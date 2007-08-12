White Fruit Cake

My mother has been making this fruit cake at Christmas time for as long as I can remember. My whole family loves it. I know there are a lot of people out there that have issues with fruit cake, but this recipe has converted even the most reluctant.

Recipe by Brenda

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
10 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 loaves fruit cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Chop pineapple, raisins, and cherries. Combine chopped fruit with currants, orange peel, and citron; soak in orange juice overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C). Place a small pan of water in the oven. Line one 5x9 inch loaf pan and two 3x8 inch loaf pans with parchment or doubled waxed paper.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and confectioner's sugar. Stir in beaten egg yolks. Stir in fruit, juice, and pecans. Mix in sifted flour.

  • In a clean bowl, beat the egg whites to peaks. Fold into batter. Fill pans 2/3 full.

  • Bake for 2 to 2 1/2 hours until golden brown, or until toothpick comes out clean when inserted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 102.4mg. Full Nutrition
