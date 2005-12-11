Classic Butter Tarts
This is a great treat that is a small twist on pecan or walnut pie. Included in the recipe is butter, brown sugars, spices, coconut and walnuts. These are in great demand every year from my family and friends.
This is a great treat that is a small twist on pecan or walnut pie. Included in the recipe is butter, brown sugars, spices, coconut and walnuts. These are in great demand every year from my family and friends.
These were quite tasty. I used pecans instead of walnuts and I used frozen tart shells. Next time I would omit the nutmeg but that is just a personal preference. I also cooked them for closer to 20 mins. Again a personal preference as I don't like runny tarts, the longer cooking time makes them more chewy.Read More
I don't know what happened but these were a total disaster. I was doubling the recipe as I went, forgot to use the feature on the page. I had waaay too much batter for the tarts. I will go back to my old recipe.Read More
These were quite tasty. I used pecans instead of walnuts and I used frozen tart shells. Next time I would omit the nutmeg but that is just a personal preference. I also cooked them for closer to 20 mins. Again a personal preference as I don't like runny tarts, the longer cooking time makes them more chewy.
Okay. These are awesome. I don't see how one 9-inch crust does it though. I used Allready pie crusts and even using two, I could only make 20 tarts. I only had enough filling for 20 as well. I baked in two batches and added more walnuts to the filling before baking the second batch. Let them cool before trying to get out of the muffin tins! They are addictive!! I also used all butter since I had no margarine and so the calorie count was probably well into the 4 digits. Deeeeelicious!
I used pecans and raisins instead of coconut and walnuts. Excellent butter tarts, great rich buttery taste, best ever! This year 2006 I made just with pecans and made mini tarts, I got 42 out of the recipe.
My family and I loved these tarts. They are not your typical sticky sweet butter tarts. I used pecans and unsweetened coconut vs raisins and walnuts. I will definately be making these again.
Excellent! I've also tried changing the recipe a little by omitting the coconut and using 1 cup of chopped almonds rather than walnuts and it was delicious, too.
Wonderfully yummy! I added dried cranberries, and the end result was amazing!
Instead of 1 cup of coconut and 1/2 cup of walnuts, I made them with 1 cup of peacans and 1/2 cup coconut. They turned out absolutely wonderful. They are different from your traditional butter tarts and I think that they taste even better!
These are the best butter tarts! When you are not a raisin fan butter tarts can be a put off. I used pecans and all butter (no margarine) I have used this recipe for the past couple x-mas's. YUM PS I buy the frozen tart shells to make my life a little easier!
I used all butter since I don't buy margarine and pecans. Turned out great in both homemade pastry and frozen tart shells. I liked the spice flavours at first, but I think I'll cut back on them in the future, the cinnamon tends to dominate the flavours.
This recipe is SO EASY!!! I am a total newbie to cooking so I was slightly nervous about taking this on. However, this recipe is SO FORGIVING - I highly suggest it! I used the recipe as listed, with the exception of the nuts and margarine: I used pecans instead of walnuts and butter instead of margarine. When I pulled my original batch out of the oven I realized I had forgotten the allspice…OOPS. I just sprinkled a little bit of the missing spice on top of each tart and they morphed into little bites of brilliance. With my previous error corrected I was still hopped up on my sugary success so I had to try these tasty tarts again. This time, I made the "naughty" version: I swapped the coconut out for 3/4 of a cup of drunk raisins. TO MAKE DRUNK RAISINS: put your raisins in a saucepan and add rum until the raisins are covered (I used Sailor Jerry's because it's delicious). Simmer the raisins in the rum until they are fat and full of liquor. Dump them right into your butter tart mixture. Swapping the coconut for raisins took these delectable little tarts from a mouthwatering modern edge to the timeless and tasty traditional butter tart. FOR MY AWESOME AMATEUR FRIENDS: I would suggest melting the butter on the lowest setting possible. It will give you lots of time to beat your eggs and make sure your spices are lined up and ready to go. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge. :) Personally, I prefer the naughty version: tradition trumps trendy every time. ENJOY! L
These were simple to make and amazing! Warning, don't try them before you pop them in the freezer, you'll have to make more!! Excellent
This recipe was pretty good. I didn't find it hard to make either, especially since I cheated and used pre-maid tarts. The only things I did differently was use 1/2 cup of butter and added a little Canola Oil in place of the margerine since I didn't have any. Since I had 30 tarts, I added some with chocolate chips, and some with raisins, and the rest I left plain. I also used Pecan's instead of walnuts because I don't like the taste of walnuts. I think that I didn't crush the pecans enough and then I added to many which took away from the gooyness of them but they still tasted really great! I will definatly use this easy recipe again, with less of the nuts!
The best butter tarts I have ever tasted, I added 1 cup of raisans and no nutmeg. Other than that I kept it the same. 5 stars for sure.
Oh My! These were by far the BEST butter tarts I've ever had. I used real butter, not margarine, substituted Pecans and Craisins and omitted the coconut. I also used pancake syrup instead of corn simply because I was out of corn syrup. The flavour is Amazing! I had to give this 5 stars because I don't think these can be improved on.
By far, these are the absolute best Butter Tarts! I love the spices and the coconut. I no longer can eat the regular bland butter tarts that everyone else makes and thinks are great.
I doubled this and it made a generous 5 doz. tarts. Good recipe but I left out some of the nuts and added raisins and a little vanilla to balance out the spices. Found it took a good 12-13 minutes at 400 but maybe that was just my oven!
This was a wonderful recipe. I don't usually care for butter tarts but these were fantastic. They were the first treat to go at Christmas. The only change I made to the recipe was I used pecans instead of walnuts.
these are SOOOO delicious! The perfect holiday treat. My family LOVED them!! :o)
Really good recipe.
This recipe was really good, although next time I'll probably do it with the raisins and pecans.
This recipe was fantastic! Instead of coconut I used raisins, and instead of rolling and cutting my own shells, I used store bought pre-made tart shells. It says it makes 12 regular sized (3") tarts, however I found I was able to get 24 - without doubling it. They don't bubble over either so you can fill the shells quite full. I did about 3/4 full and they were perfect.
I don't know what happened but these were a total disaster. I was doubling the recipe as I went, forgot to use the feature on the page. I had waaay too much batter for the tarts. I will go back to my old recipe.
My new favourite. Used butter only because I had no margarine. They are sooo good. Not a runny tart but the filling is delicious. ??
I made these and skipped the nutmeg, not a flavour I like with butter tarts. The consistency was great..oooey and gooey.
I've made these but I substituted the corn syrup for maple syrup and the taste is absolutely wonderful.
No changes, my husband loved them and butter tarts are his favourite.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections