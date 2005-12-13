Molasses Cookies

The reason why I'm giving 4 stars is that I didn't make it exactly to recipe. One person I'm cooking for doesn't get along with ginger so I omitted it. I'd have doubled it if I were making it for myself alone. I doubled the cin. I usually shun margarine due to my upbringing but I know the crinkles & that lovely texture come from margarine (or lard; gasp!) so I used it. I wasn't sure what size to roll the balls to get 30 cookies so I just did the often standard walnut size. About the size of a quarter but a titch smaller. It made 56 cookies which I think is great + if you are doing these for a holiday where there are other sweets, then it allows for more sampling. Muahahaha. Ahem, anyway, I rolled them in brown sugar as I didn't have coarse sugar on hand. Also could have done it with colored sugar(s). I almost added cinnamon in the coating as well but decided not to this first time. I also didn't roll into sugar for about 1/3 the batch as a favor to a friend of mine who prefers way less sugar than is natural. These are my kind of cookie, crispy on the outside but tender on the inside. I cooked mine for 9 minutes & immediately placed then on a wire rack to cool. They are sturdy enough to be able to do that. Edit: I made these again today. I didn't have margarine so I used butter. I did my little tweaks. I ended up making them about golf sized this time & ended up with 19 cookies. These taste better cooled than hot & even better the next day to allow spices to infused.