Candy Corn Bark
A delightful recipe only for those with a incurable sweet tooth! Candy corn mixed with chocolate sandwich cookies and pretzels will please your whole Halloween crowd.
A delightful recipe only for those with a incurable sweet tooth! Candy corn mixed with chocolate sandwich cookies and pretzels will please your whole Halloween crowd.
I've made this twice, first as directed. I found that the cookies got soggy when the chocolate sat on them, even when stored in an air tight container. Also, the raisins didn't give it that something crunchy I was looking for, but rather were an unpleasant chewy ingredient. So for my second try, I omitted the cookies and raisins, and added redskin spanish peanuts. It was a hit! The peanuts added the crunch that I was looking for and the salt was a good contrast to all of the sweet. This will definately be a new fall, must have, treat!Read More
This was fun and festive looking but way too sweet for us!.. My white chocolate began to brown; my fault since I wasn't watching it as close as I should have; it still taste fine but wasn't as white and pretty! Next time I'll just throw the pretzels candycorn and peanuts in a candydish. They taste like a Payday bar when eaten together.Read More
I've made this twice, first as directed. I found that the cookies got soggy when the chocolate sat on them, even when stored in an air tight container. Also, the raisins didn't give it that something crunchy I was looking for, but rather were an unpleasant chewy ingredient. So for my second try, I omitted the cookies and raisins, and added redskin spanish peanuts. It was a hit! The peanuts added the crunch that I was looking for and the salt was a good contrast to all of the sweet. This will definately be a new fall, must have, treat!
Yummy! I used 3 bags of white baking chips, which isn't quite 1-1/2 pounds, but it was enough. I added cashews and substituted craisins for raisins. You could really pick and choose all kinds of ingredients to put in it and do different seasonal color schemes. For me, the candy corn is going to be kept to a minimum just for how pretty it is because the chewiness isn't the best with the other ingredients. I laid waxed paper on a baking sheet and spread my ingredients over that then once my candy corn was sprinkled over the top I pressed down with another sheet of waxed paper to embed all the bits into the white chocolate and waited till it was chilled to peel off the paper. It's a really pretty snack and hard to stop nibbling on despite how sweet it is.
Very yummy!!!! All of the textures and flavors were a perfect combination; some crunchiness, chewiness, sweetness, and saltiness. I took the advice of putting it on wax paper, topping it with wax paper, and kind of smashing it all together. Instead of raisins, I used craisins. And I also added 1 cup of peanut M&Ms for crunch and color. I don't think I used the entire amount of candy corn, just enough for effect. And the cookies did not get soggy at all.
After reading many reviews and needing this for a staff party, I opted to use my mini muffin pan to make these. I used paper liners, then dropped in a mini oreo, pretzel pieces, and raisins. I used my smallest cookie scoop to pour over the white coating. Then I pressed in 2 candy corns pieces. These turned out so good, and it was really easy. Now they are all individually wrapped treats. Love the chewy raisins and the salty pretzels. This candy has it all. Great, fun Halloween recipe!
Ok, DO NOT use a chopper to chop the Oreo cookies. Sounds like a time saver right? The cookies become too powdery and will turn your bark grey. (See photo.) I made a second batch with chocolate flavored bark and just broke the cookies into quarters. This worked MUCH better. (I will try this again with the white bark.) I omitted the raisins and the flavor was really good. Great fall gift/recipe. **Also, kudos to Meredith for a beautiful photo.**
great recipe, I added halloween colored peaut m&m's for extra color and crunch. It was a hit.
This is delicious. I added melted peanut butter chips along with the white chocolate and milk chocolate chips. Next time I'm also going to throw in melted butterscotch chips! I doubled the recipe but put it in one pan so it made it extra thick.
Loved this recipe, however I thought the candycorn made it a bit too sweet, so I made it without it and was wonderful.
Easy to make. The grand kids love helping and were statizfied with a pretty treat. Wrap individualy in cello wrap to take to parties. The kids all loved it, but I thought it was way too sweet. For a kids Halloween treat, it was great.
Easy to make! I used Hersheys white chocolate morsels, took out the raisens and added cashews to add the crunch and used pretty orange, brown, green and white sprinkles. :-) YUMMMMM
Great recipe! I'm not a big fan of raisins, so I also substituted peanuts. I only used enough candy corn to maybe have 1 on each broken piece for color. I used waxed paper and it worked perfectly. Beautiful, easy snack! Thanks!
This is so fun and yummy! My helpful hint- melt the chocolate in a large bowl and mix in all the goodies (minus the candy corn and sprinkles) and spread that with a spatula on a lightly greased pan. Sprinkle with the candy toppings. So much easier, I think. Also, subsitute peanuts for raisins. My new fave Halloween treat!
I tested this recipe out at work and it was a hit. I didnt have raisins so I used craisins and it was fine. Next time I will add peanuts for a little more salty flavor and maybe leave out the craisins alltogether.
I surprisingly liked this. I am not much into vanilla bark, but I used a quality brand and I added the Oreos, candy corn, and I opted to try Pretzel M&M's in mine. The candy corn is really sweet naturally so it makes the candy corn bark very sweet too. I poured mine into brown Reese's cups sized papers and they easily peel out after they dry. I only made enough for a few pieces to try this, so you can easily adjust for the amount of servings you would need.
Great basic recipe, but I made a few changes. I used 16 cookies, 1c pretzels, 1/2c peanuts, and 1/2c Reese's Pieces. I opted for no candy corn on top. My husband loved it! TIP: if you are breaking the cookies up by hand, put them in the freezer for about 15 minutes first. This will keep the creme in the middle from squishing out when you apply pressure.
AMAZING! On top of wax paper I put cranberries, salted peanuts, cashews, and broken up pretzels. I poured the white chocolate over it all and put a few orange & black M&Ms, halloween sprinkles and a few candy corns - for decoration. I stuck it in the freezer and when it was cooled, I peeled off the wax paper and poured another layer of milk chocolate on the bottom to fill in some of the "voids". I will be doing this for Christmas too!!!
The kids loved this!! I added some peanuts and used graham crackers instead of the oreo style halloween cookies. It was very sweet but it's definitely a snack that lasts awhile.. :)
When I read the recipe, I was hesitant about making it, because the flavors and textures were all so different, but then I thought 'Oh what the heck, it has 118 positive and it sounds so crazy it just has to be good!' So to the kitchen I went, measuring and mixing and eventually spreading-- I have to say, the end product was sickeningly sweet by my standards, but I enjoyed one good bite before putting it down! Pretty darn good. My family was hooked, and I put all of the ingredients from the pan that never made it into the white chocolate into a bowl for people to eat. Inevitably, when I brought the bark to school, they were DEVOURED, and I was left with only crumbs and to bring *more* after the 3 day weekend. So here I am, putting ingredients on the grocery list for the Halloween double batch... Brilliant recipe, don't let the raisins fool you, and happy Halloween! ~Bae
Yummy! Great mix of flavors.
I made this for the teachers on Parent-Teacher conference day at school, and it was a big hit. Teachers I didn't even know were asking me for the recipe. A couple of tips, though: Break the oreos by hand. I put them in a zip lock, and they became a smudgey mess. I also used m&m's instead of raisins. Vanilla bark doesn't drizzle easily, so I had to spread with a spoon, but that to me is what will make the best finished product. It's easy to melt the big cubes in the microwave (it did require two packages, though). I can't wait to make it again with Christmas candies!
This recipe was great! I made it for a Halloween party last night. People were just standing around the table of food munching on it. Everyone loved it. I left out the rasins and added less candy corns. Next time I would add more pretzels. Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
Like many others I too used craisins instead of raisins. I added 2 cups of salted almonds and just enough candy corn to give festive color to the mix. I purchased the last bag of Halloween Oreos in the store. It certainly could be made with regular Oreos as the cream filling doesn't really show once the white chocolate is added. Not my kind of treat, but the sweet/salty taste does keep you nibbling.
Really good, but really sweet!
I don't care for this kind of thing, but I made it for a school pot-luck luncheon today. Before the first bell rang at 7:45 this morning, I had two teachers in my classroom begging for the recipe...I made it exactly as written, except I topped half with the candy corn and sprinkles and the other half with milk chocolate M&Ms and increased the raisins (I used golden) by quite a bit. Simple, simple, simple. Not something to eat every day, but a for an easy fall/Halloween treat, you can't beat this.
Four stars for yumminess...one star off because using that white chocolate was hard! I, like other reviews, threw my hands up in the air. I mixed everything together, then flattened it out on the cookie sheet. It worked much better that way. Even when I tried to do a batch where I put candy corn on top, it just didn't want to stick. It's *extremely* rich and after a few samples I had a tummy ache. But it's good!!!
This was such a fun,easy and attractive fall recipe. I made it for a Halloween party and it was a big hit. Then I made it a 2nd time at Christmas and used Holiday Red Oreos, and Red and Green Christmas M&Ms instead of candy corn. I also don't like raisins, so left them out and put in peanuts instead. Nuts cut the sweetness and make for a more sweet and salty combination. Could be made at Easter with pastel candies and cookies!!
Yum! We didn't have raisins, so we subbed Craisins over only half the batch because I wasn't sure how it would taste. After it was finished, we wished we had sprinkled them over all of it! Really good stuff. We used white almond bark instead of white chocolate because it doesn't melt as fast in your hands. My 10-year-old made these himself for our Halloween party.
If you like sweet stuff, this is heaven! Mixed 20oz white chocolate chips and 4oz peanut butter chips and it was perfect!
Brought to a party & everyone raved about it. I reduced candy corn to 1 cup and it was perfect. Will make for other occasions, omitting candy corn and just topping with colored sprinkles. This is a great & versatile recipe!
This was good but very rich. A great bakesale item.
This is a very cute recipe but definitely only for those with an incurable sweet tooth. I like sweet things, but this was too much for me. My husband, however, (who has a new cavity every time he sees the dentist) thought it was wonderful.
fantastic
Can I just say this is SO MUCH FUN to make!? The colors are incredible and this would make a beautiful gift wrapped in cellowrap with a holiday ribbon around it. I did omit the raisins because they just sounded so out of place and instead used peanut M&Ms in the holiday colors (purple, black, orange, green). This is a really dessert but thats almost better because otherwise you would eat it all in one sitting. Having it this sweet, is like a really rich fudge where you only need a small bite to please your palatte! :) Thanks so much for this recipe and I will be making several batches of this from now on to give to my friends and family every Halloween!
I could not find the Halloween oreo's and we are not a big fan of raisins or pretzels in other food so I excluded those items. Since I couldn't find the Halloween Oreo's I colored the white chocolate orange with food coloring. I practically had to hid the finished product from the daughter to prevent her from eating too much and ruining her appetite for dinner. This is easy to make and easy to tweak.
This was fun and festive looking but way too sweet for us!.. My white chocolate began to brown; my fault since I wasn't watching it as close as I should have; it still taste fine but wasn't as white and pretty! Next time I'll just throw the pretzels candycorn and peanuts in a candydish. They taste like a Payday bar when eaten together.
This was really sweet and didn't have a great flavor-just super sweet-I used craisins instead of raisins and people said they liked that.
So sweet! My husband calls it Halloween Crack :)
OMG this is sweet!! Kids and hubby's men co-workers loved it, not a great fan. Giving 4 stars for others enjoying it - A LOT!
This was a huge hit with my fam! Personally, i thought it was a bit too sweet, and that's saying something, cause i'm a sweets-aholic! But have had 2 make several batches since!!
I've been wanting to make this for a few years - since I first found the recipe on Allrecipes. Cute idea and so easy, but very sweet! I misread the directions from my iPhone app (too tiny!) and used a baking "dish" instead of a baking "sheet" so I have a lot of loose oreos, pretzels, and peanuts under the hardened almond bark since the almond bark didn't drip down to the bottom of the dish. Tonight, I am going to pick up some more almond bark, M&Ms for more color, and maybe some potato chips or something else salty to offset the very sweet sweetness. (Might need to add more pretzels instead of chips, the sweetness is overwhelming!) Then, I plan to break up the bark I made last night and reuse what's on the bottom for another batch and use a cookie sheet this time!
Very easy but very sweet! This turned out beautiful, actually. I did both semisweet chocolate and white chocolate and even though I don't like white chocolate as much, it turned out much tastier with the cookies and candy corn. The milk chocolate was too sweet. This would be great for a party or as a gift. I didn't have problems with the cookies getting soggy at all. Great idea!
Too sweet for us.
The combination of flavors is FANTASTIC. Sweet and saltly. But I would welcome any ideas about how to get more of the bottom pieces to stick to the melted chocolate. I have made this twice and both times, I've ended up with a lot of pretzel and cookie pieces on the bottom of the pan.
This has the foundation for many great variations. By the time I was done making this, I had snacked way too much in the cooking process. Not sure if that is why the end product seemed to sweet for my tastes. I even added roasted peanuts knowing that it was going to be sugar overkill. My kids and my mom absolutely loved it.
This was awesome! Great way to get rid of the extra halloween candy--I left out the raisins because I don't really care for them, but decided to throw in the peanut butter cups and kit-kats I had left over from trick-or-treaters.....AMAZING! Melting the chocolate over the boiling water is a must--didn't put in enough the first round and ended up microwaving an extra serving--BIG mistake. It came out dry and pasty--had to put it back on top of the water for nearly 30 minutes to get back the smooth consistency. Really only for those with an incurable sweet tooth ;)
Store was out of Halloween Oreos so I used regular, used craisins instead of raisins and added some Halloween Peanut M&Ms. Very easy, kids love it!!!
Was great, but I left out the candy corns. I couldn't find any in the right colors.
Very good! My neighbors loved it also. Left out the raisins.
really good! I agree with a previous reviewer that the candy corn is a bit much so I got halloween sprinkles to dress it up instead and maybe throw just a few pieces of corn in for looks. Otherwise I made exactly as recipe - raisins and all and it was awesome!
My kids love this! They took it to their class party and they said that all the kids loved it too. Last year we made the recipe as is. This year we added gummy bears and peanut m & m's- good additions. A fun recipe! Thanks for sharing it!
Spectacular! Very sweet but I could not stop eating it. I used craisins instead of raisins. I covered the bottom of my pan with wax paper and then once I had the melted chocolate down (3 bags of white chocolate chips), I put the candy corn on top and pushed them into the chocolate with another piece of wax paper. Stuck it in the freezer to set and it came out great and broke apart really well.
I loved this recipe! I made it over thanks giving and it was gone before the night was over! 5 stars!
Sweet, but it is a special Halloween treat. My whole family likes this, but in small portions. I don't put raisins in it b/c my hubby doesn't like the bark with them in it. The kids and I thought raisins were fine in the bark.
While my kids love love love this. I thought it was a good recipe. With just a little nag-fu. I followed to a T with the way it was written other then the color of the sprinkles. My white chocolate was slightly thick, even when cooled minus lumps, it just didn't drizzle very well, so I had to spread with a spactula and it made the orange creme in the oreo cookies smear and it was hard to break when cooled because it was thick. I tried an alternative way of making a 2nd batch in small oblong brownie pan and I was able to cut easily then the 1st batch. It was a fun recipe to involve the kids with. I'll make again.
Only 3 stars because I loved the concept but changes most of the ingredients. I took out the cookies and raisins, and added cashews and dried cranberries.
The idea of raisins grossed me out so I substituted a cup of unsalted dry roasted peanuts instead. My husband and everyone at his office LOVED this. It was so well received that I had to send a second double batch.
This was a huge hit- everyone loved it- it looked really pretty and was super easy to make.
Very good recipe - i made it with chocolate covered pretzels, chocolate candy corn and took out the raisins...WONDERFUL!!!
I took reviewers' advice and didn't use cookies. I used pretzels, peanuts and raisins, and I melted white morsels in a double boiler with a little shortening to thin it out. I stirred the melted morsels into the pretzel mixture, smoothed it into a pan, and placed candy corn on top (no sprinkles). It wasn't overly sweet at all. It had a nice salty/sweet flavor.
this recipes was okay. I would have been better with milk chocolate, since I don't like white chocolate, but every one at the party loved it.
I don't even like candy corn; but this is so delicious!!! I used oreos, peanuts, pretzels and two kinds of candy corn. I found it looked better if I cut the oreo cookie into fourths with a sharp knife instead of breaking them up. It was a hit with the youth group and adults alike.
Totally awesome!
Amazing recipe! Everyone was really impressed with this festive fall treat! Instead of raisins I used peanut M&M's and that was delicious. AND I couldn't find the orange filled Oreo's anywhere so I used the mint green ones instead, that worked very well too!
I made this for an office party. This was fun and easy to make. based on other reviews I added cashews, used mint oreos (cause my DH ate all of the orange ones), added some M&Ms with nuts, and craisins. I forgot the sprinkles until I saw them sitting on the counter after I used covered the pan with wax paper. Oh well, I didn't miss them. You can mix and match and create a bark just for you! Thanks Julie for sharing!
The great thing about this recipe is it can be adapted for any holiday or any celebration that calls for some sweets. I will try it again and use nuts and chocolate wafers. Will definitely use again. Makes a lot too. I used a very shallow baking tray and put in the fridge to harden before breaking up. After spraying the tray, wipe with a paper towel to distribute and not have a buildup.
This was so simple to make, fun and very yummy! I omitted the raisins because I forgot to buy them, and instead of the sprinkles, I drizzled it with milk chocolate, but I plan to try it with the sprinkles too. I'm actually making this to sell at a craft fair this weekend and I know it's gonna be a big hit. I can't wait to make this for Halloween! Thanks for sharing. :)
So pretty, easy and delicious!
Great idea! I left out the raisins and probably didn't use the full 2 cups of candy corn. I spinkled the top with black and orange non pareils and then flattened the top using wax paper as suggested by other reviewers. Thanks for sharing!
This was an easy recipe for my kids to make by themselves for their holiday parties at school. We added salted peanuts for a bit more crunch and the salty/sweet combo was delicious!!! This will be a definite "make again" recipe.
I really liked this and so did my co-workers. I did cut the candy corn considerably and add more pretzels but next time, I'd still sprinkle a little bit of salt on top of the batch before I pressed it down with the aluminum foil.
Awesome!!! This could even be mixed up a bit for other holidays with other candy ingredients. I will definitely use this again and again.
My husband's coworkers ate it all! I used roasted peanuts instead of rasins. I was asked for the recipe twice!
Made this for Halloween & Christmas, 2010. Looking forward to creating this treat again this year. Used white almond bark. Everyone loves this treat!!
This was a little tricky to make as I wasn't sure about leaving the chocolate on a flat baking sheet. I lined a 9x13 with wax paper, put everything but the chocolate on the bottom and then poured the chocolate over all of it. I also left it in the fridge for as long as it took for it to get eaten. I noticed if you don't keep it in the fridge it melts fast. It was super tasty and all of my friends enjoyed it.
This recipe is good, however I had to make a couple changes, so only rate it 4 as is. Do not chop the oreos, as it gives a grayish color to the treat. Instead, break by hand. I used purple sprinkles and it looks really cute. Also, used 2 lbs. white almond bark. I microwaved it and stirred every 15 seconds so it does not burn. It was much easier than the double boiler method, which is not the best way to melt white chocolate. Kids enjoyed helping and everyone loved it. Majorly sweet, so it feeds a crowd!
This is a great, easy Halloween treat. I made this with my 4 year old and we had fun - it took about 30 minutes. I also substituted peanuts for the raisins and used chocolate creme filled oreos since I couldn't find a "halloween" version. Delicious!
This was a fun snack to make but it really was so sweet, even the kids aren't eating it much. Will try again with less cookie, less candy corn, and more pretzel.
Wonderful! I substituted salted peanuts instead of raisins and used white chocolate morsels and semi-sweet morsels. Awesome!
This is good and addicting! I changed the recipe slightly since I don't care for raisins. Instead, I used 1 cup Peanut M&M's. 1 cup of candy corn is plenty. Had I put the additional cup on the top, it would have been completely covered. An easy way to break the chilled chocolate - set it on a cutting board, hang small piece off over the edge (table underneath), hold chocolate down with one hand, and press down on the piece that is hanging off over the edge. I did this with wax paper on top and bottom of chocolate mixture so as not to get my hands all over it. Much easier than attempting to cut with a knife!
Shazam! These are amazing and festive looking. I ommited the raisins and pretzels to simplify the flavor.
I made two different batches. Frist one I followed to the letter, minus raisins, but had a hard time getting the chocolate to stick to the cookies and pretzels. I did as others suggested and covered with wax paper. This helped but I still had several spots around the edge that didn't get covered. My 2nd batch I just put everything in one big bowl to mix it. The centers of the oreos melted into the chocolate and turned it orange. I may play with this one some more. It has potential.
I have a sweet tooth, but this confection was even too sweet for me!
Very easy, quick, and simple to make. I normally follow recipes to a T, but I did substitute the raisins with cashews for fear of being too sweet and it turned out great!! Would make again and I've had several requests for the recipe.
This is great. However I chose not to use raisins and instead used the Skor Candybars by Hershey (toffee covered in chocolate). SO GOOD!
I don't like chocolate sandwich cookies, so I added mini M & M's. I thought there were too many candy corn candies. Next time I will cut back on them, while adding more pretzels.
I'll list the changes I made first: omitted raisins because my daughter, who was taking these in for a class party is not a fan of raisins. Also, I went to the grocery and Walmart, but neither had the white candy baking bars (apparently it's "seasonal") so I was left trying to use white chocolate chips. I had a lot of trouble getting them to melt enough to spread smoothly, it all wanted to clump together. So I scooped everything off of the cookie sheet into a huge bowl and mixed it all up. I then spread the mixture back out onto the cookie sheet (with a little help from a can of Pam spray on the spoon) and put them in the fridge to cool. My husband and daughter taste-tested them within the first hour and said they were good. The next day, the empty bowl came home (I had doubled the recipe) and every bite was gone. She said the whole class loved them! Some of the teens were a little skeptical at first because of their appearance...but once they tasted them they were hooked. We will definitely be making these again, hopefully with the baking bars next time if I can find them.
Addictive!!! We didn't add the raisins and the second time I made this I left out the peanuts. We also made a Christmas variation...red stuffed oreos, and gum drops on top. My son and his buddies couldn't get enough!!
Good, very rich though! Good if you have a lot of people to share it with ;)
Too sweet. It was kinda disgusting because of it's sweetness--even the kids thought so. One bite lasted forever...
This was so easy and a hit at our halloween party. I did however leave out the raisins just because I don't like raisins.
This was a big hit with the kids!
Delicious!
Super easy and delicious! The candy corn was a bit chewy for the rest of the textures, but it was still good. I think I'll be doing a version of this for Christmas too!
I left the raisins and pretzels out, and it's delicious! I replaced the raisins and pretzels with m&m's and Butterfingers.
My friends and I loved this recipe! I only omitted the raisins and added a little more preztels to break up the sweetness. It was gone before I knew it!
here are my modifications.. white chocolate: candy corn, oreos, pretzels and peanuts milk chocolate: reeces pieces, oreos, pretzels and peanuts very easy, very yummy and you can put just about anything in it!
Very yummy!
Tasty, but so rich & sweet I could only eat a bite or two.
Will make this every year!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections