Hot Cocoa Mix

I was excited about this... the 6 of us can go through boxes of cocoa like nothing when it's cold outside. So I tried it out, made a 1/2 batch according to another reviewers modifications... 5c milk (ran through processer to finish powdering it) 3c powdered sugar, 1 1/2c cocoa and 1c creamer. I will say that I love the idea and want to tweak with the flavors and types of ingredients. I used generic and have to say I was left with an odd aftertaste... probably due to powedered milk as stated in other reviews... but thought maybe it could alsom be my creamer. This is one time I think I'm gonna have to get some name brand ingredients. When you're adding things to water... it's imparitive the ingredients are the "best" because those same few ingredients are all you are tasteing. I love the idea of flavored creamers, and will also look into the type of dry milk to see if that makes a difference. As is though... even as is tweaked... I am not impressed. I love hot chocolate, so I am pretty picky. My kids on the other hand all gave me smiles and "I love this stuff mom!" So, glad I made 1/2 batch, will have no problem getting rid of the rest by my 4 kids, but am dissappointed since I had high expectations and originally made it to take to church tonight for a christmas get-together. Will try better quality ingredients next time and will re-review. (For the record, I make almost everything from scratch and this is the first time I have EVER had to buy "quality" ingredients.