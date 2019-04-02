Candy Corn Bark

I'll list the changes I made first: omitted raisins because my daughter, who was taking these in for a class party is not a fan of raisins. Also, I went to the grocery and Walmart, but neither had the white candy baking bars (apparently it's "seasonal") so I was left trying to use white chocolate chips. I had a lot of trouble getting them to melt enough to spread smoothly, it all wanted to clump together. So I scooped everything off of the cookie sheet into a huge bowl and mixed it all up. I then spread the mixture back out onto the cookie sheet (with a little help from a can of Pam spray on the spoon) and put them in the fridge to cool. My husband and daughter taste-tested them within the first hour and said they were good. The next day, the empty bowl came home (I had doubled the recipe) and every bite was gone. She said the whole class loved them! Some of the teens were a little skeptical at first because of their appearance...but once they tasted them they were hooked. We will definitely be making these again, hopefully with the baking bars next time if I can find them.