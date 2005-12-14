I used this recipe for my first try at making Divinity a few years ago, and I've been making it ever since. This recipe is delicious and very easy to follow. Thank you for sharing it. A couple of tips for newbies, and those who don't have good luck with Divinity: (Divinity can be "moody") Educate yourself on "hard ball stage" cooking, especially if you don't have a candy thermometer. The easiest way to do this is to have a cup of cool water on hand, and then drip a small amount of the mixture into the water- then stick your fingers into the water and roll the sugar between your fingers to form a little ball. If the ball is mushy like taffy, it's not done yet. If the ball is hard and you can't smash it between your fingers- it's at "hard ball stage" and you are ready to pour! The next thing, is to go ahead and make this recipe as if it were humid outside. I've had good luck by removing Two Teaspoons of the water. The most important, is to not give up too soon. Keep mixing it! This takes a while, so pay attention to how the divinity looks- if it's still smooth and shiny, it's not done yet. Keep mixing until it's "fluffy" looking and no longer shiny.