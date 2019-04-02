Rotisserie Chicken
This is a great easy recipe that our family loves. It's perfect as the main dish of a simple meal with French fries and cole slaw.
This is a great easy recipe that our family loves. It's perfect as the main dish of a simple meal with French fries and cole slaw.
Great recipe! This was my first time using my rotisserie attatchment for my BBQ grill. I was a little nervous but it turned out wonderful. Make sure you use the drip pan or you will be in for a big mess. Also, tie up the legs and wings so they don't flap all over the place. This was a great recipe to start my rotisserie carrer. I will be cooking this again very soon.Read More
The chicken came out moist, beautiful, but it wasn't a hit -- way too salty. One of my kids couldn't even eat the leg, because it was so salty. I will definitely cook it again, but with perhaps 1/2 teaspoon of salt.Read More
Great recipe! This was my first time using my rotisserie attatchment for my BBQ grill. I was a little nervous but it turned out wonderful. Make sure you use the drip pan or you will be in for a big mess. Also, tie up the legs and wings so they don't flap all over the place. This was a great recipe to start my rotisserie carrer. I will be cooking this again very soon.
I really enjoyed this recipe! I added some rosemerry and I used olive oil insted of butter. It was wonderful, and so juicey!!!
This chicken turned out fantastic. We followed the ingredients list exactly and the cooking times were followed exactly. Thanks to the other reviews, made sure we tied the legs/wings with string and used an old 13x9" cake pan as a drip pan. We have always really enjoyed the grocery store rotisserie chickens, but now we will be making our own. Yum! The reviewer who added garlic powder has a great idea, as I am sure that would be tasty!
This is the BEST!!!!!! If you're looking for a really great rotisserie chicken recipe, believe me, this is the one. By far. I've tried many others from here and other sites, and they can't touch this one. A must try.
My husband has been after me for years to find a great rotisserie chicken recipe and this is it! I did decrease the amount of salt used the second time I made this chicken and it was delicious! I will definitely be using this recipe for a long time!
We loved this one. It is so easy and so good. I did it in my Baby George Rotisserie. Quick and easy supper!
The chicken looked so great that it was shame to carve it. But the taste was great it was worth while carving it. Moist, succulent, and delicious.
YUMMY! Rivals any store bought/restaurant rotisserie Chicken. Added poultry seasoning, garlic, and seasoning salt to the mix. Also used olive oil instead of butter. Took 1.5 hours at 300 degrees. Tied wings and drumsticks together, and then the drumsticks to the body. Family loved the crispy skin. I had brined the chicken for something else and then decided to grill with the nice weather. Don't know what the 4 hours of brining did, but the end result was fabulous!
Perfect every time! I stick a whole lemon in the cavity (after poking it a few times to let the juices trickle out) and some fresh rosemary. It keeps the bird moist and also helps to keep it snug on the rotisserie rod.
Yes, the recipe is fine but the method and instructions have a lot to be desired when cooking out of doors over fire , be it over or with charcoal or on a gas grill..., You Quickly Grill most cuts of beef over direct coals or heat. You Bar B Q most cuts of pork over low and very slow indirect heat (smoke). Brisket and tougher cuts of beef are best cooked low and slow as well. You do something called in-between with chicken and poultry called "ROASTING" Now if you are into eating carbon and having a black cloud emanate from your mouth and encircling your head from each bite, I suggest when "roasting" whole chicken or chicken pieces on the grill you employ the indirect method of cooking [roasting]. Indirect Method is having the fire banked on one or either side of the chicken or meat like Pork Steaks, Ribs, Rib racks and Tri Tip steaks etc. either on a rotisserie such as Prime Rib roast [In a basket not on skewers]or flat on the grill when using charcoal or briquettes. Important! Always have a drip pan under the chicken. This prevents flare ups and grease fires in the Bar B Q pit or Kettle. Always have a sufficient amount of liquid in the drip pan be it beer, apple juice, wine or even plain water. This adds humidity to the inside of the closed BBQ and also prevents grease fires. Concomitantly, it also will stop neighbor complaints those unexpected Code-3 visits from your local engine company of fire fighters. Rule of thumb is... “Never cook, BBQ or roa
This rotisserie chicken was delicious! The flavor from the butter baste was very yummy! I had about a 4 lb. chicken and my husband pretty much ate the whole thing! lol That was the first time making a whole chicken, for just the two of us, where we had no leftover meat! I did brine the chicken for a few hours before hand to help it come out nice and juicy. I had to try out my new rotisserie that I received for xmas and even though it was freezing outside the chicken took about an hour and a half to fully cook on the grill. Thanks for the great recipe! I will make again!
Very good! I found rotisserie tips on another website which helped a lot... put the chicken on top of a lemon (or an onion) to keep the chix from flopping all over, and truss the chix as well. I used the lemon and the juices definitely permeated the chix, and with the butter mixture of this receipe on the chix skin the end result was GREAT! (Also, use a pan full of liquid (water, broth, or a mixture of both) to catch the drippings. Make sure you keep liquid in the pan so it doesn't dry out and burn. That way no flare-ups from the fire or smoke from drippings burning. This chicken turned out AWESOME!)
This sauce is great and versatile! I have used it with chicken and also with just vegetables baked in an Oven Bag, the sauce is absorbed by the veggies, mouth watering! My daughter is a vegetarian and we have made a meal of the oven roasted vegetables. I keep getting requests for the recipe.
Quick and easy. This was so juicy. Thanks for sharing. I just got my grill rotisserie attachment and this was the perfect first dish! Definitely put foil or a pan under the chickent to catch the drippings or you will have a big mess.
Craving BB-Q chicken over the last weekend we tried this recipe. I prepared the whole chicken and my wonderful boyfriend braved the cold to spark up the barbecue and cook it. He put a tin pan on the rack, above the coals and under the chicken and basted the chicken in it's own juices. I wouldn't change a thing! Really exceptional ! Thank you.
Best rotisserie chicken I've ever made...this is one of our favorite things to eat. I put less paprika than the recipe called for (maybe about 1/2) because I didn't know if my husband likes paprika. I also added a few dashes of garlic salt. I melted all the seasonings together in a pan on the stovetop and rolled the chicken around in it after it cooked for 10 mins. The seasoning was really good....has kind of a salty tangy-ness. We will definitely make this again. UPDATE: I always make this in my toaster oven (it has a rotisserie attachment) and it's perfect. Sometimes I alternate seasonings with the "Roast sticky chicken" recipe by Sue Rogers, on this website, for some variety, and stick a lemon in the middle. Cooking chicken this way is the best!
Great recipe - great flavour!
Turned out great. Crispy skin and very moist meat.
This was so awesome - I added potatoes & veggies to the drip pan below along with some chicken broth and sprigs of fresh Rosemary & Thyme - I came out unbelievably flavorful. This recipe is a for sure keeper and great for entertaining.
did this recipe as follows: 4.75lb chicken @350 deg gas grill for 2.5 hrs. used same spices as original recipe but added 1 tsp. of garlic powder. Used drip pan under chicken with one 12 oz. bottle of beer in it. Chef had only one glug. Beer evaporated after 1/2 hr so added water with a little chicken base. Had to do this twice. Best chicken I ever had. You must try this,you won't be dissapointed.Used both outside burners on 4 burner gas grill using indirect heat method.
Awesome chicken! My kids said it was the BEST CHICKEN they had ever had :) We loved it too!
I've used this recipe on both chicken and turkey. It's perfect and so simple.
This was my first attempt at using the rotisserie on my brand new Weber. I did tie the legs and wings and used a drip pan under the bird. I also used indirect heat, turning off the center burner. I used kosher salt, which at 1 tablespoon turned out to be a little salty. Next time I will halve the salt, but all in all the taste was unbelievable!! Will definitely try again.
Very messy but well worth it! It is so moist and tastes like a pro made it.
Wow, I've made this several times now and love it! I've always followed the recipe exactly and it's amazing every time!
We just bought a rotisserie and needed to break it in before trying a whole pig on the 4th of July. This is a free standing one without a lid. Now we know we need to get or make a lid for this thing because a small chicken took FOREVER to make. Thank God we did Beer Butt chicken on the grill or our neighbors kids would have been starving. Be sure to tie your chicken's wings and legs together with string so they don't hang down. You want those to be secure. Also, to keep it moist stuff the cavity with cut up lemons. With regard to the recipe for basting sauce, it was good. I would double it and add garlic powder and some onion powder. Although, you could add just about any combination of spices that are to your liking. It really doesn't matter. What you have to have is patience and a good meat thermometer.
Very good. Made it without the butter and used skinned chicken. I let it soak in a salt water brine for ~2hrs before I seasoned and grilled it. With those changes, it was perfect for us.
Wow! This chicken came out tender, juicy, and delicious! Used a 5 lb chicken and cooked it at 300 in my convection oven on the rotisserie setting and cut the salt down by a touch (about 2/3 T). After 2 hours, it was cooked perfectly. Thank you for sharing!
Best Rotisserie chicken recipe I've found. Try stuffing bird with a quartered onion and lemon. I've also cooked it in my "Big Easy" oiless turkey fryer.
ROCKS! If you want a real down home flavor this is it. So good. I was a little more liberal with a pinch of salt on the inside (healthy pinch) and I think it helps a little.
Wow delicious!!
Excellent and comes out so moist and flavorful. Directions don't say to tie up legs and wings but you really must. I put a pan underneath to catch the fat that melts off which causes 'fire'. This chicken was a 4.20 pounder and was done in 1 1/2 hours. Sure will do this again!
Chicken was mouthwatering. Spices are just right. Could use half of butter of spices. Had to reserve the remainder for the next rotisserie chicken. Recommend this one.
This is simply delicious!! I added some garlic and onion powder to the melted butter. The skin got perfectly crispy and the meat was wonderfully moist. I made 2 chickens at once and everyone loved them.
This was excellent, but I made several changes: 1/2 olive oil and 1/2 butter, added garlic powder, onion powder, lemon pepper instead of black, used the salt and paprika, stuffed chicken with onion and lemon wedges, and filled the drip pan with white wine and lemon juice. Easy recipe and amazing flavor.
this is great! I did add some wood chips for smoke and apple juce in the drip pan. turned out excellent!!!!
OHHH MY!!!!!! This was GREAT! This was the first time I have used the rotisserie on the grill. After reading reviews I placed a pan under the chicken with apple juice in it. I cooked it on low temp with 2 of the 3 burners for 2.5 hours. When I took it off the grill, I covered it in foil and towels to keep the heat in and grilled my vegies in foil for 20 mins. It worked great! It allowed the chicken to settle, but yet kept it hot. This chicken was SO moist and tender! I did have to fill the juice in the pan one more time during the whole process. Use a pan you don't care about or a disposable because the cooking will destroy the pan! I also used a seasoned salt in place of the regular salt. We WILL be making this more!
We added garlic and, to be honest, it still didn't really have any taste.
I will NEVER prepare a whole chicken any other way. This is SO good.
the chicken was very moist, even the white meat! I served at a staff bbq and everyone loved it!
I used our Rotisserie and it tasted better then the store bought ones.
On a grill You Need to put a foil pan under Chicken and add water to pan about a 1/2" or add (BEER works best 2-12oz cans) your Chicken will fall off the bone!!!!
Yery good. Made a nice crispness to the skin. But I felt it lacked some flavor. So on the 2nd try I added some Brie cheese under the skin around the breast and then stuffed the cavitey with lemon wedges, thyme, basil, and onion wedges. Added a full burst of flavor this time. But with the Brie cheese in there it made it rather oily on the outside, So you'ld just have to either omit the cheese or the butter baste.
Was simple to execute and added big flavour. Would definitely make again.
My wife didn't want to make the baste as directing. She used store-bought poultery seasoning and margerine. I have five burners on my grill. After tying the 5-pound bird with cooking twine and securing it to the spit, I put it over four burners on high for about 10-15 mintues. I turned off the middle two burners and reduced the outer burners to medium. After things settled, the thermometer on the grill top read 350. I basted the bird every twenty minutes, cooking for a TOTAL of one hour (10-15 on high with 4 burners and 45-50 with two burners on medium). The temperature by out meat thermometer was 177.6. Since my wife could not stop sampling the crisp skin, we called it "done" and tented it with aluminum foil for 15 minutes or so. She says she's never buying a store prepared rotisserie chicken again.
We started making this rotisserie chicken recipe right after Father's Day 2009 when my husband received his new huge grill. This recipe is spot on! We have never felt we needed to change it in any way. We joke that, who knew 'paprika' would be the secret ingredient. It is so delicious we practically make it for every party...birthdays, 4th of July, etc. Our guests always ask how we make it...it is so easy!
I don't have a bbq, so I baked this in the oven. It was a huge hit. Way better than the prepared rotisserie chickens we usually get.
This is the best recipe for Rotisserie Chicken.Our thanks to the recipe submitter.Yum!
Put 2 birds on the spit. We ate till we could'nt move and then just rolled in the leftovers!! Too simple to be true.
This turned out moist and the flavor was quite good. No more expensive store bought bird for us. Thanks for sharing.
The chicken came out moist, beautiful, but it wasn't a hit -- way too salty. One of my kids couldn't even eat the leg, because it was so salty. I will definitely cook it again, but with perhaps 1/2 teaspoon of salt.
We just got a new grill along with a rotisserie. Couldn't wait to try it out and this recipe was perfect. I even did two chickens (Doubled the recipe) at one time and they both turned out great. Very moist and flavorful! Will definitely use again.
One Word......yummmiiieee!!!!! I have made this twice and both times it came out better than any resturant bought chicken i have ever purchased. My only regret is, I can't make it in the winter as I live in northen Canada and it gets to cold to be outside rotisserieing chicken.
Loved this chicken (the 2nd time I made it!). The first one was my first rotisserie attempt and although I put a drip pan under it, the fat that dripped caught fire and destroyed the chicken! I did some research then the next time I put 1 inch of water in the drip pan. It diluted any drips and prevented a fire. My 2nd attempt went great and we loved the results. I did use 1/2 the salt but otherwise wouldn't change a thing.
The results of this recipe were astounding. The chicken turned out tender, juicy and best of all had that golden reddish brown crispy skin that had alluded me until this recipe. I did cut the salt by 25%, but that is a personal preferance. This recipe is a keeper.
these turned out very well. Didn't have the energy to set up the rotesserie so I cooked them on broiler pans on the grill and it worked out well.
This was so delicious and so unbelievably easy! i didn't even measure anything out, rubbed butter all over and under the wings, salted, peppered, and sprinkled paprika all over it. I actually cooked it in the oven uncovered. Tasted just like a store bought rotisserie. It was divine! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I made this recipe the other night to break in our new rotisserie for our gas grill. I have to say that I've bought rotisserie style chickens from the supermarket and thought they were great, but this recipe puts them to shame!! Our chicken turned our fantastic! It was succulent, moist and perfect. I'm glad that I learned a new chicken cooking technique. Thanks for submitting this wonderful recipe, I'll be using it from now on!
Really enjoyed this recipe, I did brine my chicken 24 hours with water,garlic and brown sugar then rinsed and cooked as the recipe said. My grill has a infrared rotisserie burner so after the first ten minutes with everything on high I shut the bottom burners off and only cooked with the infrared burner. Total cooking time about 70 minutes. Simple recipes are just the best!
A little less salt!
Excellent!It was so moist and tasty.My kids couldn't get enough of it. Next time I'll use a bigger chicken.Thanks for a great recipe!
I did this a little different, I used 1 Tsp garlic powder, 1 Tsp salt, 1/2 Tsp Freshly ground black pepper, 1 tablespoon parsley flakes. I tied the chicken and put a pan underneath it and I did not baste it at all. Came out great! Thanks for the technique.
I make this rotisserie chicken using Western North Carolina Vinegar Barbeque Sauce which has butter in it. You can find the recipe on alrecipes. I do the usual tie the legs and wings and use indirect heat and try to maintain 350 degrees on my weber
Awsome recipe; Great flavour, Chicken stays juicy, and It's quick and easy!!
Oh my goodness; did I ever get rave reviews from my family and guests. No other BBQ chicken for my family now. I did cut back the salt to 2 tsps. and placed it in a tin foil plate in the center of the BBQ with the middle burner off. Used a digital thermometer and my 3.5 lb. chicken only took one hour. Have tried this on bone in chicken breasts adding the rub half way through and using a digital thermometer to 180 degrees. Yummo, so tender & juicy.
I was skeptical of this recipe when I tried it, but it turned out to be a great basic recipe. I would recommend binding the drumsticks and wings to keep them from overcooking, just as I did. I, also, put the chicken on a timer and basted it every 30 or so minutes while cooking. I cooked the chicken on high (450 degrees) for 10 minutes, and then cooked it at 350 degrees for about an hour and half (the skin had a rich, dark color, the meat had started retracting from the bone, and the internal temp had reached 180 degrees). The great thing about this recipe is how moist the chicken is. I usually make a chicken salad with any leftovers.
First rotisserie I have ever done. Got the rotisserie kit for birthday to go on my Weber grill. Even after reading that you need to tie the bird up, I didn't realize how much. Well, the recipe turned out great. Substituted olive oil for the butter. Also dusted the bird with Zach's cajun salt just prior to pulling it off the grill. Very tender, good recipe.
Was simple & delicious in my Showtime Rotisserie! Lots of flavor & crispy skin! Thanks so much!
I just have to say how wonderful this chicken turns out. I really had no idea that I was able to produce such a lovely dish! I have been living in Italy for several years, and from time to time I get the urge for some home food, and this was above and beyond what I was craving!!!
Made this the other night, yummy! I used the rub as a starting point but stuffed the chicken with lemon grass & onion, my drip pan consisded of white wine, garlic and lemon juice for basting. Not much was left for the next day but the toddler was able to enjoy those few left over bites. Thanks for sharing!!
Sorry not to give 5 stars but everyone found this too salty. I'll try it again with half the salt and maybe olive oil instead of butter.
I used 1/8 tsp cayenne instead of the black pepper. It turned out to be wonderful!
This is a great recipe. I have made it a few times already and my picky 3 year old loves it
This is a winner! Drip pan and only baste it once is my only change. For a larger chicken (3-1/2 Pound)I cooked it two hours and it fell off the bone. It sure beats the store variety.
Great recipe, added my own twist to it. To the recipe above I added; 1Tbs ground rosemary 1Tbs Garlic powder 3Tbs Olive oil As well as the added ingredients, I also filled a drip pan with white wine and put it under the rotating chicken. Very moist and delicious chicken.
This was wonderful, I didn't change a thing. Tasted like the rotisserie chicken you can get at the grocery that my kids rave about, but really fresh...mmmm
I wish there was a 4.5 rating....This was pretty good. I really liked the basting mix, but I was thinking maybe to inject the chicken too next time?? Will try it out and report back to you. :)
So freaking good!
So delicious! Perfect as is!
really good, but skipped the salt and just went with butter, paprika and pepper in the basting mixture. Doesn't need it.
This came out fantastic. Only thing I added was some garlic powder to the baste mix, about a couple tsp.
My family gives the 5 stars. The kids were requesting it again before dinner was done. Chicken was perfectly moist. However, I will definately reduce the amount of salt next time I make it.
This was excellent. We grilled it on our rotisserie rack on the bbq. It tasted better than the ones you get at a grocery store. This is definately a keeper.
This recipe is absolutely perfect exactly the way it is written, no changes needed. It comes out looking just like the rotisserie chickens I buy cooked at the grocery store and tastes even more moist! Thank you.
This was excellent. The chicken was very moist and the seasoning perfect. Thanks!
I did follow this recipe as exactly as written. It was easy and delicious! My dad loved it and he is extremely fussy. This is a keeper and I highly recommend it for company.
Followed to a T. Worked out great in my countertop Rotisserie. Overall flavor was very nice, it was what I was looking for, for another recipe to use this in. I didn't want anything overly spicy with flavors nor was it just plain. This fit into what I was looking for. I love the butter paprika flavor on the skin. And I can't wait to try this recipe on the grill. TY.
This was so simple and tasted so great! Definitely a keeper!!
Really great way to do chicken! I thought it was a tad bit salty as I used salted butter plus the tablespoon - next time I'll only use two teaspoons or unsalted butter and 1 tablespoon of salt.
Easy and Delicious. Tastes better than take out chicken! My kids love this and ask for it every week!! Also works great for roasting the chicken on a can of beer in the oven.
My chicken came out AMAZINGLY!!! I basted it three times (at approx. 30min intervals) and BBQ'd it on medium for almost 1.5hrs The skin came out so crunchy and flavorful, the inside of the chicken was very moist...better than any store-bought rotisserie chicken I've ever eaten! My husband couldn't get enough :)
Yum
This was fantastic! Very moist. I just tasted the skin since I pull the skin off. Very tasty! Will make this again.
amazing! turned out perfect! thanks! i found 350 was best(all 3 burners on low). make sure you tie up the legs/wings. i would recommened adding some liquid in the drip pan BEFORE you start cooking as well. i used some cheap beer :) in addition to the wonderfully simple recipe..... i stuffed the cavity with lemon wedges, garlic and various herbs. i HIGHLY recommend doing this. kept the bird nice and juicy!
Absolutely loved this recipe. I used a 7lb chicken and took the advise of other reviewers and added 1 tsp of garlic powder and combined olive oil with the melted butter. I made sure I had a drip pan below the chicken and only used the outside burners. I also used wire to tie the bird securely and cooked it about 2 hours. Everything else I followed exactly as the other reviewers said. The skin came out cripy brown and the meat was so juicy it fell apart with a fork. I used a 9" cake pan for the drip pan and started out with about 1/2 of water to prevent any grease fire. During the 2 hours I basted frequently and had to add about 1 pint of water to refill the pan. This will be my recipe for rotisserie chicken for a long time. It is a make again in my house.
My family loved this recipe! I've told everyone about how yummy this chicken was! It was so simple; I plan on using this recipe often.
We recently got a new gas grill & rotisserie.This was the first recipe we tried, and it was scrumptious!! The second time, I omitted the salt & added 1/2tsp. garlic powder, 1tsp. onion poweder and 1tsp. lemon pepper. To the melted butter, I added 1/2 cup lemon juice. Wonderful!! We will use this recipe many times this summer.
Truly outstanding recipe. Looks to simple to be good but that's what's deceiving. If you are cooking a larger chicken you do need to increase the butter by 1-2 TBLS. You can also add 1/8 to 1/4 tsp of garlic powder. This will become a family/guest favorite in an instant.
This is the most delicious chicken. Just like the supermarket chicks. No changes, we had a 4 3/4 pound bird and cooked for an extra 30 minutes but 15 would have been enough.