Honey Walnut Shrimp
A Hong Kong–style recipe! Crispy battered shrimp are tossed in a creamy sauce and topped with sugar-coated walnuts.
A Hong Kong–style recipe! Crispy battered shrimp are tossed in a creamy sauce and topped with sugar-coated walnuts.
yum! i used cornstarch instead of the flour it called for and it worked just as well. instead of boiling the pecans in sugar water, try toasting them in a sauce pan with 2 tbsp of butter and then 2-3 tbsp of brown sugar.Read More
The question of authenticity is difficult because of regional variations. I would say that this recipe is not what I would prefer. It's too greasy and too sweet. My preferences run toward light, flavorful, subtleties, and this dish, as listed, does not fulfill that requirement. A far better method for treating shrimp in this manner is the standard wash of the walnuts in 1 cup of water and 1/3 cup of sugar. Forget the egg white batter--it brings the wrong texture to this dish. Instead, a very light egg wash with corn starch and panko is spot on, and the dip should be made minus the condensed milk with a very small touch of pressed garlic, so that you have what is essentially a very lightly touched aioli sauce with a honey sweetened linger on the palate. That's the way you improve on what has been lost in translation.Read More
yum! i used cornstarch instead of the flour it called for and it worked just as well. instead of boiling the pecans in sugar water, try toasting them in a sauce pan with 2 tbsp of butter and then 2-3 tbsp of brown sugar.
This is hands down the best thing I have ever done with shrimp! Maybe even better than PF Chang's version. I like my walnuts crispy, so I threw them in the hot oil for a moment (maybe 10-20 seconds) after boiling with sugar. Note that this will dirty the oil a bit, so if you are concerned with presentation you might want to use fresh oil for the shrimp. I used cornstarch instead of the rice flour, and mixed to an "Elmer's Glue" consistency. The batter was enough for a pound and a half of shrimp, but if you use that much you'll need to double the sauce. I never quite got the shrimp to a golden brown color, but I pulled the shrimp after six minutes and they were fine. The batter is bland, but it lets the sauce showcase itself. I added a teaspoon of lemon juice to the sauce for a bit of tang, and served with honeydew melon chunks. Will be making again!
I registered just to rate this recipe. Honestly this taste better then some restaurants I’ve had this dish at. I followed the recipe exactly and it was a big hit. The effort should be made to use mochiko because it has a different texture that corn starch or flour can not duplicate. My husband suggested that I use the egg white mochiko mixture to coat chicken and make orange chicken. Thanks for sharing I will diffidently be making this again.
The question of authenticity is difficult because of regional variations. I would say that this recipe is not what I would prefer. It's too greasy and too sweet. My preferences run toward light, flavorful, subtleties, and this dish, as listed, does not fulfill that requirement. A far better method for treating shrimp in this manner is the standard wash of the walnuts in 1 cup of water and 1/3 cup of sugar. Forget the egg white batter--it brings the wrong texture to this dish. Instead, a very light egg wash with corn starch and panko is spot on, and the dip should be made minus the condensed milk with a very small touch of pressed garlic, so that you have what is essentially a very lightly touched aioli sauce with a honey sweetened linger on the palate. That's the way you improve on what has been lost in translation.
I used another recipe for the egg white mixture. 1/2 egg white. 1/2 cup cornstarch. Make sure to add shrimp to oil individually so they don't stick togehter. Used Missy's Candied Walnut recipe to cook walnuts.
I used cornstarch instead of the mochiko...a little more than 2/3 cup to make it pasty and doubled the recipe for the sauce. My husband said it was really good and my daughter asked me to make more sauce next time. Tasted just like a dish I usually get at my favorite chinese restaurant.
As good if not better than any restaurant versions I've had.
Thanks so much, great recipe. I've been looking for this recipe for a long time now, and I'll look no further! The proportions were just right. One thing I did do differently was to cut the large shrimp into smaller bite-size pieces. They fry fast, and the yummy sauce sticks more evenly. Just like the restaurant! Yum-yum!
I used regular flour and meringue powder/water equivalent instead of the listed ingredients. I liked the fact that the shrimp coating did not get soggy after the sauce was added. I also doubled the sauce recipe to make sure there was enough. I deep fried the walnuts for about 3 mins in addition to the boiling in sugar to make them crispy. The first thing my picky husband said was "This is heaven, it tastes exactly like the restaurant!" This one's a keeper. Thanks so much.
Love it!! I added way less mayo and more condensed milk...Thanks for the recipe!
So delicious, even tho' we aren't big on mayonnaise. Small adjustments & tips: NUTS: Unless you want soft & uncandied nuts, reduce water to approx. 1/2 cup so it's a syrup. Make in advance enough so that it has time to air-dry after draining. Altho' very lightly candied, I then fried them for about 15 seconds, after frying the shrimp. BATTER: Rather than be left w/ 4 yolks, I used powdered egg whites/meringue to make the equivalent of 4 whites. (2 tsp. powder + 2 Tblsp. water= 1 white). Since I didn't have mochiko, I used approx. 2 parts plain rice flour to 1 part cornstarch. Yielded a mostly crisp, partly soft coating. Tossed in 1/8 tsp. Aleppo (hot red chile) pepper; it wasn't noticeable, so will add more next time to contrast the sweet sauce & bland batter. SAUCE: I doubled the sauce, but a 50% increase would've been better, as I didn't use it all. I heated the sauce in last few minutes. FRYING: I used a deep fryer because it has a temperature gauge. 350 F worked nicely. Add shrimp 1-2 at a time to avoid them clumping. Fry in several batches. 31+ shrimp per pound is a good size to have a shrimp in almost every bite! SERVING: Add shrimp & nuts to sauce at serving time, so they don't get soggy. I served it on individual portions of rice with a garnish of sliced green onions - for much needed color, & a delicious extra taste. Asian stir-fried broccoli & carrots on the side completed the meal. ~Serving it on a bed of shredded cabbage or lettuce is a good alternative.
I've made honey walnut shrimp 4 times now, using two different recipes. I like this sauce recipe best and I'm VERY happy to be turned onto the mochiko, it has made all the difference! My fav. restaurant recipe has shrimp with the faintest coating, which I was finally able to duplicate by simply dusting/dredging the shrimp in nothing but the mochiko (no egg whites). I've tried cornstarch = tasted like cornstarch..... flour/cornstarch + beaten egg whites= WAY heavy breading, not like my rest. fav. ALSO, the mochiko by iteself will make it look like the pic., and the recipe takes like 2 minutes to make without the egg whites! I use the candied walnuts from the produce section, so much easier. And I add about 4 tbsp milk to a doubled sauce recipe to stretch and keep the sauce from being so gooey. DON'T forget the cabbage, it is amazing with the sauce!
I have made this many times and have served it in restaurants and home and everyone always loves it! First thing is camelize your nuts in butter and brown sugar don't boil in water. I mix the entire can of milk with 2 T miracle whip and 2T honey. After I fry my shrimp I toss it the sauce which I heat in microwave just enough to warm a little as shrimp will be warm. I serve over rice that I pepper as the pepper works as a balance to the sweet. I add green onions to rice a must for taste and color.
Very tasty. Kind of time consuming, but maybe I just went about it strangely. My suggestions- deep fry the walnuts at the end for just a few minutes to give them some crunch. Make the sauce before you start frying- the shrimps don't fry that long. To coat all the shrimp easily, dump them into the mix, mix them in with your hand, and pull them out, shake a little, and drop into oil. Doing them one at a time was killing my soul. I served this in bowls individually and let people dish the sauce as they wanted- delicious! (I also used the mochiko- it gave it a wonderful flavor that I think cornstarch wouldn't.)
Just tried out this recipe with all the inlaws and what a hit! Here is what I did. I used chicken instead of shrimp, and I used an elctric mixer on low to make the batter. I do NOT recomend using cornstarch, I did a test run with a little batter on some potatoes and the batch I made without c.s. was perfect. The one with c.s. was too tough. I used regular rice flour as well. This batter worked so well I deep fried a bannana :D the sauce is phenominal. I made 2 test batches too; one with fat free con. milk and light mayo (Helmin's always) and it was just as good. All in all, this recipe is a winner. Did I mention I have a wheat gluten allergy, so nice to have battered anything!
my husband and i loved this! we didn't think it was too sweet,as others had mentioned. the mixture was perfect for just one pound of shrimp! bought regular rice flour at the 99 Ranch Market for only 99cents :) and for people complaining about what to do with a can (minus a tbs) of condensed milk ... there are a thousand recipes you can use it (its not going to make or break a recipe if you're short 1 tbs!) i used the rest for the Mounds Bar Recipe ;)
This is one of my husband's favorite recipes. Thank you so much for sharing. I use only 3 egg whites since the 4th egg white seems to make the batter taste too eggy. Also, I boil the walnuts with brown sugar instead of white sugar with a tablespoon of water. This way the brown sugar sticks to the walnuts and adds a little more of a caramelized appeal.
OHHH MYYYY GOODNESSSS!!! This was sensational!!! I only changed three things based on cook's reviews. #1. I cut the honey down by 25%. #2. I could not find the Mochiko rice flour locally so I tried the cornstarch in the whipped egg whites suggestion. It worked! #3. I made the candied walnuts from in here that another cook suggested (Dawn's Candied Walnuts). I served it over a pre-packaged shredded salad mix which was easy and super DELISH! I would not let my hub come into the kitchen until I served it...and he was blown away at the flavor! He was "humming" while he ate..LOLOL This was AS GOOD as what we get at our local Chinese restaurant! Try this.......it's worth the effort FOR SURE!*********************** PS~ FINALLY FOUND MOCHIKO FLOUR- it was not with the regular flour at the store. It was hiding in the ethnic area of the store where they have soy sauce, chestnuts, Nori, Asian noodles etc. It comes in a small box.
I've made this dish a few times and I think it's amazing! I know some people thought it was a little sweet, but that's contingent on who's tasting it. I would suggest starting with half the amount of honey and sweetened milk first and adding more according. But I love it!!!
uh this is uhmazing made it fro my cousins birthday it was so yummy and pretty easy everyone loved it
This was great! I had this same thing from a local Chinese resturant and was so impressed, I wanted to make it myself. This is it exactly. It's a pain in the butt to make, but so worth the effort. you won't be disappointed. Thanks.
Tastes exactly like P.F. Chang's version! I added honeydew balls because that's what the restaurant does & served white rice with it. The Mochiko flour is a MUST! I found it at our neighborhood Albertson's. I made the recipe exactly as written except to cut down on time, I bought the walnuts already candied! It was so yummy...BIG hit!!!
One of the most incredible shrimp dishes I have ever taste!!!
I noticed that most people used cornstarch instead of the mochiko....which is what I should have probably done but I like to try something new. I followed the recipe nearly exactly except for the batter, following the recipe you WILL get a pasty texture but how are you supposed to dip shrimp in paste? Riiiiighhhhtttt, anyways I ended up adding ice water about 1 cup and pretty much had the same consistency as tempura batter. I also need to add....to NOT fry the shrimp for 5 minutes like this recipe says. Shrimp will overcook guaranteed and it will be not good (I tested one shrimp of course, FAIL). I recommend frying on high for 35 sec- 1 min minute, if ur using peanut oil or fry at medium high for 1-1.5 min using vegetable oil.
Even better than the restaurants! I thinned out the sauce by adding about a tbsp. of 1% milk and I only ended up using half the sauce. I didn't have mochiko flour, but I had tapioca starch, so I used that and the shrimp were light and crispy and soooo good! I too used the shortcut by getting Trader Joe's candied walnuts and they were just right. One last thing... this dish is really rich! The recipe says that it serves four, but I can't imagine eating 1/4 of this. I ate about eight shrimp (71/90 count) and was in heaven, but I knew to draw the line there!
very good.....i used corn starch instead worked fine.........only thing is that topping is very very sweet so careful..first time I made it i didnt include chives, what a mistake! second time added chives and it was great!!! will continue making.
Very good dish. My family and i agreed that the honey taste was too strong so i would suggest next time use a little more mayo and less honey. But even with the strong honey taste it was still a delicious dish.
It will take a couple tries to get it right...The sauce is great! However, the walnuts are very hard to perfect. They burnt on me! EDIT: a few years later...I did not burn the walnuts, but they weren't very sweet. I fried them up really quick, and they only tasted sweet and yummy when mixed with the sauce. The proportions of the sauce are a little bit off -- just play with it until it tastes good. The directions and proportions of the breading is perfect, just make sure your oil is hot enough and use mochiko, it really was perfect!
This was amazing! Walnut prawns is quite an expensive dish so I was thrilled that this recipe came out as well as what I would get at a restaurant. I use Dawn's candied walnuts for this dish, wish are much closer to what you'll find in a restaurant. Also, for the sauce I used about half condensed milk to half mayo so it's not too mayo tasting. Use jumbo shrimp or prawns to get the full restaurant effect.
THIS WAS JUST SOOO BLAND AND SOOO SWEET, TASTES LIKE FRIED SHRIMP WITH SWEET MILK ON TOP.. I JUST DIDN'T CARE FOR IT, I DON'T MEAN TO SPOIL THE REVIEW.. MUST BE A PERSONAL PREFERENCE.
Make the sauce a day ahead of time, the night I made this for dinner it was okay but nothing special, after letting the flavors meld overnight the leftovers had me licking my plate. I don't recommend making a cornstarch batter, use the special flour or a tempura if you need to substitute.
I love, love, love this recipe!! My boyfriend says it's just as good as the restaurant version. It's soo easy to make and just super tasty!! I wouldn't change a thing.
This was pretty darn good! I took a couple of the reviewer's tips and did the following: Used about half the mayo and a little more condensed milk. Also doubled the sauce. And used cornstarch instead of the mochiko called for. Will definitely make this again!
This recipe definately needs some tweaking. I made it once following step by step and the sauce was WAY too thick for me. The 2nd time I made it I used panko bread crumbs instead of the rice flour. I also used the same recipe for the sauce but added a few ingredients, I also put them into a sauce pan on Low heat. I added a little little splash of Grand Manier and then slowly stirred in 1% milk to get the sauce to a thinner consitency that I like. I mixed butter and brown sugar and melted it in the microwave then tossed the walnuts in and spread it all on a cookie sheet bake it on 400 for about 5 min. Yummy!!
Overall, the recipe was just what I was looking for. We enjoy honey walnut shrimp at the Chinese restaurants so I thought I would try to make it at home. The walnuts did not turn out crunchy as I had expected but it wasn't a huge letdown as the walnuts are not the highlight of this dish. The sauce was really good - identical to what you get in the restaurant. The advantage of making it at home is that you can vary how much sauce you want to use on the shrimp -- I know that sometimes the restaurants pile it on! As for the shrimp batter - I took an easy shortcut by using prepackaged tempura batter - the end result was a light crispy batter that was perfect for this dish.
OH MY GOSH!!! I love this! This is my favorite dish to get when we go out to eat and I've spent forever trying to get the recipe. Well I've finally found it! I would not change a thing on the recipe. The only thing I did was made extra sauce just in case. My whole family loved it and I even made extra for our lunches the next day. My husband called me from work just to express again how much he loved it. This is the best recipe yet! If your contemplating about trying it don't be. Its very easy. You may have to go to an oriental market to get the rice flour, but besides that it's so simple. You wont be disappointed. I guartantee it!
This was freaking DIVINE. Please, please, please get some raw organic honey(Trader Joes or your local Farmers Market) to make this with! It is so much tastier and more complex than supermarket honey and that is why I think mine tasted better than any like it I had tried before. Because I am not fond of carbs, I will try it without the breading next time. Maybe just a dusting in rice flour would do, I believe that is how my local restaurant makes it. You know what I will do the next time I want to impress a guest? Make this dish. You know what I will do the next time I want to drown my sorrows? Make a double order.
I made this for my mom who was yearning for PF Chang’s version. It turned out pretty good; the rice flour really makes a difference. You do need the condensed milk so don’t substitute it with milk or ½ and ½. I thought it was a little dry at first so I added more sauce. That was a mistake. Had I left it alone it would have been great. The shrimp were very light and tasty.
This was so yummy and very close to the taste of my favorite dish at a restaurant. I used cornstarch instead of mochiko flour and sauteed the walnuts after boiling to make them crispier. Thank you for sharing this recipe, now I can re-create the dish on my own without having to go out!
just cooked this last night.. and the sauce was spot on with the one we eat at the restaurant.. although the coating was different but, nonetheless still tasty.. did this without the walnuts but, i added some shredded cabbage under the shrimp..
These were great. The only errors were my own. Next time I will make more batter to really coat the shrimp, and cut off the tails so it's easier to eat. I did have to thin the Mochiko though with a little extra water to make it thin enough to dip the shrimp.
Very very good. Just like the restaurants if not better. I couldn't find the moshico flour and tried the cornstarch like every said, but I didn't like the corn taste, so instead I used tempura batter and it was SOOOO much better. I doubled the sauce with light mayo and it was perfect. Next time I might try putting the walnuts in the oven to make it more crunchier, but either way is fine.
This recipe was decent. The batter was way to eggy, and wouldn't adhere to the shrimp...a lot of it came off during frying and didn't reach that golden color (as pictured) without overcooking the shrimp. Perhaps dredging the shrimp in rice flour before battering would help, but not sure what to do to make the batter itself less eggy. The sauce calls for way to much honey. I recommend decreasing the honey by half. Save yourself some time and use purchased glazed walnuts. Some reviewers stated that they couldn't find Mochico rice flour. Is is available in Asian markets, or ion most major grocery stores, usually in the "ethnic foods" section. It comes in a small, white box (about the size of a Mac N Cheese box.) Also stated in many reviews is that the battered shrimp was bland, Yes, but the sauce compensates for that. Note that the sauce is sweet and this dish should be served with something to counter-balance that. I served it atop a bed of cabbage...actually, I used a bag of the pre-shredded coleslaw mix (from the produce section.) Overall, good recipe, but needs some tweaking. If anyone has any suggestion as to how to make the batter any better, please share!
this is one of my favorite dishes when i go for chinese and this recipe is right on!!!!
Ugh, I hate writing bad reviews. At first, I was very enthusiastic and hyped up about this dish. I had eaten Honey Walnut Shrimp before in a Chinese Restaurant, and wanted to make it at home. I was unfortunately very disappointed... The fry batter around the shrimp was very thin and rough--very uncomfortable to eat. The walnuts were not candied at all--very bland to eat. The sauce was not my type. Maybe I'm just not a Honey Walnut Shrimp fan. Because of my experience I will not be eating/cooking any shrimp-based dishes soon.
This is truly a restaurant quality recipe! The glut. rice flour makes the world of difference and the shrimp even crisp up perfectly in the toaster oven for leftover. I toss the shrimp in the sauce over a low heat so the whole dish was heated through and the sauce thinned a bit. SO good!
I recently had honey walnut shrimp for the first time on vacation in Oahu's Chinatown. My friend loved it so much that we decided to try to duplicate it using your recipe. I made some adjustments, during and after tasting it. I used 1/4 cup of corn starch to 4 whipped egg whites and had quite a bit left over even tho I used more than a pound and a half of 21/26 shrimp. I would start with 2 beaten egg whites and add enough corn starch to make a fairly thin, but not soupy batter in the future. The shredded cabbage is a must! It adds texture and makes the presentation quite attractive and tastes great as other reviewers have mentioned, by catching and holding the sauce. I doubled the sauce recipe and adjusted the taste by squeezing a 1/4 fresh lemon to add some lightness. Regarding the walnuts - I dissolved the sugar in 1/2 cup water and boiled for 5 minutes. Drained and dried on a cookie sheet. I didn't think they needed further treatment. I will definitely make this recipe again and will likely also use it with chicken as others have suggested.
Absolutely love this when I go out to dinner so thought I'd try to make it. Success! It was so easy and tasty. The sauce was ridiculously simple to make and so very good. At prep time I thought I had prawns, but when I opened the frozen shrimp they were the little ones for like a Shrimp Louie salad. I was worried it wouldn't work, but I tossed them in the mochiko & egg white batter then into the fry pan. Some stuck together and made little shrimp clusters, but being coated and fried it did not negatively impact the taste. Drained the clusters, mixed them into the creamy sauce. I served it over steamed rice garnished with the walnuts.
This is a very good, sweet side dish to your chinese meal!.. I made only two changes; putting the sugar over the walnuts in a pan without the water... Let the sugar melt and it begins to carmalize. Also, I didn't have rice flour so I used white flour and it worked fine! I dumped all the shrimp right into the batter, stirred them in and then plopped them out one at a time into the oil... Turned them over once. The rest of the dish I followed exactly to a T! I served over a bed of shredded cabbage mix and along with steamed white rice. I will make this again!
LOVE this one! Honey loves it too! Just as good as PA**DA EX***SS! My only change: after battering the shrimp, roll in Panko crumbs, then deep fry. They stay crispy after tossing in the sauce! OK, too many exclamation points. But this one is a favorite.
If you are going for the PF Changs version omit the egg white and mochiko and just dust with corn starch. Then saute in a 3T of oil instead of deep fry. I also left the honey out because the honeydew was so sweet and the honey turned the sauce brown. The sauce is just 1/4c mayo and 2T lemon juice add some condensed milk if your honeydew isn't sweet. Heat honeydew just until hot and serve immediately with Diamond candied walnuts as a garnish. SIX STARS for my version
jolly good,but a little to sweet for me.
this was wonderful! my boyfriend was so excited to come home to this meal. I used the candied walnuts you can buy in the snack section of the grocery store instead of making my own.we doubled the sauce recipe, and its really good over rice too! (i also made the Local Kine Wontons from this site, which were excellent!)
This was a party in my mouth! The family loved it.
I've made this recipe twice now, and the only thing I changed the second time around was using less of the mochiko and more water to make the breading. It made the shrimp easier to coat when the mixture was a little less pasty and a little more soupy. This is such a good recipe, we love it! Thank you!
Better for weekend cooking than weeknight cooking. The shrimp tasted like yummy caramel popcorn.
followed recipe to the T, came out very very eggy and tooo tooo sweet, my boyfriend took a few bites but i could see he did not like it either, pretty disappointing
I've been looking for this recipe for a while so I'm very glad to have found it. There is just one thing, the restaurants that I have been to that have it, it looks nothing like the photo in the main recipe. The pics in Joanna S. is EXACTLY what I'm looking for. How do I get it to not look like shrimp in a pile of mayo? Simply not add as much? Any suggestions?
Very easy and great tasting. I only used 1/2 tablespoon of the sweet condensed milk and it was enough.
Followed everything exactly, didn't change a thing. This was fairly easy and it was delicious. My whole family, down to my 3 year old loved it. A little time consuming for me but it was well worth it.
This is every bit as good as PF Changs!!
Absolutely yummy! This is my favorite dish at a local restaurant and it tastes just about the same. I will use less mayo and more milk next time, also will heat shrimp with sauce for a warm meal. My neighbors LOVED this. (My hubby hates shrimp) I will make it for a girls night for sure! Thanks Celia for the awesome dish!
This dish was super easy and incredible. The only thing that was weird was the rice flour and egg white mixture - it did become a paste and then how can you dip? I added some water and blended it in and it was perfect. We have shrimp allergies in our family, so we made this with chicken which was fantastic. We'll be making this again soon!
This recipe is JUST AS GOOD as P.F. Changs Shrimp with Candied Walnuts (minus the melon)! I was very impressed! It's simple and inexpensive to make as well! For the price of one serving at PFCs I was able to make enough for my family of 5 with leftovers! I served it with brown rice and steamed broccoli. I only made minor changes to the recipe. I used cornstarch instead of the rice flour and it worked great. And I used a pound and half of shrimp. I didn't have to double the batter. There was plenty. But I did double the sauce. I highly recommend this restaurant quality meal! You definitely won't be sorry you spent way less for the same meal you'd get at your favorite restaurant!
Really delicious! This is one of my favorite entrees at Chinese restaurants and this recipe is just as good as anything I would buy. Thanks Celia for sharing!
too much mayo, and i really love mayo. but it just made it unappetizing. and i added a good amount of cayenne for some kick, since it was simply too boring without it. i've never ordered this in a restaurant, and i can see where another recipe for the same dish would be good, but this one just doesn't strike me as the one.
Loved this! It tasted just like the restaurants make! I used candied walnuts that I bought from Trader Joe's, instead of boiling the walnuts. I also would have liked more sauce. I served with rice and broccoli.
Very Very Good
this was excelent like other reviewers i achanged things a bitlike an extra tblsp of honet and sweetened milk better than the resteraunts out here mochiko makes the difference
This was actually better the next day!!! Why? Because some of the honey had separated out of the sauce. I would recommend using much less honey than in the recipe. Don't be fooled by the time either, it took me over an hour to make it. Otherwise, it's probably one of the best dinners I've made, and I will make it again.
WOW, this is good! This is really good with fried or white rice. I would double the sauce and would toast the walnuts in the oven instead of putting them in the sugar water. I will make this again.
Awesome dish, not well known, but tasty! dont let the weird sauce mixture turn you off....this is what you get in the resturant...take it easy on the mayo though use lite...
These are absolutely AWESOME!!
VERY sweet. We cut the amounts of sugar and honey down to almost half and they still turned out very sweet. Couldn't find mochiko either, so I used plain flour...my end result didn't turn out too well. Luckily the shrimp weren't too expensive where I got them from but I will not be making this again.
Very simple to make. Tasted better than I expected and had the perfect amount of sweetness. I was short on the sauce, just by a little bit, but that wasn't a problem.
Don't over beat the egg whites or your batter will be too dry. If that happens add a little water to thin. I added about twice as much mayo, but I think that's because I wanted the sauce to taste more like our local Chinese take outs. Otherwise, extremely pleased! Walnut shrimp is one of the most expensive dishes on the menu.
Good and easy. A little on the sweet side.
Very easy and very good! I ran out of mochiko but flour worked just fine. I added more flour to get the right consistency. I will line the cointaner with shredded cabbage next time just as someone else suggested and just like the Chinese restaurants do it. Everyone loved it! I will definitely make it again. Thanks!!!!!!
I made this last night with some changes. I cut the breasts lengthwise in half, pounded them a bit, added seasonings and dusted them with Wondra. Browned in butter and olive oil. When they were brown and crispy on both sides and cooked through, I removed them to a warm plate, added a bit more olive oil and a couple of tablespoons to Wondra. I let that brown some, added some chicken broth and when the sauce had thickened, I added some lemon. Served the breasts with the lemony sauce and also served a side dish of the new steamer bag veggies which had some potatoes in it along with green beans. It was delish!
I liked the idea of shrimp and walnuts in a sweet sauce, but this was so over the top in sweetness it was like eating candy for dinner.
The sauce tasted perfect but it was thick and pasty and hard to "toss" with the shrimp. I wish it had the consistency to "drizzle" over the shrimp and then toss it. I would make twice as much sauce next time for 1 lb. of shrimp.
sooo delicious!!
I made this tonight for dinner and I thought it was okay while my family really enjoyed it! I made a few tiny changes to the recipe. I added about a tbsp. or less of honey into the walnut sugar syrup after it was done boiling, drained and put them in the oven on 350 for about 10-15 min or until it was golden, A LOT better than just boiled sugar. Added a tbsp less honey to the sauce and a little more mayo. Turned out pretty good but I wish the batter was more crispy, didn't want rubbery shrimp so I did not cook it for 5 min in oil.
Just what I wanted! Took others' advice and first dipped the shrimp in the egg white, then tossed it in the rice flour before frying. Kept the oil really hot so it browned quickly and stayed crispy. I doubled the sauce recipe but it was really too much. Next time - since I know there will be a next time! - I'll stick with the amount called for.
THIS IS FABULOUS !!! Make This as written. Make sure you use rice flour. Fry at 350 deg. Shrimp stay crisp even when sauce is put on. Love it, Love it. My kids even loved it.
EXCELLENT wonderful full of flavor made them as apps. for a party and everyone loved them thanks for sharing this one's a keeper in my box
Oh. My. Goodness. I have made this several times now b/c it is amazing! I think it tastes better than the restaurant version! When I discovered how EASY this was to make I was dumbfounded! Even my boyfriend thought it was simple! I definitely make sure to take all the tails off the shrimp. The first time I made this it was so messy! I have learned since then! I make sure to use spoons to place the shrimp in the oil. I play around with the sauce until I like the taste. I sometimes omit the walnuts if I don't have them. And I use "Missy's Candied Walnuts" recipe for them when I do make them. An all around awesome recipe!
My family really enjoyed this recipe. The only substitution I made was I used rice flour (gluten-free) because I couldn't find mochiko. I also double the sauce recipe like several other reviewers suggested. I will definitely make it again. VERY GOOD! :)
This recipe was very easy and it did taste just like the resteraunts. I used corn starch as well instead of the rice flour and it turned out just perfect. Very simple to make too...Do make more sauce though wasnt enough what the recipe called for i like my shrimp swimming in the sauce serve over white rice..deeeeelish!!!! THANK YOU for this recipe!!!!
My whole family loved it. Everyone enjoyed it. I think next time I'll add Pineapples like in restaurants.
This recipe is great! I have had the restaurant version and this is just as good. I also used all-purpose flour because I did not have the flour called for in the recipe. Still very good and highly recommended!
We really liked this and followed the recipe as stated. There are certainly 3 things we will change next time. 1.The shrimp batter was bland and we might try to spice it up a little bit more. 2. The sauce was a little too sweet. We will modify to our taste next time. 3. We will cook the shrimp for less than the stated time.
This was great. My kids went nuts and asked for more.
Easy and sooooooo good - perfect over veggie fried rice!!!
The first time I substituted corn starch for the mochiko but the second time I just used regular flour and it came out way better. As good as the chinese restaurant's.
Wow! Easy, and much like the restaurant version. I added a little club soda to the rice flour/egg mixture which created an even lighter crispy shell. I served the shrimp on a bed of shredded cabbage and carrots, as suggested in one of the reviews, along with Jasmine rice.
Have made this several times... delicious! No need to change a thing!
I am normally not big on leaving reviews, but this one deserves a little extra effort to do so - I must say this recipe is perfect the way it is and the rice flour does make all the difference; only thing I think I might do different is candy the walnuts in the microwave so they are a bit more crunchy. Overall, Fantastic and super tasty!
This was quite tasty. We doubled the recipe for our family of five and the kids went to town on it! It was a bit of effort for a work night, but I will certainly make it again on a weekend.