Fresh Herbed Halibut

This recipe is awesome for fresh halibut - fresh herbs, lemon and dill spice the fish without overpowering the taste while remaining healthy and satisfying!

Recipe by Lorenzo

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven's broiler and coat a baking sheet or broiling pan with olive oil.

  • Rinse the fish and pat dry. Place on the greased pan, and brush with olive oil or coat with olive oil cooking spray. Squeeze the juice from the lemon wedges over the entire fillet, and season generously with salt first, then garlic and finally dill.

  • Broil for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until the fillet is opaque and can be flaked with a fork. Broiling time may depend on the thickness of your fillet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 47.8g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 72.6mg; sodium 565.2mg. Full Nutrition
