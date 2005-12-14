Divinity

White divinity which I used to call divinity fudge. Absolutely divine! Store in an airtight container.

Recipe by Kimberley

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook sugar, corn syrup, and water in a 2-quart pot over low heat, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved. (On humid days, use 1 tablespoon less water.) Cook, without stirring, to 260 degrees on candy thermometer (or hard ball stage).

  • Beat egg whites in 1-1/2-quart bowl until stiff peaks form. Continue to beat while pouring hot syrup in a thin stream into egg whites. Add vanilla; beat until mixture holds its shape and becomes slightly dull. (Mixture may become too stiff for electric mixer). Fold in nuts (if you choose).

  • Drop from buttered spoon onto waxed paper. Let stand at room temperature, turning candy over once, until outside of candy is firm--at least 12 hours. Store in airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 1.1g; sodium 5.2mg. Full Nutrition
