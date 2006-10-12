White Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Love the salty-sweet; long-time favorite. Here's some info on my proportions: my 16-oz bag of Classic Style Thins (heart-shaped) had about 7 oz, just over four dozen, 'perfect' pretzels. The rest were broken. No, the bag didn't LOOK like someone stepped on it! Anyway, I used Twissors (tweezers with handles like scissors; yes, they were new) to dip in a mixing bowl over a pan of simmering - just below boiling - water. Started with six ounces of white chocolate squares but ended up using ten ounces, adding two ounces at a time. I dipped the whole pretzel, not just part. At first I was disappointed that the pretzels didn't look all that pretty, the chocolate seemed thin. But after they cooled, and I tried one, I'm perfectly happy with the lighter coating. Really tasty, perfect sweet/salty. I dipped the pretzel in the chocolate, used the Twissors to flip it over, then picked it up, let it drip for a second or two, then knocked it (gently) against the side of the bowl a couple of times. This seemed to work well as the pretzels were fully coated, but weren't sitting in a pool of chocolate after they were put on the waxed paper. When I finished a tray, about a dozen, I set them out on the deck for a few minutes, covered, as it's about 30 degrees with light freezing rain/snow. I'm storing them in a plastic container with sheets of waxed paper between. I've not had a problem in the past with the chocolate melting after it's hardened...we'll see!