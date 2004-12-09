Spiced Ham Loaf
This was my grandfather's contribution to the Christmas table. A nice twist on the meatloaf recipe.
This is by far the BEST HAM LOAF recipe ever. The only change I made was to add some pineapple juice to the glaze, and lay three pineapple slices on the loaf before baking.Read More
Followed the recipe as it was written but my loaf was dry and fell apart when I sliced it. The taste was fine.Read More
I replaced the ground beef with ground pork, but otherwide followed the recipe exactly. A great family dinner, a nice change from regular beef meatloaf. My family loved it.
This is the Best hamloaf we've ever had.
Made this with leftover holiday ham and froze most of it for meals later. Family loves the unique flavors and I have to say it's a great change to normal meatloaf!
Excellent recipes. Everyone loves this. I was unsure the first time I made it the glaze just didn't sound good...but yummmm it was wonderful. Thanks for sharing!
It was very tasty, though I did find the sauce to be quite runny. I would probably add less water next time. I used 1lb ground ham and 1lb ground beef, and I had to cook for about 1 1/2 hours.
Ham loaf is one of those meats that I only fix 2-3 times a year, but when I do fix it, we really enjoy it. I halved this recipe as I only had 1.5 pounds of meat, but I did use a whole egg. I used homemade bread crumbs as the filler. A MUST to ham loaf is the glaze that it bakes in. Most recipes will all contain: brown sugar, water, ground mustard & vinegar. I did use apple cider vinegar rather than white as I think the taste is stronger. This baked up well and was enjoyed by DH & DS and I.
Really good. I HAD ground pork that was leftover and uncooked so iI used that in place of the beef and cut the recipes in half. I will make this again!
My mom said this was the best ham loaf she ever had!
Wonderful! The taste took me back to my childhood, when my mom would make ham loaf!
Great recipe using up my leftover ham. Minced the ham using my food processor for the right consistency. Meatloaf came out moist and tasty and had no problems with it falling apart. I thought I would have too much sauce but when you boil it for the time called for before topping the meatloaf it wasn't as much. I kept ours in the oven just a touch too long and my sauce mostly disappeared but the meat came out perfect. A nice blend of both kinds of meat. Will keep this one on rotation!
Excellent recipe. I used ground pork instead of beef and added 3 tablespoons of pineapple juice to the sauce; also put crushed pineapple on top of the loaf. I used 3 slices of white bread which I put in the food processor and the loaf was perfect. It didn't fall apart.
