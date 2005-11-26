Spiced Apples
I'm not sure where this recipe comes from, but I make it for holiday dinners and always receive compliments.
I have been making a version of this for about 15 years. It is beautiful and delicious! I do not add the sugar & lemon juice (really not necessary) and cook the apples & candies in a large, heavy skillet on top of the stove. Just cook until tender and mash them slightly - be sure and leave some chunks for texture. Had eaten something similar at one of my husband's class reunions and decided to try making it myself. Really dresses up a holiday plate! The spices in the candy are perfect for the apples. You can increase/decrease the color and spiciness by controlling the amount of candy you add. Do try and enjoy! You will not be sorry!Read More
I was really disappointed with these,I made them exactly according to recipe and they were dry and didn't have any spice or apple taste to them. Even my dad who will eat anything did not like these. Sorry, I will not be making these again.Read More
I like this one a lot, much easier than the traditional whole baked apples with red hots in the middle. This one is microwave easy and just uses slices of apples! 15 minutes,baby! I used Rome apples and a little brown sugar in place of granulated white. We served it over Vanilla bean ice cream with a shot of cinnnamon schnapps and whipped cream on top.Yum!
Fast, easy, WONDERFUL! Doubled the recipe and they still all disappeared! Used Splenda instead of the sugar. Figured my diabetic sisters could have a few with the reduced sugar!
You will not need scented candles burning in your home to have a sweet smell of cinnamon, if you make this for your next party. The guests loved the taste of these simply prepared apples and my home had the scent of, well, Spiced Apples.
This is actually the basic recipe for my apple butter. I've always tossed in a handful of redhot candies, and cooked it all day in a slow cooker. It is utterly delicious and something I do all year with various types of apples adjusting the amount of sugar as needed. I've given it as gifts and my mailman has even asked for the recipe after getting a jar this past fall. Thanks Ruth. It's not only an easy recipe but fills the air anytime of year with holiday aromas!
This were a big hit our family Christmas gathering. I didn't change a thing when making them, and they were wonderful. These turned out better, however, after letting them sit for a couple of hours. The color was beautiful and the taste was great.
For some reason, none of the grocery stores near me carried red hots (very strange!). My review may not be completely accurate when showing my impression of the recipe's results (because I left out a pretty vital element). Still, already having purchased the apples, I prepared them without red hots and instead with some ground cinnamon and nutmeg...they turned out great! Served over some vanilla ice cream, they were gone in a minute---no leftovers whatsoever. Very yummy and easy to make! thank you!
this is a great recipe kids loved it. It is easy to adjust to how much you want to make. The little box of red hots are 1/4 cup. So you do not have to buy a big sack if you do not want the extra sitting around.
I cut the recipe in half and used fiji apples. We spooned it hot over ice cream and ate the leftover cold the next day. Both ways were very good. The color was pink, but I don't see what the problem is with that. Will make again!
I took another reviewers advice and prepared this to put over ice creme, with granola. It was great and loved by the company we served it to. This is an easy recipe and I suggest you don't just prepare this for the holidays. Its very versatile-great as a topping for ice creme, or by itself, its a great side dish. Easy to prepare too!
I was looking for a spiced apple recipe for Thanksgiving. When I was little we used to buy jarred spiced apple slices. I missed them. This isn't the same, but they are quite good and easy to make. I always end up having them for breakfast during the days after Thanksgiving.
Must monitor. if recipe is halved ajust the time or it will catch fire in the microwave. :( Otherwise, I love it.
Great recipe. Luckily I found some red hots during the summer. These apples were tasty and the next door kids went wild over them.
These turned out better than I had thought they would. Kids absolutely LOVED them. I didn't have the full 8 apples...but I still used the same amount of red hots. They were red (not pink) in color and took less time to cook in the microwave. I could only eat a few pieces as they were VERY sweet. Next time I might omit (or at least lessen) the amount of sugar. Thanks!!!
Yummo so good and easy-- I have a apple slicer/corer so they were in the pan in no time- yes I used a fry pan instead of a microwave I also use 2 small boxes of the cinnamon red hot candies as one box was about 1/8 cup . I also used 2 packets of splenda instead of sugar It saved calories and is diabetic friendly. I really like them warm right out of the pan!
Great Recipe! Easy to make and the color is very pretty. Best of all it is tasty and healthy. I will be making this again and again!
They look pretty and are very easy, but I had to buy "red imperials" instead of Red Hots and the taste was not as hot and spicy with those candies. I would definitely try to find "Red Hots" to make this recipe.
Great in place of raw apple snack.
This is a wonderfully colorful recipe. I enjoy a little different version on my holiday table. Instead of slicing the apples, I cut them in rings. After cooking I chill the rings thoroughly. To serve: on small salad plates place some leafy green lettuce leaves, put an apple ring on top and place a tablespoon or so of crushed, well drained pineapple in the center of the ring. Makes a very pretty and festive dish at each place setting.
These were fun to make and they taste good! I purchased Hot Tamales from my market's bulk bin since I needed such a small quantity and they did not have Red Hots. I did have to remove the Hot Tamales gelatinous center after the cinnamon coating wore off. Yum!
these are great, they taste even better cold the next day, after the apples have soaked up all the deliciousness!
Huge hit at our Thanksgiving table. So easy and quick to make with the help of 2 granddaughters peeling apples while I sliced. Served warm as a side dish, and saved some for topping ice cream later. Great both ways. I plan to serve this warm over icecream for Bunco group. Looks pretty and so yummy. This recipe is a winner. Thanks so much.
Thank you for a wonderful recipe. This was a nice addition to my Thanksgiving table. Everyone wanted seconds AND the recipe. I'll be making this quite often throughout the year.
I have always loved this Recipe from the first time we had it. Now I get to share it with my kids. And I always LOVED the pink color they turn. We eat this year round Easter to Xmas. Thanks MOM
Very colorful. I had planned on serving this with pork chops but I see it would go very good with vanilla ice cream as well. I made it according to the recipe but next time I would leave out the lemon juice and slice the apples a little thicker.
We used to always have these at the holidays. My mom always left the apples in halves, let them cool and them filled them with sweetened cream cheese with chopped celery and pecans folded in. YUMMY!
I added 1/4 cup of tuna juice and it turned out awesome!!
These are so yummy! And they are so pretty too! Good especially for Valentines Day or Christmas....the trick is finding the "litle red heart" candy at times other than Valentines Day. I stock up on them right after Valentines DAy,
My mother's recipe. Glad she could share it with everyone. We always had it on the holidays.
I was skeptical but these apples were delicious! Big hit at our Thanksgiving dinner!!
very good, very easy the only thing is the color it is bright pink but other than that they were very tastey
Ok - this recipe was easy, tasted great and the kids loved it. Why not 5 stars then? I was not a big fan of the artifical coloring. The apples were a serious red/pink color - not natural at all. However - no leftovers and we served it over vanilla ice cream.
Very easy and delicious. Goes well with many different entrees "A Keeper."
Thanks for this very good recipe! VERY EASY, just took time to peel... Will make again!
My family loved this dish, even my picky teens! I used huge apples so only did 5 of them and the dish was applesauce i/o sliced apples. However, it tasted great and was super easy to do.
These were easy and delicious! A new favorite. I substituted Splenda or the sugar.
Very good,followed exactly as written.
Lovely. I made it in the instapot, 10 minutes on manual setting. I only wish it were spicier. Omit the sugar, it’s not needed. After letting it cool for a few hours we served it over vanilla ice cream . Will definitely make again but need suggestions for making it spicier.
This was pretty good. I felt like I should have added more of the red hots though because it wasn't quite as red and flavorful as I wanted it to be.
Great recipe - I cooked it on the stove instead of in the microwave. When I have trouble finding Red Hots, I use Fireballs instead - just not as many! Thanks for sharing.
I love this one! Mmmm! I'll keep it handy! I needed to adapt the recipe since our microwave quit on us ;) SO, over the stove it was. I added some water in the pot on medium heat so the sugar wouldn't scorch but would melt the candies properly. Then let the water simmer off in the last 3 minutes of the cooking time. The apples (Honeycrisp instead of Granny Smith) turned out beautifully! These are even more yummy and cinnamon-y when chilled! Happy eating!!!
15 mins in microwave was WAYY too long. Apples were mush.
This recipe was ok. I am not sure if I like the twist of having red hots for the flavor although it was interesting. We ate most of them but I don't think I will be making them again.
