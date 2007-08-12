White Fruit Cake

This recipe is really easy to work with. I had to substitute a number of the fruits and the pecans for other fruits and nuts and it still came out looking great! The dough is very thick however, so be forwarned! I also baked it in a couple of bread pans and then since I didn't have three chose to make muffins out of the rest of the dough. I think they'll look great on my Christmas cookie trays (and will probably fool some people into trying them). I made mini-muffins which baked for about 22min. and regular muffin size which baked for about 30min. Personally, next time I will fill the mini-muffin tins fuller next time as they don't really rise and grease the top of the tin as well as the cups. Otherwise it turned out wonderfully. Keep in mind that fruitcakes should be completely cooled in their tins to retain moisture (which somebody had told me just a little earlier).

