Molasses Cookies

My Mom's recipe and one of my favorites. Spicy and chewy, they store well and can be frozen. Great for gift giving or shipping.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the melted margarine, 1 cup sugar, and egg until smooth. Stir in the molasses. Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger; blend into the molasses mixture. Cover, and chill dough for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Roll dough into walnut sized balls, and roll them in the remaining white sugar. Place cookies 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until tops are cracked. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 178.8mg. Full Nutrition
