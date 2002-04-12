Hot Cocoa Mix
I make this at the beginning of the cold weather, and have it ready all winter. Vary the flavor of your mix by trying flavored nondairy creamer; I like the cinnamon.
I make this at the beginning of the cold weather, and have it ready all winter. Vary the flavor of your mix by trying flavored nondairy creamer; I like the cinnamon.
Just a note...this is a super recipe, but you will want to stick with the powdered sugar, only because it helps to make it thick and rich, and unless you use superfine sugar, white sugar will most likely end up at the bottom of the container because it's heavier than all the other ingredients. I added a bit more cocoa powder, and also added a jar of amaretto creamer to a batch, it was amazing!! For a batch for the kids I added about a cup and a half more powdered sugar, and on another batch I added cinnamon sticks inside the containers I sent. I have never had so many raves...this is a keeper, and one to definetly experiment with!! :) *Extra added Note* I just made a new batch omitting one cup of the milk for 2 small containers of cinnamon creamer, and using 1 cup of nestles quick along with the cocoa (ok, so christmas is depleting my pantry a bit!) :) But it was so incredibly good that I decided to keep the whole batch for our family and go to the store to make a new one!! One Last note, added in 2009, while making the cocoa last year, I found that making it all in a big kitchen trash bag made this SO much easier to mix...really, try it, you'll love it!!Read More
I have to say this recipe as it stands is not good. It's very watery and not nearly sweet enough as I've noticed most reviewers comment on. Sorry Earla. That being said, I think I managed to perfect it. I made it in a half batch with the following measures: 1-1/2 C Hershey's Cocoa Powder 3 C Powdered Sugar 5 C Powdered Milk 1 C Powdered Creamer (I find Borden's is the best) To make some fab modifications that will really knock their socks off, try adding 2 tsp ground cinnamon to the mix for Mexican Hot Chocolate. Or for a more festive variety, reduce the sugar by 1/2 cup, then powder 12 candy canes in the blender and add into the mix for a nice Candy Cane Cocoa! My husband loves this one so much, I can't seem to get any out for gifts!Read More
I have to say this recipe as it stands is not good. It's very watery and not nearly sweet enough as I've noticed most reviewers comment on. Sorry Earla. That being said, I think I managed to perfect it. I made it in a half batch with the following measures: 1-1/2 C Hershey's Cocoa Powder 3 C Powdered Sugar 5 C Powdered Milk 1 C Powdered Creamer (I find Borden's is the best) To make some fab modifications that will really knock their socks off, try adding 2 tsp ground cinnamon to the mix for Mexican Hot Chocolate. Or for a more festive variety, reduce the sugar by 1/2 cup, then powder 12 candy canes in the blender and add into the mix for a nice Candy Cane Cocoa! My husband loves this one so much, I can't seem to get any out for gifts!
Just a note...this is a super recipe, but you will want to stick with the powdered sugar, only because it helps to make it thick and rich, and unless you use superfine sugar, white sugar will most likely end up at the bottom of the container because it's heavier than all the other ingredients. I added a bit more cocoa powder, and also added a jar of amaretto creamer to a batch, it was amazing!! For a batch for the kids I added about a cup and a half more powdered sugar, and on another batch I added cinnamon sticks inside the containers I sent. I have never had so many raves...this is a keeper, and one to definetly experiment with!! :) *Extra added Note* I just made a new batch omitting one cup of the milk for 2 small containers of cinnamon creamer, and using 1 cup of nestles quick along with the cocoa (ok, so christmas is depleting my pantry a bit!) :) But it was so incredibly good that I decided to keep the whole batch for our family and go to the store to make a new one!! One Last note, added in 2009, while making the cocoa last year, I found that making it all in a big kitchen trash bag made this SO much easier to mix...really, try it, you'll love it!!
I made 2 seperate batches of this mix with 2 different types of cocoa and they both came out very different. Surprisingly, Hershey's cocoa yielded a richer, more chocolatey cocoa (which in turn required more sugar) than the more expensive cocoa. This could be a reason why different people had different results. I rated this 4 stars because of the adjustments I made (increased cocoa to 2 cups, and sugar to 6. Added 1 tsp salt. I also used nonfat dry milk so I increased the cremora by 1/2 cup for a richer taste.) I also followed the suggestion of sifting my ingredients and grinding the dry milk to fine powder. Thta helped reduce the "mud" in the bottom of your cup and made for a creamier texture. In my opinion this compares to the mixes you buy from the store but I like the control over what you put in it. I made one batch with hazelnut creamer and that came out really good - tasted like the Landolakes version. Thanks for a versatile recipe! **new note added 12/3** I made a mocha flavored batch by adding 10 TBS instant coffe ground up, extra cup of sugar and cremora each and 1/2 tsp dried vanilla powder and it was a big hit!
O.K, I read other reviews and tweeked this a little, first off I ran the powdered milk through the food processor to make it powdery fine. used two cups of cocoa and increased the powdered sugar to 6 cups. We ended up with a yummy, creamy cocoa without the funny powdered milk taste hat makes you want to add Nestlies Quick, or just use the store seuff in the first place.
I’ve made this recipe before following the listed recipe precisely and it is fine, but not the best. This time I substituted Hershey’s Special Dark cocoa powder for regular cocoa powder. The taste was much more rich and chocolatey. It reminded me of what you’d buy at an expensive coffee shop. The dark cocoa powder bumps the recipe up to 5 stars in my book!
I altered this recipe slightly and I LOVE it! I use a large plastic punch bowl to mix in...you really need a BIG bowl and this works perfectly. I use 10 cups milk powder, 6 cups powdered sugar, 2 cups cocoa powder, 1 3/4 cups "Royale" Cremora, 2 envelopes of Stephens sipping cocoa mix, and 1 bag of mini-marshmallows. It makes 8 pint jars. Because of the marshmallows, you need to "tap" the jar to take out air pockets. I make a nice variation using 2 1/2 tsp. of Cinnamon with an extra 1/2 cup powdered sugar. I call it "Gourmet Christmas Cocoa". I decorate the top with fabric and raffia, add a cute tag and sell these jars at Craft Fairs for $4.50 each. Actual cost works out to about $1.80 per jar, but the jar itself is the most expensive. I use Penzeys Vietnamese Cinnamon and Penzeys Dutch Process Cocoa Powder. Thanks for a fabulous base recipe! I may try regular granulated sugar as most powdered sugars have cornstarch in them. Have a look at the confectioners sugar box next time you see one in the store. Thanks again...this is wonderful! :0)
Thanks so much for the Hot Cocoa recipe and everyone's ideas. I also added more Hot Cocoa to make it more chocolately. You really do need a BIG bowl to mix this all up in...I first tried to mix it between 2 large bowls but that didn't work so well because I thought I was done and then realized I still had to add all the Sugar! So what I did was use our large Stockpot and mix everything in there. That worked Great! A quick note on the Milk. I purchased a box of the powdered milk that said it had TEN One Quart Envelopes in it. I was thinking I would have plenty of powder. What it actually means is that each envelope MAKES a Quart and each package actually had one cup of powered milk. I was very lucky and had the exact amount needed. ***Also as far as packaging this up, what I did was buy some mugs from the dollar store, put enough for 2 cups in small bags (like another person already suggested) and then tied a candy cand and a nib of peppermint schnapps to it. These make Great inexpensive gifts!
Very good cocoa recipe, but needed more chocolate flavor for us. We added quite a bit more cocoa to the recipe. It was very good with that addition. Thanks!
I made 2 batches of this for holiday gifts. I increased the powdered sugar in the second recipe and found the flavor to be much more pleasing. Yum!
This is a yummy cocoa! I mixed it, put it into mason jars & gave it out to the childrens' teachers at christmas! I recieved rave reviews from the school staff as well as my children (they love it). I will never go back to a packet. Don't forget the mini marshmallows, YUM YUM! Thanks Earla!!
This is the best hot cocoa mix I have ever had. I did follow the recommendations from the other post. I made it in a half batch with the following measures: 1-1/2 C Hershey's Cocoa Powder 3 C Powdered Sugar 5 C Powdered Milk 1 C Powdered Creamer. I will be keeping this on hand always. No more packages for me.
I use a 10 qt container of powdered milk, 1 2# Nestle Quik no sugar added, 22 oz. dry coffee creamer and 1/2 C. powdered sugar. I have made this for 45 years and it's the number 1 request for a Christmas gift for all my grandchildren. Not counting all the times in between. This is a similar recipe but no measuring just empty full containers. 1/3 C. mix for a coffee mug. Add hot water or coffee. MMMMM.
This is the beginnings of great cocoa. My family always uses Nestle Choc milk powder, non-dairy creamer, powdered sugar and powdered milk. I have found that you need to buy the best you can get, i.e. brand names, or the best tasting to you, ingredients. Especially of the powdered milk. Personally we like the milkman or carnation brands. I would NOT buy store brand, unless you like it. Also, this recipe needs to be adjusted for personal sweet, chocolate and creaminess taste. Write it down once you've got it, because you will never want to go back to packets again! Oh, and don't skimp on the mix to water or milk ratio. Enjoy! :-)
Not sure 5 stars is right because of all the modifications ... but here goes. I followed someone else's suggestion.. a full bag of pow sugar, a full tin of cocoa and 2 1/4 cup creamer (1 cup french vanilla, 1 1/4 cup regular). I also put in the food processor to mix -and this made it very smooth - it dissolved quickly. It will make great gifts!! Thanks for the starting point & lots of suggestions from others! Enjoy!
I also tweaked the recipe... made it in my FOOD PROCESSOR (love that thing!) Here is the winning combination: 4 cups dry milk, 2 cups of the Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee Mate, 1-1/4 unsweetened cocoa powder, 1-1/4 regular white sugar, and since it was a cinnamon flavor I did add 2 tsp of a really good cinnamon! VOILA! Perfect for hostess gifts or for our friends! We all enjoy it and I didn't find it too sweet this way!
4 stars because of the tweaks required. 5c powdered milk, 4c powdered sugar, 2c unsweetened cocoa, plus 4tbs dutch cocoa (for a darker color), 2c creamer,and 1tsp cinnamon. Overall, a nice balance of flavors; I will keep this recipe for a long time!
4 Stars but when taking some others' suggestions- TOTALLY 5 STARS! 10 C Non-fat Dry Milk 6 C Powedered Sugar 2 C Hershey's Cocoa 2 C Non-Dairy Extra Rich (WalMart-Great Value Brand this time) Creamer WONDERFUL....Creamy.......
*****I used a large baking bag to mix the ingredients in instead of a bowl. (the kind you can roast a turkey in). MUCH easier to toss and flop it around to ensure thorough mixing, can also feel the texture through the bag and smooth out any lumps. For gift giving, I put the mix in a food-safe bag and then settle that into a cellophane party favor bag, or a small standard gift bag works too. A small fraction of the cost of mason jars! This recipe is very easy, the flavor and texture are perfect. Adding flavored non-dairy powdered creamer is a great idea - tastes and smells great! The finished product is something to be proud of :)
I followed a few suggestions and I think this is now an excellent recipe. I sifted the milk powder to ensure there would be no clumps. I increased the powdered sugar to 7 cups and used vanilla non-dairy creamer. We crushed peppermints and layered the chocolate mix, peppermints and marshmallows and gave these out as gifts to my dd cross country friends. If you are going to layer this, put a piece of parchment in between the layers if you want it to look asthestically pleasing. i wish I had thought of this prior to assembling all those jars.
I wanted something "homemade" for a personal touch for close friends and family. I used amaretto creamer. It turned out sort of bland, so I took the other reviewers' advice and doubled the cocoa. I also added about 50% more sugar (I think hot cocoa should be sweet). When I sampled it, I thought it needed a bit more mix, so I'd recommend 1/2 cup mix to 3/4 cup boiling water. But maybe that's just me. I'll definately use this recipe again, but I think it needs some "tweaking".
Just got done making this and it is so good! I took advice of others and ran the milk powder through my food processor - worked great. I also increased sugar to 5 1/2 cups (was afraid to make it to sweet) and since a lot of people said it wasn't chocolaty enough used 1c. unsweetened hershey's and 1c. special dark hershey's cocoa and I think it is just right. Since I had to sift the sugar (1c. at a time) I sifted the cocoa as well and the end result is extremely smooth no clumps at all it was worth the extra time which really wasn't all that muchI also used the whole container of creamer since it was 15oz (no need to measure). Also WARNING: make sure you use a stock pot or larger! i used my stock pot to mix and the whole time wishing i had something bigger it makes a TON. Can't wait to try with different flavored creamers- this time I used cinnamon vanilla.
Very good! I bought 50 small Christmas canning jars with handles and added this mix with an instruction card for my employees. They all loved it! Very rich.
I had to adjust the recipe a couple times after testing the mix (THANK YOU to other reviewers!!), but was able to come up with something pretty yummy. I ended up using a whole bag of powdered sugar and a whole tin of cocoa powder, and increased the creamer to 2 1/4 cups. I think I'll try a flavored creamer next time... maybe a French Vanilla or something to make it a little richer. For coworkers' Christmas gifts, I filled tins with the mix and packed a coordinating mug, as well as some chocolate dipped candy cane stirrers - you get an extra shot of chocolate and a hint of mint!
I thought it was a very good recipe. It doesn't make very much and powdered milk is expensive. I don't know if it is that much better than store bought to make it worth the price. I like this recipe because it is a dry mix and can be stored and used later. I thought it would be good for my large crowd at Christmas but like I said, it only made about 6 cups.
This was not chocolatey enough for me, it was creamy white.
Very good hot cocoa. After I had mixed up the ingredients I put it in the blender (2 batchs) and stirred it to smooth out the lumps from the dry milk. Thanks for the recipe.
Before trying this mix, I was a religious Swiss Miss drinker. This mix has beaten the Swiss Miss without question. It is the best hot chocolate you'll ever drink. It is so creamy and delicious that you'll keep wanting more.
As is, I find it a little bland for my taste. An extra 1/2 cup of powdered sugar, 1/4 cup of cocoa powder, 1 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. cinnamon did wonders for it in my house - we can't get enough.
My confectioners sugar doesn't dissolve well in this. My first batch was too watery & not nearly chocolate enough. So for the next batch I used half the milk & kept all the other proportions the same. The creamer and milk together make a nice thick texture when the proportions are right.
This is okay but I was hoping for something tasting a little more like the mix you can buy in the store. I didnt think it was creamy enough so next time I will add another 1 3/4 cup of the creamer and reduce the powdered milk by that much. I also didnt think it was quite sweet enough so I will also double the amount of powdered sugar.
Thank you so much for this recipe. It is exactly what I was looking for. What a great way to avoid store packaged products. When we go backpacking we put a few scoops in a baggie and throw in some chocolate chips. Thanks!
I used to help out with the FFA concession stand at high school football games. We made large quantities of this recipe and just added the water when someone ordered. It was sold out at almost every game, even the early games when the temperature was in the high 60's. Try it with some strong coffee and blend with ice to make a "frappacino" type drink. You could also add some ice cream in the blender for something even sweeter.
Unlike some other reviewers, I did not need to make any adjustments to the sugar and cocoa proportions. I used a high quality cocoa from the local Bread and Circus, and this seems to make a big difference. Also, I did use Splenda instead of powdered sugar (4 3/4 c sifted). Because so many people recommended a cinnamon kick, I added a tablespoon of cinnamon to the mix. It came out great! I also think you can use 1/4 c of the mix instead of 1/3 to make it last a little longer.
This is a very good base to start from. As opposed to some other reviewers I found that the mix was too watery. I added another 2 cups of powdered milk and another cup of creamer and it was rich and flavorful.
It was good. But not to much different than store bought. and MUCH more expensive to make rather than buy. The dry milk (at least around me) is $13 a box.
Ive used this recipe for years..increase the powdered sugar and I've also used Hersheys Special dark cocoa..I agree it makes it richer...another suggestion is adding mini-chocolate chips ( they melt with hot water!) for the families with little ones...and Ive added a vanilla bean to mix!! Yum! I Have ALWAYS used a new kitchen trash bag...twist it shut and flip around until well mixed....its the only way mess-free way to combine..
This is similar to a recipe I used to make years ago. I did pour in a whole container of dark chocolate cocoa though instead of 1 3/4 cups. I added some mini chocolate chips. Everyone loves it! I didn't blend anything or put it through the processor, it still works great.
Not good as written...tastes like watery cream. I had to doctor this one up ALOT to get it to taste good. :o(
Decadent hot chocolate mix--especially if you follow a few other reviewer's suggestions. Definitely put the powdered milk through the food processor--it makes all the difference. I increased the (Hershey)cocoa to 2 cups & used flavored non-dairy creamer, but left the powdered sugar the same. (I do not care for super sweet.) This made a rich, smooth cocoa that certainly gives the very expensive stuff a run for its money! Thanks for sharing!
This is a great and simple recipe. I made a batch to be used as gifts. The powdered milk is a little coarse, so I ran everything through the food processor and made a totally smooth powder. I tested it on myself before making labels for the directions. It takes 1T of the mix per 1/4 cup of boiling water. My bags contained 1/2 cup of the mix, so each bag made 2-8 ounce mugs. I used clear disposable cake decorating bags for the mix. After the mix was in the bag, I placed about 20 miniature marshmallows at the top of the bag, and closed it up using a pipe cleaner twisted up to seal it, attaching a tag with the directions. Perfect gift idea.
Realizing the expense of the ingredients to make a 15 cup batch, I decided to try just one cup first to see if I liked it. Then I realized I had no powdered milk. Oops! Not to worry - I omitted the milk, made as is [sifting all the ingredients together] heated 3/4 cup milk and VIOLA! A perfect cup of cocoa. This is really, really yummy. For one serving I used 1 TBSP plus 2 tsp powdered sugar and 2 tsp each of cocoa and non dairy creamer. I poured the milk over the mix. So, so good. I only wish it wasn't August and I had some candy canes handy. Guess it is time to go to the store and get some starlight mints. I do plan on making this as gifts, but still keeping the powdered milk out and changing the directions to milk instead of water. Thanks Earla
I used 2 cups of cocoa and 6 cups of powdered sugar and it made wonderful cocoa. I'm going to be making this again, I'll send a batch with my daughter when she goes back to school.
I made it exactly according to the recipe and it was too milky with not enough sugar or cocoa. I think that next time I will decrease the amount of powdered milk--hopefully that will help.
I used these proportions for a 1/2 batch: I made it in a half batch with the following measures: 1-1/2 C Hershey's Cocoa Powder 3 C Powdered Sugar 5 C Powdered Milk 1 C Powdered Creamer (I find Borden's is the best) from a previous review, and gave it as Christmas presents. I big hit!!!!
I made it according to the recipe and it is fine...6, 4, 3 yr olds approves too. I added another cup of cocoa and about 2 tablespoons of cinnamon. Perfect. I also made it reusing a 1 gallon ice cream tup (5qt) and put a piece of plastic wrap between the lid and lip to shake it up. Since all the ingredients are very light (past experience w/ mixing powered milk), let it sit for a few minutes before opening for it's dust to settle.
I gave this as Christmas gifts to friends and neighbors this year. My kids and I thought it was great. I am not a huge chocolate fan, but the balance is good. Not too chocolatey. I only made a double recipe and could have easily made a triple or quadruple. I paired this with spoons that had hardened white almond bark with red and green sprinkles and marshmallows, to use to stir the hot chocolate. Looked and tasted great too!!
I started by making 1/3 of the original recipe, 15 servings, which made the making much more managable. You do need a large bowl even to mix this amount. The powdered sugar causes this recipe to dissolve quickly in the hot cup of water which I like. I find the light taste fine just as the recipe is but I did add more cocoa and a little more sugar to my final batch before sending it out into the gift basket. I'm not sure it really made a difference. Most hot cocoa recipes call for equal amounts of granulated sugar and cocoa, I assume the confectioners sugar in this one made up for the difference between the other recipes. It is an individual taste you can play with in a smaller batch to get the flavor you want. I enclosed cinnamon stirring sticks with mine rather than to put cinnamon in the mix. But I will try cinnamon in a cup myself to test the flavor. All in all I will make this again it was easy and the flavor was very acceptable.
I made a batch of 55 servings, enough for my teaching staff. I put it in 1-serving decorated sandwich bags and put each bag into a winter mug. I attached typed the recipe to the handle of each mug- instant gift!
This is such a great addition to my Christmas goodies! But yes, you need a big bowl. I divided mine up into little ziploc bags- 6 servings per bag, then I made little cards on my computer with the serving instructions and taped it to the bag. I put the bag inside a mug and included a little plate of cookies. People loved it!
Ok, this is an addicting recipe. I made one change. I omitted the creamer since I am not a fan of the chemicals in it and instead have been adding one to two tbsp of flavored coffee creamer. I use the fat free but I can imagine the options with adding different types of flavoring...chocolate mint, hazelnut, french vanilla....Mmmm so good.
This recipe as written is not good. I had to add 5 1/3 cups nesquik and 2lb of pwdr sugar to make it taste good. After adding all that I feel that it is cheaper just to buy it from the store.
Sorry, but I am a cocoa snob. I found this recipe as it is watery & bland. I added more cocoa powder & a lot more powdered milk as well as creamer to the mix before I was done. I am thankful to the submitter for a starting place. I am working with this recipe to make a hot chocolate recipe that is perfect for me :)
This recipe is wonderful! I was looking for an inexpensive way to give a gift to each of my fellow teachers and this was perfect. I made two batches and gave them each 2 cups in one of the holiday ziploc bags with the recipe attached. I tried it myself and it is delicious! Also- one reviewer noted that some dry milk brands were too granular- if you happen to buy that kind (as I did) just run your fingers through it and squeeze as if you were squeezing sand- breaks it right up!
This recipe is great just the way it is. This is the first Hot Cocoa mix that my husband will actually drink. We did try using both regular cocoa powder and Hershey's Special Dark cocoa powder, and we liked the dark cocoa best. This is what our family is getting this year for Christmas.
I give this recipe 4 stars just for the fact that I did take some of the advices from other reviewers! I did had some cocoa AND some confectioner's sugar. I ended up with creamy cocoa :) Yum! I will give some to my relatives during the holidays!
I made a reduced calorie version with a couple changes. I used 2 cups of creamer, 2 cups of cocoa 1 dark 1 regular. Then I replaced the sugar with Splenda, while not totally sugar free (thanks to the milk and creamer) it's as close as I could get and it turned out wonderful.
This was not a keeper for me, even after following some of the tips of other reviewers. I did not use Hersey Cocoa so that may be the factor. It wasnt sweet enough or chocolaty enough. I will keep looking.
We didn't like this at all... Too thin and watery. "Hot Chocolate Mix II" is a much better option.
Exceptionally Chocolately and Creamy!! THis is SOOOOO yummy in my coffee each morning!
So creamy! Better than the hot cocoa envelopes. I took other readers' suggestions & used 3 cups of chocolate drink mix, and added 1/4 c. cocoa and the results were wonderful. Am giving this as gifts this Christmas. Great recipe
I intended to make a half recipe but didn't really read the recipe before I went to the store. I bought a small box of powdered milk so that was not really enough for half the recipe. Turns out it was plenty enough of powdered milk taste for me. I started out with about a cup and a quarter of Penzeys Natural High Fat Cocoa, (Strong, dark chocolate flavor) and ended up adding probably 3/4 cup Hersheys as well, then tossed in maybe 8 oz of Ghirardelli sweet ground chocolate and cocoa. Tweeked up the powdered sugar also but not by much, dd doesn't like it too sweet. I made a sample cup and was still not very impressed so I added 1/8 teaspoon vanilla and a dash of salt and it got a whole lot better. Dd loved it, said she liked it a LOT better than the scratch cocoa I made the other day off the Hersheys can. She is the one who will be drinking it so all is well.
This is a great recipe! Very creamy! I made two batches---one using French Vanilla creamer and the other using Irish Cream creamer. I did add one cup of cocoa to the recipe to make it a little more chocolatey. Muy bien!
I made this with just a few changes...one being to add instant coffee and make Hot Mocha Mix. It's definitley best on those cold East Coast mornings. Thankx Earla.
First tip, use a large turkey baking bag to mix it in. Just place all ingredients in the bag, tie it off and shake, shake shake. Keeps the powdered sugar from getting on all flat surfaces in your kitchen! I also use hot cocoa mix instead of cocoa powder, it makes for a really rich mix.
I used 1/2 cup more cocoa mix and this turned out very good. Its great for the kids. Not too, too sweet but not bland either. Just right!
I have to agree with some of the other reviewers, this is a good starter mix, but I feel that it could use some doctoring up. I messed up the first time I made a half batch and added just a little more cayenne pepper than I intended to add (an 1/8 tsp. should do btw), so I had to make another half batch to compensate. It s much better now. I also added 1 tsp. salt to the full batch to balance it all out. Also like some of the other reviewers, I cut the milk back by about 3/4 and added creamer to compensate. Very creamy thats for sure! I'm actually drinking it with water vs. milk, which is my prefered way to make hot cocoa and its pretty good!
I came across this recipe while looking for cheap, easy gifts last Christmas. I made a batch for myself, and gave a half batch to my mother and mother-in-law. They both loved it, and I do too!
I scaled this back to make only 2 portions so that I could try it before investing in making such a large amount. Please note that in place of the confectioners sugar I used Splenda, as I'm diabetic. This, however, had no effect on the taste, which was overwhelmingly dominated by the unpleasant flavor of powdered milk. I'm not sure there's any way to get around this, since it's the main ingredient. As it stands, I'd much rather have the just-add-water packets made by Swiss Miss, which has a far superior flavor to this stuff.
I made Cocoa Cones for my daughter's teachers and my co-workers this Christmas and I found this recipe. My husband was the guinea pig and he loved the creamy taste from the powdered milk and non-dairy creamer. QUICK HINT: I combined all the ingredients in my stand mixer and let it mix together for a few minutes (that was for a 48 serving recipe).
I used the powered sugar as well. I used the recipe for holiday gift. Filled mason jars 3/4 full, about 8 servings, then top the mix with small marshmallows. Added some holiday fabric and gave as a gift ..... so cute
Good, but does need more sugar. Easy fix.
This is the recipe I remember as a cild, just now I use Splenda instead due to health issues.
My children got a kick out of helping Mom make hot cocoa mix. They even helped fill the jars. We also made chocolate covered marshmallows to go with the jars. So they had to have a sample of the cocoa. Just wonderful.
I made this for stocking stuffer-type gifts for my extended family. I had to add *a lot* of extra sugar to get this to taste sweet enough for me--pretty much a whole bag of sugar. I also added extra french vanilla-flavored creamer. Once I played with the ratio of ingredients for awhile, I finally got the mix to where I wanted it. All in all, I think this recipe is a good starting point for someone looking to make a cocoa mix.
The hot cocoa had a real chocolate taste. The only thing I would suggest is to taste before you give away to make sure it is sweet enough. I found that I had to add an extra teaspoon of powder sugar to my cup before I could drink it.
I took other reviewers advice and added 1 cup more cocoa to original recipe. It wasn't chocolate enough for us, but 2 cups to the original did the trick!
i made this recently, i had to add way more sugar and cocoa. plus it takes so much of the mix to make just a coffee cup of hot coco...
I was excited about this... the 6 of us can go through boxes of cocoa like nothing when it's cold outside. So I tried it out, made a 1/2 batch according to another reviewers modifications... 5c milk (ran through processer to finish powdering it) 3c powdered sugar, 1 1/2c cocoa and 1c creamer. I will say that I love the idea and want to tweak with the flavors and types of ingredients. I used generic and have to say I was left with an odd aftertaste... probably due to powedered milk as stated in other reviews... but thought maybe it could alsom be my creamer. This is one time I think I'm gonna have to get some name brand ingredients. When you're adding things to water... it's imparitive the ingredients are the "best" because those same few ingredients are all you are tasteing. I love the idea of flavored creamers, and will also look into the type of dry milk to see if that makes a difference. As is though... even as is tweaked... I am not impressed. I love hot chocolate, so I am pretty picky. My kids on the other hand all gave me smiles and "I love this stuff mom!" So, glad I made 1/2 batch, will have no problem getting rid of the rest by my 4 kids, but am dissappointed since I had high expectations and originally made it to take to church tonight for a christmas get-together. Will try better quality ingredients next time and will re-review. (For the record, I make almost everything from scratch and this is the first time I have EVER had to buy "quality" ingredients.
i gave this as gifts in cute little tins i picked up at a dime store and i've never seen bigger smiles :)
A winter staple of ours.
I made this recipe and cut it in half. However, it has a very bitter taste. I have to add sweetener and make it with milk instead of water to tone it down so my kids will drink it. I am not sure what happened
It makes a nice last minute gift
Could have used more sugar, not the best I ever had but o.k..
This was an okay place to start, however I wound up doubling the cocoa and almost doubling the sugar for it to be as sweet as we like. With those changes, it turned out okay.
I made this for the first time tonight. My husband and I both enjoyed it very much. I am going to be putting it in mason jars and giving it as gifts to my sons teachers for Christmas.
being a new mom i quickly discovered that christmas really needed to be quick, cheap, and easy this year...our budget was rather slim, but i was able to make a dozen gifts of this delicious cocoa mix, with some left over for us, too! it was incredibly easy (just make sure you have a BIG bowl!) and absolutely delicious and everyone who got a jar of this for christmas loved it...thanks so much!!
I made the huge batch and gave out as Christmas gifts, everyone loved it. This is one of the easiest and best tasting coca I have had.
This is a great hot cocoa mix. My daughter is very picking about her chocolate and she loved it. We are going to give some out as gifts. Thanks for a great recipe.
I had to make quite a few changes with this. I added a lot more cocoa and a lot more sugar and a little more powdered milk. It's a decent start, but you have to play with it if you want something more than brown water.
Yum, Had to add a bit more cocoa and creamer... But Yum
I was looking for a recipe to replace the Swiss Miss packets that I had been buying. As written the recipe is good, but don't expect it to taste like a boxed store bought hot chocolate. To really make it delicious I added a handful of marshmallows to each cup... yum! Now, I know hot chocolate and marshmallows just kinda of go together, but I never really noticed a difference when I put mm in my swiss miss hot choc. In THIS one the whole drink becomes creamy and just amazing. Worth a try if you are looking for a great homemade recipe.
This is super easy and makes a great gift. I put it in glass jars witha bag of mini marshmallows.
As another member suggested...run the dry milk powder thru a food processor to make it finer.
I love this cocoa mix. I took your advise and used the cinnamon creamer and it is delicious. I topped it with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Next time I am going to try french vanilla creamer.
I didn't care for this at all. I'm still searching for the perfect hot cocoa mix recipe.........
Yummy! I used regular sugar, a little more cocoa, and french vanilla creamer. It actually makes more than 45 servings so the calorie content is only 107 because they got the number of servings wrong (it's more like 70, not 45)
I had a recipe for years and lost it so I tryed this one. It was very good my kids and hubby liked it too.
This is the Girl Scout Hot Chocolate Recipe that I grew up making. It's the best. Gwen, Ft. Myers, Fl
After reading the recipe and a bunch of reviews I *really* wanted some hot chocolate, but didn't have all the ingredients so I modified it and while it needs tweaking it helped curb the crave. :) Thank you for getting me started!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections