Gingerbread Men
This recipe for gingerbread men uses butterscotch pudding mix and doesn't require molasses!
This recipe for gingerbread men uses butterscotch pudding mix and doesn't require molasses!
Delicious! The dough was so easy to work with, not sticky and rolled out wonderfully. (That in itself really sold me on this recipe as I tend to shy away from rolled dough recipes because they are time consuming and usually the dough is a hassle.) I did increase the cinnamon and ginger to taste and added cloves for a spicer cookie. I also used the instant pudding instead of the cook-and-serve and they turned out great. I did double the recipe and used half margarine and half butter. Baked 8-9 minutes instead of the 10-12 resulting in a softer chewier version of this classic. You definitely taste the butterscotch which I found to be a surprisingly pleasant alternative, and I liked the fact that it didn't use molasses. I cut-out various sizes of large, medium and small little buddies and decorated them with raisins and white piped icing and they came out adorable! Thanks for sharing Kim and this one is going in my family favorites cookbook~Read More
I have a problem with this recipe. The only liquid is butter and egg. What am I doing wrong. Am I supposed to make the pudding before adding to the rest of the recipe.. It says dry then what did I do wrongRead More
I have a problem with this recipe. The only liquid is butter and egg. What am I doing wrong. Am I supposed to make the pudding before adding to the rest of the recipe.. It says dry then what did I do wrong
Delicious! The dough was so easy to work with, not sticky and rolled out wonderfully. (That in itself really sold me on this recipe as I tend to shy away from rolled dough recipes because they are time consuming and usually the dough is a hassle.) I did increase the cinnamon and ginger to taste and added cloves for a spicer cookie. I also used the instant pudding instead of the cook-and-serve and they turned out great. I did double the recipe and used half margarine and half butter. Baked 8-9 minutes instead of the 10-12 resulting in a softer chewier version of this classic. You definitely taste the butterscotch which I found to be a surprisingly pleasant alternative, and I liked the fact that it didn't use molasses. I cut-out various sizes of large, medium and small little buddies and decorated them with raisins and white piped icing and they came out adorable! Thanks for sharing Kim and this one is going in my family favorites cookbook~
this is the perfect gingerbread man recipe for children! i brought these to a cookie exchange party last year and the kids gobbled these right up but snubbed the traditional gingerbread men that were very spicy. i decorated the cookies with a very simple design made out of the following vanilla icing/glaze: combine 2 cups powdered sugar, 1 1/2 tablespoons softened butter, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 3-4 tablesppons of milk and stir until smooth and well blended. adjust for spreading or piping consistency by adding more milk or powdered sugar. i put the icing in a gallon food storage bag and took a tiny tiny snip off one of the corners of the bag and pipped two eyes, a smile, squiggly lines at the hands and feet, and three buttons topped with cinnamon red candies. make sure you let the cookies sit out so the icing hardens before stacking for storage or putting on the cookie tray.
I used instant pudding because that was all my little grocery store had. It turned out fine. The taste is more mild than typical which is good because my kids don't usually like ginger bread. They liked these. The dough was easy to handle, roll, cut, and decorate. The cookies were sturdy but not tough. Somewhere between crispy and chewy. I will make these again. Definitely use a mixer or you won't get all the flour in.
This is easy & makes a nice dough for cutting. My kids love them. I found that 10 minutes was too long to bake, 8-9 made a slightly softer cookie with better flavor. I melted white & milk chocolate chips (separately) and dipped the pants of the gingerbread man into the chocolate. What a hit for a cookie exchange! Thanks.
Fantastic Cookie! I wasn't sure about making a gingerbread cookie that didn't have molasses as an ingredient. However, I love butterscotch-anything and, after reading the other reviews, I thought I'd give this recipe a chance. I'm so glad that I did! YUMMY!!! Very easy to work with, even my neighbor's young children were able to roll these out and cut them. I served them at a Christmas party last year with many other cookies. These were the first to go and when I asked my guests to take cookies with them as they left, they all wanted to know where my "secret stash" of these were hidden. I appeased them by printing out copies of this recipe. Thank you, Kim for a delicious and easy recipe!
This is the first rolled cookie I've ever made (I'm not a baker:) and I think it turned out great! Super easy recipe and not too many ingredients. I was a little freaked after creaming the butter, sugar and pudding mix because it was crumbly and not Creamy. but after adding the flour with the mixer, I just pressed it into a ball and chilled. Turned out fine. also I only cooked them 8-9 minutes. 10-11 was too long. This is a wonderful recipe for a first timer like myself!!
Not a bad recipe, especially with the buttercotch mix and omitting of sticky molasses. Initially, after combining both the dry and moist mixture, the dough was VERY DRY. DO NOT GET DISHEARTENED!! Keep rolling the dough around--I had to get into it with my hand and finally it started to come together. I only refrigerated for about fifteen minutes in the coldest part of my fridge (I wouldn't hesitate to put it in the freezer for about ten minutes either) before rolling it out. I also noticed some red streaks in the dough; anybody else?? Not sure why.
These are the best gingerbread cookies. My mom has made them for years. The dough is absolutely wonderful. I would suggest underbaking slightly. This may taste good as a drop cookie. I might try that next time.
This recipe was wonderfully easy and tasty. Make life easier and neater. Don't flour the rolling surface or rolling pin. Roll between two sheets of parchment paper. Remove top sheet, remove dough scraps. Place bottom sheet, with cookies, directly on cookie sheet. No need to grease pan. When baked, put sheet of cookies on cooling rack. No broken arms or legs falling through the cracks!
I've made this recipe and it came out great. I did not refrigerate the dough. I did not roll out the dough. I did a soft drop cookie and iced them with a Butter Vanilla Icing. They were great. For those who are having problems with crumbly dough, here's what I suggest. Use real butter that has been softened in the microwave. Should be a cross between melting and still holding it's shape. Use large eggs. I creamed the butter, eggs, sugar, Butterscotch pudding, baking soda and spices. Once these were nicely mixed, I added the flour. Do "not" use heaping cups of flour. And you can decrease the flour a bit in the recipe since you are rolling it out and the dough will gather up the flour you are rolling it out in. I do this with all of my rolled recipes. I decrease the flour by about 1/4 cup -1/3 cup. Then the difference is made up in with the flour the dough is rolled out in. As for these cookies, I will be making plenty more of these. They were great.
These are awesome! Perfect for decorating or eating plain. I used the exact ingredients and did not change any quantities. Here are a few tips that helped them turn out great! -make sure you use "cook and serve" pudding NOT instant -the butter and eggs are best used at room temperature for this recipe -don't add too much flour, when measuring make sure your cup of flour is level, not heaping and not packed down -if you are in a very dry room, put a pot of boiling water on the stove while you are making the dough -roll the dough thin -make sure your cut outs are cold when going into the oven, I put them on the baking sheet in the freezer for 10 min. prior to baking
This is not your traditional gingerbread--and I loved that! I have a toddler, and was looking for something more mild. She gobbled these up! I only had vanilla pudding, so i used that, and it still tasted great. I can't wait to use butterscotch (i love the flavor). I used margarine instead of butter and next time i think i will cut the ginger to 1 tsp to suit my tastes. I didn't have any problem with stickiness or dryness, and this was one of the best cut out cookie recipe i've made. I split the dough in half, then put the other part back in the fridge until i needed it. Mine cooked for a full 10 min and were just perfect, so keep an eye on them; at 8 min, they were still doughy. Will make these a new yearly tradition, but will def double the recipe because they disappeared! Decorated with the sugar cookie frosting on this site (powdered sugar, corn syrup, water instead of milk, food colorng). UPDATE (11/11): I used pumpkin spice pudding mix, with half of the amount of salt, cream cheese frosting and these were awesome for fall!
I loved these cookies! The recipe is very quick to make (I mean not including the hour it spends in the fridge), not very messy, and most importantly, it tastes wonderful. I thought they were the best gingerbread I've ever had. The only things I changed were I added a bit more ginger and a lot more cinnamon, and next time I'm going to add more flour to the dough because the first batch that I cut out were really hard to get off the table and onto the cookie sheet because they were so soft. My friends thought they were great, too, and a friend from Korea stopped by right as I was beginning to roll them out, so he stayed and helped make them. They were his first taste of gingerbread cookies and he thought they were excellent, too. Definitely the recipe I'll use for gingerbread in the future! Thanks a bunch! *revision* Since I wrote this review, I've made the recipe but added enough flour so I could roll the cookies out easily without refrigerating them, and they turned out wonderfully like that, too!
These cookies are DELICIOUS!!! As a Christmas gift, a good friend of mine mixed the dry ingredients together, sealed them in a mason jar, tied a cute ribbon around the jar & added the directions for wet ingredients & cookie cutter. This was our FAVORITE holiday activitiy this year, & we hope to make it a tradition! My kids had a wonderful time deocrating & helping to make these cookies. So much fun!! Thanks to my friend, Cara!!
These are so good they don't even need frosting. They have the perfect amount of spice. We will be making these again
I LOVED these cookies. My 2 1/2 year old keeps asking for them. A great cookie for kids as it's not exactly the traditional Ginger cookie. Will definately make them again! Thanks for sharing!
The butterscotch and lack of molasses is what made me want to try this recipe. As written, it's very good. I made the following changes, but only because my family like a "zingy" gingerbread. For spices, I used: 2 tsp grated fresh ginger, 2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp cardamom, .5 tsp nutmeg, .5 tsp ground clove. I put all of the spices together in a mortar and pestle and "pestled" them together, which releases extra oils from the spices. I also added the spices after the egg, but before the flour and baking soda. A planetary mixer (like a kitchen aid) is a real help for this recipe, it creates a very stiff dough that is probably more than a rotary hand mixer can manage.
These were very good - first time I've ever made ginger bread men. I added a little extra ginger for more ginger flavor. I could have used a frosting recipe, but they were still good without it.
Thank you! This is with out a doubt the best gingerbread cookie recipe I have tried. It is a little milder, but as most reviewers have said that doesn't hurt one bit. I only made two changes. I used instant pudding instead of cook and serve, which they didn't have at my store. And, I added a 1/2 teaspoon of cloves and a 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg, to give it what I think of as the traditional gingerbread flavor. Flavor-wise it could rate 5 stars, but on top of that, I have never had an easier dough to roll out. I only let it chill about 15-20 minutes and it rolled out beautifully with very little flour and transferring it to the cookie sheet was a snap. Very cake-like in texture and crumb. This will DEFINITELY become a yearly tradition.
Crazy about this cookie, iced or not, cooked about a minute less so it was soft, yum!
MMMMmazing! Very good flavor. I followed the recipe to a T except added 1/8ts more ginger and cinnamon. At first I thought I was going to need to add milk to the mixture but after a while it started to come together and form a dough. You have to really mix it well, continue mixing it, and it will form into a dough. I did refrigerate for an hour and it got hard enough to roll out, but it does soften up real quick after taking it out. Our gingerbread men did not come out so cute. They spread out on the pan a lot. Still resembled gingerbread men though. I also made a few round cookies and I think this recipe suites them better than gingerbread men. This recipe says it makes 30 gingerbread men....No way. there is very little dough when it's all mixed together. I got 18 cookies out of using a small cookie cutter, which gave me 12 gingerbread men cookies, and the other 6 were round cookies I made making small balls and flattening them down a little. Pros: taste great, chewy cookies, easy to make, just a few cheap ingredients. Cons: because they are soft, they don't form very well into shapes. ie: gingerbread men, rolling it out was a little tricky too bc the dough has to be hard or it will be too sticky to roll so definatley refridgerate for an hour. Tips If your cookies spread out too much too try, 50/50 butter and margerin, use baking powder instead of baking soda.
It was to dry. I added I little bit of milk. My kids love it!
These are fantastic! Make a double batch when cooking them because they don't stick around very long! Everyone loved them and they were a hit for the Christmas season.
I used whole wheat flour. I thought I had messed up the recipe because the mix was so dry, but after playing with the chilled dough by hand for 10 minutes, it started to come together. When I rolled it out it was fine. These don't have a very sweet taste (just like real gingerbread). My very picky and healthy partner loved them because they don't taste like you're eating a fattening sugar factory!
So yummy. Handed these out to the neighborhood for the cookie exchange and also served at the family holiday party...received lots and lots of positive feedback! They are delicious and soft. Will definitely make them again.
I wasn't sure about this recipe until a couple days after I made them. The flavor sneaks up on you. It's a little milder than traditional cookies which make it great for kids who don't like "spicy" cookies.
AWESOME!!!!!
Be sure to use one LARGE egg and not any other size. I used a medium egg and the dough came out so dry it was cracking. Once I added more egg (and some more flour to compensate) the recipe came out fine. Very tasty!
I loved the flavor of these. They turned out great!
I got out my pudding and was like, "Dang, what the am I gonna do with all this freakin' pudding?" My kids were whining, "Mom, we want cookies!" So what I did next was jump on this here cookin' site and looked up cookies and I found this awesome mad cow of a recipe. I straight up went to the kitchen and whipped these bad boys up. They are off the hook, ya'll! My kids are all up in my stuff now, sayin', "Dang, Mom, these are bangin', you feel me?" Son, do yourself a favor and make these cookies NOW. Your street cred will go up by like, a bazillion. I'm out, y'all.
Good recipe to jar up for Christmas gifts! The cookies are mild and more of a cross between a shortbread cookie and a Gingerbread cookie. The kids liked them a lot.
Delicious!! These are so good and EASY to work with - which is important because cut out cookies easily frustrate me : ). The only thing I would definately change is to use 1 1/4 cup of flour because the dough was to dry - i had to make 2 batches in order to get it to the right consistency. The dough after that was a firm enough texture that I didn't have to refrigerate it. It rolled and cut perfectly. : ) I also used vanilla pudding and added 1/2 tsp of cloves and 1/2 tsp of ginger. Yum. My boyfriend loved them and isn't a huge gingerbread fan. This one goes in the recipe box!!!
These were really good, my kids loved them. Cook the for a minute or two less than it calls for though
This recipe is delicious and turns out great every time. I add red hots for the eyes and buttons for extra cinnamon flavor. When I'm in a hurry, I roll the dough into small balls and press the balls down with the back of a greased, floured glass. Not quite as pretty but tastes just as good!
I made these for my daughter's class party. I think this recipe is more friendly to little taste buds because the kids ate them all up! Personally, I'd prefer a stronger flavor to my gingerbread but this really worked well for the kids.
DOUBLE THE RECIPE !!! You will definately need to at least double the recipe, if not quadruple it. I made 2 inch circles, to try the recipe out. I only got 24 cookies. Other than the yield being off, this is a wonderful recipe. I made these for my family, as I don't care for gingerbread, and I thought they were great. I think they taste like a cross between gingerbread cookies and spice cake. The flavor is more mild than a traditional gingerbread cookie.
I missed the molasses of traditional gingerbread but this is a great, mild kid-friendly version. I made the recipe as written and had no trouble working with the dough as others did. I used my 1/4" rolling pin rings and used confectioners sugar to roll it in as well as parchment paper on the pans. 100% success. Iced with lemon flavoring...delicious! Thanks for sharing.
Just ok.
These rolled out very cleanly on waxed paper. The flavor was mild enough for my kids, not too heavy on the spice but still distictly gingerbready. All I had was instant vanilla pudding mix, and it came out fine. I measured the flour by scooping it, so the dough was firm enough to roll out immediately, and didn't need the chill time. 8 min bake time was perfect.
This recipe is delicious!! They're soooo easy to roll out. Instead of using flours to prevent the sticking, I rolled them between wax paper. It makes cleaning up a breeze =) I skipped the icing and frosting and made indentations instead. They came out beautiful =) I did bake them for only 8 minutes (I like my cookies on the chewy side). I wish it were Christmas everyday so I can bake these all year long. Heck, maybe I will after all... =) Thanks for sharing!
Nice and soft, not dry, great buttery flavor. My guests raved and ate them all. I baked them for 9-10 minutes. I will add a bit of salt and some vanilla next time. Don't overmix the dough--just enough til blended.
This recipe is easy, easy easy! I make it every Christmas and everyone loves these cookies - even those who initially turn them down because they don't care for gingerbread. Be sure to print a couple extra recipes when taking them out because you're going to get a lot of requests for the recipe!
My second time making these this season. Easy, and delicious. Kid-friendly! For those of you who find this dry....keep mixing! I used the instant pudding, it starts out dry but you just have to keep mixing, and mixing and mixing.
Perfect! The dough was a little stiff when first removed from the fridge, but rolled out just fine as it warmed. My husband loves regular sugar cookies but said these are even better, and none of us like the average gingerbread cookie but can't stop grabbing these to nibble as we go by the kitchen. For those who, like myself and my family, don't like icing or don't want to bother, I decorated the cookies prior to cooking by pricking designs into them with a toothpick. They are gorgeous and delicious! Thanks!!
Dough too sticky even after chilling.
I thought I reviewed this back in 2006, but I guess I never did. This is a fantastic alternative to the classic gingerbread men! It is not over loaded with molasses and ginger and instead offers a butterscotch ginger flavor that is perfect!! I couldn't find ANY instant or stove top butterscotch pudding so I went ahead and bought a 4 pack of kraft ready to eat butterscotch pudding. This worked like a charm! I also baked the cookies 2 minutes under the original time and they came out so moist and delicious! Thank you for this awesome recipe!
Great recipe for "little helpers!" The dough was very easy to work with and made perfect gingerbread men! May add a little more cinnamon next time.
Pleasantly surprised at how good these are. Although I prefer a much spicier cookie, kids will LOVE these. They made about 24 small (3x2) gingerbread men. We baked for 10 minutes on parchment and they were great. Looked very soft but crisped up while on sheets.
Great cookies. The only reason for the 4 stars and not 5 is because it only produced about 17 cookies, not the 30 the recipe said it yielded. Otherwise, great recipe!
I have made these gingerbread men for several years now and they are always a big hit! My family begs for them each Christmas and they are the first cookie to go. I do alter the recipe a bit by adding 1 tsp each of salt and allspice. Plus you really need to at least double this recipe if you want a good number of cookies. I use a fairly standrd Wilson cookie cutter and only get about 18 cookies per recipe. I could eat that many myself, these are so good!!
Good cookies not authenic gingerbread taste good cookies thou good without any frosting.
After reading so many great reviews, I had to try this recipe. Thanks to all for your reviews, because this is the best gingerbread recipe I've ever tasted! Although I generally like gingerbread cookies, I can usually only eat one because I find them too strong. These, however, were perfect. They're more like a vanilla/butterscotch cookie with a *hint* of gingerbread. Of course, it's just a matter of taste, but for me, it couldn't be better! They were easy to handle, baked quickly, and came out a very nice shade of brown. I decorated both with raisins and dipped in chocolate, which only enhanced the cookie. I didn't make any changes to the recipe. I did, however, let the batter harden in the fridge for 2 days. Then when I was going to make them, I let it gradually warm at room temperature. Just when it was soft enough to handle, but still cold enough to hold together, I made them. Also, don't overwork the batter by rolling it all at once. Take it apart as you go, making 3-4 at a time. Will keep the batter firm for you.
Very easy to make and not sticky at all... tasty and easiest gingerbread cookie I ever made!!!
Just finished making the dough and waiting the one hour before I bake. A quick question? Can I use the icing in the tubes that you decorate cakes with on these cookies after they've cooled? Thanks.
I LOVE this gingerbread recipe! I'm really not a fan of molasses so this recipe is a perfect substitute for me. I've been making it for the past couple of years and they are always eaten up immediately.
Delicious and easy to make. Try adding more ginger if you want it to taste like traditional gingerbread cookies. Tastes good enough on its own without icing too. Dough can be re-rolled. You will need to lightly flour the surface that will be used to roll out the dough, and flour the rolling pin as well. Don't worry about using too much flour when rolling, it won't change the results. Thanks for a quick & easy recipe!
This was a very easy recipe. After reading the other reviews, I decided to triple the recipe. I yielded 36 gingerbread men. The only other adjustment I made was to use half of the ginger called for in the recipe so that it wouldn't be too strong for my kids. The dough was easy to work with, not too sticky and not so dry to cause cracks in the cookies. I used chocolate chips for the eyes, Twizzler pull and peel strips cut into very small pieces for the mouth, and red hots for buttons. My kids loved the taste and I did too. Adorable, tasty, fun and easy to make!!
These were GREAT! They are easier to roll out than sugar cookies and they taste delicious. I followed the suggestions of others and only baked them for 7 minutes to make them softer. The dough is very forgiving and not too spicy - my 7 year old loved them! I will be making these again!
These cookies were so much easier to cut out than others I have tried and they tasted pretty good. The only thing i changed was used coconut cream pudding instead of butterscotch because thats what I had and they were still good. Will definitely make again 4 year old could have rolled dough and cut cookies all day. Also if you really like gingerbread this is not the recipe for you (being that I don't like it I thought this was great)
I had no problem with dryness in this recipe at all, it was no more of a dry dough than sugar cookie dough is. I love that I had all the ingredients except the pudding mix in my cupboard already. I really enjoyed the cookies, I think they're a great "holiday" tasting cookie for those who don't like the strong taste of gingerbread. This will be my Christmas gift cookie.
Wonderful taste and very simple recipe to follow. I find it important to note that if you roll them to thin, they will burn black. Also, I only bake mine for 9 minutes at 350 degrees, as they burn easily. Too much flour when you roll them out will also cause the later cookies to be a little brittle.
This recipe is a nice addition to my Christmas cookie list. I should have doubled the batch, but plan to make more. Should be a lot of fun to decorate. I couldn't keep my 4-year-old from eating them!Yummy.
Hands down the best gingerbread cookie I have ever had.
These cookie were so good! Everyone at my Christmas party enjoyed decorating and eating these. I bought Betty Crocker White Decorating Cookie Icing to use. It worked wonderfully because it cam in a ready to use tube. We also decorated with M&M's. I will make these again on Christmas for sure!!!
These are awesome!!! I baked them 8 minutes, and added extra ginger, cinnamon, and a pinch of cloves. Perfect! Everyone loved them and they looked adorable. Definitely my go-to recipe for gingerbread cookies from now on!
As other reviewers noted, this is a very mild gingerbread recipe. For me they were perfect because I prefer them with less spice. If you like a traditional gingersnap, you may want to find a different recipe. I thought the dough worked up perfectly. It was the perfect consistency and rolled out nicely. As a final note, I only cooked mine for 6 minutes and they came out nicely.
Making these cookies is now a family tradition! They are so good that I have to make them more often than just the holidays. Now I cut them in the shape of footballs and decorate with icing "laces" for our Superbowl parties.
I followed the recipe, and they turned out great. Make sure not to roll out the dough too thin, or the gingerbread heads and limbs will fall off.
These cookies are soo yummy, especially right out of the oven. You would never know that Molasses was never used. My husband loved them.
Wonderfully kid-friendly! I tripled the recipe with no problems using a stand mixer. Simply kept it going until it came together in a ball. I've made versions using butterscotch (instant) pudding and vanilla (instant) and noticed the butterscotch provides a more traditional, darker colored cookie as well as slightly better flavor. (I doubled the spices and used dark brown sugar as well.) The version with vanilla pudding came out lighter, as in the picture provided, but has the same texture. As mentioned in other reviews, the cookies need at least 1" apart spacing, as they puff a bit during baking, but do not spread, maintaining their shape.
This recipe is everything you said it would be. Easiest gingerbread people I have made in 35 years. The dough is simple to make, easy to roll and cookies delicious and soft. I cooked mine on a parchment paper covered pan for 8 min. They are mild tasting and my family, including myself, love them. It's a keeper. Thanks Kim
I made my own gingerbread challenge. This one was good, but not as good as a more traditional molasses recipe. The batter did not smell gingerbread-y, but tasted pretty good when cooked. Over a couple days though these weren't as good as a traditional recipe. Didn't really save any time or work in the kitchen as opposed to traditional either.
When I mixed the ingredients, it was too dry for me as well. I added another 1/2 cup butter to make 1 cup butter and it turned out great.
Incredible! I liked the flavor of these more than I like gingerbread made with molasses. The dough got difficult to work with as it sat out, so I had to put in the freezer briefly for a second chilling cycle. When cool and firm, though, the dough was very easy to work with and the cookies lifted easily from the cutting board. This is a great addition to my family's annual Christmas cookie line-up!
Absolutely delicious!! The butterscotch adds a very nice subtle flavor to go with the ginger.
These cookies turned out great! The dough was really stiff to roll out but not sticky which made it easy for my kids to help with. The taste is excellent and we got many compliments on these cookies over the holidays.
Easy to make, taste great. The cookie dough seems dry at first, just keep using that stand mixer and it will form. I only baked them for 8 minutes and that was perfect. The taste is quite mild (perfect for the 2-3 year old classroom) - not too much ginger and not to sweet. Rolling the dough slightly thicker made for a softer cookie, thinner dough resulted in a crunchy cookie. They are a hit with the kids and easy for mom to make. I will make again and double the recipe. I saw gingerbread flavor pudding mix, I'm going to try that.
I usually make Eileen's Spicy Gingerbread but I hate the smell of molasses so decided to try this. The flavour was very mild so I doubled the spices and added 1 tsp of vanilla. After chilling for 4 hours the dough was still very soft and I had to add quite a bit of flour to get this rolled out and cut. I used Walmart butter that may be the issue I usually use Lactancia. Got 48 thin gingerbread men, baked in 7 minutes on silpat lined sheets. May try this again with the spice mixture from Eileen's recipe and another butter brand.
I absolutely LOVED these cookies, and so did everyone who tried them! I swapped the amounts of cinnamon and ginger, however, and I reduced the baking time to about 7 minutes. This made the cookies pleasantly soft while eating but sturdy enough to hold the cutouts in your hand without them falling apart. I made them for a cookie exchange at work and holiday parties at home, and they were a total hit! Thanks a bunch!
These are the best!!! Easy to work with the dough and they were a soft gingerbread cookie.
Very nice recipe. I found it kind of difficult, but I would say I am a beginner, not Betty Crocker. Just make sure you have the patience to cut out cookies (I thought I did) and keep adding flour too. Also, be sure to keep your eyes on them, Don't Overcook them! Other wise, good recipe if you know what you're doing.
These cookies came out perfectly. I followed the directions exactly except I baked them for only 8 minutes. I did double the recipe and we got about 2 dozen cookies. Thanks!
Fantastic! I would have never dreamed of such a simple recipe as this. The results were great for my gingerbread men and the mild spice flavor was awesome for anyone who eats them. I can't speak highly enough about this one. It's a total keeper!
Not as potent as the typical gingerbread cookie containing molasses. Simple enough to let my nieces mix this together as I "help" them. Going to try it with chocolate pudding and see what I get. Keep the baking time to 8 minutes for the perfect cookie. Also sprinkle some cinammon sugar mix onto them before baking to forgo frosting ;)
I used this recipe to make a gingerbread house, and the recipe makes EXACTLY enough dough for one house! It's easy to work with, tastes great, and is already stiff enough to turn into a house the same night, unlike other gingerbread cookie recipes that require you to let cookies sit out overnight to harden. I give it a BIG thumbs up! I made it with all organic ingredients (including organic pudding mix) and wheat flour, it is superb! I did not have a whole teaspoon of cinnamon, so I was a little short on it, but it still has a nice flavor. I did add 1/2 a teaspoon of vanilla and 1/4 a teaspoon of ground nutmeg.
These are so good! They are easy to prepare, great for kids to help, produce nice cutout cookies and the flavour and texture are wonderul. I've made these with my son and he packaged up indivdiual cookies, with candy decorations and small tubes of icing to give to his friends as gifts.
We have been making these during the holidays for years. They are one of the few cookies I can't stop eating! Sometimes we just cut simple circles and one year, in a pinch, I used vanilla pudding. Still good!
I'm not a huge fan of molasses, and couldn't imagine what the butterscotch pudding mix would taste like so had to try this. I agree with the other reviewers that if you want a traditional gingerbread cookie, you should probably try another recipe. If you're looking for a mild recipe that would suit kids, give this a chance. It's an easy recipe, great for cutting out cookies and taste great! Next time I'll at least double the ginger and cinnamon.
I get rave reviews on this, I have made it several times, and I have tried both the instant and the cook and serve, they both work. I find they turn out slightly chewier with the cook and serve, but turn out delicious both ways. Very easy!!
This recipe is awesome! I used it for a christmas tree I make every year and it came out great. The consistency of the dough was very easy to work with and the taste was marvelous. I did need to use "Instant" Butterscotch Pudding and it worked really well. Thanks so much for this recipe!!!
my dough is verry dry? Any hints as to how to make it not so??? dough tastes great and was really looking forward to making them... sadly dissapointed.
I have made many gingerbread cookies, all with molasses, which is the best way to get that true gingerbread flavor. I was traveling out of town, so didn't have my recipes with me & found this one on the internet, but I was extremely disappointed with the taste, as it is basically just a plain tasting cookie, nothing special, and not what I was expecting. I would not recommend this recipe, if you are looking for a true, old-fashioned gingerbread man recipe.
Very soft and tasty and easy to make. I loved these cookies. The butterscotch is a nice subtle flavoring, and keeps the cookie from getting too 'crispy'. (I'm partial to the softer, chewier cookies). This is definitely my new standard yearly gingerbread men recipe.
Such an easy way to make gingerbread men! I normally try to stay away from any type of cut out cookie but these were easy to make and easy to cut out. Excellent!
Wow this was one of the best ginger bread cookies I have ever made. They were very easy to cut out. I will make this one again.
After reading the other reviews, I decided to melt the butter first. I also used instant butterscotch pudding. I had to leave it in the fridge for 2 hours instead of 1 because of the softness. But these turned out EXCELLENT! Very soft and perfect.
Terrific cookie! Easy to mix and decorate. Will definitely make these again and again.
Very good. I did add clove and nutmeg to make it a bit spicier. The texture of these cookies is different than a traditional gingerbread cookie made with molasses. I cooked for 7-8 minutes, and mine came out very light and crisp, like a ginger snap. They are GREAT with coffee. I will definately make again, but increase the spices even more.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections