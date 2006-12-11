Calamari in Red Wine and Tomato Sauce
Italian Christmas eve favorite - use your favorite spaghetti or tomato sauce as the base. This recipe can be doubled or tripled easily. Serve as a side, appetizer, or over pasta. Buon Natale!
Thought this was very good & spicy. For a quicker version, I passed on using fresh calamari, frozen worked just fine...took less time.Read More
"Add the calamari to the sauce. Continue to slowly simmer for about another 20 - 30 minutes, stirring occasionally" - seriously?? I added in the squid, and it was maybe 8 minutes for it to be done (about as long as it took for the calamari to take on the color of the sauce, and to plump up). The only other changes I made were to add a can of diced tomatoes, and I used Burgandy. This was a really nice meal, but I would never ever simmer any kind of seafood for 30 minutes.Read More
This was good. Anoter reviewer suggested this was easy. IT IS NOT!! Cleaning 2 lbs of squid takes a minimum of 45 minutes and that is if you know what you are doing. DO NOT USE FRESH SQUID LIKE I DID. It is too tender and turns mushy when cooked, not rubbery like frozen does. The sauce was tasty and I will make again but will add ground meat (or better yet, razor clams). If anyone cares here is how you clean squid. First you pull all the heads off, then you cut off the tentacles off above the eyes. Discard the lower portion of the head. Turn the tentacles inside out and cut off the round bulb center. Rinse and Drain. For the body of the squid, pull out all the back bones. Remove the black skin surface. Cut squid into round pieces. Turn each piece inside out and remove any yuck stuff on the inside under running water, drain. Now instead of putting them in this recipe dredge in a mixture of rice flour and pepper, deep fry in hot oil just seconds (till they float, less than a minute). Drain on paper towel. Make a mixture of low call mayo and sliced peperoncini and dip the squid in till your hearts content. (or a good cocktail sauce)
This is such a quick and easy dish that produces a lovely meal. All the flavors blend so nicely. I used 1 can of petite diced tomatoes and sauteed 2 cloves garlic and some paste in EVOO. Added some capers. I also used frozen calamari and I didn't have one rubberband! Key as stated in the instructions, is to cook very slow and low heat. I taste-tested the calamari and they were done before the time stated but they were thinner slices. Added some fresh chopped parsley for garnish.
This is so so so so good. I definitely recommend simmering the sauce longer to thicken it up. I run up to Baltimore on business often and have become spoiled on this dish, I am so happy to be able to make this at home now. I love serving this with fresh, thick French bread. Thanks!
This is a staple recipe around our house now. You can ad an array of seafood \ shell fish to this recipe. Shrimp, Stone crab claws, muscules. It's all good. I always at least double it, excluding the seafood. Than I freeze it in bags. I add the meat the next time we reheat the sauce.
SOOO good! I barely followed the recipe and it was great, it seems very easy to modify. I used fresh basil, and much more, 8 torn up leaves maybe. Also added a giant spoonfull of ricotta (needed to get rid of it) which made the sauce a bit thicker. Used paprika instead of cayanne pepper which I didn't have. Used juice of half a small lemon. Didn't add the olive oil, didn't feel it needed it. And used pomodora tomato sauce. I think thats all. Just served it with fresh bread and over whole wheat spaghetti with shredded parm on top, mmmmmmm!
Too hot & canned tomato sauce doesn't help. Need fresh tomato sauce
Fantastic! My wife loved this recipe even though I thought there was too much sauce. I cooked the calamari only about 6-8 minutes so they wouldn't get tough. There was enough sauce left over that I saved it and used it the next day (adding canned clams) to make a fantastic red clam sauce for pasta. My wife asked me again today when I am making this again...I guess it will be tomorrow.
ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT! I made this for my mom and dad's anniversary dinner, and ohhh, it was to DIE for, I definitely WILL make this again!!!! Thanks so much for sharing!
This is very tasty, thank you. Just to clarify re the science of rubbery squid: Rubbery meat or seafood is caused by the action of the heat on the proteins, making them contract so they get tight and tough. However, as anyone who has ever cooked a pot roast knows, in the presence of liquid, slow cooking causes those same bonds break down again, and the protein becomes soft. So... with squid, the rule is either very fast or very slow. Never in between. Flash fry, deep fry or braise slowly. Squid cooked properly is unbelievably tender. Bon Appetit!
I only used this recipe for the sauce, and I must say I've made it twice since I tried it, its amazing, I've been using it for every red sauce I need and it just makes everything taste amazing!!
I read some reviews before attempting this recipe.I used fresh tomatoes in place of sauce.I also used red pepper flakes instead of cayenne pepper.It was not so overwhelming hot,just warm.I also cooked the calamari 10 min..It was delightful!
I thought this sauce was a tad too acidic but I still liked the taste. I cooked the calamari for only 10 min as other's suggested. It still came out rubbery. I added bay scallops and shrimp thank goodness. I think I would make this again. I also used diced tomatoes instead of the "sauce" so I simmered it much longer than the recipe called for to soften the tomatoes. It was a good recipe I guess.
Like others I used Frozen Squid Rings. I made a Marinara from fresh Roma Tomatoes and added some sliced Mushrooms. I used Syrah Red Wine due to its dryness and bold complexity.I upped the Garlic and Lemon Juice, and added some fresh Parsley when the sauce was done. I also cooked the Squid for 10-15 minutes, just right.The sauce was simmered for about an hour before I added the Squid.I added some of the lemon juice to the sauce before I served it. I served this over Linguine cooked "Al Dente" with crusty bread and the Syrah Wine. It was delicious!
Fantastic. I omitted the olive oil and Romano cheese because I didn't think it was necessary. I did find that there was too much sauce in proportion to the calamari though so I doubled the amount of calamari. Also, this is best served on rice since it is so saucy (even with the calamari doubled).
I am not a fan of pre-made sauce so I used crushed tomatoes and fresh basil instead. I cooked the sauce down a little longer than 30 minutes. I too agree that even on the lowest flame, the calamari should be cooked for far less than 30 minutes. Other than that, this was yummy and easy!
i simply loved this recipe.even my fussy daughter loved it.wont change a thing from it.will definitly do it again and again.
This is an excellent recipe. My Fiance loves calamari and really enjoyed the dish. I don't eat seafood so just ate the sauce without the calamari and it was still very tasty. Only changes I made was cooking the Calamari until just plump (about 7mins) and added tomato paste as I like a thicker sauce. Will be making this again!
Thank you! This recepie was just like my Grandmothers... Our Christmas Eve dinner was just like when I was a child... I made this sauce and it brought back many memories - it was PERFECT!
My family enjoyed this meal. I sauteed the calamari until just opaque, then put them into the sauce for about 5-10 minutes. Calamari wasn't rubbery at all. I served it over pasta and it was a hit! Is the 20-30 minutes to simmer the calamari a typo? Thanks for sharing such a delicious dish!
This one was REALLY good. I literally just finished eating it and had to get on here to review it. We made a few changes though. ~more garlic ~Tabasco sauce rather than the cayenne pepper ~added a basil leaf I also recommend that you do have some time to prepare this one as well. Cleaning the calamari took a bit longer than I thought it was going to. Overall though it was VERY good and well worth the prep time. ~~~Emerald05 P.S.- Expect the sauce to be a thin. If you like the sauce thicker I recommend simmering it for a longer amount of time to thicken it.
Used two tubes of squid and halved ingredients. Had my own tomato sauce canned and the sauce was delicious!!! Had calamari in on low for about 8 minutes and were still a little tough... will know better next time. 20-30 minutes? You must have turned off the heat or sth. Thanks, though! Great dish!
I did not use tomato sauce, I used diced tomatoes. Everything looked great until I added the calamari, which made it as watery as soup. I could not thicken it, and the calmari was rubbery. I definitely did not overcook them. Must be a bad squid. Oh well. . .
Very simple and easy to add your own twist on. I only had marsala wine and it still worked out great!
I loved the idea of this one ... however, the calamari (and hence the sauce) would have tasted better if I have marinated it in Lemon juice and some salt and pepper a few hours before. Also a quick run in the separate skillet, might have improved the taste of the calamari before putting in the sauce. I will try it this way again and probably post again!
This dish is OK. It's easy to make and can be modified in numerous ways with different shellfish or shrimp. My husband wasn't thrilled with it, he only likes calamari breaded and fried with tomato sause on the side. The kids loved it though. I could take it or leave it.
Tried this for the first time and it was absolutely delicious. Only changes I made was instead of 4 cups of tomato sauce, I added a 14.5 oz can of Del Monte's chopped tomates with onions and green peepers and 2 cups of tomato sauce. I also added I can of chopped clams, one lb of shrimp and a 1.5 lbs of calamari. Family loved it with wheat spaghetti.
I loved this recipe. The flavors combined very well. It becomes somewhat spicier after simmering for so long. i love spicy food, but my boyfriend doesn't -but he did really like this dish! I found that the calamari took only 20 minutes after I added it to the sauce. I will definately make this again!
This is now a regular menu item in my house. I use frozen squid rings because whole aren't available where I live but it turns out well. I also sometimes substitute clams or shimp. I have had a very similar dish to this as an appetizer in Spain, just reduce the sauce to seafood ratio and serve it with a basket of sliced baguette.
I added shallots and sauteed with the garlic then added stewed tomatoes with tomato paste, added crushed red pepper instead of cayenne., and used parm and romano cheese and I added sliced black olives. Very good.
Since this was my first time making this dish, I followed the recipe almost exactly. The only big change I made was to not over-cook the calamari, per other users’ suggestions. Once I added the calamari, I only let it continue simmering on low heat for about 10 minutes. This was sufficient to cook it all the way through without it turning rubbery. It was tender and the pasta was very flavorful. I also added about 1/4 cup canned diced tomatoes (drained) just for a little something extra in the sauce (my only other change). It was a little spicy for me, but that’s all about personal preference, I suppose. My husband and I both really liked it and thought it would be worth making again.
This came out very good. The only change I made was adding a can of diced tomatoes as It didn't look like there would be enough sauce for the calamari. I served it over rice noodles. I thought the recipe asked for way too much cayenne although I did use less than what the recipe called for. I cooked the calamari for about 10 minutes and it came out perfect. Don't cook it for any longer as it might get rubbery.
My husband and son really liked this. I used fresh calamari and 2 of them I stuffed with shrimp. Will do it again.
Pretty good dish. I made my own tomato sauce (moderately spicy via diced jalapeno) one day and let it sit overnight cause I didn't want to use it until today. I mostly followed the recipe though added a drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar. I also used cooked frozen tentacle chunks after simmering for an hour...they only needed to heat up. Used a fat, ribbed tube pasta. Now it's a meal. The sauce will turn more of a ruddy red/brown color, like in the picture after cooking down.
Especially good because it's easy to make!
It was delicious, definitely a keeper.
This dish combination is very bland, plain and simple, not sure what can save it.
I just made this recipe and it was great. I added shrimp and I went with the frozen calamari (to save time and effort), and it came out great. The best part about the sauce was that I tend to like food significantly less spicy than my husband. He always adds pepper to what I cook! :) He did not add any and I loved the sauce as well. That said, I only added the black pepper. I will definitely make it again.
Tried it exactly as written. A bit acidic and bland for my taste, but ok. The sauce truly needs at least 30 minutes for all flavors to blend and the wine to mellow out. The cooking time for squid was accurate. Fresh lemon juice is key. Again, not bad, but I've had and made better recipes. If I was to make it again, I would probably decrease the wine OR increase the sauce simmer time, add a pinch of sugar and salt, and a handful of fresh basil, oregano and parsley.
