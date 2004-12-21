Gingerbread Men

This recipe for gingerbread men uses butterscotch pudding mix and doesn't require molasses!

Recipe by Kim Mills

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the dry butterscotch pudding mix, butter, and brown sugar until smooth. Stir in the egg. Combine the flour, baking soda, ginger, and cinnamon; stir into the pudding mixture. Cover, and chill dough until firm, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease baking sheets. On a floured board, roll dough out to about 1/8 inch thickness, and cut into man shapes using a cookie cutter. Place cookies 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, until cookies are golden at the edges. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 62.6mg. Full Nutrition
