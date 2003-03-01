Drop Nut Cookies

What is Christmas without the little extras like nuts, spice and fruit. I am enclosing this recipe to share a little joy with you.

Recipe by Carol

18
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream together the shortening and the sugar. Add the eggs and beat for 2 minutes. Beat in the vanilla, salt, sour milk, flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and cinnamon. Stir in the chopped walnuts. Drop cookies 3 inches apart on a baking sheet.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12 minutes. Chopped dates can be added for extra flavor.

315 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 20.8mg; sodium 121.2mg. Full Nutrition
