Easy Pumpkin Muffins

Rating: 4.44 stars
858 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 555
  • 4 star values: 198
  • 3 star values: 54
  • 2 star values: 29
  • 1 star values: 22

Enjoy this great pumpkin muffin recipe. These muffins stay very moist and fresh for at least a week. They taste good even when frozen and defrosted.

By CINDYCOSTA

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
58 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 12 cup muffin pan or line with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves until smooth. Spoon equal amounts of batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted in the center of one comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 368.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (859)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

CARLY25631
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2006
Don't add eggs or oil!! Have a little bit of faith - it's an anomoly, but they don't need added liquid. Set aside everything you know, and just do it - experience the miracle! I make this recipe even easier by buying the pumpkin pie filling instead - no spices needed, just cake mix and pumpkin. Make it the right way, first - without the eggs! It's part of the beauty of this recipe, don't miss out! Read More
Helpful
(808)

Most helpful critical review

ALK5B
Rating: 3 stars
12/23/2005
Turned out pretty well, but the recipe itself is flawed. As is, this recipe makes batter that is very dense, not the consistency of muffin batter. I added 2 eggs and about 1/3c vegetable oil to make the batter better, and about 3/4c chopped walnuts for fun. I also would have liked about twice as much of the seasonings for more flavor. Overall ok, nice and moist but not a strong pumpkin flavor. Finally, these were enormous muffins, but still cooked completely for the recommended 25 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(392)
858 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 555
  • 4 star values: 198
  • 3 star values: 54
  • 2 star values: 29
  • 1 star values: 22
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CARLY25631
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2006
Don't add eggs or oil!! Have a little bit of faith - it's an anomoly, but they don't need added liquid. Set aside everything you know, and just do it - experience the miracle! I make this recipe even easier by buying the pumpkin pie filling instead - no spices needed, just cake mix and pumpkin. Make it the right way, first - without the eggs! It's part of the beauty of this recipe, don't miss out! Read More
Helpful
(808)
The (Almost) Amazing Mammarino
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2007
I LOVE these! Yes, the batter is stiff (more like drop biscuit dough in texture) and the muffins are not as pretty to look at, but you just can't beat 'em. They're quick and easy, have lots of fiber, and they're unbelievably moist! (If yours are dry, just underbake them slightly.) Here are a couple of tips: Skip the spices and just use spice flavor cake mix. Same flavor, but quicker! Also, try making these with dark chocolate cake mix. You absolutely cannot taste the pumpkin! They taste a lot like brownies! Read More
Helpful
(399)
ALK5B
Rating: 3 stars
12/22/2005
Turned out pretty well, but the recipe itself is flawed. As is, this recipe makes batter that is very dense, not the consistency of muffin batter. I added 2 eggs and about 1/3c vegetable oil to make the batter better, and about 3/4c chopped walnuts for fun. I also would have liked about twice as much of the seasonings for more flavor. Overall ok, nice and moist but not a strong pumpkin flavor. Finally, these were enormous muffins, but still cooked completely for the recommended 25 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(392)
Advertisement
SARAHHAUER
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2006
These muffins turned out great! Only suggestion... is I sprinkled a little brown sugar on them to get a crust/crunch... I love muffins with a crumb topping. Read More
Helpful
(213)
AMYB6
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2007
These muffins are marvelous! I made them using a spiced cake mix and they came out SO good. With just 2 ingredients the prep time is about 3 minutes and two of those minutes are spent filling the muffin cups! We will be making these again and again Read More
Helpful
(197)
ajlog78
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2007
I used a spice cake mix and a 15 oz can of pumpkin. The muffins turned out great very moist. It is hard to believe that the can of pumpkin will provide enough moisture but it did. I will be making these AGAIN. Read More
Helpful
(185)
Advertisement
Amy
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2007
Absolutely fabulous! I used a spice cake mix with a can of pumpkin. The recipe says EASY and it is. For a mother of three, one of which has a serious egg allergy, this recipe is a godsend. All three kids ate them up and asked for more. I am constantly experimenting with egg replacer powders and cannot believe how well these muffins stayed binded and puffed up without egg or a replacer! They are dense, but great! I cannot wait to try the many possible variations and additions(raisins, chocolate chips etc). Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(111)
Andrea
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2007
Ok I wouldn't go so far as to say they're the best muffins I've ever had but they are so easy to make and what a great way to sneak some extra vitamins and fiber into the family diet. I've made them with chocolate cake mix spice cake and yellow cake. All are good. I even tried frosting the chocolate ones and they totally taste like yummy cupcakes. I make these about once or twice a week. My kids love 'em. I use mini muffin pans mostly which only need 15 to 17 mins to bake. Read More
Helpful
(103)
MOFLYNN
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2006
These were incredibly easy and delicious likd by all ages. I made them into 4 dozen mini-muffins cooking 15 minutes. Also instead of all the different spices I just used 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. I like pumpkin but don't love it so I appreciated the mildness of it. My husband who doesn't even like pumpkin liked these! I plan on experimenting with different cake mixes adding white chocolate chips or maybe spreading with cream cheese. My daugher wanted them with ice cream!:)They are good hot or cold. These would be good to send in lunchboxes or take to brunch or as a gift to someone sick. Read More
Helpful
(93)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022