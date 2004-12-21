MMMMmazing! Very good flavor. I followed the recipe to a T except added 1/8ts more ginger and cinnamon. At first I thought I was going to need to add milk to the mixture but after a while it started to come together and form a dough. You have to really mix it well, continue mixing it, and it will form into a dough. I did refrigerate for an hour and it got hard enough to roll out, but it does soften up real quick after taking it out. Our gingerbread men did not come out so cute. They spread out on the pan a lot. Still resembled gingerbread men though. I also made a few round cookies and I think this recipe suites them better than gingerbread men. This recipe says it makes 30 gingerbread men....No way. there is very little dough when it's all mixed together. I got 18 cookies out of using a small cookie cutter, which gave me 12 gingerbread men cookies, and the other 6 were round cookies I made making small balls and flattening them down a little. Pros: taste great, chewy cookies, easy to make, just a few cheap ingredients. Cons: because they are soft, they don't form very well into shapes. ie: gingerbread men, rolling it out was a little tricky too bc the dough has to be hard or it will be too sticky to roll so definatley refridgerate for an hour. Tips If your cookies spread out too much too try, 50/50 butter and margerin, use baking powder instead of baking soda.