Appetizer Sausage Balls in Blankets

Can be made up to a week ahead, frozen, and heated when needed. Great for holiday open house or buffet table. DON'T MAKE TOO LARGE.

By JJOHN32

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
Directions

  • Mix in a large bowl the flour, curry, paprika, salt and cheese. With pastry blender or 2 knives used scissors fashion, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. With hands shape into a ball. Cover and refrigerate.

  • Meanwhile, shape heaping teaspoon of sausage meat into small balls. In a large skillet, over medium heat, fry until well browned. Drain thoroughly on paper towels.

  • Divide dough into as many pieces as sausage balls. Then shape dough evenly around balls. Wrap and freeze.

  • At Serving Time: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place frozen sausage balls on a cookie sheet and bake 12-15 minutes until golden. Serve with toothpicks as appetizers.

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 45.2mg; sodium 275.1mg. Full Nutrition
