Rolled Buttercream Fondant
This rolled buttercream fondant recipe is great for cakes or cookies. Tastes like buttercream frosting.
good recipe - TIPS: Sift the powdered sugar into the mixture, don't dump it all at once otherwise you get lumps. The more you knead, the better & smoother the texture. Don't be tempted to add too much powdered sugar because its more prone to cracking. It takes practice :)Read More
this fondant tasted great, but i had problems with it. it turned out super greasy so i kept adding confectioners sugar to it. then it was so heavy that it kept tearing when placed on the cake...what did i do wrong??Read More
I made this and it did crack a little, but it got the job done. I rolled it out onto parchment paper, which made it easier to pick up and flip onto the cake. It doesn't add anything spectacular to the cake taste-wise, but the main purpose of fondant is to sit there and look pretty, which this does. Also, for measuring purposes - I made 1/3 of the recipe, and it did well covering a 9-inch round one-layer cake.
This was my first time ever making fondant, and it came out very well. The recipe was easy to follow and tasted great as well. I also added some food coloring and it worked like a charm. Very Easy!!
I really liked this recipe. It's the first time I'd ever made fondant. I used more powdered sugar than it called for, regular vanilla extract and butter. It wasn't as white as some fondant, but it warked for the dogwood cookies I made. I got lots of great remarks on the taste! I will stick with this fondant recipe!
This is a FUN recipe! I was definitely be using again. It rolled out very smooth, but I did have trouble when I went to drape it over my cake. I think I will need to add more sugar next time to make it even more stiff.
I make cakes professionally, this is one of the better recipes. It was great to use, I did add one of my standby ingredients for rolled fondant - a bag of marshmellows, melted - combine with the other ingredients, it makes for a more elastic/pliable fondant!
This fondant is really good with just a couple changes. First, I used unsalted butter at room temperature instead of shortening. If you don't want to use butter, you should add some butter flavoring or mix shortening with margarine. Secondly, I used a bit less corn syrup than called for (about 2/3 cup). I have to say, it is really tasty--it does taste like buttercream (though I don't know if it would be as good without the butter or at least some butter flavor). Also, be sure not to over-knead it in your mixer or it will become a little greasy, and you'll have to add more powdered sugar. Stop mixing when it starts to stick to your bread hook.
I have spent an ENORMOUS amount of time in the past four years working with the fondant recipe on all my cakes, and have had as much success with it as I have frustration. Since it doesn't have any agent like gelatin or glycerol in it it doesn't firm up or hold shape like other fondants; work very carefully to avoid ripping and stretching, and don't expect to do any figure work with it. Also, it is very greasy and does not keep well, sometimes even leaving grease rings on cake boards it's left on. That being said, for the simple ingredients required and the sweet buttery taste-far superior to any typical fondant flavor-this is a wonderful, inexpensive alternative to store-bought. The only tips I really have are, A)Make sure your fondant is stiff enough. Pick up a chunk out of your mixer and see if it drags and stretches when you dangle it. B) If you want to color your fondant, add the dye in with the corn syrup, (I'd say 2-3 tsp worth), and save yourself lots of kneading!!!
I have made this a few different times. With all the hype of the Cake shows, my 8 yr old and my 10 yr old wanted a fancy cake for their birthdays. I made a practice batch and it was great, but very greasy. So for the 1st birthday cake which was my 8yr olds, it was a little better but still somewhat greasy, by the time I made my 10yr olds cake I feel like a expert! Ha Ha! But the trick is to cut the Shortening in half, and refridgerate at least a couple days before applying it to a cake. It taste wonderful and EVERYBODY loves it!! I've heard some stories about how bad fondant taste, but not this!! But you do need a thin layer of icing too! Hope this helps!!
There are quite a few 'greasy' remarks here but then it's most likely because they handled it too much with bare hands, or in an unsuitable temperature setting that would soften and let the oily stuff come out. I tried this recipe and it was PERFECT. A great alternative to using gelatin in fondant. Not all recipes can or should be used to the dot - work around it a bit, adding or subtracting as you find it suitable. Granted in baking it needs to be perfect but hey - for icing and the likes, loosen up. Be creative. :) If you use all-butter, then add 2 tbsps of cornstarch. Otherwise, in warm weather use shortening (though you will sacrifice on the taste a bit). Fantastic recipe!!
I'm giving this four stars because I really liked the taste & that's as important to me as appearance on a cake. However, as others have noted the greasiness was really an issue. What I ended up doing was after getting the fondant on the cake and everything set up, I lightly brushed the cake with powdered sugar just until it blended. This worked kinda like makeup powder -- a little extra powder on the surface to cover up the shine. When finished my cake didn't look greasy at all.
Okay my five stars are for the changes I made to this recipe. I cannot rate the recipe itself as I have not made it comletely that way. Instead of using a full cup of shortening, I used 1/2 cup of shortening and 1/2 cup of unflavored gelatin. Also in addition to the tsp of vanilla I added 1/2 tsp of butter flavoring. This gave it more of a buttercream flavor without adding all the extra grease. I have never made fondant before and am SOOO happy with the flavor and texture of how this turned out. Next time I will experiment with 1 cup of gelatin and NO shortening.
For those looking into a nice fondant with everday ingredients, you have found it. I am aware of the reviews as I read almost 10 pages before I nervously gave this a try. I think that patience is the key as well as awareness of texture. I think silky playdough is the best way to describe the ideal texture. You need to keep in mind that you are adding sugar when you roll it out and that you can “dull” the finish with even more sugar……if you feel the need, so if it could use more, it's ok, it will get it in later steps. If you do add too much sugar, splash a little extra corn syrup to thin it out. If you’ve added an extra pound of sugar, try a quarter cup of extra fat and keep playing with ratios. The secret here is to keep track of what you are adding so you can use the original recipe as a guage to know where you are as far as proportion goes. Humidity, patience, common sense and ego all play a part in your success with this recipe. Cooking is a science, literally. This would be an extremely tedious recipe to use for a wedding cake or anything large and intricate, but if you are willing to make pieces ahead and let them dry (think buttermints), and give your finished product plenty of TLC this is do-able (and far tastier, which is the point right?) My hubby’s birthday is tomorrow, and I now know I don’t have the time to do what I wanted to do….but next b-day, I know to start a week or so ahead so I can dry my little men and chainsaws out. Anything you want to hold a 3-D shap
I love this recipe! I usually peel fondant off of cakes because I can't stand the taste and texture, but this stuff tastes great - and is very easy to work with. It's so pliable that I was able to roll it to less than 1/16" thickness and use it to cover 1" round petit fours. By rolling it between two layers of waxed paper and popping it into the freezer for a minute before draping it over the petit fours, it worked like a charm.
This was my first time making or using fondant and I was very pleased with how easy this was! A friend who came to help me make it into Calla Lilies (and has worked with fondant many times) commented on how it was the perfect consistency. It can also be refrigerated or frozen for later use which I find super convenient! Oh...and I didn't have clear vanilla extract on hand so I used 1/2 tsp of almond extract and it worked well.
This is truly a controversial recipe here at All Recipes.com. I examined the ingredients listed prior to making this recipe, twice. From my understanding of the ingredients I was skeptical about the 4 and 5 star ratings and some of the claims for the recipes application to real kitchen usability. There was a number of reviewing bakers with experience levels that warranted my attention to the strong criticism. My goal was a chocolate fondant to be placed as a "sheet" on top of a Parker House Boston Cream Pie. The first time I followed the"Rolled Butter Cream Fondant" recipe exactly as written. I found it completely unusable. The taste of uncooked shortening and the greasy consistency made it inedible and impossible to roll out as a typical fondant. I used a chilled marble top and specialty rolling pin and I was not able to obtain anything close to the texture of a chilled fondant for wrapping a cake. The only possible use for this recipe would be for details on a "faux" cake for display. The second time I attempted several modifications suggested by some of the 4 and 5 star reviewers. Even with partially replacing butter for half the shortening and modifying the amount of the corn syrup with powdered sugar left the results as unpalatable and unable to roll out to a thin sheet. How anyone could claim this as a true fondant or even as an acceptable replacement is beyond me. I went back to my tried and true marshmallow based fondant recipe from All Recipes.
I found this easy to use like the others, but use a corn syrup without water added!!!!!! the first time I used it I did get the greasy texture that other comments had commented on, I had also used a corn syrup that containted water, the next time I used one without it was kayro, just thought that might help
5 stars for taste, 4 stars for ease of rolling/covering a layer cake, 3 stars for ease of use otherwise. This fondant tastes great--not like plastic--and was pretty easy to work with when rolling out and covering a simple layer cake. I also really liked that the list of ingredients was simple and did not contain gelatin (I am a vegetarian and most fondants contain animal products by way of the gelatin). However, I wanted to make molded designs (specifically, a small snowman cake topper) and this fondant is simply too soft to hold up well for anything 3-D. I had to keep returning the pieces I was working with to the fridge to harden them so that I could assemble my snowman without him going flat, and the finished product had to be stored in the refrigerator. I was able to make small round balls to edge the cake, but anything with a diameter larger than that of a quarter just went flat at room temperature. I tried working in more powdered sugar to the fondant I was using for molding, but if I got it stiff enough to hold its shape the fondant cracked. Couldn't find the middle ground. Overall, I did like this recipe, and I will use it again to cover cakes. Just not for molded shapes!
This is the first time I have worked with fondant. It worked fine but the thing I did not like was the taste. I would not cover a whole cake with it. I am not sure if all fondant tastes this way.....
For those who get cracks, use some shortening on your fingers to smooth them out and perfect!
This was my first time using any type of fondant and it was exhilarating! I had so much fun with this recipe. I used it for a two-layered 9 x 13 cake so I doubled the recipe. Since there were so many greesy reviews I halfed the shortening which is the only reason why I gave it 4 instead of 5 stars. Also took care in how much confectioners' sugar I added to avoid the cracking. As soon as the fondant felt a bit plado'ish I let it be (probably had about 2 cups left of sugar). I added the food gel to make the color I needed and kneeded it by hand. When I eventually rolled it out I used corn starch to smooth out the fondant over the cake. It looked great and tasted great... everyone thought I bought it!! Thanks so much for the recipe!
I love the taste of this fondant. Definately easy with simple ingredients but I too found this crumbles. Rolling and laying over the cake is simple but the corners tend to crack after laying the fondant on the cake. I found that this fondant is not as elastic as that from Wilton. Not sure if there is something that could be added to this recipe to make it hold together better i.e. more elasticity. I will definately try this again to see if I can get that elasticity I am looking for since this is such a yummy recipe.
This was my first time making fondant, and I am very pleased with the results. After reading many reviews for this recipe, I used a little over 1/2 c of non-hydrogenated vegetable shortening, and made sure the corn syrup and shortening were well creamed before adding the powdered sugar. I found the mix easy to roll out between 2 pieces of waxed paper with my marble rolling pin. I rolled it to 1/8 inch, and could have gone thinner. It was easy to stretch for shaping. The fondant did not crack. I colored some of the mix, and had no problems getting the shades I needed. The fondant had a very mild sheen, quite pretty, and not shiny or greasy appearing. I will use this recipe again!
I read all of the reviews and noticed a stark difference: reviewers either LOVED it and it was "easy" or they loathed it and it didn't work. Of course, I was sure I would be one of those for whom it worked easily. Not so much. I can't fault the recipe because I'm more apt to believe it was a user error on my part (but perhaps the recipe could be a little more explicit?). I received some help/moral support (TY PAM) on the RE and finally "made it work", in the words of Tim Gunn, but it wasn't pretty. I *think* I'll try this again because I hate to let anything get the best of me. UPDATE: I feel the need to add this was VERY easy to work with for cut outs! The difficult part was covering the cake. So, if you're just looking to use it for cut outs, don't be intimidated at all-that part was easy!
My first review! This recipe was so easy AND it really worked. Followed exactly. The most helpful hints from other reviewers: make sure to lightly frost cake first and roll on mat/wax paper to assist with transfer to cake. Some say dust with powdered sugar, others said cornstarch. I think cornstarch was a little more effective and was absorbed better for a more polished finish. To add color, use a small amount of frosting dye and knead in until uniform. Thanks for such a great, easy and inexpensive (compared to the pre-prepared store bought stuff) recipe. Can't wait to try it again.
I am no cake expert, but I do decorate a few every year even though traditional decorating takes its toll on my back. I have always liked the smooth look of fondant cakes, but was not thrilled with the taste and ingredients of the store-bought type. I made shaped cake for my daughter's birthday. I used a thin layer of buttercream icing to glue the fondant to the cake, then I placed the cake in the freezer overnight. That night I made the fondant, but I substituted an organic palm oil shortening (no hydrogenated oils/no trans fats) and left it covered at room temperature. In the morning, I kneaded coloring into the fondant, which was greasy as the others have said, but it did seem to change its consistency, as I kneaded it, to be less greasy. I rolled it out between wax paper sheets which made transferring to the frozen cake a bit easier for the largest piece. I think the fondant complements ice cream better than sweeter icings, and who doesn't have ice cream with their cake? Best of all, the decorating was fun, done in record time, and with no backache. I am looking forward to my next fondant cake adventure with this recipe!
Ok I have mixed reviews here. Because, 1st-This is the 2nd time I have made buttercream fondant, hoping that it would turn out this time, and I STILL had the same problem. It was NOT SMOOTH. I could not keep it from being crumbly. I doubled checked my measurements, and I did EVERYTHING right. Both times. I will agree I LOVE THE FLAVOR of Buttercream Fondant, especially when draping over buttercream frosting, but when its not smooth and pretty, its not worth it. So that's why I rate this 2 stars. Good flavor, but HORRIBLE consistency. Its just not smooth.
My first time ever using Fondant and this worked beautifully. It was easy to use. I used the 1 cup stick of butter flavored crisco. It wasn't greasy at all.
I like this better then store bought fondant because it's sweeter, but not too sweet (for me at least). I make 1/4 of this recipe at a time- it can't be scaled to that using the 45 servings, but here it is: 1/4 cup corn syrup 1/4 cup shortening 1/8 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon vanilla 8 ounces 10x sugar BY WEIGHT I don't know what the 8 ounces 10x sugar is equal to in dry measurements- I use a digital scale to measure out exactly 8.0 oz. I use imitation vanilla extract- yea, I know, it's dark and not clear, but I can't even notice the difference in color from such a small amount. I mix this by hand with a spatula- the corn syrup and shortening first, add the salt and vanilla, and then fold in the 10x sugar gradually. I make sugar cookies using cookie cutters, and then use the same cookie cutters to cut the rolled out fondant to match. I put the fondant on top of cookies using corn syrup as an adhesive.
A little hard to get the right consistency but I placed it in the oven to speed up the "drying" process. Flavor is good. Incredients are things you have around the home...I think a recipe with gumpaste turns out better but with what it has in it this is an amazing concept!
As a semi-pro cake maker (4 or 5 custom cakes a month) I was looking for a good fondant recipe to replace the marshmallow fondant that I've been using. This looked good, so I tried it, but...after following the recipe PRECISELY I wound up with a greasy, semi-soft ball of stuff that really bears no resemblance to fondant. The consistency is more similiar to very stiff buttercream frosting than to soft fondant, which makes sense, given the amount of liquids in the recipe. I can literally squeeze a handful through my fingers. Either some or all of my ingredients were bad, or the recipe is lacking, not sure which.
EASY and delicious!!!! This was my very first time working with fondant, and my cake was EPIC! I was able to decorate one large "perry the platypus" cake, and 3 small ones to match. I used cocoa powder to make brown for his tail, and the flavor was unbelievable! I highly recommend finding an excuse to make chocolate :) just omit a little powdered sugar and replace with equal amount cocoa powder until you get the shade you want. I've made two more cakes since, and recipe has consistent results. Just make sure you refrigerate (I made mine a day in advance), and use canned frosting in a very thin layer to stick better to the cake, and you'll rock out a cake that will look like a million bucks!
Absolutely perfect! I have never made fondant before and this one was perfect! Thank you!
Very, very greasy, even after adding more powdered sugar as others had suggested. It cracked the second it went onto the cake.
I have used this recipe several times. It gets 5 stars for the taste!! It is the BEST fondant recipe for taste that I've ever had. The small downfall is, it can be difficult to work with. But, with a little practice, it can taste and look great!!
I was very nervous about trying to make fondant, but this turned out easy & great tasting. The entire family said I had to put this on all the cakes from now on! Give it a try....it was simple & my cake looked great for a 1st timer! I will use this again & again for sure - thanks!
i love this recipe! it's so easy to make & taste so so much better and way better texture than store made, the first time i made it i hated it. the second time it worked like a charm! use sugar that says confectioners powdered sugar. do NOT use anything that says 1ox it will make the fondant gummy cracked, and it sweats and falls apart! and use salted real butter for a great taste!
This was so easy, and unlike many other fondant recipes it did not require any chill time. I got so many compliments on how delicious it was! It cuts easily and takes gel food color really well. This is my new go-to recipe for fondant!
This recipe did not work out for me at all! I followed the recipe and directions, but all I got was super greasy fondant that just broke apart. It wasn't even dry and it was still breaking. Not good at all. I had to use a new recipe and toss this fondant out. :(
I think this recipe is GREAT for smaller projects, like cut-outs, making small animals or people or shapes out of it for the cake. However I don't think I would use this recipe to cover an entire cake, or if I did it would definitely take some practice. I was also worried after reading the reviews about how some people said it was too greasy. I cut the recipe exactly in half, and although it was pretty greasy, to me the secret is to refrigerate the fondant overnight. The day I made it, it was glistening and very greasy to the point where I wanted to wipe it off on a paper towel. But after it set up in the fridge overnight, that wasn't a problem at all. And if you do have any pieces that are too shiny, just rub them with some powdered sugar and they will look more matte right away. BUT let me say this!! The taste is FABULOUS! especially compared to other fondants. I would like to play with this some more because this is a fondant I actually wouldn't mind covering a cake with. But as the recipe is now, I don't see how you could lift it up off your work surface in one piece and get it onto a cake. It is just too sticky, even after a night in the fridge. I feel like this recipe is on the right track, just needs something to help with the stickiness. Cornstarch maybe? I don't know. :)
This was very easy to make and tasted better than a lot of the other types of fondant I have used. Although, it kept cracking and tearing when I tried to place it on the cake. Letting it sit in the refrigerator to cool for awhile helped.
I didn't use this fondant to cover a cake and in truth it would probably be too sweet for that. What I wanted was something with the consistency of clay without using all the hard to find ingredients. If you want to decorate your cake with knights and dragons, this is the fondant for you!! It's moldable and holds it's form and excepts colors nicely. This recipe make a TON of fondant though so expect extra. Just a note, all the corn syrup makes the fondant a bit oily and, while this isn't a problem most of the time, in summer temperatures, the fondant tends to melt.
Love this - this worked well - however I tried colour with cool-aid powder. It adds colour and flavour and my daughter loved it
Great tasting fondant. I substituted butter for half of the shortening. I have a home cake business and before trying this recipe I always advised my clients to avoid fondant unless they were very set on the fondant look.
Best recipe EVER with one correction!!! I originally rated this a "3" because I had the problem of the fondant becoming too greasy or it would crack. The magic ingredient that turns great tasting fondant into great tasting AND great looking fondant is... FONDANT STABILIZER (Also known as: Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose)!!! Directions: Prepare fondant recipe as normal. In separate bowl mix 2 tsp fondant stabilizer with 1/2 cup hot water. Will form into a gel. Mix into fondant and add about half a bad of powder sugar. PRESTO! You have amazing tasting fondant that also tastes delicious! I hope this helps all the newbies like me!!! :D
I have to say I used this fondant a few times and every time I had to replace it and use something different, it is very greasy and falls apart way to easily. It is definitely a nice easy fondant recipe without all the artificial ingredients (glucose, glycerin etc.) And also it tastes great! It is just to greasy and hard to apply.
This fondant recipe is a staple for any aspiring pastry chef or just the family birthday cake baker. It's much tastier than other fondant that I've had and easy to dye. Just add food coloring and knead like dough. Continue to add more until you get the desired shade.
this is a simple to make and relatively easy to use fondant. i would recommend you count on using a tad more powdered sugar, and put it in the freezer to chill for a bit before you roll it out with a generous dusting of more powdered sugar. my cake came out gorgeous and i didnt need any odd ingredients like glycerin. oh, and this stuff is *forgiving* very much so. i had a large tear on one side of my cake and was able to use my fingers and a bit of water to smooth it out and then added a bit more powdered sugar and kept smoothing away til it was gone. the freezer is your friend, if its droopy, freeze it and work on it in another ten minutes.
Well I tried to ignore all the bad reviews and made this anyway.... sorry to day they were right. I could not get this fondant strong enough to actually cover my cake. I had to resort to my old standby, Marshmallow Fondant. I did however use the fondant for the decorations on the cake. But if you need the fondant to do more than just lay on the cake, you will be disappointed. I did try chilling the fondant. It still was not strong enough. I followed the recipe exactly. The fondant did taste good, but as others said it became greasy after a while. Wish I could have used it the way I wanted. Hope others have better luck!
Excellent flavor! Very easy to roll. I'm sure with more practice I can make it smoother...this was my first try. I'm not sure what consistency to make it in order for it to make shapes better.
Much, much, much better than store-bought fondant. This tastes like marshmallow, and even if you don't plan on eating the fondant, it's nice to know it's actually edible unlike the pre-made stuff. Definitely take the time to knead this fondant quite a bit - otherwise it will just tear as you wrap it around a cake.
I made this last night the flavor was good, although when I went to roll the fondant out it would not work it was soft and it kept breaking and sticking. I kept adding confectioners sugar but it just would not work.i read somewhere today you are supposed to let the fondant sit at least 8 hours. That would've been nice to know so I wouldn't have gotten so frustrated.
I used this on my brother's wedding cake, and everyone thought it was fantastic. My only complaint is I had to add some extra confectioner's sugar because the fondant was very greasy. However, with this small change, it was wonderful.
First off: I love this recipe. Mine tasted great (though I used 1/4 t. each almond and orange extracts) and was much easier to mix than I thought. I don't have a decent mixer (it overheats w/ cake batter!!!) so I mixed it my hand. It's easier than kneading bread dough, so no big deal for me. I am currently letting it chill out in my freezer (no time!!!) because it's very warm in NE right now. But I can't wait to roll it out and put it on my cake!!! One tip I do have: read all the reviews or at least most of them. I found it was easier to watch others' mistakes. And I always sift my ingredients. For frosting, I actually will sift no less than three times and for this one I did it 5 times. Good luck, and read the reviews before you start!!
I have gotten many recipes from here but have never commented on them or rated them. I had to leave a comment on this fondant! It is absolutley wonderful! The taste is amazing, very easy to make, and is very very easy to work with! I used this on all of my Christmas sugar cookies and it is awesome! I used gel coloring and it worked great! This is a must try!! You will LOVE this recipe!
I followed the directions exactly and the fondant came out very greasy, so I tried it again and it came out the same way. I added more confectioner sugar (about another two pounds) but it never thicken up. This recipe is easy to make, but it didn’t come out like it should. I do not know what others (that love this recipe) are doing different, but I would like to know their secret. I gave it two stars because even though it didn't come out right (after trying twice) it still tastes nice!
I made this with my eight-year-old after being disappointed with store-bought fondant. It was very easy to make and tastes *good*. I added food coloring to it to decorate my son's birthday cake and I love it. I will definitely use this recipe again!
Finally a fondant that doesn't taste like Play-Doh! Didn't have any problems kneading it since I was using my Kitchenaid. Makes up fast, takes color well, quite easy to work with. Be sure to use an ample dusting of confectioners sugar when you are rolling this out since it is a bit oilier than regular fondant, but that little concession is easy to do when you get a great looking cake as an end result.
I made this recipe exactly as instructed. The resulting fondant was greasy (so no porcelain appearance) and couldn't support it's own weight. I added more sugar and some cornstarch and it just failed. Once I got it strong enough to me moved to the cake, it just cracked and fell apart where it draped. It was a complete waste of time and energy. If you want to make fondant out of simple ingredients, try making a marshmallow fondant. I have worked with 3 different fondants and I like the store-bought stuff best, homemade marshmallow is also okay. This stuff, I'd never make again. And it all tastes pretty much the same.
This fondant is so incredibly easy to work with! I had never made fondant before (I'm huge on buttercream) but I figured I'd give it a shot. I did have to use more confectioner's sugar than called for, but I'm pretty sure that's because I had to add so much food coloring to get my fondant really black. Oh, and I did add 1 tsp of liquid butter flavor. It added SO MUCH to the taste! Wasn't chalky in the slightest! It really did taste like buttercream, which is what I was aiming for. Very, very easy to work with!
Followed the directions exactly but it was still on the liquid side so I just added confectioner's sugar until it was more doughy. Biggest problem was it melting while I tried to get it cut, but I solved that by rolling it and then freezing it until was hard enough to simply transfer over to the cake. Very yummy and a big hit!
I made this tonight for a practice cake for my son's birthday. I thought the fondant was too sweet. I also could not get the fondant to lift up as one big sheet to drape over my cake, it cracked and broke in several places. I ended up having to use many pieces to cover the cake and try to fuse them together once on the cake. Next time, I will try the parchment paper idea and see if that works any better. And until I've mastered this fondant stuff, I think I'll leave my son's birthday cake to the pros :)
I have never made fondant before and was very hesitant because everyone I know said that fondant tastes awful and they usually peel it off before they tast the cake. This recipe said it tastes just like frosting so I tried it and it does. It tastes just like buttercream frosting! Great! It is a little bit greasy but very easy to work with. I added food coloring after I made the primary batch. I have already recommended this recipe and will continue to make it in the future. Great recipe!
Cool recipe. It tastes really good and is easy to make. THe only problem I had was transfering it from the counter to the cake. It completely flopped. But I tried rolling it out again, this time not as thin as before. Worked Awesome! I now know what to do next time. Roll it out thicker!
This recipe is slightly flawed. If you use the icing sugar as it tells you to, it will end up Much to sweet and greasy. Substitute a little bit of icing sugar for cake flour and this makes it a lovely fondant. When dying it, be careful not to handle it to much for it WILL MELT. Happy Cooking! Robal
I really liked this fondant! The taste is a TON better than Wilton's fondant, it really does taste like buttercream frosting! I also found it much less chewy than Wilton brand. I followed the recipe exactly. I used this to cover cut out cookies and it was very easy to work with. It was a little on the greasy side but dusting with powdered sugar helped. I can see where it might be a challenge to cover a cake with it as it is very pliable and prone to tearing, but with a little effort I'm sure it can be done - and I can't wait to try! ***EDIT: Last night I tried using this fondant to cover a 12x2" square cake and I couldn't get it to work out for me. No matter how much powdered sugar I used it would always fall apart when I tried to lift it, and I wasn't even rolling it very thin. However, it tastes AWESOME so I'm going to try it again on a smaller cake. And I'll definitely still use it for cutouts!
I *loved* this recipe! I hadn't tried a lot of fondant recipes before this so I was a little nervous! It was just GREAT! It is soft but after I mixed it, I just added a little more powdered sugar whenever it felt sticky. I rolled it out on waxed paper (making sure that the bottom part had a little powdered sugar so it didn't stick) then I put it into the fridge to chill before cutting it out. Worked like a charm! I'll definitely keep this recipe in my back pocket!
This was my first fondant experience and it turned out well. It made SO MUCH! I dyed the dough black to make darth vador heads for cupcakes for my sons class. It was greasy and time consuming but well worth the hassle. By the way...I agree with original recipe and people's comment about sifting sugar.
I gave this 4 stars because it was very easy and quick to make and easy to handle. I used it to decorate sugar cookies. The taste was fine but there is one thing that I can't stand about it, it is so greasy! I actually took a paper towel and laid it over one of the cookies and it instantly started sucking up grease, and it was still greasy after that...plus, pressing the top with a paper towel ruins the smooth surface. I also don't know if I needed to do this, but someone suggested painting some regular frosting on the cake or cookie so the fondant would stick, I just painted on some corn syrup and that seemed to work. I think I'll try a different recipe next time just because of the grease factor.
I have tried this recipe taste really good but cracked all the time I rolled it. It was oily and difficult to work with. I followed the recipe exactly and ended up adding tons of sugar to make it work. Finally, it is still didn't work. Don't waste your time.
I have never had so much trouble with anything. First it was too stiff, then we played with it for a while to soften it up, THEN when we lifted it up to place on the cake, it ripped- but if its too thick it cant be smoothed together. Finally the cake was finished and it looked remotely good however this recipe is either faulty or you all are miracle workers.
This was the first time I ever tried making a fondant cake, and I was pleasantly surprised. I'm not sure whether 10X or 4X confectioner's sugar works best... Had no real problems with this icing - it tastes a LOT better than other fondant I've had. I got lots of compliments on it, despite the fact that my cake was a little droopy after being transported across three states. I found it was necessary to refrigerate the dough after working in the dye because all the activity made it a little sticky. Refrigeration makes it easier to cut out shapes, roll, etc. (but I didn't refrigerate the cake after decorating it). If you just want one color, I suggest adding dye before adding the sugar - it blends a lot easier.
I am making my wedding cake and I started out using a Amish recipe... Keyword Started. By the time I got done it looked like Marshmallow cream. Then I looked this recipe up and in about 10 Minutes I had the perfect fondant and it tastes great. However it took about 2 cups more of the sugar to get it just right. But hey not everything is perfect the first go around. From now on this is definitely my recipe of choice when making this.
I have to agree with the review from 8/30/09. I also followed the directions and it was very greasy - definitely could not cover a cake with it. I attempted 2 more times adjusting the recipe and increasing the powdered sugar but was still a failed attempt. It tasted awesome, but...
This was my first time making fondant (or using fondant) and I was really pleased. I followed this recipe like written except I added 1/2 c. shortening and 1/2 c. (1 stick) butter. I sifted the sugar (8 cups and a handful) like other reviewers suggested and added it in a little at a time. I used the dough hook in my kitchen aid and kept it on low as I added the sugar. I used cornstarch on the rolling pin and parchment paper when rolling it out. It was shiny but it didn't bother me...a little bit of cornstarch helped to dull the shine. I also added coloring gel and kneaded it into the dough to make 3-d flowers and then added luster dust on top for a bit of sparkle!...it was definitely an easy recipe and I didn't have any problems with it. I will definitely make this again!
The fondant was DELICIOUS! I sneak a small bite of whatever is left! I did add quite a bit more powdered sugar to it while i was making it and while using it because it would get stuck to the table at times but otherwise its a GREAT receipe!( its great with molding and with laying over cake! )
I made this for the first time and I couldn't believe how easy it was. I was so intimidated by it and now it's just a breeze. I had heard that fondant was nasty tasting, but this fondant is really good. If I ever need fondant I will use this recipe.
Super shiny, not a great taste (but slightly better than store bought taste), cracks easily, and really greasy. Did I mention how shiny it is? Too bad I'm stuck with it now. Find another fondant recipe!
Easy to work with but not as pretty as you see on professional cakes. I found once I rolled out the fondant and cut out the shapes it was impossible to get off the counter without ruining the shape. I tried again rolling out on waxed paper instead and it worked like a dream. I knew I was going to hate the taste so I just made enough to decorate a buttercream frosted cake (all butter and no shortening). 1* for taste 3* for presentation 5* for ease.
I followed this recipe EXACTLY and it was perfect!!! I made a Super Mario cake for my son and attached the cut-outs by lightly 'painting' some water on the back and sticking them to the cake. First time ever decorating a cake. AWESOME RECIPE!!!!
Tastes great! Easy to make! I make cakes for every special occassion. I don't like the taste of pre-made marshmallow fondant so I decided to try this. It tastes wonderful...just like bakery buttercream icing. It is a little more challenging to work with. I used a stand mixer and it came together beautifully. Then refrigerated overnight and rolled out between parchment paper. While it is harder to work with it's much easier to repair/patch than other fondants I've worked with. I did notice with my test cake that if left out on the counter it tends to sweat. That can be remedied by dusting with powdered sugar. I kept my final product chilled before presentation. Also it tends to be glossy. If you prefer a matte look the dusting of powdered sugar can fix that too.
This tastes really good-like the playdough of your childhood dreams. I followed recipe exactly the 1st time and it ended up cracking as I placed on cake. 2nd time, I used a bit less powdered sugar. Although it was a bit greasier, it was more pliable. Was pleased with the results of my first try at fondant.
This was really good. It was my second attemp at making fondant. The first time didn't work. THis was easy and a great consistency. However I still cant figure out how to get the fondant from the surface onto the cake.
This was terrible. No matter what I did it was too oily and kept falling apart. I should have read the other reviews first. All this made was a mess.
this fondant is quite nice, I doubled the recipe so i could make a couple of cakes, I don't recommend anyone doing that!! I will try it again. Tips....add more congectioner sugar. alot more!!
Good recipe for beginners. I halfed the recipe & didn't let it set overnight, but it still was fine. Still rated the recipe a five star. I will be using this again.
I followed the directions exactly and this fondant was not holding at all. It was sooo hard to work with, it kept crumbling. The MM fondant is way better!!!
I didn't like this recipe at all. I make cakes all the time and people love them. When I put this fondant on it nobody would eat it. They ate the cake and left the fondant on their plates. I thought it was just too greasy.
just dont let it sit or else it will not be smooth, it will crack, and youll have a major break down about it. :)
This is the easiest rolled butter cream I've ever worked with! I did have a few issues with the fondant looking greasy (had to knead it some more in extra powdered sugar), and it was quite heavy the it tore on the back side of my cake. This may also be due to my lack of experience in working with fondant. I used it to cover a round base cake for a 3-D teddy bear, wearing a diaper for a baby shower. I also cut out squares of the fondant and bunched them up under the bear to look like baby blankets. The cake came out beautifully, and I received tons of compliments. The only thing I changed was to add an extra tsp. of vanilla and a full tsp. of POPCORN salt (not regular salt, as this would be very salty). I use popcorn salt in my other butter cream recipes, and it really helps to balance out the sweetness and bring out the flavor from the extracts.
I didn't mind the greasiness of it but I had the worst time with it. I rolled it out and went to put it on the cake and it ripped. Hmm. Try again. I rolled it out, went to put it on the cake and the sides were so heavy that the sides ripped right off and the top was cracked. I followed the recipe EXACTLY too. What a waste. Now I'm off to make cupcakes for my daughters birthday because this was a gigantic disaster.
I had never used fondant before and this worked amazing!!! I hear fondant horror stories and totally can't relate! Awesome and easy recipe for making really cute cakes!!! Tastes good too:)
I tried this recipe for a lark fully expecting that it would turn out into a mushy ball, or too dry to work with.(As it is usually my results) I was surprised and amazed how well it turned out. I added colouring to part of it and just folded it into the fondant. It was beautiful and so easy to work with. I will never loose this recipe
it tastes great but the fondant came out way too greasy and constantly cracked and tore while being applied to the cake. some type of gum and less fat may make this better but i think i save this recipe for emergency appliques only.
This was my first time making fondant and I chose this recipe because it seemed much easier than the others I looked at. It turned out wonderful and delicious! It did start to look pretty greasy so I substituted about 1/4 of the sugar for flour. The flour didn't take any sweetness away and made it less greasy. I found it very easy to work with. Next time I make it I might try using a little less corn syrup. Overall I will most certainly be using this recipe again!
I wanted to try a new recipe for fondant just to get creative. This one sounded simple and had a lot of good reviews so I gave it a try. It was just terrible to work with. The taste was perfect, but it was too sticky, then too dry... it rolled out fine at first but when you tried to lift it, it just broke into pieces. I then let it chill again and tried working with it later and it continued to crack and break apart. I have worked with fondant before and this was a disappoinment.
I am just starting to get into baking and cooking as a new hobbie. I have been researching the use of fondant and came across this recipe. I made my first cake today using the fondant and it came out great (for my first time). My only complaint is that it was a little greasy and it was a little cracky. Can anyone tell me how to smooth it out and make it less greasy? Thanks!
