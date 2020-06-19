Honey Walnut Shrimp

557 Ratings
  • 5 380
  • 4 119
  • 3 35
  • 2 8
  • 1 15

A Hong Kong–style recipe! Crispy battered shrimp are tossed in a creamy sauce and topped with sugar-coated walnuts.

By Celia

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together water and sugar in a small saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil and add walnuts. Boil for 2 minutes, then drain and place walnuts on a cookie sheet to dry.

  • Whip egg whites in a medium bowl until foamy. Stir in mochiko until it has a pasty consistency.

  • Heat oil in a heavy deep skillet over medium-high heat. Dip shrimp into the mochiko batter, and then fry in batches in the hot oil until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

  • Stir together mayonnaise, honey, and sweetened condensed milk in a medium serving bowl. Add fried shrimp and toss to coat with the sauce. Sprinkle the candied walnuts on top and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
605 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 68g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 179.4mg; sodium 340.2mg. Full Nutrition
