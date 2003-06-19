Sausage Christmas Cake

Almost like a fruit cake without the fruit, very rich and the older it gets the better it tastes!! Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.

Recipe by Sandra Anderson

Servings:
12
Yield:
10 -15 servings
Directions

  • Mix together cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and flour in a bowl.

  • Add sausage, coffee, sugars, and eggs to the dry ingredients. Add raisins and nuts. Pour into an ungreased angel food cake pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour or till a toothpick comes out clean.

  • Garnishes may be added such as drizzled white frosting with whole cherries and mint leaves. This cake is so moist. If you like the flavor of rum you can wrap a rum-soaked damp cloth around it and refrigerate for several weeks. Best served with a spoonful of whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 61.8g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 56.7mg; sodium 536mg. Full Nutrition
