Molasses Cookies
My Mom's recipe and one of my favorites. Spicy and chewy, they store well and can be frozen. Great for gift giving or shipping.
Yes, it is THAT good. A nice chewy molasses cookie. EXCELLENT flavor. When storing these (and other cookies) store a piece of bread with them to keep them moist, otherwise they dry out like rocks! But these are exactly what you're looking for - easy, idiot-proof, and EXCELLENT. MAKE THEM NOW!!!!!!Read More
I grind my own flour and found that I needed more than 2 cups of flour, I ended up after baking a batch adding more flour and then they turned out great. In the future I will use 2 1/2 cups of flour. I did use butter as it is MUCH healthier than margarine (it's natural, margarine is NOT) and also used brown sugar.Read More
Substituted butter for the margarine and brown sugar for the white. They turned out fabulous. The are the most consistent and uniform cookies I ever make. Tastes like a soft ginger snap. My husband requests them again and again!
I have made these cookies about 15 times over the past few years and they always turn out great. I also use butter instead of margarine. After rolling in sugar and placing on baking sheet, I slightly flatten using a smooth bottomed glass. Depending on my mood(and time) I will glaze with a simple home-made frosting. Make sure to watch the timing on these cookies, it is critical.
very good, however I took the advice of others and made some changes. Doubled the spices, only 1tsp of baking soda, and used brown sugar. I also dipped all the cookies in powered sugar after they were cooled and it was not only pretty but delicious!
This is my favorite cookie recipe I have found on this site. The spice is just right, not too subtle, not too strong. They are wonderfully soft. I have, however, made one change. I use one teaspoon baking soda instead of two. I thought the soda taste was too obvious, and when I halved the amount they turned out perfect. I also found that if I just slightly softened the margarine instead of fully melting it I was able to skip the chill time.
I made them exactly except I used only 1 tsp of soda as suggested. Also, since I don't like eggs, I used egg substitute ( good for vegans!!) and they came out perfect. I creamed the sugar in softened, NOT melted, unsalted butter. The dough mixed nicely with the 2 cups of flour. I chilled the dough for a couple of hours, which worked out well. My baking time was about 10 minutes in a gas oven @ 375 F. They cracked beautifully, and the taste was chewy and soft with a slightly crisp top, due to the sugar. I love them and will bring then to my holiday parties. I'm keeping this recipe for future use.
very tasty. I Changed a few things. I halfed the soda as suggested. I also used brown sugar and butter instead of margerine and a splash of vanilla (you just can't bake without vanilla). I cooked them for two different times. They're prettier when you cook them till 7 minutes because of they crackle but 6 minutes makes a chewier cookie. Next time I'll double the spices. Thanks for a good recipe! My one year old thinks it's good too!! PS Don't listen to the people who say that batter turns out runny, there's obviously something they missed in it. The dough is lovely.
Nice flavor. Maybe it's my oven, but these took less than 8 mins. I started taking them out at about 7 mins and the last sheet of cookies removed were actually burnt. Leave them in a ball when you bake and don't flatten them (like I did on some). They are better thick and chewy, otherwise, they are more crisp like a gingersnap.
Every year my family has a "bake off" when we get together and bake cookies and give them out to friends for Christmas. But, being the highly competitive people that we are, we make it a contest. For the first time in 7 years of baking, I won with these cookies in 2005. I was thrilled! I followed the recipe exactly, since I'm really not much of a baker. The results aren't in yet for 2006, bu so far I am in the lead with two recipes that I also got from this site. Thanks to Brenda and all the others who post thse wonderful recipes!
I've made these several times--my husband begs for them!! They are his absolute favorite. Be sure to use margarine and not butter. Butter makes them spread and they also come out way too saltly.
The perfect recipe for SOFT molasses cookies WITH these following revisions: Use butter and dont melt it like stated, just make it room temp for mixing w/ the sugar. Use brown sugar in place of the white in the mix. Last, dont cook for full time stated. Mine were perfect at 7 min - not any longer! Just until the cracks form around the edges and the center still looks a little "gooey". They will firm up when cooled. Store in air-tight container with a piece of bread and they will stay soft for a good week or more (IF they last that long). I also added some white chocolate chips for a twist on the usual. Made this recipe twice - 1st following the recipe to a "T", 2nd with my changes. 1st time they came out hard and 2nd they came out VERY soft. Glad I gave it a second shot. A keeper now!
These were very good! I only used 1 tsp. of baking powder. I also added another half tsp. of cinnamon, and I also added about a tsp. of vanilla. Instead of rolling them in plain white sugar, I added some cinnamon in with it, and then topped the finished cookies (which i baked for 8 minutes) with a sprinkle of powdered sugar. VERY good!
These cookies were EXCELLENT! A big hit with my boyfriend and roommates. Because my boyfriend is on a diet, I substituted for butter, and you couldn't even tell (which usually I find it takes away from the cookie to take out the fat). Instead of 3/4 c. margarine, I used 1/2 c. fat-free vanilla yogurt (I used one container of vanilla Yoplait yogurt) and 1/4 c. applesauce. Trust me, they're delicious!!
When my Daughter-in-law gave me a plate of these SCRUMPSIOUS cookies, I asked her for the recipe and was surprised to find it was from Allrecipes.com. I have been a member for years but somehow missed these gems. These cookies are SOFT, CHEWY, DELICIOUS and FOOLPROOF. After reading all the reviews the only conclusion I can come to, for those having trouble with this recipe, is they are measuring wrong, not chilling long enough, or their ovens temperature is off. It’s certainly not the fault of the recipe. I too prefer DARK brown sugar but I still use margarine, butter makes the cookies spread out more. By the way, place day old cookies in the Micro for a few seconds and they're like they just came out of the oven. These cookies are easy to make and simply WONDERFUL!
WOW!! These cookies are to die for. Not too mention they have a powerful, spicy delicious aroma that is practically intoxicating!! THE BEST recipe for molasses cookies by far, and with a few slight modifications these are some of the best cookies EVER. Instead of 1 whole cup of white sugar, I used 1/2 cup of dark brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar. I think this helped make a richer flavor. Also, I did 1/4 cup MINUS 1 tablespoon of molasses, and then added 1 tablespoon of honey (thus, molasses + honey = 1/4 cup together). Also, I added a teaspoon of vanilla and reduced the baking soda to 1 teaspoon. Although it sounds like a lot of modifications, it really wasn't, and I think it make all the difference because the cookies were phenomenal. Like other reviewers have said, the true key to success with these cookies is to not over bake them. Even if they seem a little gooey when you first remove them, just let them sit on a rack for a little bit. What I love most about these cookies is how nice and soft they are even after completely cooling. In fact, I usually love cookies warm out of the oven, but these are best once they've cooled. My husband as well as two friends looked disappointed at first when I told them I had made molasses cookies, but after trying them they couldn't get enough!!
The last batch of this molasses wonderment is cooling on the rack at this very moment. These cookies are perfection just as the recipe is written. I did not (and would not) change a thing! When forming balls, I simply dropped a spoonful of dough into the sugar and rolled them around in the bowl with another spoon. The dough is very sticky. They do not have to be formed into a perfect ball. I would not press them out at all, but be sure to allow plenty of room between cookies. They do spread and flatten considerably, forming a perfectly round cookie. These could not be any easier!
Wonderful spicy cookie. These go so fast. Be sure not to overcook though - they get CRUNCHY!
The cookies came out fantastic and stayed soft. They had just the right amount of spices. You can even underbake them slightly so that the middles are soft. Great recipe!
DISGUSTING MESS IN MY OVEN--you sure you didn't mean THREE cups of flour? I followed your instructions to the letter and had to open all of the windows in my house because the dough melted all over and started to burn!
Excellent!!! I recently made these to send to my husband in Iraq. He liked them a lot- I love them! They're chewy, spicy and delicious. They mail well, too. I used store-bought molasses and it worked fine. Thank you for a superb recipe.
I was tempted to give this 4 stars, because as written I'd imagine it would not be as good as with 2x the spices, like other readers suggested. I doubled the ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. I did use the 2 t baking soda. I also used a stick of margarine, and half a stick of butter, as I find the best cookies are a mixture of butter and margarine. I also added a splash of vanilla out of habit. The dough was so absolutely amazing I almost sat down with a spoon to eat it. Don't flatten the cookies before baking, I did on my first batch and they didn't crack and spread out thin. I ended up baking them 8 minutes. I have an aunt who makes molasses cookies for christmas and dips half the cookie in white chocolate and they are absolutely astonishing. If you are looking to give these as gifts, that would be impressive.
Oh my delicious...........like scent of a woman delicious.
My great-grandma used to make these when I was little and I've been searching for a recipe that tasted similar to hers. I took others advice and doubled spices, used real butter, and half brown sugar. These were delicious!
The original recipe by itself only gets about a 2 star from me. However with a couple of minor changes they are wonderful. First of all, use real butter instead of margarine, and DO NOT melt it. The first couple times I made these, I used very soft, room-temperature butter that I had left sitting on the counter for several hours. They turned out perfect. Today I just made them for a potluck but did not have time to let the butter soften, so I melted it, as per the original recipe's instructions. They are not nearly as good as when I've made them with softened butter. For starters, the finished cookie has a greasy taste to it that coats the inside of your mouth. Second, the cooking time has to be altered if you do use melted butter. When I use softened butter, I bake at 375 degrees for exactly 9 minutes and they turn out perfectly. With the melted butter, I baked at the same temp and for the same time, and they are very nearly burned. I have a feeling they will harden up quickly, too, whereas if made with softened butter, they stay nice and chewy for days. So do yourself a favor and let your butter soften for a few hours before making these, and you will have a delicious, soft molasses cookie.
When I made these I was a little skeptical. I never really cared for Molasses Cookies (store bought) and I specifically made them as a Christmas gift for my daughter's boyfriend who loves molasses cookies. Well, I was amazed at how good they really are. I used Dark Molasses and they come out a deep, dark chocolate and a very attractive cookie to boot. My husband and I loved them and immediately made another batch to include as gifts for all the kids and their friends. Everyone who tried them, raved about them. They are part of my permanent Recipe Box. This recipe definitely deserves a 5-star Rating!
I have been making these cookies, using this recipe for two years now. They are a huge hit during the holidays and I get requests for them all throughout the year for school and church fundraisers. So Ms Hall; thank your mom for me! The only change I made is that I use 1 tsp of baking soda and 1 tsp baking powder. When I do that my cookies come out looking exactly like those in the photos. They are soft, chewy, and full of flavor.
Best cookies ever. 'nuff said.
I love this cookie. I have been making it for a couple years. I add a little extra flour as it seems to help them sit up a little better. Make sure that the dough is well chilled. Also, I do go a little heavy on the spices. They are very moist and chewy. I usually sprinkle a little coarse sugar on top of these before they go in the oven for a little extra special touch. Crowd pleaser! Oh, I also use butter instead of margarine and use brown sugar instead of the white
My family LOVES this cookie and a MUST bake in the fall! Try it with Pumpkin Dip: (1) 8oz pkg cream cheese softened, (1) 18oz can Pumpkin Pie Mix (make sure it's the pie mix!), 2 Cups Confectioners Sugar, 1/2 to 1tsp. ground cinnamon, 1/4-1/2 tsp ground ginger. Beat cream cheese till smooth, add pumpkin pie mix, beat well. Add sugar, cinnamon, and ginger. Store dip in refrigerator. Mmmmmm!
Fantastic cookies! SO good! The entire apartment smells awesome! I did modify it a little bit. I doubled all the spices. I used room temperature vegan margarine (so I could skip the chill time). I used 1 teaspoon of baking soda. I added a teaspoon of vanilla (who doesn't add vanilla in everything? :) ). I baked them for 7 minutes and on parchment paper. Came out fantastic! Thank you!
Wow! These cookies live up to their rave reviews. They turn out beautifully and taste amazing. This recipe has made me throw out all my other molasses cookie recipes. I used butter instead of margarine, but I followed the recipe otherwise.
These cookies are amazing! I had to make more the next day! Make sure that they only cook for 8 minutes, they are quick to burn if you do not keep your eye on them. I also add just a tad more molasses so they taste less like a ginger snap. Yummm yumm!
Made several dozen of these cookies during holiday season. The teens, the mailman and the hubby devoured them...saying they were the best cookies they had in quite some time. The ginger is definitely the key to this fabulous chewy cookie!
I followed the recipe completely and my cookies turned out flat. They had wonderful flavor though. Wished I knew what happened.
A contender for world's best cookie. Chewy, spicy, moist, sweet, rich... I usually go a little long on the spices for extra kick.
I read over all the reviews before making and decided to use butter instead of margarine. Since so many used brown sugar, I used 2/3 cup brown sugar and 1/3 cup regular. I reduced the baking soda by half. I should have eliminated all the salt since my butter was salted (my mistake). I doubled all the spices. When I mixed the ingredients, I did not melt the butter but softened it a bit. I chilled really well and then used my cookie scoop to make uniform in size and shape. As suggested, I flattened some with a glass and mine had to bake 8 minutes to achieve the results we wanted. They are so professional looking. My husband thinks they're great! Thanks to all for the suggestions.
These came out perfect. The only change I made was in using 1 stick butter and 1/2 stick margarine (I couldn't bear using all margarine) and softened these instead of melting before creaming with the sugar, egg and molasses. The cookies baked for exactly 9 minutes and the recipe yielded exactly 30 cookies. They are deliciously crispy on the crackled outside, and nice and soft on the inside. I will make these again.
I replaced the margarine with salted butter and left out the salt. They turned out great. My wife hates molasses so I made her try it with her eyes closed and she immediately said "YUMMMMM." All of the flavors balance out very nicely.
Too flat and greasy.
A good cookie overall. We only added 1/2 cup of butter and the texture was still nice and chewy. Too much baking soda though-- you can taste it over the sweet. Cut it in half and only put 1 tsp in. The spices were more of a hint than an actual flavor and we like spices so next time I will double the amounts to better suit our tastes.
I bake a lot but maybe I did something wrong. Even after refrigerating the dough I had a gooey sticky mess even after adding more flour. I ended up dropping spoonfuls of dough in sugar and then rolling them. They tasted fine but more like a ginger snap than the molasses cookie I was looking for. However, they were very good and I'd make them again.
This is a great recipe! The cookies taste fabulous. I've tried a few different recipes lately but I'll be sticking with this one
This is a FANTASTIC recipe. I took other readers advice and used butter and brown sugar. These are so moist and chewy and they keep great. Will make again for sure!
Crisp on the outside, chewy on the inside. I used butter rather than margarine, brown sugar instead of white and halved the baking soda as some reviewers suggested. I did need to bake them for about nine minutes (maybe because of the altitude here). I think this is a great recipe, and I will use it again.
Excellent. I modified by using egg replacer instead of egg and smashed balls before baking. Turned out perfect in every way. Kids even loved them even though they have a very adult flavor.
The mix is easy but must refridgerate for an hour. so make up and refridgerate then make another type of cookie while waiting. A little sweet but very tasty.
I love chewy cookies! These are my new favorites! Everyone who's tried them has loved them...even little kids! I like using butter and creaming it with the sugar. Rather than putting the batter in the fridge to firm, I just add a few extra tablespoons of flour and use spoons to shape the balls. I sprinkle them with a bit of sugar (sometimes granulated, sometimes Raw) and they come out wonderfully! Oh, and I tend to leave my cookies out overnight to ensure their chewiness. I guess that's a great benefit of living on the coast!
Good lorddddddddd that is a good cookie. I did everything the same except only 1 tsp of baking soda, as other reviewers suggested. I just ate three and they haven't been out of the oven for five minutes.
Amazing!
This recipe is so good!! I also substituted butter for margarin and brown sugar for white sugar. In addition, I used all-purpose whole wheat flour. This will be my go-to cookie recipe from now :)
Gave these out to neighbors this Halloween and got really positive feedback including a statement that "they may be the best cookies I've ever had." I didn't have any ginger so I just replaced it with some allspice and nutmeg. The consistency and flavor is awesome!!
They were great. I wasn't so sure how they would turn out since the molasses smelled weird. I never cooked with molasses before so I wasn't sure. This was a great cookie. I will be making this for Christmas for sure. Thanks Brenda Hall!!
These were yummy and pretty too. They make big cookies if you follow the directions by making them walnut sized. I baked mine for 9 minutes and 30 seconds, but, I think I would like them better at 9 minutes. Really good with milk. I think they would be even yummier with a little powdered sugar frosting drizzled over them.
These cookies are exceptional. I was looking for a soft molasses cookie like the one Wegman's makes and this cookie fits the bill. My kids love molasses cookies and I will certainly be making this recipe again and again.
Funny...this is the exact same recipe as the Molasses Sugar Cookies submitted by Karin Christian which made it to the Allrecipes Cookbook with every single rating 5*. Hers is just doubled.
Excellent cookie. Nice shape and thickness. Mine needed 10 minutes to bake. I did increase each of the spices to almost double, and added cardamon, nutmeg and allspice as well. Used the full amt of Baking soda and other ingredients. I doubled the recipe and got 100 cookies. Had to count them quick though a bunch has already gone!;-) Could have made them a tad smaller to get the full amount indicated in the recipe. Will be making these cookies again. Oh, I did not melt the margarine. By the time the margarine and sugar was beaten it was a pretty sloppy batter. And was still a very wet dough when the rest of the ingredients had been added. It needed to sit in the fridge to set up some.
These are awesome! A must try! I doubled the cloves & cinnamon & added 3 tsp ground ginger & 1/3 cup molasses. Everyone raved about them!!
These cookies are the best that I have ever had. They are so moist and chewy. Everyone that has had them just really enjoy them. One word of advise. Do not substitute the margarine with butter. I tried it because I did not have margarine and what a flat cookie I had! It still was delicious but the margarine makes them nice and plump. I have made these several time already. Thank you!
These were good but not the best molasses cookies I've ever had. I guess I'll have to keep looking for THE recipe. Thanks Brenda
If you like ginger snaps, you will love these cookies. They are extremely easy to make and taste absolutely delicious! I made a different batch of cookies while these chilled in the fridge, so it worked out great. If you're looking for quantity rather than size, shape the dough into balls about half the size of a walnut. I did the walnut size and it made only 2 1/2 dozen.
These were great cookies! The first time I made them they came out rather flat. I made them again using butter flavored shortening and adding another 1/4 c flour. They came out beautifully this time. I added buttercream icing to the first batch and took them to work. People just could not get enough! I heard from so many people that they were the best cookies they've ever had.
No. I didn't like these.
my dad bought some molasses cookies while visiting amish country (lancaster county, pa) recently and hasn't stopped talking about them. i made them for him today as an early father's day treat, and he was ecstatic. apparently they are just as good as the amish! i'm not a huge fan of molasses so i think they're just so-so, but for someone who enjoys this type of cookie, i've been told it's as great as they get. thanks!
these are good cookies! I made with pomegrante molasses so they came out incredibly dark, almost burned color with the cooked sugar on top but these are still incredible cookies.
The reason why I'm giving 4 stars is that I didn't make it exactly to recipe. One person I'm cooking for doesn't get along with ginger so I omitted it. I'd have doubled it if I were making it for myself alone. I doubled the cin. I usually shun margarine due to my upbringing but I know the crinkles & that lovely texture come from margarine (or lard; gasp!) so I used it. I wasn't sure what size to roll the balls to get 30 cookies so I just did the often standard walnut size. About the size of a quarter but a titch smaller. It made 56 cookies which I think is great + if you are doing these for a holiday where there are other sweets, then it allows for more sampling. Muahahaha. Ahem, anyway, I rolled them in brown sugar as I didn't have coarse sugar on hand. Also could have done it with colored sugar(s). I almost added cinnamon in the coating as well but decided not to this first time. I also didn't roll into sugar for about 1/3 the batch as a favor to a friend of mine who prefers way less sugar than is natural. These are my kind of cookie, crispy on the outside but tender on the inside. I cooked mine for 9 minutes & immediately placed then on a wire rack to cool. They are sturdy enough to be able to do that. Edit: I made these again today. I didn't have margarine so I used butter. I did my little tweaks. I ended up making them about golf sized this time & ended up with 19 cookies. These taste better cooled than hot & even better the next day to allow spices to infused.
Use butter, don't listen to the margarine people, they don't know what good cookies are, and couldn't bake their way out of a paper bag. Also use a half cup or more of molasses. When the recipe says the size of a walnut it means a whole walnut: unshelled, about 2-3 TBSP. cheers.
Delicious, but I think 375 was to hot, decrease to 350 for the same amount of time and they were great! The 375 were hard and to dark.
Yep, these were to die for. My kids are not your novice taste testers. Cookies to them are like wines to celebrated wine connessuers. Very flavorful, chewey, and crispy. Intoxicating bouquet while they bake. Our entire family couldn't stop eating them. Enjoy
My whole family loves these cookies! Thanks for a great recipe.
Help please. After reading all the positive comments on this cookie recipe, I decided to make them and followed directions completely. They unfortunately came out flatter than a pancake and I can't understand what I did wrong. They have a good taste, but I love the thicker, chewy cookies. Thanks!
The taste was wonderful, however I read the top couple of reviews and decided to use butter instead of margarine and brown sugar instead of white. They were pretty thin, so I'll try again sometime and use margarine as the recipe states. Otherwise they were a fun little cookie!
Fabulous! Followed the recipe exactly. It took less than 8 minutes to cook, so keep a close eye on them. As soon as the tops crack, they are done.
I didn't think there was enough flour. Even after chilling for an hour or so the dough could not be rolled. It was even difficult to drop onto the cookie sheet. I added some more flour, but it was still an off consistency. The flavor was good, but I won't make them again.
I followed this recipe precisely. The batter was easy to put together. I chilled them for a couple hours but they still weren't firm enough to form, so I let them sit in the fridge overnight. DEFINITELY check your size on these; I tried using my standard cookie scoop that makes an average size cookie normally, but they turned out way too big. Walnut sized is exactly right. But I had the same problem many others did in that they spread like crazy. I did 8 (instead of my usual 12) to a tray and they still stuck to each other. Also I decreased my time to 5 minutes and they still came out thin and crispy and dark. No beautiful cracking or shape. They also stuck to the cookie sheet terribly; I definitely recommend using parchment paper or greasing your tray. (I tried both ways; parchment paper worked better for me.) Also, if you make a larger batch as I did, divide your dough for chilling; about the time I got halfway through, the dough was too soft to form and I had to chill it again. If there's a next time (I usually give recipes a second shot before completely dismissing them!) I'll soften the butter/margarine instead of melting it as suggested and I'll probably add some more flour. I'm a good baker, but these cookies mystified me. I don't know why they didn't turn out like most of the reviews suggest! :(
I was running around the first time I made these and forgot to add the spices but loved the cookie without them. Now I can't go back to the original recipe. I've tried them rolled in sugar before you cook them and without. Both are good but the sugar really adds to the initial bite. Everyone wants to know what they are when I offer them one but soon come back for more and more. I have had people fight over them and hide them from spouses!! Tammy if it spreads too much for you try chilling overnight and dropping the backing soda.
Delicious & chewy! Very easy to make. My kids, who were initially afraid of a cookie featuring molasses, instructed me to put the recipe in the good recipes box. An instant hit!
great flavor! i found that mine were a lil thin and flat so there not the prettiest cookie but they keep a soft chew to them so they were the absolute perfect cookie for ice cream sandwiches. will def. make again and again
Very close to Trader Joe's Molasses Cookies! Tips: try turbinado sugar for sprinkling, cover the cookies until serving, and double the spice - All for a spicy, soft, and rich cookie.
Very good. My man loves em'. They stay soft and chewy. But are very flat like a ginger snap. Will absolutely make again though.
This is one of the best cookie recipes I've ever tried - it turns out great every time. Next time I may try one of the others' suggestions and bump up the spices, but they're wonderful as they are anyway.
Made with suggested changes, (brown sugar, 1/2 the soda, butter!), and they turned out great! I've used this for years now.
These cookies were as promised-soft, chewey and yummy! I used a Tablespoon ice cream scooper and baked for about 8 minutes. They cam out not only soft and chewey but with crinkles on the top as well. Try rolling in red or green sugar for easy christmas cookies.
Yummy!Soft and chewy, really good recipe!
These are so fabulous. Like other reviewers, I halved the baking soda, substituted brown sugar for the white, and doubled all spices. I also added about a tsp of almond extract. I doubled the recipe and used an ice cream scoop to ball the dough. My cookies came out huge and delicious! Thank you!!
This is an excellent cookie. I made a few changes but followed the basic recipe. I used 1/4c Shortening 1/2c butter. I only used brown sugar(it will make any cookie moist) and I decreased the baking soda to 1 tsp. Lastly I didn't have ground ginger so I used 1tbs pumpkin spice. LOVED THEM, I will make this ASAP!
These were so great!!
Now a family favorite. Perfect texture, perfect flavor. I joined allrecipes JUST so I could rate these cookies. Thanks, Brenda!
Delicious! The only change I made was to use butter instead of margarine. Next time I'll try brown sugar instead of white but they were really good as written. My family ate them in one night. Definitely a keeper.
These cookies have a great texture, chewy in the center and crisp just on the edges. I didn't have any cloves on hand so I used 2 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp ginger. Other that that I followed the recipe exactly and they came out awesome! My new favorite!
This recipe was extremely easy to follow. My very first batch yielded perfect, delicious cookies. I did modify the recipe, however, incorporating tips from Barefoot Contessa's ultimate ginger cookie recipe on foodnetwork.com. I used 2 1/4 cups of flour and 2 ts cinnamon vs just 1. The extra flour made the difference. I also added a quarter cup of whole milk to the mix as I was stirring in the butter. Another tip is to forgo flattening the cookie. Leave them in their round form on the cookie sheet after rolling in sugar, since they'll flatten of their own accord and don't need extra flattening. Generally, the 2t of baking soda was fine. Also, I used a little over a third of a cup of molasses rather than just a quarter.
Fantastic!
7 minutes if you want a chewy cookie. 10 minutes will almost make a snap cookie. Heaven! Baking soda flavor was only obvious if eating the cookie hot from the oven. Everyone loved them. 2 batches and both times made exactly 45 cookies if using 1 level tablespoon of dough.
Yummy! These were so good! Easy to make. Will make again.
These cookies taste sooo delicious.. But mine turned out really flat. I thought I did everything right... Except I made them a little bigger than "walnut-sized." Oops.
My husband has a childhood memory of Molasses cookies. I have been searching and trying the recipes that I have found. Miracle of miracles!!! My search is over! This must be it, because he loves the cookies. The one thing that he said that his Mom used to do, and I also do now is leave some of the cookie doe in the frig, so you can have a few cookies anytime you want, or anytime your oven is on! We just love 'em!
this is my go to for cookie swaps & gifts!! they are not hard at all nice & chewy & great flavor!! i like to add Duncan Hines Amazing Glazes (vanilla) to the top of them for a lil added bonus...
Just finished a batch. Used all baking soda, brown sugar instead of white and rolled in raw sugar tinted green. Perfect.
Wow! These cookies live up to their description. Great tasting cookies that stay soft even after being frozen. I did add a bit more flour per reviewer suggestions but otherwise I followed the recipe. I have recommended these to many people who all love them.