Cherry Enchiladas

Cherry Pie like you've never had it before! Cherry pie filling wrapped in flour tortillas, soaked overnight in a sweet liquid, then baked. I used to work at a bed and breakfast, and we would make this sometimes for catered luncheons. I added my own touch with the almonds.

By Brigantine

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. Combine the water, butter and 1/2 cup of sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Place a few spoonfuls of cherry pie filling just slightly off center of each tortilla. Roll up and place seam side down in the baking dish. Pour the hot liquid over the 'enchiladas' making sure to coat the tops completely. The mixture will be watery. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Combine 2 tablespoons sugar, cinnamon and almonds in a small bowl or cup; sprinkle over the top of the enchiladas.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until outside edges of the tortillas are golden brown. Let cool slightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
622 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 94.7g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 48.8mg; sodium 597.4mg. Full Nutrition
