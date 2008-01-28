Molasses Sugar Cookies

These cookies were so easy to make and it helps that I already have each ingredient right in my pantry! I question the need to melt the shortening too but did it anyway (as it may probably help in incorporating the other ingredients). I found an easy way to melt the shortening -- if you're using a Kitchenaid mixer, just put the shortening inside the KA bowl and put it over a pot of simmering water and after it melts, remove from pot and let it sit for a few minutes as indicated in the recipe. Then I just dunk the ingredients straight into the bowl and attach it to my KA and start mixing! It's so incredibly easy doing it this way and lessens the washing afterwards. I placed the dough in the fridge double wrapped the bowl in plastic and let it sit there overnight (purely coincidental as I did this at night) then in the morning pre-heated the oven and started rolling. I flattened the balls a little bit and dipped it in my homemade colored sugars. A trick I found useful was to place around a teaspoonful of sugar on top of the cookie after placing it in the cookie sheet than press it gently with the palm of your hand. The sugar really adhered to the cookie and even had a nice crackled look to it. Pressing will help give the cookie a nice round shape too. Will definitely be making these again but will probably not refrigerate it anymore.