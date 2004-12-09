Spiced Ham Loaf

This was my grandfather's contribution to the Christmas table. A nice twist on the meatloaf recipe.

Recipe by Lynette Campton

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine ham, beef, egg, milk, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper. Form into loaf. Place in a casserole dish.

  • Combine brown sugar, water, mustard, and vinegar in a small saucepan over medium high heat. Bring to boil, and boil for 10 minutes. Pour over loaf.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until done, about 1 hour, basting occasionally.

341 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 95.3mg; sodium 241.4mg. Full Nutrition
