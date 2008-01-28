Molasses Sugar Cookies

4.7
1130 Ratings
  • 5 959
  • 4 120
  • 3 28
  • 2 18
  • 1 5

These are a wonderful chewy spice cookie. They are drop cookies that keep very well. I make them at the beginning of the holiday season and they keep all the way to New Year's!

Recipe by Karin Christian

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
133 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the shortening in a large pan on the stove, and cool.

    Advertisement

  • Add sugar, eggs, and molasses, beat well.

  • In a separate bowl, sift dry ingredients together and add to the pan. Mix well and chill 3 hours or overnight.

  • Form into walnut-size balls. Roll in granulated sugar. Place on greased cookie sheet about 2 inches apart.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 8-10 minutes.

  • Store in an airtight container to keep from getting overly crisp. If they do lose their softness, an easy way to restore it is to place one slice of fresh bread in the container with the cookies for a couple of hours or overnight and they will be soft again!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 105.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022