenty five minutes at 250 degrees. One other tweaking---instead of 1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs, I used 1/2 cup of dried plain bread crumbs. I processed the breadcrumbs with the pecans, until a moist meal consistency. Four happy diners last night! Much thanks, Jeff
This recipe was a huge hit, and it was so easy!!! I took the advice of marinating the salmon for 2 hours before baking it. I also substituted Fresh Bread Crumbs for Parmesan Bread Crumbs and it turned out faboulous. We had company over for dinner and EVERYONE loved it!! Thank you Christine for sharing this recipe!!
Just loved it.
I made this as an alternate at Thanksgiving and it was approved by all. My mom who at every restaraunt we go to orders salmon loved it and said that it was one of the best that she has tried.
Wow! This was amazing! I would highly recommend it! I bought some fresh salmon filets and put the mustard/honey mix in the fridge for 30 minutes to thicken. Instead of baking them I put them on a wooden cedar plank on the grill and they were amazing!
Tasteless
Very good, will make again
To die for! We can't eat wheat but we chop up Barbara's O's cereal for the bread crumbs which works great. I made this for Christmas dinner with this beautiful black rice and brussel sprouts w/apples. It was like we were eating at a fancy restaurant.
My family likes this very much. I don't change a thing, though I eyeball everything. My 11 yr old and 13 yr old claim they don't like fish and usually grumble when I serve it to them. However, they gobble this up with no left overs (and I make almost double the recommended portion). - I serve this with Japanese-Style Sesame Green Beans (from this site) and linguine in an Alfredo sauce.
If I could give this 10 stars I would!!! My family sayd I am going to "wear this recipe out!" I swap sliced almonds for the pecans & cut the butter back a bit or sometimes simply brush with olive oil & put honey/mustard mixture on .......takes me minutes to prepare now & 20 mins in the oven.....great for dinner parties or everyday..when I have guests over I always print off the recipe before they coma as I know they're going to ask for it once they've eaten!
This will be one of my go-to recipes when we have company. It is elegant, delicious, and super easy to prepare. I also prepared the honey-mustard-butter mixture an hour ahead and let the filets soak in it. Also, I might take another reviewer's advice and increase the pecans while decreasing the breadcrumbs slightly in the crust mixture to make it a bit more crunchy. But you can't beat this dish. I served it with brussel sprouts roasted in Meyer's lemon-infused olive oil and the "Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes" also from this site. To die for...
This recipe is amazing! It has become a staple in our house. I use equal parts butter, mustard, and honey and then dip the whole piece of salmon through the mustard mixture and then into the crumb mixture. I also use whole wheat/multigrain bread(I save all the end pieces and make crumbs out of them cause no one likes to eat them) as it gives more flavor and is a bit more health concious, as well as either whole almonds or pecans, and then just run it all through the food processor with the parsly to make the crumbs. delicious!!!
I love salmon and this recipe for it! But instead of adding honey and the dijon mustard separate, I just bought the French's Dijon honey mustard. I forgot to add the lemon wedges which would have added an extra zing to the dish but overall very tasty!
My husband and i loved this. Made it with the Asparagus with Cranberries and Pinenuts recipe frp, this site and a wild rice blend. Made for a very romantic dinner at home.
Absolutely the BEST salmon dish I've ever made! And it couldn't have been easier.
Nice change of pace from grilled salmon. I added some cayenne and garlic powder sauce for some added zip. I added panko bread crumbs since they are crunchier. Lastly, sprayed some cooking spray on top and broiled for a few minutes to get more crunch. Would make this recipe again.
This was a great preparation for salmon. Everyone in the family really enjoyed. Thanks for sharing.
This was definitely yummy yummy. It would be nice for a fancy dinner.
This is a very good recipe, I followed it exactly and it was a great main dish for our Christmas day meal.
This recipe has a really great mix of flavors. I followed the recipe exactly as it said and it worked out perfectly. I love the salty-sweet, crunchy-soft, salmon, honey, mustard, and pecan combination.
AMAZING recipe! Living in the PNW I've eaten a lot of salmon, but none better than this. After cooking for many years, I seldom follow a recipe exactly as written and didn't in this case either. Instead of parsley, I used fresh dill and rather than baking the salmon in the oven (too hot) I soaked a cedar plank in water for 30 minutes and than cooked the fish on the BBQ for about 10 minutes. My family, especially my mom-in-law, couldn't get over how delicious this recipe tastes.
My husband asks me to make this all the time! It's absolutely DELICIOUS!!!!
FANTASTIC! I used seasoned bread crumbs, honey dijon mustard & I coated all sides of the salmon w/ the honey mustard mixture & pecan mixture. I converted the recipe down to 4 & then only used 3 salmon. Next time I will make more of the honey mustard mixture to drizzle on teh pecan coated salmon. I served this w/ an apple cranberry salad, Harvest Yams (definitely one of my better pairings...the flavors were a wonderful complement to each other) & fresh rolls....cranberry pie II for dessert. Thansk for a wonderful recipe Christine L.!
I made this, although the salmon was good and moist, I think i went wrong by using Italian bread crumbs instead of plain. Please dont use the italian just use plan or make some from scratch. The other honey mix and italian bread crumbs were not a good combination .Will try again with plain. Otherwise it prob wouldve been much better.
Throw out all of your salmon recipes and use nothing but this!! It is most awesome. My husband had something similar to this in a restaurant and I've been trying to duplicate it. This is even better. We love honey mustard, so used it instead of Dijon. You rock Chris!!
I really enjoyed this but my boyfriend LOVED it- we are at a bit of a disadvantage because we are landlocked, so we used frozen salmon- and we are salmon snobs (moved from the PacNW), and this recipe made it pretty darn decent- also pretty easy to make
Great potential! I tossed the topping with a little melted butter - made it very rich. Next time I am going to try something savory rather than the honey-mustard - maybe garlic & butter. I must have used too much honey/mustard mixture because it ran off the fish and burned in the pan before the salmon was cooked thru. I think this would also be really good on chicken!
This dish was excellent! Restaurant quality, in my opinion. I made it for my uncle's 50th Birthday and it was a huge hit. I only added about a third of the amount of honey the recipe called for as none of my family are big fans of sweets. Also, it worked better to just soften the butter rather than melt it. It spread very easily on the salmon that way. Thanks for the great recipe!
i made this for my family for dinner tonight and everyone loved it. including my, very hard to please, brother. i loved it myself. i strongly , however, reccomend that u add some lemon. i did and it gave it a real kick. it was great!! thank u
Favorite!
It tastes good, but the coating is kind of heavy. If I'm going to put anything on salmon, I'd prefer a teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds. Contrary to what another reviewer said, a good restaruant would be serving good salmon that doesn't need to be covered up like this.
Delicious!
I made this exactly as listed except I spread the honey mustard sauce on top of fish and let it sit (covered) in fridge for an hour or more because I was having a guest and wanted everything done ahead of time. When I was ready I spread the crumb mixture on top and baked like instructed. THIS FISH WAS DELICIOUS!!! I DEFINITELY will make this again and not change a thing! NOTE: remove skin from salmon before cooking! You can see a demo on UTube video.
LOVE this recipe!! I have been making this for over 4 years after we found it on here, and turns our exceptional every time we make it!!
This is a very special treat! You will love this dish!
This recipe was fantastic!!! Good suggestion about putting the honey butter mix in fridge to cool. Should use a rough chop on the pecans. I used a high speed processer and the pecans turned to dust! The glaze is perfect. Also use a piece of foil to line the pan to make clean up easier. Will use this recipe again. Loved it. Thanks.
LOVE THIS! I honestly had never tried fish before until I made this dish and it was awesome! I added a little more honey to the glaze to make it sweeter.
I decided to try this recipe out to give Dijon a second shot. To be honest, I don't care for it. This recipe did it no justice. I will def try this again, but without the Dijon.
This recipe is totally AWESOME! It made salmon lovers out of the entire family and those who I shared the recipe with as well. Don't wait until Christmas to make this. Once a year isn't enough when you are taking as great as this recipe is!
Nice recipe. I served it with the mashed sweet potatoes on this website as a side, and they compliment each other nicely. I think next time I'll mix just a tiny bit of olive oil into the dry mixture- not enough to make it wet or soggy, but just to get the dry stuff to hold together on the fish a little better. Will make this again. Thanks for the recipe, Christine!
This is so easy to make and tastes like something you'd eat at a fine restaurant (I was moved to even garnish our dinner plates with parsley, the entree looked so good!). Served with rice pilaf, a great match for stray pecans from the topping (which my son had the audacity to scrape off).
Easy and Delicious. I LOVED this dish, and will definitely make this over and over again! Very flavorful! I did marinate the salmon in the mustard/honey/butter sauce for about 11/2 hrs. before I added the topping. I removed the skin and brushed the sauce onto the underside of the fish as well. I used panko bread crumbs along with the pecans and parsley. Otherwise, I followed the recipe and it turned out wonderful. One of the best recipes I've found on here.
This recipe is always a winner. If you have the fish cut into individual servings; it will not only taste delicious but look extremely appetizing as well. I have made this recipe twice....once with dried bread crumbs and once with fresh. It came out wonderfully both times.
This came out beautiful! I made as written but we only used two salmon fillets so I really coated the fish with the Dijon/honey mixture. We are saving the rest of eh pecan/bread crumb mix to put on pork chops tomorrow. We may make the entire mix again.
Amazing! Thanks!
This recipe was restaurant quality! I took the advice of a few other reviewers and added a little olive oil on top to moisten the crust. I also used 12-grain bread. It was great. The ingredients in the sauce blended perfectly. I had to stop myself from eating it by the spoonful! Thanks for a delicious recipe. I'll be sharing it with others.
This dish was our Christmas dinner last year. I purchased wild salmon from Sam's club and used the entire salmon from this recipe. It was out of this world. I don't think I have had better salmon yet and we eat a lot of salmon! You have to try this recipe if you like salmon and loads of flavor. Great recipe!
Easy to make....easier to impress those who eat it! Wonderful recipe!
Absolutely the BEST fish recipe out there. Even company who don't like fish say it's great. I did make a few changes. I add two tbsp of mayo to my mustard mixture and then refrigerate it until all other ingredients are prepared. I substituted ritz cracker crumbs for the bread crumbs and double the pecans. And then I roll the fish in the honey mixture and then roll them in the crumb mixture. Drizzle with the butter and bake. Absolutely awesome.
Very easy to make and very tasty. I printed this recipe up 5 years ago and finally got around to making it. This will definitely stay in my permanent recipe file. Thanks!
Excellent recipe. I've used walnuts instead of pecans with no problem. I served it with Wasabi Tartar Sauce, from this site, as a dipping sauce on the side. The sweet of the salmon combined with the hot of the tartar sauce really woke up our mouth. Guests loved it.
I made this dish and my boyfriend who doesn't really like salmon even enjoyed it. I made a little extra sauce and after I finished cooking the salmon, I drizzled it over top. It was great. Will definitely make again!
Made it as instructed, with one minor alteration: placed filet on top of lemon slices for baking. Oh... And I used a side instead of individual filets.
This was excellent. Loved the pecans with the salmon. Very easy to make.
This was a very good recipe. May add a little more mustard next time for some extra kick. We are definatly adding this to the monthly menu.
Great recipe! I was very impressed. I made the recipe as posted. I think my preference would be to go with 2 parts pecans to 1 part bread crumbs. Definately worth a try! Making it again next week!
Easy to make & very delicious.
This was very good! I used walnuts instead of pecans. Am actually making again next week!
This was wonderful. We loved the different flavors all combined. My 20 month old scarfed it down before I even sat down at the table and he kept wanting more! My 4 yr old daughter liked it too but my 7 yr old son didn't, only because he doesn't like nuts. This is a keeper recipe!
I liked this recipe, but some people in my family didn`t like it so much due to honey because it was sweet. I used walnuts instead of pecan.
