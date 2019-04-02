Fresh Herbed Halibut

It was good. Now, to start, I had 2 freshly caught, flash frozen, Alaskan Halibut fillets, that were about 0.5"- 1.0" thick. I wanted something that kept the natural halibut taste but at the same time enhanced it with some other, good, natural flavours. I read pretty much every single review on this dish that was written so far, so i adjusted only a few things to the original recipe, based on a few of the majority suggestions. First, I used avocado oil, refined for high heat, instead of olive oil ( I have been experimenting with different healthy fat oils because butter is one of the top 10 causes of obesity and Atherosclerosis in America. Just saying [ well, that, and all the preservatives America puts in their prepared foods that are illegal in other countries ] ). Back on topic; Oil. I did not use 1 cup though the recipe stated to. I instead, used about 4 Tb of my avocado oil ( this is a suggested minimum amount unless you like your fish dry ), and finger massaged it into both sides of the fillets. I also brushed some on the bottom of the foil covered pan, in the location that I am going to place my fillets. I then sliced up a large lemon, a little thicker than normal slices, about 0.25" -0.50" thick and placed 2 slices underneath both fillets ( laying side by side, as to evenly support the weight of the fillet, [ obviously, If you have a larger piece of fish, use more slices ] ). I did this because some of the reviews stated that sometimes the Halibut