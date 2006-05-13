Grandma's Five Cup Salad

4.7
157 Ratings
My Grandmother made this every year for Christmas when I was a kid.

Recipe by Trece

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the oranges, pineapple, marshmallows, coconut, and sour cream. Stir till mixed well. Refrigerate till cold. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 9.4mg; sodium 49.9mg. Full Nutrition
