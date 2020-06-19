Cherry Enchiladas

Made these for a friend for his birthday - he likes cherry pie. This was a great recipe to use for 10 people, 6 of them kids! It was way easier than making pie. As past reviews have said they were soggy - mine were not AT ALL! I made them not overnight but 5 hours before baking. That may be the difference. They were crispy/chewy, like a real pie could be, and tasted just like it. I did a couple adjustments, one of which I'm very surprised no one else has tried in their reviews that I think is a MUST! I had doubled this recipe for the crowd and I mixed 8 0z of cream cheese with a little (maybe 1/3 cup) powdered sugar. I then spread this on the tortilla before I put the filling on. THIS WAS DElICIOUS! For the filling, I followed recommendations and added a little almond extract to the cherry pie filling, and I also added one bag of frozen cherries to make them more like real pie, and it was a good add-in. I put a little cinnamon (pumpkin pie mix) in too. I had some whole wheat tortillas that I used in half of the batch and they were great as well. I used fresh whipped cream on top and everyone gave rave reviews. I'm not a HUGE cherry pie fan, but I will make these again and will try with different fillings. The Wilderness/Comstock brand of filling is preferred - more real tasting.