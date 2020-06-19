Cherry Enchiladas

Cherry Pie like you've never had it before! Cherry pie filling wrapped in flour tortillas, soaked overnight in a sweet liquid, then baked. I used to work at a bed and breakfast, and we would make this sometimes for catered luncheons. I added my own touch with the almonds.
I must say this was exceptional. I took another reviewer's advice and am so glad I did. I spread a mixture of 8 oz cream cheese and 1/3 c powdered sugar, whipped together, on each tortilla, then doubled the cherry filliing (2 cans) and doubled the tortilla count to 10. I also added 1 t almond ex. to both the cherries and the syrup. Let sit in fridge for 5 hrs, covered with much more cinnamon/sugar and omitted the almonds. Baked for 40 mins. It was crispy and lovely on the outside and perfect on the inside. Top with real whipped cream.
There are too many people with too many modifications for this to be a 4.5 star recipe. But it has great potential, and that's what people seem to like. Leaving the recipe to soak in hot sugar water overnight is gross - the tortillas are soggy and there is no recovery from that. 5 tortillas in a 13x9" pan makes no sense, but 10" tortillas won't fit in an 8" square brownie pan. You also have no need for a whole stick of butter - half is more than enough. If this recipe had been for fajita-sized tortillas in a 8" pan, and the liquid has been less watery and half as much butter, it would be a 4+ star recipe for me. I had to change way too much to make this recipe worthy of the stars it has, and that's disappointing. But I still recommend people try this - just follow the advise of others who have reviewed and learned through trial and error. I'll likely make this again, with numerous modifications, because it really is easy.
I made this recipe using apple pie filling instead of the cherry. It was quite yummy!
This recipe is awesome!!! Totally better than cherry cobbler or a traditional cherry pie. I doubled the cinnamon sugar mixture and baked for 40 minutes. The tortillas were brown and crispy. When I took it out of the oven I poured a thin cream cheese icing glaze on top. We devoured it. I will definitely make again. I can hardly wait to try it with different fruit fillings.
Made these for a friend for his birthday - he likes cherry pie. This was a great recipe to use for 10 people, 6 of them kids! It was way easier than making pie. As past reviews have said they were soggy - mine were not AT ALL! I made them not overnight but 5 hours before baking. That may be the difference. They were crispy/chewy, like a real pie could be, and tasted just like it. I did a couple adjustments, one of which I'm very surprised no one else has tried in their reviews that I think is a MUST! I had doubled this recipe for the crowd and I mixed 8 0z of cream cheese with a little (maybe 1/3 cup) powdered sugar. I then spread this on the tortilla before I put the filling on. THIS WAS DElICIOUS! For the filling, I followed recommendations and added a little almond extract to the cherry pie filling, and I also added one bag of frozen cherries to make them more like real pie, and it was a good add-in. I put a little cinnamon (pumpkin pie mix) in too. I had some whole wheat tortillas that I used in half of the batch and they were great as well. I used fresh whipped cream on top and everyone gave rave reviews. I'm not a HUGE cherry pie fan, but I will make these again and will try with different fillings. The Wilderness/Comstock brand of filling is preferred - more real tasting.
This recipe is awesome! I found that if you don't coat the entire enchilada with the sugar mixture, they do tend to be soggy and chewy. Definitely have to soak them for a long time. I soaked the enchiladas for two days because life gets in the way. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I had made Shrimp and Crab Enchiladas the other night and had leftover flour tortillas. I was trying to figure out what to do with them when I came across this recipe. I did not have cherry filling but I had apple. I refrigerated for about 6 hours as I made them in the afternoon and wanted them for dessert. These were wonderful. My kids and husband raved and they could not be easier to put together. I did leave out the nuts because my kids don't like but kept everything else as written. This is such a versatile recipe that any pie filling can be used and the taste will be great. Thanks
I've made this twice now and each it gets good reviews. I do make a few changes though: (1) double the pie filling, (2) add 1 tsp. of almond extract to the syrup, (3) add 1 tsp. almond extract to the pie filling, (4) refrigerate for only about 6 hours. It turns out great and its so easy to put together. i think it would be good with other pie filling/nut combinations. Thanks for posting.
Once I saw the recipe I just had to make it and they are easy to make. The only thing that I changed was that instead of cinnamon, I used All-Spice with the sugar/almond topping. I also sprinkled a little in with the cherries before rolling the tortilla. All-Spice gives it a more flavorable topping with the cinnamon, clove and nutmeg combined.
I have made these on two occasions and everyone simply LOVED these! Even before they are served, people tried to get a little taste. They are so simple to prepare and I've yet to have any leftovers. I always get tons or requests for the recipe and just give folks this website. Friends call them 'cherry crepes.' I'm going to start experimenting with various pie fillings. To celebrate the 4th of July, I'm going to make a 3-batch combo of red, white, and blue...cherry, apple, and blueberry fillings!
Absolutely the best!! I made this for Christmas breakfast. I made two batches using 5" taco shells. I made 10 with Cherry Pie Filling and 10 with Apple Pie Filling. They were wonderful and all gone very quickly. No leftovers :(. This is definitly a keeper!!
Wow these are good! They have been in my recipe box awhile and I finally got around to making them. This is quick to put together and the taste is worth waiting for. The instructions call for the enchiladas to soak in the syrup overnight. Per a lot of the reviews I read I put mine in the frige for 3-4 hours then baked. They were not soggy at all. I did not refrigerate the leftovers and loosely put the lid on the pan. They were not soggy the second day. These were wonderful with cherry filling and the next time I would like to try with blueberry or peach filling. Thanks Brigantine for sharing this delicious recipe.
I put this all together and baked without the overnight soaking part. I thickened the sauce with a little cornstarch and added some red food color. The tops were nicely crunchy and the bottoms were moist but I wouldn't say soggy. Tasted like quick cherry pie! I tried one microwaved for breakfast the next day, of course the crunch is gone, but it was still tasty. These definitely need to be baked and then eaten right away. Thanks for the recipe!
I had high hopes for this recipe and was shocked at how easy it was. I followed the directions closely and was sure to cover the tops of the enchiladas with the water/sugar mixture, and I refrigerated for two days, but they came out soggy and chewy. The tops were fine, but the bottoms, which sat in water for two days, did not cook well. I will not make these again, but gave it three stars because it was very simple.
I made these for Christmas morning. They were amazing! I did as others suggested and doubled the recipe and used both cherry & blueberry fillings. This will be a part of our holiday tradition going forward.
Really good! I took other reviewers' advice and added allspice to the sauce, which gave it a great depth of flavor, and doubled the cinnamon sugar topping. I'll definitely try this with apple pie filling too. Thanks for this recipe!
What an amazing dessert!!! We all loved these. I recomend removing them from the pan shortly after you take them out of the oven because the sugar mixture hardens up quite a bit. It was a real chore for me to get them out of the pan even having greased the pan first. Definately try this recipe though. It is very tasty.
WOW!!! These were such a hit with everyone that tryed them. I followed the recipe exactly, but only left them in the fridge for 6 hours, which seemed to be long enough. I made half a dozen of each, Apple, Cherry and Peach. My daughter and friends came back for seconds, and my wife took some to work...they vanished in minutes. Her co-workers are asking for more, so I guess I'm of to the oven, but this time I'm going to put a bit of a twist on it.
this was to die for!!! loved by everyone.....i doubled the recipe and used 13x9 used extra nuts with cinnamon and sugar toppping.. i let it cool to room temperature.....and it was better then warm. will for sure make it again and again.
I loved this. The tortillas came out chewy and crust like. I only used about 3/4 of everything in the syrup since some people said their tortillas were soggy. will definitely make again when I'm willing to deal with all the calories.
This is a frequent request by my friends and family for dessert. I never have time to soak overnight but no complaints.
I really enjoyed these, hubby didn't try them since I used the cherry filling, but I bet he would like them with apple. I used an 8x8 pan, and it worked fine, although the bottoms of the enchiladas were soggy. I'll make these again though, and experiment with other pie fillings.
I just had a really good feeling about this one and tripled the recipe and took it to work and the ladies in my office loved it! I have to give out the recipe now to many. My husband and I decided this is better than pie. I used my frozen MI cherries and made my own filling by just cooking 2 qts of cherries w 1 cup sugar and 1/3 cup flour til it thickened. Canned fillings of any fruit of course can be substituted. I am going to do apple next, but make my apple filling. This is a great recipe! Thank you for submitting it.
This is so easy and delicious. I wasn't able to refrigerate it overnight but chilled it about 3 hours. It turned out perfectly. Very rich though. A little goes a long way. I want to try other fillings now!
Talk about easy!...even for a newbie cook like myself! We had a Christmas banquet that we were supposed to provide a "finger food" for, and fortunately I found these. They were such a hit at the Christmas party, that I made a batch of cherry and a batch of peach for our family Christmas dinner, minus the almonds. These are an excellent, quick dessert that will leave an impression on your tasters! Add a dollop of ice cream to make it just right!
Just finished making this for the second time, this time around with Peach pie filling. Both times the only adjustments I've made are to double the pie filling used and add cream cheese. My family loved it the first time around with cherry, and the batch in the fridge is going to a church picnic tomorrow - can't wait to try the peach! Thanks for an awesome and easy recipe!
I made these for a late breakfast today, and used a lite cherry pie filling to cut down on cals. I was pleased that the tortillas didn't get soggy. We enjoyed them, but if I were to make them again I would add a little almond extract to the cherries. Thanks.
This was an excellent recipe that I made only two changes. After reading all the reviews first I did not soak overnight but for 2 hours then sprinkled sugar over it before baking. The other change was I used 1/2 cup of Parkay Buttery Spray (fat, calorie & colesterol free) instead of butter.
Soooo good! It's a good thing that these need to soak overnight, because if I could eat them whenever the craving struck, I'd weigh 500 lbs. Followed recipe exactly, other than making a bit more liquid to make sure everything was covered, and they turned out perfectly. While they look a bit anemic before cooking, they come out golden brown and a lot prettier after they bake. Will definitely make again.
These were delicious. A bit too sweet for me but they were a hit at the BBQ. I didn't have cherry pie filling so I made my own pineapple pie filling from a recipe here on AR. Then followed the rest of the recipe. Very tasty and easy to make. I only had 4 hours to let it sit in the fridge but I think they were just fine. I did have to bake them for 50 minutes to get the crispy golden crust. I'd make these again.
If you are goin to eat these right away, then they're ok, but don't try to eat leftovers. It's nothing but a pile of mush. I'll stick with cherry pie, but the idea of it is great. I don't think I'll try these again for the simple fact all leftovers go to the trash.
These were delicious!!! The first time I made the recipe as written, and the second time I made several changes that made it even better! For the sauce I used heavy cream instead of water, and cut down the butter to 2 tbsp. I also added 1tsp of mexican extract. For the filling I added vanilla extract, sugar, and cinnamon. I also mixed 1 package of cream cheese with some condensed milk. I spread the cream cheese mixture on the inside of the tortilla and continued the recipe as stated. This was very tasty, and something different.
My family likes this so much better than cherry pie!!! And it is easy too! I use fresh pie cherries that I have cooked with some sugar and cornstarch to make my own pie filling. I make a large batch and then freeze in containers to be ready to make the enchiladas all year long. YUMMY!
Made a cherry and peach pan for a large brunch. Everyone loved them. Drizzled a little cream cheese frosting (left over from cinnamon rolls) when they came out of the oven. Huge hit! Thank you for sharing.
This is a wonderful recipe. Nothing needs to be changed!!I made a double batch for a family gathering and they all disappeared but not before rave reviews. I wasn't too certain how they would turn out after seeing them right before baking and without the cinnamon/sugar and nuts applied. No need to worry!! The aroma while they are baking is equally as nice. These will definitely be made again and again in our home.
I made these for my step-father-in-law's birthday dessert, as he'd requested "something cherry". Since his birthday is 2 days before Christmas, I appreciated the fact these were "make-ahead-able". That being said, I didn't LOVE these. Perhaps because I was expecting more of a crust type sensation than the tortilla provides? They were good and a nice change of pace from a more traditional pie or crisp, but I'm not sure I'd make them again. THANKS for the recipe, Brigantine!
I followed others' reviews about mixing cream cheese and powdered sugar (half a brick of cream cheese and about a quarter cup of powdered sugar) and spreading the mixture on the tortillas before I added the cherries. It tasted delicious but looked a little chunky when the filling overflowed in the pan--could be that it was reduced fat cream cheese? I used an 8x8 square pan, and all five enchiladas fit tightly. I also substituted half and half for water in the syrup mixture, which worked really well. The weirdest thing about this recipe was that the top half of the enchiladas were delicious-crispy and sugary and tasty...the bottom half was white and soggy. Next time, it might be worth turning them after they've sat for a few hours or rolling the whole thing in your cinnamon sugar mixture...some way to keep the whole thing crunchy. This is a good recipe but definitely needs some tweaking.
I tried so hard to love this recipe. I made twice, once with cherries and once with apples. They turned out gooey and the butter was just way too much (something I never say!). I don't really know how to make this work, so I am giving up on it and deleting from my favorites. :( Oh well, thankfully this website is full of just amazing recipes to fall back on!
I made this for a luncheon at work, and it was really a hit! I made two batches; one with apple and one with cherry. Before baking, I cut each enchilada into three pieces and it was just right. I only got to taste the cherry as the apple disappeared first, but I thought it was excellant.
These were "over-the-top" wonderful. I made them and baked them, no waiting and they dissappeared. No soggy bottoms. I added a little red food coloring to the water/sugar mixture for a cherry-like, look. Will make again soon. : )
This recipe is totally delicious! Please go ahead and make this. You will not be disappointed. The flour tortillas make great crust, I was surprised. I did the modifications that other people recommended, adding 1 tsp almond extract to the cherry filling and the water sugar butter mixture, and I spread the cream cheese confectionary sugar mixture on the tortillas before the cherry filling. 40 min cook time. So good!!!
I made these today and oh my gosh, they smell so good while baking. Cut the recipe in half, because it's just me. Refrigerated them for about 4 hours and they turned out perfect. I'd probably use less butter the next time, but they are very, very good.
i found this to be a very subtle and comforting dessert, whith lots of variations you could do. There are many other flavors I have tried, but I am a cherry lover, therefore it is my favorite.
I guess I'll start out with how impressed I was that it didn't taste like tortilla shell, but pie crust! The problem was that it tasted like very soggy pie crust. My husband and I are not really big fans of that. I know my dad would love this recipe though! I probably will not make again, but I will share it with him.
These were VERY good. I also added the almonds on top. Not very good left over, so if you don't think they will all get eaten, only make 1/2 a batch. I also used sugar free pie filling (lots of diabetics in my family) and they were still sweet. A huge hit at our family christmas get-together!
2.27.19 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/93285/cherry-enchiladas/ ... Three for ease; four for taste - or is it the other way around?! ;D As manyyy reviewers have said, this recipe is good, but really needs adjustments if only for the enchiladas fitting in the dish well. One can of pie filling didn't seem enough for five large tortillas. I supplemented with some homemade blueberry pie filling. Cherries & blues are a good combo! I added the 1t almond extract as suggested. I reduced the sugar in the syrup to 1/3c sugar & butter to 2T. Heyyy, no faces. ;D 'Made the cinnamon sugar as listed, but only used half. I'm thinking even less sugar in the sauce or cinnamon sugar would be fine. It borders on too much. Also, yeah, I admit it, I used smaller tortillas, As for the refrig overnight issue, I refriged over-day, which worked out to be 9-10hrs. Since I thickened the sauce, that probably helped not get doughy; but also, the middle or a bit below middle rack will help that. Instead of shortening, I used 2T melted butter in the dish. That's okay, right? :) Thanks, Brigantine!
No issues with sogginess as many reviewers complained. Perhaps because it was good enough to eat before it had a chance to sit around getting soggy. Perhaps because I didn't leave it in the fridge overnight, but only for several hours. Either way, it turned out quite well. Next time I shall use the other reviewers' suggestions of adding cream cheese.
I made this using Apple Pie filling and cut the tortillas in thirds as someone else suggested. It is a great recipe and sure could be used for brunch. I will be making this again using different pie fillings to find our favorite!
One word - Yum! I have been wanting to try this receipe for a long time, and finally made it last night for a Valentines Day dessert for my husband - big hit! I put it in the fridge for about 8 hours before baking. I didn't find it to be soggy at all, as some other reveiwers noted. Didn't change a thing. Served with vanilla ice cream. Perfection!
I had half a can of cherry pie filling and some taco tortillas leftover, so I was thrilled to find this recipe. Of course I halved it, and that was still way too much liquid. I poured it out several minutes before it finished baking, but the tortillas were still soggy. Maybe I'll try it again with regular flour tortillas.
That was a huge sloppy mess. Completely unservable to other people. As much as I hate frying stuff a similar recipe without butter and extra sugar that is fried in vegetable oil in a skillet was 1 million times better. And not an utter waste of ingredients.
There must be something wrong with me. Everyone that ate this raved about how much they loved it. This is the reason I am giving four stars. Only thing I changed was an addition of cream cheese & I didn't particularly love it at all. Something about the texture of the tortillas to me. But with everyone else in love with it and demanding more It must be awesome.
I used an 8x8 glass baking pan for a pie size with 4 tortillas. Perfect for a single person. Instead of sugar I used Agave in the butter sauce. Made it less sweet. Better cherry flavor! 1/2 cup butter worked well even with this smaller portion. For the topping I used dark brown sugar which gave it a nice extra warmness. Topped each serving with a dollop of vanilla whole milk yogurt. Will definitely make again!
This was so easy and so tasty. It tastes wonderful with vanilla ice cream! I made it with apple filling and soaked for about 7 hours. I agree with the other reviewers who said the bottom was like soggy pie crust (I'd give it 5 stars if it weren't for this). Is that the way it is supposed to be? I'm not sure if I'm doing something wrong, but I followed the recipe exactly. I'm making a batch right now with the cherry filling. :)
Fantastic dessert and goes a long way. I used 10 6" flour tortillas and a 9x13 pan held 10. I used 1 8 oz block of cream cheese whipped with 1 T of granulated sugar as suggested by another reviewer. It took about 1 and 1/3 cans of cherry pie filling. I used the amout of liquid as called for in the recipe and held in refrigerator for 24 hrs. I put the cinnamon/sugar mixture and almonds on before baking. It was just perfect. I had leftovers and next day put in oven @ 275 degrees to warm up. They tasted like just baked! Will definitely make again.
I really liked it, but because I made some slight changes, rate it a 4. I did what others did and added cream cheese in the fruit mixture. I also added cinnamon in the original sauce, as well as sprinkled it on top right before baking. I did not put almonds on due to allergies. I've made it with the larger tortilla and a smaller size. I like the smaller size tortilla better. Easier to fit in the baking square, as well as better size proportions. It is really yummy with some whipped cream at the end. Made them as a new dessert for Christmas dinner, with my in-laws. It was a hit! (Thank you for those brownie points with my MIL!) Also took them to work. Everyone loves them.
Took the advice of several people to add cream cheese and powdered sugar. That was a great idea. Sadly, the rest of it just didn’t go as well as we’d hoped. The tortilla shells got rather leathery. A sharp knife was needed. Frankly, I’d just try the recipe as a filler for a cherry pie crust.
