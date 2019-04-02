Easy Pumpkin Muffins

1 of 859

Rating: 5 stars Don't add eggs or oil!! Have a little bit of faith - it's an anomoly, but they don't need added liquid. Set aside everything you know, and just do it - experience the miracle! I make this recipe even easier by buying the pumpkin pie filling instead - no spices needed, just cake mix and pumpkin. Make it the right way, first - without the eggs! It's part of the beauty of this recipe, don't miss out! Helpful (808)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVE these! Yes, the batter is stiff (more like drop biscuit dough in texture) and the muffins are not as pretty to look at, but you just can't beat 'em. They're quick and easy, have lots of fiber, and they're unbelievably moist! (If yours are dry, just underbake them slightly.) Here are a couple of tips: Skip the spices and just use spice flavor cake mix. Same flavor, but quicker! Also, try making these with dark chocolate cake mix. You absolutely cannot taste the pumpkin! They taste a lot like brownies! Helpful (399)

Rating: 3 stars Turned out pretty well, but the recipe itself is flawed. As is, this recipe makes batter that is very dense, not the consistency of muffin batter. I added 2 eggs and about 1/3c vegetable oil to make the batter better, and about 3/4c chopped walnuts for fun. I also would have liked about twice as much of the seasonings for more flavor. Overall ok, nice and moist but not a strong pumpkin flavor. Finally, these were enormous muffins, but still cooked completely for the recommended 25 minutes. Helpful (392)

Rating: 5 stars These muffins turned out great! Only suggestion... is I sprinkled a little brown sugar on them to get a crust/crunch... I love muffins with a crumb topping. Helpful (213)

Rating: 5 stars These muffins are marvelous! I made them using a spiced cake mix and they came out SO good. With just 2 ingredients the prep time is about 3 minutes and two of those minutes are spent filling the muffin cups! We will be making these again and again Helpful (197)

Rating: 5 stars I used a spice cake mix and a 15 oz can of pumpkin. The muffins turned out great very moist. It is hard to believe that the can of pumpkin will provide enough moisture but it did. I will be making these AGAIN. Helpful (185)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely fabulous! I used a spice cake mix with a can of pumpkin. The recipe says EASY and it is. For a mother of three, one of which has a serious egg allergy, this recipe is a godsend. All three kids ate them up and asked for more. I am constantly experimenting with egg replacer powders and cannot believe how well these muffins stayed binded and puffed up without egg or a replacer! They are dense, but great! I cannot wait to try the many possible variations and additions(raisins, chocolate chips etc). Thank you! Helpful (111)

Rating: 4 stars Ok I wouldn't go so far as to say they're the best muffins I've ever had but they are so easy to make and what a great way to sneak some extra vitamins and fiber into the family diet. I've made them with chocolate cake mix spice cake and yellow cake. All are good. I even tried frosting the chocolate ones and they totally taste like yummy cupcakes. I make these about once or twice a week. My kids love 'em. I use mini muffin pans mostly which only need 15 to 17 mins to bake. Helpful (103)