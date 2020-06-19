Honey Walnut Shrimp

This recipe was decent. The batter was way to eggy, and wouldn't adhere to the shrimp...a lot of it came off during frying and didn't reach that golden color (as pictured) without overcooking the shrimp. Perhaps dredging the shrimp in rice flour before battering would help, but not sure what to do to make the batter itself less eggy. The sauce calls for way to much honey. I recommend decreasing the honey by half. Save yourself some time and use purchased glazed walnuts. Some reviewers stated that they couldn't find Mochico rice flour. Is is available in Asian markets, or ion most major grocery stores, usually in the "ethnic foods" section. It comes in a small, white box (about the size of a Mac N Cheese box.) Also stated in many reviews is that the battered shrimp was bland, Yes, but the sauce compensates for that. Note that the sauce is sweet and this dish should be served with something to counter-balance that. I served it atop a bed of cabbage...actually, I used a bag of the pre-shredded coleslaw mix (from the produce section.) Overall, good recipe, but needs some tweaking. If anyone has any suggestion as to how to make the batter any better, please share!