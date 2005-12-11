Classic Butter Tarts

This recipe is SO EASY!!! I am a total newbie to cooking so I was slightly nervous about taking this on. However, this recipe is SO FORGIVING - I highly suggest it! I used the recipe as listed, with the exception of the nuts and margarine: I used pecans instead of walnuts and butter instead of margarine. When I pulled my original batch out of the oven I realized I had forgotten the allspice…OOPS. I just sprinkled a little bit of the missing spice on top of each tart and they morphed into little bites of brilliance. With my previous error corrected I was still hopped up on my sugary success so I had to try these tasty tarts again. This time, I made the "naughty" version: I swapped the coconut out for 3/4 of a cup of drunk raisins. TO MAKE DRUNK RAISINS: put your raisins in a saucepan and add rum until the raisins are covered (I used Sailor Jerry's because it's delicious). Simmer the raisins in the rum until they are fat and full of liquor. Dump them right into your butter tart mixture. Swapping the coconut for raisins took these delectable little tarts from a mouthwatering modern edge to the timeless and tasty traditional butter tart. FOR MY AWESOME AMATEUR FRIENDS: I would suggest melting the butter on the lowest setting possible. It will give you lots of time to beat your eggs and make sure your spices are lined up and ready to go. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge. :) Personally, I prefer the naughty version: tradition trumps trendy every time. ENJOY! L