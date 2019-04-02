Rotisserie Chicken

Yes, the recipe is fine but the method and instructions have a lot to be desired when cooking out of doors over fire , be it over or with charcoal or on a gas grill..., You Quickly Grill most cuts of beef over direct coals or heat. You Bar B Q most cuts of pork over low and very slow indirect heat (smoke). Brisket and tougher cuts of beef are best cooked low and slow as well. You do something called in-between with chicken and poultry called "ROASTING" Now if you are into eating carbon and having a black cloud emanate from your mouth and encircling your head from each bite, I suggest when "roasting" whole chicken or chicken pieces on the grill you employ the indirect method of cooking [roasting]. Indirect Method is having the fire banked on one or either side of the chicken or meat like Pork Steaks, Ribs, Rib racks and Tri Tip steaks etc. either on a rotisserie such as Prime Rib roast [In a basket not on skewers]or flat on the grill when using charcoal or briquettes. Important! Always have a drip pan under the chicken. This prevents flare ups and grease fires in the Bar B Q pit or Kettle. Always have a sufficient amount of liquid in the drip pan be it beer, apple juice, wine or even plain water. This adds humidity to the inside of the closed BBQ and also prevents grease fires. Concomitantly, it also will stop neighbor complaints those unexpected Code-3 visits from your local engine company of fire fighters. Rule of thumb is... “Never cook, BBQ or roa