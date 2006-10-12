White Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Easy recipe, and fun to do with the kids! Top some of the pretzels with chopped peanuts for a treat!
Easy recipe, and fun to do with the kids! Top some of the pretzels with chopped peanuts for a treat!
I just made these for Christmas gifts. I made the pretzels using pretzel rods, put them in a vase with a ribbon around it, and it looked so pretty. A few suggestions: 1) Be sure to use semi-sweet chocolate (I think). I used Trader Joe's milk chocolate chips and it didn't melt! I then used Ghiradelli semi-sweet chips and had no problem. 2) I don't suggest putting the chocolate in a glass beacause it was too think on the pretzels. Instead, I used a wooden spoon and spread the chocolate on each pretzel rod. 3) If you use toppings, be sure to sue VERY small pieces. I found that nut topping, sprinkles, and smashed peppermint worked the best. I tried using heath bar and mini-chocolate chips and they were too big. 4) Finally, if you do use topping, I would spoon it on instead of turning the rod in a pile of chocolate. When I rolled it in the nuts, sprinkles, etc the chocolate fell off and chunked up the mixture. Overall, a great idea!Read More
I found that the chocolate got hard while i was trying to work with it, other then that they tasted greatRead More
I just made these for Christmas gifts. I made the pretzels using pretzel rods, put them in a vase with a ribbon around it, and it looked so pretty. A few suggestions: 1) Be sure to use semi-sweet chocolate (I think). I used Trader Joe's milk chocolate chips and it didn't melt! I then used Ghiradelli semi-sweet chips and had no problem. 2) I don't suggest putting the chocolate in a glass beacause it was too think on the pretzels. Instead, I used a wooden spoon and spread the chocolate on each pretzel rod. 3) If you use toppings, be sure to sue VERY small pieces. I found that nut topping, sprinkles, and smashed peppermint worked the best. I tried using heath bar and mini-chocolate chips and they were too big. 4) Finally, if you do use topping, I would spoon it on instead of turning the rod in a pile of chocolate. When I rolled it in the nuts, sprinkles, etc the chocolate fell off and chunked up the mixture. Overall, a great idea!
Love this recipe! I noticed a lot of reviews said that they would begin to melt when they were not in the fridge. I add a small amount (1-2 tsp) of shortening to the white chocolate when melting it - this helps to thin it a little bit and make it a little easier to work with, as well as to help with the melting problem. Dip the pretzels, put on wax paper-covered baking sheet and pop it in the freezer to harden. They won't melt at room temp! Enjoy this delicious recipe!
These are VERY yummy!! Do know that even though it says to use a 15 oz. bag of pretzels, this amount of chocolate will cover probably only 1/5 of them. I melted the chocolate along with 1 Tbsp. of shortening in the microwave for 1 minute and then stirred until smooth. The shortening keeps the chocolate smooth and it won't stick to the bowl. Then I sprinkled them with crushed candy cane and drizzled a little semi-sweet chocolate over the top. Not only are they delicious but they look beautiful! Next time I'll double the amount of chocolate so I can make more pretzels. :)
I use this recipe with pretzel rods and it turns out great! A quick tip: put the chocolate in a tall glass and dip the pretzels in that way. It makes a more even appearance and you get more chocolate on it. I will also drizzle a different flavored chocolate over the pretzels along with crushed toffees.
I used milk chocolate chips instead, and melted them in a cup in the microwave with just a tiny sliver of butter. The consistancy was perfect. It just can't get any easier. I will definitely do this again. DELICIOUS!
These are great to make and give as Christmas gifts. I use the large pretzel rods and add candy sprinkles, colored sugar sprinkles, or drizzle with dark chocolate. They are always a big hit!
I doubled the recipe and then followed another users idea of adding a little margarine. I put the dish on the table and gave each of my 4 kids some pretzels, wax paper, and a chopstick for removing the pretzels, then let them go to work. It was a great time for all, we enjoyed eating the treats and giving them as gifts, and we've decided to adopt this as a new Christmas tradition. =)
A little time consuming but turned out great. Chocolate is a good consistancy. I halved the chocolate and colored one half green and one half red, I had left over squares so I drizzled white over the tops of the red and green pretzels. Festive for the holiday goody table! Thank you
Tasted fantastic! Used large breadstick style pretzels, and dipped about 1/2 of the stick. Everyone loved them. Next time I think I'll try them with crushed nuts. Easiest recipes ever!
Very easy to prepare. Great for the holidays.
I make these every Christmas in white and dark chocolate. I use a tall heavy drinking glass lightly sprayed w/cooking spray. I use 1 tablespoon of butter flavored crisco along w/the white chocolate and microwave for 1-1/2 min. and stir w/butter knife till smooth, this way you can tip the glass and roll the pretzel rod in the chocolate, add your favorite sprinkles and set on top of wax paper. Easy.
While I like the idea of this recipe, I did have to tweek it for my own use. I used 1/2 bag of white chocolate morsels and a T of shortening. I put them in a drinking glass and put them in the microwave for 1 minute. Stirred and then microwaved for 10 seconds more and stirred again. Did this twice. Then, I took pretzel rods and dipped them into the chocolate. I let them drip a bit, sprinkled with sprinkles and put them on wax paper (on cookie sheets). I then put them in my freezer for about 20 minutes and put them in airtight containers to store. I like to use a taller drinking glass when doing the rods, so that I can just dip the ends right in. I also sprinkle my sprinkles on over the top of my clean butter dish turned upside down. It's just the right shape and catches all the extra sprinkles. Then, I can "re-use" the sprinkles that don't get stuck in the chocolate. I make these with school color sprinkles, holiday colored sprinkles and even colored sugar. They are always a hit. Plus, they are relatively cheap, super easy and I don't even have to turn on the stove. Enjoy!
Simple, festive treat with baked goods or to give as gifts. White chocolate if overheated can turn into a solid lump. No need to use a double boiler. Chop up the cubes of white chocolate, heat water in a skillet until steaming (not boiling) then place the chocolate in a heat-safe boil into the heated water. Stir until melted.
Perfect. I used wax to thin out the chocolate and used white and dark chocolates. The wax makes the chocolate set up easily and it won't melt and stick together outside of the refrigerator. Just melt your chocolate and add shaved gulf wax (it melts faster shaved) and add until you reach a consistency you like.
Fun and easy art therapy! :)
Made a bunch of these for my Christmas cookie trays, and as always, a hit! I did add about a Tbsp or so of veggie oil (was out of shortening, go figure) to thin it out a little and keep it smooth.
We are making these to "give" for the holidays. I use the Wilton candy coating. If you have a Michaels craft store nearby you might find them on sale. They are made specifically for dipping and you can melt them in the microwave. A fast a fun to make treat!
Fun, delicious, looks as if I expended a lot of effort, when I didn't. Nice salty, sweet combination. I dried these on a cake rack, but they stuck. A couple broke, but the cook hastily ate the mistake! I think maybe drying them on waxed paper or parchment paper may be a better choice next time. I had enough white chocolate left over to go back and redip pretzels that didn't quite have the coverage I wanted. Thank you for this great submission!
Very Kid Friendly! Made these for my son's holiday party at school and the kid's just ate them up! Just a note on a different way to prepare. Melt the chocolate in the microwave and use a skewer to swish the pretzels in the chocolate. Worked wonderful!
This is one of those recipes where you really don't need the recipe, know what I mean? I melted some white chocolate candy chips in the micro (half power, stir every 30 sec until melted), dipped pretzel rods, sprinkled with red and green sugar, let set, then drizzled with melted semi sweet chocolate. Love the combo of sweet and salty
I made these to go in a care package for my deployed sister. They were super easy to make and quite pretty. I used both white and milk chocolate and used pretzel rods which was super easy. I flavored some with raspberry and added paraffin wax to the chocolate which made it easier to spread. This should also prevent any melting in shipping. I cant wait to play with mint and other extract combination's.
Yummy, yummy. I did two tone pretzels, using half white, half dark, and they are so good. Time consuming, but worth it!
I made these last year. I crushed up candy canes in my food processor and added them to the melted white chocolate bark. Then I formed the pretzels into the shape of a wreath and drizzled the white chocolate/candy cane mixture over the pretzels. I sprinkled some red and green sugar over them, put them on a decorative plate, added a red bow to the "wreath" then wrapped it in celophane. They were very tasty gifts and a big hit!
Good, easy recipe. After the white hardens try drizzling on some regular melted chocolate. Ummmm...
This recipe was easy and fun and my four-year-old son and my mother had a great time with it, especially the sprinkles. Coating half the pretzel was a great idea because it is safe and easy for little hands that way. It ends up being a perfect mix of sweet and salty. We found a new Christmas tradition.
This recipe was great. But, I substituted Pringles instead of pretzels. I also substituted mint chocolate chips for the white chocolate.
I actually used white almond bark and thinned it with a 1/2 T of shortening for dipping. I drizzled the rods with dark chocolate and they looked fancy!
5 stars. Very very easy, took about 5 minutes, I melted the white choc in the microwave per instructions, dipped then sprinkled with sprinkles. put in fridge overnight (with parchment on the cookie tray so nothing would stick). I used the pretzel rods but will try the square ones next time since it will make many more.
can't believe how easy this was, to change them up a bit, crushed some chocolate toffee in my pampered chef Deluxe Cheese Grater, and sprinkled it on the pretzels.. did the same with pecans, i also followed the recipe using chocolate melts.. Yum.. thanks for sharing
It's good and easy.
These were easy to make. I used 6 squares of almond bark and melted the squares in the microwave. I took the advice of one of the reviews and added 1 T. of shortening to prevent melting. My family loves the salty an sweet taste.
White chocolate covered pretzels are a hit every year with our family and friends. A favorite variation of ours is to cover peanut-butter filled pretzels with dark chocolate, then top with assorted sprinkles. Be careful not to overheat the chocolate for you will get white streaks.
Excellent! Easy to make & turned out beautifully... with red & green sprinkles for Christmas! I made 2 separate batches & used a 15 oz. bag each of white choc. & dark choc. chips, melted in a double boiler (well, my version of a double boiler anyway: small pan on bottom with boiling water & slightly larger one on top) ;) This keeps the chocolate soft & easy to apply throught the entire process. I also had to add 1 1/2 TBSP shortening as others suggested... for the white choc. It is much thicker than the dark when melted. The dark melted fine on it's own. I spooned the choc. on to each one... very easy! Took me less than an hour for each batch. Left them at room temp. for about 30 min. & they were hardened enough to put in to containers for safe keeping... that is... IF I can keep my hands off them! :)
Delicious! I had better luck melting the chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and adding the pretzels directly to the bowl and gentlyl stirring to coat well. I also ended up using more chocolate than the recommended. Very good!
I add some parafin wax into the chocolate when melting. I LOVE these, could eat them all day. They remind me of the Holidays since that's usually when I make them but since they are soo easy I've now started to make them more for the kids parties/treats.
Well I made the mistake of trying to melt the chocolate in the microwave. Burnt!. Then used double boiler mechanism. Sprinkled orange/black sprinkles (Halloween). Dipped some rods in coconut, crushed pecans. Freeze for 15 minutes then take off wax paper and put in tupperware, store in fridge until ready to package/serve. Yumm-o
My 2 1/2 year old and I love this recipe. He loves dipping the pretzels in the sprinkles. However, I've found that I need to add a lot of vegetable oil with the while chocolate chips to make it a creamy consistency. I don't know the exact amount that I add, but a little through out the melting process until it's a consistency I like. We keep them in a zip-lock bag in the refrigerator and once the bag is gone it's time to make another batch!
Decided to dip one side in white and one side in dark, turned out great. Used candy coating = )
Instead of butter or margarine in the chocolate, I use just a little bit of crisco when I put the chocolate in the microwave. It works just the same as butter, without adding, even just a little bit, any of the taste of the butter. =] My girlfriend loves sweets, so Im always looking for new ways to make candy and sweets for her. =]
If you have no double boiler you can just rest a metal bowl over a pot of water. The bowl must be bigger than the pot, but small enough that the bottom of the bowl is in the boiling water. It works just like a double boiler. No worries!
Sweet, salty, crunchy goodness. Make these all the time for different holidays. Everyone loves them!
I found that the chocolate got hard while i was trying to work with it, other then that they tasted great
This recipe is great . You can do so many variations. You can use milk or dark chocolate. Instead of the sprinkles you can use nut, chocolate chips ,M&Ms and coconut.
Time-consuming to make but delicious and festive looking. Less expensive than trying to buy something similar at a fancy choclates store, and tastier than anything similar you could buy pre-packaged at the grocery store.
I use butter flavored pretzels is wonderful. I just use chocolate bark melt on low heat for smooth thin consistancely. I use cool cookie sheets and when full of pretzels I return them outside on my "Cold Deck" to cool quickly,
Nummy! Made for a "Zombie Luau" party, and adjusted recipe just slightly to follow the theme. (I.E. my WCCP's were fashioned to look like blood-shot eyeballs.) Broke regular pretzels into ovals, poured the melted chocolate into the center, added a brown mini M&M for the pupil, and once they hardened in the fridge, I squeezed a little red food gel for veins. (See pic.) My changes were pretty minimal from Patty's 5-star, delicious recipe, so I say bust out the pretzels, chocolate, and any tasty toppings and have fun with it!
I used the microwave to melt the white chocolate and it turned out fine. These are easy and so delicious!
Pretty simple, but very time consuming! I also used light milk chocolate pretzels. I foudn though that the white chocolate melts and coats MUCH easier. After coating the pretzels in white chocolate,I then drizzeled with light milk chocolate (also did this on the light milk chocolate covered pretzels.) Everyone loved them!
Yummy! And so very easy to do! I use a fork to dip them out with. Very simple and a classic.
I used pretzel rods and melted my chocolate in a plastic corn butter dish in the microwave, it worked perfectly! I added a bit of shortening, too, to make it not so thick. I tried this with semi-sweet as well and do not recommend it, it was not sweet enough.
Perfect for Christmas time with red and green sprinkles. YUM!!!
Very easy to make. Fun to do with the kids. A little time consuming, but it's well worth it.
It doesn't get easier than this! I used pretzel rings and sprinkled with Christmas jimmies. Easy, Easy and a delish snack.
Topped off with drizzled milk chocolate. Everyone loved them. Huge hit at my daughter's party.
I used white almond bark, and a bag of small pretzels. Drizzled with chocolate almond bark. Very good. Just like the store.
This was delicous but i was only able to cover 1/3 of the bag with the 6 oz. of white choclate. I recommend getting at least 12 oz. for a whole bag. Overall though it was a hit!
Very easy and yummy!! I used the microwave to melt the chips and they turned out great. The sprinkles make them even more special. Thanks!
These were fun, pretty and delicious!! I used the big stick pretzels and this worked perfectly!
These were great. I used the larger knot pretzel. Put the sprinkles on the chocolate when still warm. I also drizzled dark chocolate or carmel onto some of them instead of the sprinkles, wait until pretzel has cooled if you do this. I also did some in all dark chocolate then drizzled white chocolate onto them. Next time I'm going to try crushed nuts. They looked so nice on a plate, everybody loved them.
Tried this recipe--absolutely perfect!
I put these inside my christmas goody bags...they were good too!! Next year I think I will use small regular pretzels instead of the rods. The rods were too long to fit inside of my bags standing up, and The rod seemed a it dry and crumbly once you bit into it :( I think a small pretzel completely dipped would be yummier and more practical as you can pop a whole one in your mouth and have no crumblies all over... Cant wait to make it again!! maybe I'll do some coated in white chocolate, some in milk chocolate and some in butterscotch chips yummmm!!!
Made this for office Christmas gifts for co workers. Everyone raved about it! I made them with regular pretzels and red & green sprinkles. Will be doing it again next year!
Awesome! I only like white chocolate on pretzels so this recipe is great! I used the little square pretzels and some pretzel rods. I also used the tiny nonpareil sprinkles and some orange edible glitter.
these were the perfect fix for a craving for something sweet and salty!
This was a huge hit with my son. It was so nice to work together in the kitchen. We used milk chocolate instead of white and skipped the sprinkles. They melt fast so you just have to grab one or two then put them back in the fridge, but it's worth it! Perfect combo of sweet and salty. Will definitely make this again!
SO ADDICTIVE! I made these over the holidays and I could not stop eating them. SO good. So so good.
the only reason for the four stars is you need more white chocolate if you are going to use one 15 oz bad of pretzels. sprinkle the dipped pretzels promptly after finishing or they will not stick. otherwise this is a very easy fun snack. cute too
Tasted great they did start to melt about 10 mins out of the fridge so I put them back in and snacked on them throughout the holidays.
I used the "bark" coating instead of the squares of chocolate. Melted in the microwave and it too turned into a glob looking like mashed potatoes. Added 1-2 tablespoons of shortening (had to go and buy some since I never use it) and it thinned out perfectly. Swished the pretzel snaps in using a cake tester and topped with crushed candy canes. Pooped in freezer for 10-15 min and put in rubbermaid container. They turned out just as I had hoped. Oh, I had tried to thin it with butter but it didn't work. Shortening is the key to thin the bark.
These are so good. I had leftover melted white chocolate so I just used that. I also used the Holiday Shapes pretzels- made a great treat for my kids- I only tasted a few because they were eaten up so quickly! I'd like to drizzle milk chocolate over the top as some reviewers suggested.
these were easy and fun to do. tastes great! we used both the white bark and some colored chocolates we found to give them more a christmas look.
I used white almond bark and pretzel rods for this recipe. I drizzled milk chocolate over the pretzels. The only problem was that some of the milk chocolate didn't stay on the pretzels. I put them in mugs and wrapped them up. This makes a lovely Christmas gift.
Easy & delicious!
This is the first recipe I have ever made that came out disastrous !! I wasted an entire bag (24 oz.) of white chocolate chips - since I first did a batch on the double boiler, it would NOT thin out, and actually got thicker than normal, looked like mashed potatoes. I tried it again this time adding 1-2 Tablespoons butter as I read on the reviews - Same thing !! Thick mashed potatoes consistency, it would never thin out. It would never stick to the pretzels. It was impossible. I never had this happen with milk chocolate. In the end I had a pot full of lumpy thick white chocolate, I added 2-3 T. coconut oil and it worked somewhat, but still was not what I expected. I would not try this one again.
Maybe I got the wrong type of white chocolate but it was too thick and didn't coat the pretzels right.
This was so cool. I love making with chocolate and this came out great!
Wonderful!! Only I did dip the whole pretzel in melted white chocolate. The taste was great.
Delicious! But probably not worth all the work when the store made ones are just as good!
This is a fun recipe. We used semi-sweet instead of white chocolate. I didn't add any shorting like some reviewers sugested and it turned out fine. No melt problems and it was really smooth. We used a high grade of chocolate and that might be the difference. We sprinkled cinammon sugar on them before they dried and they are very tasty. I will use this recipe agian.
Just the recipe I was searching for! Re: "I ate different colored sugars to make them unique. Let your imagination run on these!!" I'll have to admit that my imagination IS running wild!
A total hit! My daughter and had so much fun making them :)
Super easy & yummy - I will do these every Christmas b/c they are fast and a big hit. Used almond bark, but will also probably use chocolate.
Having trouble melting white chocolate? If it's hardening up and getting lumpy while it's in the double boiler, then it's overheating! White chocolate has a lower melting point than regular chocolate. Keep the heat low, then add CANOLA OIL to the chocolate. It will become a creamy consistency and you will be relieved!
Easy and fun to take to parties.
VERY EASY A LITTLE TIME CONSUMING BUT WORTH IT
Loved these! They were quick and easy. I did have a hard time working with the chocolate as it hardened up quickly. And you have to be careful not to have the heat on too high. I had to dip the pretzels as soon as it started to melt...then work fast. But they were very good. Much better tasting than the pre-made kinds you can buy at the store. My kids had fun putting the sprinkles on.
These are fabulous!
I make these for parties. It's a nice combination of sweet and salty, and these are so easy to make. I prefer them without the sprinkles.
These pretzels were really easy and fun to make. I used ghiradelli semi sweet chocolate chips to melt, which they melted easy but the chocolate was almost too overpowering and rich. Next time I would just use a different chocolate. I also found that dipping the pretzels in the sprinkles worked fine for me, it was hard to try to sprinkle the sprinkles directly onto the pretzel anyway.
Love the salty-sweet; long-time favorite. Here's some info on my proportions: my 16-oz bag of Classic Style Thins (heart-shaped) had about 7 oz, just over four dozen, 'perfect' pretzels. The rest were broken. No, the bag didn't LOOK like someone stepped on it! Anyway, I used Twissors (tweezers with handles like scissors; yes, they were new) to dip in a mixing bowl over a pan of simmering - just below boiling - water. Started with six ounces of white chocolate squares but ended up using ten ounces, adding two ounces at a time. I dipped the whole pretzel, not just part. At first I was disappointed that the pretzels didn't look all that pretty, the chocolate seemed thin. But after they cooled, and I tried one, I'm perfectly happy with the lighter coating. Really tasty, perfect sweet/salty. I dipped the pretzel in the chocolate, used the Twissors to flip it over, then picked it up, let it drip for a second or two, then knocked it (gently) against the side of the bowl a couple of times. This seemed to work well as the pretzels were fully coated, but weren't sitting in a pool of chocolate after they were put on the waxed paper. When I finished a tray, about a dozen, I set them out on the deck for a few minutes, covered, as it's about 30 degrees with light freezing rain/snow. I'm storing them in a plastic container with sheets of waxed paper between. I've not had a problem in the past with the chocolate melting after it's hardened...we'll see!
Delicious! Chocolate Covered Pretzels are my favorite.
This recipe is so easy! I did change it a bit though. I melted milk chocolate chips in the microwave with about a tsp of shortening. This really helps the consistency. I used pretzel rods, and dipped about 3/4 of them into the chocolate. I used my food processor to crush oreos and rolled some of them. The food processor works great because the there were no large pieces of cookies left, which made the rolling really easy. They looked great for a holiday party!
This worked out pretty good but the flavor was off a bit and took a long time to harden but they were still very good....
Excellent! I got mini twists and also added a bit of shortening and sprayed my racks with Bakers Secret so they would not stick once cooled in the fridge (over night). Dipped the entire pretzel, then covered with mini red and green non-pariels and they were wonderful! Thank you for sharing!
These were delicious. We made them to go in a goodie box for grandparents for Valentines day and they were a huge hit. I added a few drops of pure peppermint extract and it came out really nice.
These were so good! I made a bunch of them for Christmas gifts. I dipped the top portion of the pretzel in the white chocolate, laid them out on waxed paper, and lightly drizzled milk chocolate over top. You could even use pretty sprinkles!
I made these last year around the holidays, and the family loved them. Making them is easy, decorating is simple, and I mixed in some milk chocolate covered pretzels... the best mix.
Very good and easy to make. I microwaved my white chocolate, starting with 1 minute, stir, then 15 seconds until melted. I put them in the freezer for a few moments when finished. Turned out great!
Worked great!! I used pretzel sticks and after dipping the pretzel in chocolate I dipped it in colored sugar making the sticks look like matches. Kids loved helping!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections