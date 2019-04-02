Fresh Herbed Halibut
This recipe is awesome for fresh halibut - fresh herbs, lemon and dill spice the fish without overpowering the taste while remaining healthy and satisfying!
I made this last night with some fresh halibut, and it turned out great. I did NOT use the full cup of olive oil, as that seemed quite excessive. I maybe used about 1/4 cup which still was probably too much. I am thinking that is what makes this recipe 911 calories per serving. I cut up a 1.3 lb halibut fillet into 6 pieces and baked them in the oven at 375 degrees (F) for about 18 minutes.Read More
This was appealing to me as it is unencumbered by lots of fatty, rich extras like cheese, mayo, sauces, etc. I baked this at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes, only because I am more comfortable with this method. I used fresh dill, freshly ground pepper and a sprinkle of paprika for color. You can't go wrong with this flavor combination of lemon, dill, garlic and olive oil, which for any fish is always a winner.
I chose this halibut recipe over others because it didn't smother the pricey fish with ingredients. I used halibut steaks rather than fillets. It was simple and flavorful. I'll make again with slightly less salt.
I used frozen halibut and cooked it according to the package instructions, 375 degrees for 8-12 minutes. I juiced two lemons, used two cloves of fresh garlic to replace the powder, dried dill weed (didn't have fresh) and I added a teaspoon of melted butter plus about two tablespoons of olive oil. I placed all of the seasoning in a bowl and whisked it together. I then coated the fish with the seasoning, placed it in a greased baking dish, and poored the remaining seasoning over it. I served the fish with steamed broccoli and roasted garlic couscous. My two year old and husband gobbled it up. Quick and delicious!
This was awesome! My family loved it. I used only a little bit of oil, definately not 1 cup!(just enough to cover the fish)I also added 1 fresh garlic clove, minced, and extra dill.
I would give it a five because it was AMAZING, but not as written. 1 cup of olive oil?? That's GOT to be a mis print, because that is just crazy. Used about 3 tbsps of olive oil, a little extra dill, and fresh garlic instead of powder, got amazing fish from costco, not frozen so that made it better, but it was SO SO awesome. Yummy!
I thought the olive oil was a bit excessive. I used just enough oil to coat the baking sheet and my halibut steak. For a little variation, I put my halibut steak on some sauteed onions & fennel root. I also added a touch of fennel leaves & ground fennel seeds for a bit more flavour.
I made this with sea salt, canola oil, dill, cilantro, lemon juice, and thinly sliced swiss cheese on top. I then baked it for 15 minutes at 375, and it turned out amazing. I highly recommend this!
I do not like fish. This was my first halibut recipe ever. It was DELICIOUS and SOOOOOOOOOOOO easy!
Excellent recipe. Mild flavor that doesn't overpower the fish. Great for halibut and other mild flavored fish.
UNBELIEVABLE!!! This was delicious! I bought some Tilapia and just looked up this recipe today...I then fryed the fish in Sesame seed oil instead of olive oil because I didn't have any. Everything else was the same. This was YUMMY YUM YUM! I loved this taste so much that when I finished eating it I didn't want to put anything else in my mouth just so I could let the taste linger.
Delicious! I only cooked it for 10 minutes instead of 20 and it turned out perfectly.
So simple and delicate. Instead of broiling (scared of my oven's broiler) I baked for about 20 minutes at 400. I added a bit of fresh ground black pepper. I used a little less salt and it was perfectly moist and tender and totally worth the impulse buy the halibut was that afternoon.
Bought about a pound of halibut from Costco and needed a good simple recipe and this was def it!! I only used half the lemon, eye balled sea salt and garlic powder and used fresh dill. Sprayed foil and fish with olive oil spray. Very, very good!
This only took a couple minutes to put together, and it fit well into my diet. I used less than a tablespoon of oil, and it cooked under the broiler (several inches away) in about ten minutes. Next time I will take a little more time and add fresh garlic and dill, but this was easy!
I'm giving this 4 stars because of the olive oil. A cup is really too much. I simply brushed both sides of the fish with olive oil and that was plenty. I used halibut steaks for this and they turned out fantastic. It's such a simple and flavorful way to cook this fish. I also melted a thin sliver of butter on top of the fish after I took it out from the broiler. Even my 5-year-old loved this recipe and ate every bite!
Made this last night and LOVED it! Make sure you stay by your oven when you broil this because my fish was done in 5 minutes!
This was an excellent recipe I had never made Halibut and it turned out amazing. My father and husband thought it was absolutely delicious. This one is a keeper!!
Covering the fish may improve the flavor and keep it from drying out.
My hubby really loved this recipe. I used haddock instead of halibut. I liked that it let the taste of the fish shine instead of covering it up with a rich sauce. My kids liked this a lot as well.
This is a delish, quick and really easy way to prepare Halibut. I managed to get fresh Halibut at the market today and wanted to stay away from recipies with lots of cream or cheese. This was the perfect one for me. My hubby and the kids all agree, we will definately make this again - Thanks!!!!!!!
Absolutely delicious! My father said it was the best Halibut he ever had. I served it with a risotto and a side of broccoli, which accented it very well.
We love the taste of halibut and also enjoy it with the creams and cheeses but for a wonderful way to just enjoy the fish this is it. Wonderful pure halibut flavor gently seasoned. I did use fresh dill. We make this often. Love your recipe Cruisem! Thanks.
sooo delicious! Easy to prepare and fast to cook.
I only had a 1 lb. piece and mistakingly used the amount of salt, garlic poweder and dill weed that was called for using 2 lbs. Result: too salty! The rest of the flavors were great, but I think if I made it again I would omit the salt completely. It's unnecessary.
I love white fish, and the seasonings were delicious. This is really easy to make, but it's easy to overdo the spices. I used dill weed, black pepper, and some Hawaiian salt (I should've used less), and the fillets tasted a little too salty (I think the salt was really strong). I'd recommend being generous with the dill weed and black pepper, or whatever spices you use, but not using too many different types, and sparing with the salt and olive oil, or the fillets will be really oily.
Wonderful! I was looking for a good Halibut recipe that didn't add a lot of fat. I brushed the oil on lightly. I used some of the items that I had on hand and made just a couple changes. I used Fresh crushed garlic rather than the powder. I just brushed it around and mixed it with the oil and lemon juice. I used a Pampered Chef Dill mix rather than plain dill. I enjoyed it very much!!
Pretty much followed the recipe except to blend butter with the olive oil. Wasn't stingy with the herbs but didn't overdo them either. Placed on the middle rack under the broiler for 20 minutes and came out perfectly done, moist and flaky, Really very pleased with the results.
This was quite good... I altered the recipe slightly - instead of sea salt, used a sea salt mixed with herbs (made for using on fish). Cooked it on the grill wrapped in foil with some thinly sliced lemons on top to kind of steam in the lemon flavor with the fish. I also put a small pad of butter in the foil to keep the fish moist and enhance the flavor... this of course adds fat/calories, but I thought it was for the best... Def would make again next time the halibut is on sale ;) Served with saffron rice and steamed green beans!
Very good. Only thing I added was some white wine, and I used white pepper. Broiled it. Texture was great.
Followed as directed except for I used fresh garlic vs. garlic powder. Fish should be 4" away from broiler. I cooked mine 375 for 18 minutes and broiled for a minute or so near the end. I think fresh dill would be better.
This was very delicious!!! The whole family enjoyed....I did add a few things to the halibut- lemon pepper and onion powder. This was a very light and fresh dish that I paired with Mushroom Rice Pilaf (also on this website) and roasted brussel sprouts. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Very easy but VERY good!!!! Even my 10 year old liked it. I can never seem to get enough flavor into fish but this has a lot.
Delicious and SO easy!
Fresh dill makes all the difference..
Tasty and easy to make! Will make again! I did not use all of the oil that the recipe called for...just brushed both the fish and pan with oil.
This is a simple and tasty fish dish. I loved how the lemon and herbs enhanced the flavor of the halibut--it is very mild tasting without the "fishiness".
Very good. Great flavor while still tasting like halibut.
The flavor is fantastic, and I am not a big fan of fish! I added 1 tsp of Balsamic vinegar to 1/4 cup olive oil and brushed it on the fillets before I added the seasonings. (It would have been even more fabulous if the fillets I used had been fresh instead of frozen; the texture would have been much better.) My husband loved it, as well. I will definitely use this recipe again!
So good, the people who don't like are crazy. This is so easy and so worth it. You will not be disappointed. I made no changes except to cut the cheese sauce in half as we had small Halibut steaks.
Delicious. I love to eat fish, but prefer dishes that aren't overly fishy. This was perfect. The flavors complement the fish very well. I'll be making this again.
This was very good. The ONLY change I made was to add lots of butter! I also baked it at 400 for 20 min. My husband was all prepared to make his "famous" lemon-butter sauce, but with the butter and lemon juice already cooked with the halibut, he didn't have to. He really enjoyed this dish!
Excellent flavor but the recommended 15 minute broil time dried out the texture. Next time, I'll check it at 10 minutes.
Broiling really dried out this fish. The top layer was tough and the dill and garlic were burned to a crisp ( used fresh garlic not garlic powder). Maybe baking would be a better option.
Great recipe! My husband claims to hate fish, but after eating this he's changed his mind. Ha ha I knew he would . . .
A good solid halibut recipe. The olive oil gives it a nice buttery taste, and the dill is appropriately subtle. Better than plain fish, but not a five-star.
So easy. So delicious. This was my first time cooking fish and I will repeat this recipe!
Delicious! As with other reviewers, I didn't see the point of slathering cheese, cream etc on a choice cut of fish. The halibut was 2.5 lb and cooked it at 400 for just over twenty minutes.
This was okay. Our halibut came out really dry though so I think the time to broil it was too long -- or maybe it was because I have a convection oven. At any rate, the flavors were good and I'm glad I took other people's advice and cut back on the oil. The one cup would have been WAY too much.
I used sole filets and it turned out perfect! Save a piece of lemon to squeeze over the fish before eating. Mmmm.
Very Easy Very Good
I used frozen halibut and dried dill, but it still worked fine. The lemon, garlic, and dill go together very nicely. I put the oven rack 4 inches from the broiler (the distance recommended on a fish cooking website) so it didn't burn as I worried it might. I cooked it for 20 minutes but you should check it at 15-- mine was overdone.
This was by far THE BEST recipe I have found. The only changes I made were not using the full amount of olive oil and I BBQ'd it on tin foil. YUM!!!
best fish I have had in a LONG time.
Excellent....my first attempt at cooking Halibut. I used Shake & Bake for fish but I think next time I'll make my own coating.
Easy to make and quick. The fish I used was either halibut or mahi mahi. I broiled for 10 - 11 minutes and it was over cooked. Next time I'll try 7-8 minutes. Will definitely make again.
Sooo easy and Soooo Yummy!
This was terrific. I followed the recipe and it was just delicious! I cooked (broiled) it for just 10 minutes and it was done perfectly. My family loved it. I will be making this often.
This was great!!! I ran out of garlic powder so used garlic instead. I also baked for 20 minutes at 400. My husband is always very critical of fish and loved it!
OMG! This is my favorite Halibut recipe ever. Didn't measure anything, just sprinkled it on in the order given. Used Halibut steaks and baked for 20 min at 400 degrees. Couldn't have been easier!
Tried this recipe tonight, it was absolutely wonderful. You have got to try it!
Amazing recipe. I love the simple flavors that enhance the fresh fish. Only giving 4 stars because of the olive oil amount - I agree with others, a light brushing is all that is needed.
This was a great simple way to enjoy delicious halibut! I made it almost exactly as written - I just baked it at 375 for about 20 minutes instead of broiling because I had thicker steaks. I also used zest in place of lemon juice to reduce the acidity but it was absolutely delicious! Plan to make it this way all the time! One suggestion that doesn't affect the recipe as written - try adding some fennel slices to the pan under and around the halibut and some fronds on top - adds a great flavor!
This was really easy and fast. I used Alaskan cod and some kosher salt, but only half a tsp. My husband cooked this on the grill for 5 minutes per side. This dish had a nice flavor and as my teen put it, "This fish is awesome!".
Delicious! Don't hesitate to use fresh minced garlic-- and pile it on. So so so very good and very easy. Nice light taste and texture. It's nice that it's not swimming in butter.
Very nice - thanks Lorenzo!
This was very easy and tasty. Thanks!
It was good. Now, to start, I had 2 freshly caught, flash frozen, Alaskan Halibut fillets, that were about 0.5"- 1.0" thick. I wanted something that kept the natural halibut taste but at the same time enhanced it with some other, good, natural flavours. I read pretty much every single review on this dish that was written so far, so i adjusted only a few things to the original recipe, based on a few of the majority suggestions. First, I used avocado oil, refined for high heat, instead of olive oil ( I have been experimenting with different healthy fat oils because butter is one of the top 10 causes of obesity and Atherosclerosis in America. Just saying [ well, that, and all the preservatives America puts in their prepared foods that are illegal in other countries ] ). Back on topic; Oil. I did not use 1 cup though the recipe stated to. I instead, used about 4 Tb of my avocado oil ( this is a suggested minimum amount unless you like your fish dry ), and finger massaged it into both sides of the fillets. I also brushed some on the bottom of the foil covered pan, in the location that I am going to place my fillets. I then sliced up a large lemon, a little thicker than normal slices, about 0.25" -0.50" thick and placed 2 slices underneath both fillets ( laying side by side, as to evenly support the weight of the fillet, [ obviously, If you have a larger piece of fish, use more slices ] ). I did this because some of the reviews stated that sometimes the Halibut
we really liked this recipe, it was quick and simple and delicious. we will be having this again!
This was the first time I had cooked halibut, but it is definitely going to become a regular dish at my house! The recipe was so simple and it was delicious.
Ditto with the oil. Needs very little. I put just a bit in ( Tablespoon) and got happy with the lemon juice, dill and garlic and fresh pepper. I put in in my toaster ( broil setting)oven for 15 min but really 12 min would have been fine. It ws very nice.
Very good
This is absolutely wonderful. Doesn't need anything changed about it!
very nice, even my 3 yr old(fish hater)ate all of it up
Thought it was great!
less salt, fresh garlic (minced). Most of oil is for coating bottom of pan. Broil on medium for 20 minutes (halibut steak)
Excellent
This was good, but I bit too simply dressed for me. I like a bit more flavor for halibut. I've crusted halibut with herbs and with sesame seeds, and love it.
I thought this was a bit bland.
Have made this twice and am amazed that such a simple recipe is so good! Only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is .... well, it's just too simple and easy!
Used white fish fillets. Did not measure spices; just eyeballed. Baked the fish in the oven and then broiled at the end for about a minute or two. Nice flavor.
I took some other reviewers' advice and baked it instead of broiling it. Had I not cooked it too long, it would have been amazing! I gave it 4 stars because I thought it was a little dilly.
This was a tasty way to do up fresh halibut.
Me and my family loved this recipe! I'd like to think I'm an okay cook, but this dish looked as if we were eating out! I too brushed the olive oil onto the fish. YUM
Really easy to make and you can play around with the herb & spice mix to baste on the fish. Had fresh halibut filet (1 inch or thicker maybe), basted with oil & herb & spice mix, baked at 400 for close to 20 minutes. Needed no touching or turning in between and came out just perfectly cooked, juicy and delicious. So easy!
was great! Fresh and tasty.
Easy and tasteful.
Added a horseradish dill sauce on the side. Yum! So tender.
Super easy my kids and I ate it all! Fried both sides for 1.5 Min and put in the oven at 375° For 15min came out beautifully def would do this again!
This is so yummy! The garlic and dill pair very well with the halibut. I love that it's not covered in butter, so it keeps the meal healthy.
too salty for me
Pretty good
