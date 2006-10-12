White Chocolate Covered Pretzels

158 Ratings
  • 5 120
  • 4 25
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 4

Easy recipe, and fun to do with the kids! Top some of the pretzels with chopped peanuts for a treat!

By Patty Vadinsky

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt white chocolate in the top of a double boiler, stirring constantly.

  • Dip pretzel halfway into the white chocolate, completely covering half of the pretzel. Roll in topping if desired, and lay on wax paper.

  • Continue the process until all of the white chocolate is finished. Place in refrigerator for 15 minutes to harden. Store in airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 2.2mg; sodium 27.6mg. Full Nutrition
