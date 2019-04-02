Candy Corn Bark

A delightful recipe only for those with a incurable sweet tooth! Candy corn mixed with chocolate sandwich cookies and pretzels will please your whole Halloween crowd.

Recipe by Julie G

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread the cookies, pretzels and raisins evenly onto a lightly greased small baking sheet. Melt chocolate in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water, or in the microwave, stirring frequently until melted. Remove from the heat while there are still a few chunks, and stir until smooth. White chocolate burns easily.

  • Drizzle chocolate with a spoon over the goodies in the pan, spreading the top flat to coat evenly. Top with candy corn and sprinkles. Let cool until firm. Break into pieces and store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 7.2mg; sodium 180mg. Full Nutrition
