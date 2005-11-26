Spiced Apples

53 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 15
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

I'm not sure where this recipe comes from, but I make it for holiday dinners and always receive compliments.

By Ruth Turcotte

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel, core, and slice apples.

    Advertisement

  • Place all ingredients in microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 15 minutes, stirring each 5 minutes.

  • Cover with plastic wrap and let cool or serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 3.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022