Classic Butter Tarts

4.5
31 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 8
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a great treat that is a small twist on pecan or walnut pie. Included in the recipe is butter, brown sugars, spices, coconut and walnuts. These are in great demand every year from my family and friends.

Recipe by ckronick

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Roll pie dough out to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut out circles of dough to fit cups of standard muffin tin. Gently place into muffin cups.

  • In a saucepan, melt butter and margarine over low heat just until melted. Stir in brown sugar, coconut, spices, nuts, salt, eggs, lemon juice, and corn syrup. Mix well. Fill prepared muffin cups halfway with this mixture.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 44.6mg; sodium 332.3mg. Full Nutrition
