Calamari in Red Wine and Tomato Sauce

This was good. Anoter reviewer suggested this was easy. IT IS NOT!! Cleaning 2 lbs of squid takes a minimum of 45 minutes and that is if you know what you are doing. DO NOT USE FRESH SQUID LIKE I DID. It is too tender and turns mushy when cooked, not rubbery like frozen does. The sauce was tasty and I will make again but will add ground meat (or better yet, razor clams). If anyone cares here is how you clean squid. First you pull all the heads off, then you cut off the tentacles off above the eyes. Discard the lower portion of the head. Turn the tentacles inside out and cut off the round bulb center. Rinse and Drain. For the body of the squid, pull out all the back bones. Remove the black skin surface. Cut squid into round pieces. Turn each piece inside out and remove any yuck stuff on the inside under running water, drain. Now instead of putting them in this recipe dredge in a mixture of rice flour and pepper, deep fry in hot oil just seconds (till they float, less than a minute). Drain on paper towel. Make a mixture of low call mayo and sliced peperoncini and dip the squid in till your hearts content. (or a good cocktail sauce)