Ricotta Pie (Old Italian Recipe)

I was a bit disappointed with this recipe. I've grown up with ricotta pie and now live far away from my hometown Italian bakeries, so I needed a recipe to make one myself. I'm guessing that recipes for ricotta pie vary from region to region in Italy, because this is not really similar to what I've grown up eating. I halved the recipe and the amounts ended up being fine for a spring-form pan. As others have noted, the dough was extremely dry and crumbly despite chilling. However, I fixed this easily by adding a bit more water to it and it was fine. I'd say that the taste of the crust is the best part of the recipe. I was surprised about the idea of having dough on top- I've never seen that before. Since I made this for Christmas, I played along with the idea and put some Christmas cookie shapes on top and it did look nice, although unusual in my experience. The filling itself tastes extremely eggy, enough so that I won't make this recipe again. It's too much like a flan- too different from what I know to be ricotta pie. I realize in hindsight I really should have added the lemon zest- maybe that would have taken the edge off of the eggy flavor. I'm giving this 3 stars instead of 2 because I feel it's fair to cut the author some slack- maybe it tastes how it is supposed to for people from a certain area of Italy, but not where my family is from.