Hot Cocoa Mix

I make this at the beginning of the cold weather, and have it ready all winter. Vary the flavor of your mix by trying flavored nondairy creamer; I like the cinnamon.

By Earla Taylor

45
15 cups, or about 45 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine milk powder, confectioner's sugar, cocoa powder, and creamer. Stir till thoroughly combined. Store cocoa mixture in an airtight container. Makes about 15 cups mix, or enough for about 45 servings.

  • For 1 serving, place 1/3 cup cocoa mixture in a coffee cup or mug, and add 3/4 cup boiling water. Stir to dissolve. Top with dollop of whipped cream or a few marshmallows, if desired.

175 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 2g; cholesterol 5.3mg; sodium 150.1mg. Full Nutrition
