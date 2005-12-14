Divinity
White divinity which I used to call divinity fudge. Absolutely divine! Store in an airtight container.
Even if you follow the recipe exactly and don't make it on a rainy or humid day, you have to accept that sometimes it won't work. That is just the nature of making divinity and has nothing to do with the recipe. That's just something you have to be aware of before you take on ANY divinity recipe. If you don't accept that fact...make something else. You have to be a good sport when attempting a divinity recipe! That being said... I love this recipe!!!! I like chocolate chips rather than nuts in it....although just plain is wonderful as well!Read More
I've tried a dozen divinity recipes including this one & they all turned out like Polar Bear vomit! Had to resort to asking someone back home in the deep South who actually knows how to make it. The golden key is the temperature...THREE HUNDRED DEGREES!!! I don't know how anyone makes divinity by stopping the cooking at the "mostly prescribed temperatures" of 235, 250, 255, 260 & so forth. If you've never been able to make divinity, join the club but try one more time & cook the sucker to 300 degrees. I think you'll be happy.Read More
I've tried a dozen divinity recipes including this one & they all turned out like Polar Bear vomit! Had to resort to asking someone back home in the deep South who actually knows how to make it. The golden key is the temperature...THREE HUNDRED DEGREES!!! I don't know how anyone makes divinity by stopping the cooking at the "mostly prescribed temperatures" of 235, 250, 255, 260 & so forth. If you've never been able to make divinity, join the club but try one more time & cook the sucker to 300 degrees. I think you'll be happy.
Even if you follow the recipe exactly and don't make it on a rainy or humid day, you have to accept that sometimes it won't work. That is just the nature of making divinity and has nothing to do with the recipe. That's just something you have to be aware of before you take on ANY divinity recipe. If you don't accept that fact...make something else. You have to be a good sport when attempting a divinity recipe! That being said... I love this recipe!!!! I like chocolate chips rather than nuts in it....although just plain is wonderful as well!
The first review, by TXLadyBug, was spot on. I followed the recipe as given by Kimberly, but I removed the syrup from the heat at 255 to prevent it from overheating. I used an old trick from my coffee-slinging days to make sure the syrup poured in a slow, thin stream. Hold a tablespoon, concave side facing the eggwhites at about a 45 degree angle, and pour the syrup over the back. This helps regulate the flow and makes it much easier to keep the syrup from accidentally pouring on the mixer. It is really important to pour the syrup in as thin a stream as possible to achieve a smooth, fluffy texture. I also recommend stopping after about 8 minutes of mixing to scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl. My heavy-duty mixer does not incorporate these areas well and after scraping them, I needed to mix for about 8 more minutes. I would also like to note the humidity at the time, which was 20%. I have watched my grandmother make divinity every Christmas since I was a toddler, and helped her to make it when I was older, but had never made it myself. Sadly, this year will be my last Christmas with my grammy and she was sad that she is too ill to make the divinity, so I made it for her. She pronounced it exquisite and accused me of stealing her recipe :-) Thank you for posting this recipe!
The divinity turned out great! My first attempt at candy, too. This is the same recipe as the one in my Betty Crocker cookbook. I used one cup of pecans and one T less water, b/c it is always humid where I live. I didn't have a candy thermometer, so I used the cold water/soft ball test. When I dropped it in the water, it formed a rope on the bottom of the glass that I was able to form into a squeezable ball. The syrup was also about to turn color. Don't be in a hurry when you are making this candy. It takes time, be patient and you will be rewarded.
First rule of divinity: don't try making it when it's raining or the humidity is high...even the best recipe will fail. I've not tried the "humidity version" with a tablespoon less water; so beware if you're attempting it. This is an excellent recipe! I use a cup of pecans instead of walnuts. Also, I don't use a candy thermometer, just test a bit of the syrup in ice water; if you can gather it up and it forms a hard ball that you can "hear" when you drop it on the counter, it's ready.
This is a good recipe. My first attempt at Divinity. I was always afraid to try. Made it today with my 10-year-old granddaughter. I couldn't call it really easy because it does require close attention to the directions. If you beat it too long after adding all the hot syrup and the vanilla, it may become a very sticky, gooey mess (as noted in reviews of other Divinity recipes here). I got mine into the pan in time, but what remained in the bowl couldn't be budged without hot water. I'm just guessing that if I had beat it much longer and it had cooled any more, it would have been very difficult to get into a pan.
The definative Divinity recipe. I couldn't find my great grandmothers and this worked out great! Mad it on a rainy day in Washington state!
I tried your recipe last night and it turned out great! I had no problem with it setting up and getting the right firmness. It tastes great also. It was the first time that I had ever attempted to make divinity, I had always heard that it was very difficult, but your recipe worked great for me. Thanks, and have a Merry Christmas !
I have never made divinity before. I was always a little hestitate because it sounded hard. This was the easiest candy recipe to make. Its flavor is just as advertised "divine". Thank you!!!
Fabulous recipe. As always, with divinity, check with weather, and you can't overblend.
As everyone in the humid South knows, you should NEVER attempt divinity in the rain. Well, let me tell you, I live in Alabama and I just made this recipe during a tropical storm with my French doors wide open...It turned out GREAT!! Amazing! I followed the directions exactly, except that I was not sure my thermometer was calibrated exactly right so I also used the ice water (hard ball) technique because it seemed like it was getting very close to the correct temp when my thermometer hit about 255. I stopped at 255, and it turned out just fine. For the person who said they burned up their mixer, you can avoid that by mixing well to the point were it starts cooling and thickening up, and finishing by mixing with a spoon. The whole point is to get it to cool down, and that is done by mixing it with air. Perfect recipe. I'll be using it again and again. Thanks!!
Mine turned out like taffy. Way too gummy and hard. Anyone tell me what I did wrong? Followed recipe exactly except that I went a little over the temperature. I used a stand mixer with a balloon whisk. Did I beat the mixture too long, or maybe the egg whites too long?
My first attempt - and it was completely edible! The only thing I did wrong was to start whipping my egg whites too early. I went back and read some reviews...if I'd started whipping about 220 degrees or so, it would have been perfect. A tiny stream of syrup is a must. I can see that now. Yum!
Just finished making this recipe and I am optimistic!.. Having failed in the past at divinity, this recipies instructions were pretty easy to follow with the exception of how long to stir the sugar "until disolved" (was aprox. 3 min for me on med/low.). You don't want to keep stirring because it will turn grainy. The last step takes another 10 minutes with the mixer before it loses shine! I take my hat off to candy makers!.. Whew...the timing here is what is tricky... When done it's very thick/sticky and is hard to spread... I quickly put it in a buttered tin (8x8). It helped to use a piece of waxed paper to push it down into the pan... :) I can't wait to taste a piece of this tomorrow since most reviewers suggest it needs that long to set up right! Added walnuts. :) *** For all the mess it made I would double the recipe next time; doesn't make a lot!
Followed recipe exactly and it was the smoothest ever. Even made it on a humid day and it turned out perfectly. Cannot say the same for my attempt at sponge candy. Great recipe!!
I thought I had ruined this but am so glad I waited it out, because a day later it's divine. Amazing it came out right because my candy thermometer doesn't seem to work... I never really got it up over 240 but it had cooked for about 20 minutes at that point and it was getting yellowish, so I just used the "drop some into cold water" method, which I am not expert at. It "seemed" like it was at the right stage, so I went ahead with recipe. Beat it forever in stand mixer but it never got very dull, went ahead and dropped some on waxed paper (very sticky), but that was difficult so I ended up greasing a square cake pan and pouring the rest in there (my Grandma's divinity was always cut little squares, not drops). It was sooo sticky for the first 12+ hours, I thought it was ruined. The stuff on the waxed paper never looked right. On a whim I cut a square out of the cake pan, and voila... perfect Divinity!! Glad I didn't try to "fix" it yesterday!
Messy concoction for someone with OCD like myself. Very sweet, but I think it's supposed to be. My kids loved it. Mine was a soft nougat like candy (kind of reminds me of "zero" bars) We shall see if it gets any harder. Other than that, it's a nice change up from cookies etc. I sprinkled mine with some red & green sugar crystals to be festive :) Also, I used my early Christmas present, a Kitchenaid!
Awesome recipe! My first time ever making Divinity and it turned out perfect! My Mom and Aunts say it tastes just like their Mama made for them when they were kids. Thanks for helping bring back sweet memories :)
This was just too easy, and so very good! My in-laws were so impressed with my candy-making skills - little did they know the hardest part of this recipe is watching your mixer work. Don't even try this if you don't have a candy thermometer, or if you don't have a patience to beat egg whites to stiff peaks... but if you've got the thermometer and the time, you'll be richly rewarded with a beautiful candy. Add red or green food coloring for Christmas!
I haven't tasted it yet, but the fact that it actually set up and wasn't a mushy mess is a first for me. I have NEVER had success making divinity until now. Great recipe. It is time consuming though and I'm glad I have a kicthen aid mixer, I can't imagine doing this with a small hand mixer.
I never made divinity before trying this recipe. I was really scared because I know it can be difficult. This took a long time but it worked perfectly. I followed the recipe exactly using the high humidity correction of leaving a little water out because it was raining here. Very easy as long as you are patient!
Oh my gosh! This is amazing. I didn't even know what Divinity was until today. I decided to make it because it seemed challenging. It was also one of my grandmother's favorite candies. I followed the directions to the T. It came out perfect! My first spoonful looks so beautiful, almost like a smooth meringue! The other ones look a little more lumpy and sticky... I moved too slow. I can't express how excited I am that this came out right on my first try! Not to mention... it's super yummy!
It's raining and this recipe worked for me. I've always been told "you can't make divinity on a rainy day, it won't work". Here is what I did to compensate. I took about 3-4 tablespoons from the 1/2 cup water and I cooked the sugar mixture to 275 degrees. Everything else was by the recipe. "Just like grandma used to make!"
Back home, divinity is one of the key candy treats my momma would make every year. So this year I dabbled in making it for the 1st time by myself and was rather pleased, it worked out. I choose not to use walnuts as the option because pecans was always the "it" nut in divinity for my family. This recipe, made me nervous but once I got started, there was no stopping. The most difficult part for me was making sure that I was pouring at a slow steady thin stream into my kitchen aid mixer. The end result, was the best when my oldest said it was just like my mom's. Mine were very light but held it's shape, fluffy with that nut crunch texture and pretty darn good looking. I had no problem with set up and totally whip to my hearts content until I saw the slight dulling opaque-ness sheen before I stopped mixing. But you do have to work rather quickly to spoon the divinity on to the wax paper. Mine sat up rather quickly. Thank you so much for this splendid recipe. It's now in the Holiday Treat Book.
Made these for christmas. They were just like my grandmothers, after a couple times of trying. You have to mix them until it wraps around the beaters or it turns out like taffy. Its sooo good! Thank you so much!
This is my first time making this recipe and it turned out great! I beat the egg whites for a really long time (while I waited for the sugar mixture to hit 260 degrees) and then added the sugar when it finally hit the right "stage". I was surprised at how long I had to beat the two together. I stood and watched my stand mixer, 5 minutes went by, 10 minutes, 12 minutes and then finally right around the 15 minute mark it started to set. Next time I'll probably just put it into a wax paper lined baking pan vs. spooning it out. My grandmother used to do it that way and I think its a bit easier than spooning it. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
I have tried alot of candy recipes and yes that even included divinity. This recipe for divinity was by far the easiest and the best that I have ever tried and eatten.
This recipe came out beautifully for me. I was making it for my Grandma's birthday and she loved it. It was light and had an awesome consistency. Thanks for posting the recipe!
Easy to make and smooth to the pallate.
I have never made Divinity before. This recipe was easy, delicious, and turned out perfect the first time. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!!!!
Don't forget to whip this forever, it will take shape.
it was ok, but not my mothers..
Yum! Just like my granny made! This is fairly hard to do. Make sure you beat the final mixture long enough to prevent spreading on the wax paper.
It took two batches to perfect but this recipe turned out great when I did everything correctly. I let the first batch boil to 261. I figured one degree wouldn't make a difference. It did. I had a spun sugar/rock candy mess. For the second batch, I watched the timer like a hawk and removed the pan from the heat at exactly 260. I also had the egg whites whipped and waiting at this point. From there, it just took time to beat the mixture to the perfect consistency. It was even raining when I made the perfect batch (yes, I'm a glutton for punishment). I just decreased the water by a tablespoon as the recipe suggested. No problems whatsoever. I would make this again in a heartbeat.
The taste is delicious but it can be hard to make.
Been making this recipe for years - Always the best divinity ever!
Last year was my first attempt at divinity and it failed big time although my daughter loved the taste so she asked me to try again and she didn't care if it failed. She was going to eat it regardless. So after searching recipes and reading lots of reviews, I tried this recipe. I am so happy I did. It takes quite a while so don't be impatient. I found the longest wait was to get the temp to a hard ball stage. I cooked on low and after 45 minutes it was not getting any hotter so I finally turned to a medium. I took off stove exactly when it hit hard ball on my candy thermometer and pored very slowly into egg whites. This must have taken a full five minutes while I kept mixer on high. I continued to beat and thanked God again for my kitchen aid. I beat for another five more minutes or so. I just kept waiting till I saw a "change", although I wasn't exactly sure what I was looking for. Then it happened and instinct just told me it was right. It was thicker and lost shine. Divinity turned out great. I am ready to make another batch!
Due to time constraints with work, I delegated a specific day to make candy. Worst case divinity scenario; I live in Memphis, it is pouring rain, and unless it is August, I don't think the humidity could be any higher. I followed the recipe to a T, including cutting water by 1 Tb. Unbelievably the little suckers came out beautiful!!! However, they did have to be beat almost 20 minutes. Thanks for all the advice reviewers!
wow i did it i have tried to make divinity before and it never set this time it did i just kept mixing it with my mixer and it worked
I decided to make this recipe instead of the one I normally use. My mistake ,please do not cook to 260 it should be 250 degrees. The divinity has a yellow tinge to it now, I used my faithful candy thermometer that I always use. I wish I would have pulled the syrup off at 250, by the way I have made divinity for over 35 years for Christmas. I don't like it but others do. I think the flavor is great if you like sweet candy. Had a perfect low humidity day here in Texas. SO disappointed in the temperature directions, should have checked the old recipe first,
I absolutely LOVE this recipe! It's a lot easier to make than I thought it would be, and it's delicious! I can't recommend it enough.
This is the same recipe my mom used to make growing up and now I've been making it for the past 5 years. Hint: as with most candy, notice the luster. When divinity starts losing it's luster and your electric mixer seems to be struggling go around the bowl- then it's time to drop. Prepare to beat awhile but be assured it's worth it. Also, I go to 265 and at about 240 is when I leave the syrup and start beating the whites, so they're ready when the syrup is ready.
Yum! My Aunt used to make this when I was a kid, and it tastes just like it. You do have to be patient while waiting for it to get thick (thought my mixer was going to burn up!), but it was definitely worth the wait! Thanks for sharing!
I made 5 batches in a row with success and followed the recipe exactly. I bring the candy temp up SLOWLY and I whip the eggs to stiff peaks slowly. But I have no idea if that matters, lol.
Made it for the first time and it came out great following this recipe
I used this recipe for my first try at making Divinity a few years ago, and I've been making it ever since. This recipe is delicious and very easy to follow. Thank you for sharing it. A couple of tips for newbies, and those who don't have good luck with Divinity: (Divinity can be "moody") Educate yourself on "hard ball stage" cooking, especially if you don't have a candy thermometer. The easiest way to do this is to have a cup of cool water on hand, and then drip a small amount of the mixture into the water- then stick your fingers into the water and roll the sugar between your fingers to form a little ball. If the ball is mushy like taffy, it's not done yet. If the ball is hard and you can't smash it between your fingers- it's at "hard ball stage" and you are ready to pour! The next thing, is to go ahead and make this recipe as if it were humid outside. I've had good luck by removing Two Teaspoons of the water. The most important, is to not give up too soon. Keep mixing it! This takes a while, so pay attention to how the divinity looks- if it's still smooth and shiny, it's not done yet. Keep mixing until it's "fluffy" looking and no longer shiny.
Great recipe!
My mother LOVED Divinity. She has been gone 14 years now, and I wanted to do something for my family in celebration of her for the holidays this year. Let me begin by saying that there should be a law, forbidding people like me from ever entering a kitchen to prepare food. I am a complete disaster, and I'm leaving it at that. I tried this recipe, EXPECTING TO FAIL. Sorry...I am VERY self-confident in every aspect of my life....but not cooking/baking. I will keep it simple. I MADE DIVINITY!!! It worked PERFECTLY for me. Everyone in my family loved it, and I know if my mother had been here she would have loved it too. I made it EXACTLY as the directions said....and it came out perfectly. I didn't 48, according to what this recipe said the yield would be...but I ended up with 12 BIG HONKIN' DELICIOUS PIECES of Divinity. I will worry about portion sizes next time.
I would have given it a 5 Star rating if she used 3 egg whites and 1/2 teaspoon of cream of tarter. I like that way better. I cook the syrup until it cracks when a sample drops into a ice cold cup of water. That said, this is a great recipe. Do not worry about adjusting the water for bad weather if the barometric pressure is 30 or above. You can check that on the web for your area. Any candy will turn out well on that day! Fudge too. Oh, divinity how I love ya.
This is awesome! This was my first time making divinity and turned out great. I had been told that it was hard to make but I found that it was quite easy. However I did not have to dry it for 12 hours mine only dried for 30 min. I followed the suggestions of others and beat it a ton at the end. This was over all a great recipe!!!
This was really good and it turned out pretty great. Super yummy, but my one recommendation is: BEAT THIS THING FOR FOREVER!!!! I'm serious. Beat it as long as you possibly can
Excellent, delicious recipe IF you use a candy thermometer and a standing Kitchenaid type mixer. NEVER try this on a damp/humid day. Follow the directions exactly and WAIT (long time) until the final mixture looks very different (drier, thicker, no shine) and seems to strain the motor of your mixer. Be patient. If you do exactly what the directions say, you will be thrilled with the results.
AWESOME AWESOME AWESOME!! My grandmother made divinity every Christmas. Since she passed away, no one in my family has been able to make it. This was my first time, and it was PERFECT! Thanks so much for the great recipe!
Very good if you are sugar addicts like our family:) The light, fudgy texture is interesting. Also, I think it's possible to simply pour the mixture onto waxed paper and cut into squares.
Awesome i re-did it and it came out great. YUMMY
EXCELLENT! I tried one other before finding this one and I'd have to say the key for it turning out so well was the way you add the sugar mixture to the egg... very slowly and in a small stream. This ones a keeper!
This turned out wonderful!! I didn't want to add nuts in mine so I added peppermint instead of the vanilla extract and just love it! (my day wasn't humid as that was good, but it wasn't sunny either and it still worked well.)
Good. I added some chocolate chips to half the batch when hot and they came out surprisingly good and swirly...
I made this the first time & presto perfect divinity, even my grandmothers were amazed because they can't make divinity!!!! Absolutely love it & anybody can do it.
I've tried several divinity recipes, and none of them have worked out. This one came out PERFECT! I live in MS, so humidity could have played a factor in the others. This divinity was very delicious, and everyone loved it.
Here's a tip for you... when mixing the syrup into the eggs, place your bowl in a bigger bowl with ice in it. Or if you using a KA stand mixer, hold a few ice cubes in your hand against outside of the metal bowl.) Mixing time was down to five minutes! The idea is to cool it down while incorporating air into mixture. It will really cut down mixing time. Also, for you banana nut lovers, use 1/2 tsp vanilla, and 1 tsp banana flavored extract, then add nuts near end of mixing! YUMMY!!!
I tried this 4 times and it never worked right. There was no humidity. I can normally make anything and I spend an enormous amount of time cooking and baking. I cannot figure out exactly where I went wrong but I won't try this recipe again.
Yummy! Just what I was looking for. My dad loves divinity and wanted some.
very good recipe. I made three batches. the first bach I followed the recipe, the second batch I used chocolate extract and almonds instead of vanilla and walnuts, and the third batch I used coconut and pecans. They all turned out yummy. You better have a real sweet tooth to eat this candy though.
This is a wonderful recipe. If you are in a hurry do not make divinity. You can not rush Great candy. I never made divinity before, but everyone loves it here in Alabama. First time making it and it turned out PERFECT. Everyone said Divinity is Very Hard to make. It was easy for me hehe. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the Wonderful recipe. It made great Christmas Presents. AWESOME!!!!!!!!!
I love this recipe! Be sure not to stir the sugar mixture and don't overcook it! It's delicious stuff though. Oh, another note: Mine didn't have to sit for 12 hours. Mine were dry in about 1-2 hours.
I had never made divinty before so I was worried when it stayed sticky for so long that I may have not gotten it hot enough or too much moisture. I let it dry on trays with a light cover over the pans for 3 days and it is a huge hit. So, I may have had it too gooey at first, but the wait was worth it.
Excellent recipe. Made this for Christmas goody gifts this past year and everyone loved it. I live in a very humid area and usually divinity doesn't quite work - but this one did. Thank you!
This was my first time making divinity. It was quite easy with a candy thermometer and KA mixer. I live in CO and was worried about the altitude making it take longer but this wasn't the case at all. I'm very pleased with this recipe and will use it every time. I looked up divinity recipes in my family cook book and the only difference was that those recipes called for vinegar instead of salt which was the only deviation I took from this recipe. As I said, it turned out great, thanks!
First time making Divinity and it turned out great.
Very, very good. You have to be careful when you cook it and watch your thermometer. Mine turned out absolutely perfect! Thank you, Kimberly.
I had never made divinity and was quite intimidated from what you hear from others. I loved this recipe. I heated the mixture on the stove with my candy thermometer. The only way possible for a beginner. I beat my egg whites while it was cooking so they would be ready. Then I watched my thermometer and followed the directions. I was worried when it didn't start to hold its shape right away. It seemed like it took 5 minutes for it to become stiff. Once it does move the drops quickly to the waxed paper. The first ones looked much nicer than the last ones.
Awesome! This was my first time making divinity, and after hearing how finicky the recipe can be I was a bit worried. But it turned out just right! I used the hard ball method to gage the temperature, and I beat the egg whites for about 15 mins.
My sister-in-law and I made a batch of this a while back. It didn't come out quite as we'd hoped but we still enjoyed it nonetheless. Thanks Kimberely
I just finished making my very 1st divinity for my hubby and it came out great. Thank you
My husband liked this recipe.
This recipe is great. You can make it even when it is raining as I just used 2 tbls. less water and it turned out perfect. I only make double batches so that is is 1 tbls. less water per batch when it is raining. But you do need a heavy duty mixer unless you have a man around who will help with extra beating. I use a 6 qt. heavy duty mixer. I also add 3/4 cup of chopped pecans per batch.
I just made divinity for the first time ever in my many years of cooking, and it turned out perfectly! Because I live on the coast... where it is ALWAYS humid... I followed the suggestion and took out one tablespoon of water. The whole process took much longer that I expected, but the results were well worth it. Making divinity will now be a new holiday tradition for our family.
This was in the Betty Crocker cookbook in the late 1960's and I have used since then. If it becomes too stiff to drop (or the pieces are looking rough), add a tablespoon or two of water and beat long enough to incorporate. I may like the texture even better than the first ones, although if you add too much water it will take it longer to harden. This is the best recipe ever for divinity. Those recipes that use more sugar may make more , but are harder on your mixer and more difficult to get dropped before hardening.
First batch I did according to directions and have to agree that 260º doesn't cut it. 12 hours later it hasn't hardened. Did a second batch and cooked the syrop to 280º and they're perfect! I'm curious if altitude might also effect the outcome?
Excellent! Just like Mama used to make!
This was an easy recipe to follow. Everything turned out fine, but it didn't blow anyone away-maybe not divinity fans to begin with..
Made divinity before and it almost burned my mixer out before it would set up. This divinity was easy to make and turned out perfect!
I love this heavenly stuff. It has taken me a few years to really get the art of making this candy down to a science. It's a tough recipe, but it is soooo worth the effort. I've started branching out into different flavors also. Instead of vanilla extract I'll add: almond extract for cherry flavoring, raspberry extract, and mint extract. I'm sure I'll try others in the future as well.
This is my first christmas making candy so I am not expirienced at all and this divinity turned out beautifully. This recipe will be made every year in my home. Thanks so much!
thanx for the humidity tip. i make several candies often including fudge but evrey time i tried to make divinity it never set because i am in a constantly humid area. the recipe works great.
This is perfect divinity. So easy to make with a KA mixer. I did use pecans instead of walnuts. Certainly didn't take 12 hours to get firm and did not have to turn over. Have made this twice now.
Great recipe! I used meringue powder to replace the eggs whites. Super easy!
I have tried this recipe 3 times and all failed. I am a great cook but could not get this to be more than an oozy mess no matter what I tried! I even beat it for 30 min. with a kitchen aid mixer! Good luck!!
I think mixer motor started burning out so I couldn't mix it as long as I should have. It turned out more like taffy, but tastes good. Divinity isn't easy to make!
My husband requested divinity and this recipe hit the spot.
I had, key word HAD, an upright mixer. After 15 min of beating and still glossy look on the candy, the motor on my mixer burned up. The candy works like taffy when trying to get it out of the bowl and formed. I finally let it cool some more and tried to form into balls with my buttered fingers. It held shape for about 2 minutes and then spread out like a little white cow pod. The only reason I gave this a three is because you could still eat it and the flavor was good.
Just finished making it if you cook to 275 degrees and take off heat before pouring onto egg whites it cuts the set time down to about two hours
This recipe has taught me to read the reviews and to dig through my old tried and true recipes. The weather was great out, low humidity, even held off making this a few days because of humidity but it did not hold shape, and looked like round sand dollars. Again I will make sure to read reviews!!!
I have tried and tried to make divinity fudge, but finally this recipe turned out excellent. It is the best I have ever eaten. Thank you for sharing.
This is my go-to divinity recipe. I've followed this recipe exactly over a dozen times, and it's turned out beautifully each and every one of them. I use a stand-up mixer, and I do not recommend making this with any other type of mixer. Apologies to my grandma and aunts who used to mix this stuff with a wooden spoon!
This was a wonderful recipe. I was a little nervous about mixing this in my stand mixer, but it came out wonderful. It beats having one arm stronger than the other. Thank you for this recipe.
I agree with MARKWPATTERSON...tried twice now and it does not turn out like I expected." I'm trying to freeze it a bit as I type to see if chilling it will work out in some way that will at least make it edible as long as it doesn't get to warm and turn soft again. Guess, I should of read the reviews or did as MARKWPATTERSON did and call my grandmother (married to my grandfather from the deep south whom the recipe I remembered came from!!) Sorry, I just really wanted to make something around the holidays that reminded me of Xmas from my childhood and this hasn't turned out at all. As others said this is hard to cook. Believe me, it certainly is more than difficult to cook and I followed directions to a T.
Absolutely foolproof!
