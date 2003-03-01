Drop Nut Cookies
What is Christmas without the little extras like nuts, spice and fruit. I am enclosing this recipe to share a little joy with you.
These cookies are moist and tasty and very easy to make! I made three kinds of cookies for the holidays, and these were the hands-down favorite. If you don't have sour milk, add one tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon juice to the milk and let it stand 5 minutes before using. I followed this recipe exactly except I sprinkled the cookies very lightly with powdered sugar while they were still warm. That made these pretty cinnamon-colored cookies look even more appealing. Thanks, Carol, for such a great recipe.
Absolutely wonderful!! I made this recipe exactly as written. Exactly 12 minutes in the oven is perfect. I followed the sour milk/vinegar tip also. The cookies were light and flaky and delicious. After baking the first few pans, I started rolling the dough into balls instead of dropping it on the pan. It worked fine both ways. The recipe made three dozen cookies -- twice as many as listed. Try these. You surely will love them.
mmm...these were so yummy! great tender texture with slightly crisp edges. I mixed 1 teaspoon of cider vinegar (all I had) with the milk and let it sit for 10 minutes or so and used it in place of the sour milk. Next time I will add more nuts and maybe a little cloves or nutmeg, to give it a little "deeper" flavor.
Very good. I added white chocolate chips
I followed recipe, but substituted gluten free rice flour for all-purpose flour. It came out just fine. Goes well with coffee.
Excellent cookie. Really easy to make. I used the lemon juice tip for the sour milk and added a little extra spice. Also had to cook a few minutes longer. Made 4 dozen.
I've found that this recipe is even better if you substitute 1 cup of mild molasses & 1 cup of granulated sugar for every 1 cup of brown sugar.
they were delicious! everyone loved them and they were all gone before 10am when i brought them into the office.
easy and delicious.......
These cookies are a five star cookie but I would suggest not adding nutmeg. I added just 1/4 tsp and the flavor was ....strange, for lack of a better word, which we blamed on the nutmeg. So follow the recipe as written and you will have a great cookie.
i don't use the sour milk i use 8oz sour cream and it is just like my great grandmother made, for the holidays just add some confection frosting and spinkles. I also use 1/2cup dates. my mother called these cookies datenut and it the same recipe. i did not use cinnamon.
These were ok, but nothing to rave over. I like the suggestion someone made for more nuts, I think I would double the amount. I used butter instead of shortening because it is a less processed ingredient.
