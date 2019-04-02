Rolled Buttercream Fondant

This rolled buttercream fondant recipe is great for cakes or cookies. Tastes like buttercream frosting.

By Kelley

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
45
Yield:
3 pounds of fondant
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

45
Original recipe yields 45 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together shortening and corn syrup. Mix in salt and vanilla flavoring, then gradually mix in confectioners' sugar until it is a stiff dough. If you are using a stand mixer, use the dough hook attachment. Otherwise, knead by hand. If the dough is sticky, knead in more confectioners' sugar until it is smooth. Store in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator.

  • To use: Roll fondant out on a clean surface that has been dusted with confectioners' sugar until 1/8-inch thick. Drape over frosted and chilled cakes and smooth the sides down, or cut into strips to make bows and other decorations.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 4.6g; sodium 30.6mg. Full Nutrition
