Appetizer Sausage Balls in Blankets
Can be made up to a week ahead, frozen, and heated when needed. Great for holiday open house or buffet table. DON'T MAKE TOO LARGE.
These were great and I got rave reviews on them. I made them two weeks before my dinner party baked them than froze them reheated them at frozen stage for about 10 min at 400 degrees and they tasted like I just made them. Everyone thought I bought them!
Too much curry flavor and they came out dry.Needed a sauce to go with them
Not worth the effort. You must be a curry fan to enjoy this.
These were awful and I would not suggest anybody waste their time or money attempting to prepare them.
Great make ahead for the freezer. Just grab some out of the freezer and throw onto a cookie sheet.
see-i thought these were really good. you have to temper your spices to your liking. personally, not a huge curry fan-so i used a tiny little bit. they are time-consuming, but very tasty i think.
i tried to make the dough but it kept crumbling. not an easy dough to make.
I was really worried after I reading the reviews but the family loved them. The only thing I changed was the dough needed liquid to be come a dough so I added 5 tablespoons of water and it worked out fine. they also really neede some type of sauce for dipping. next time I am going to change the spices and have a dipping sauce. they were not that time consuming but wrapping balls in dough takes the most time especially if you have a lot to make. I just flattened the dough with my hands and then wrapped the sausage in the middle working the dough smoothly around it. I did not freeze them either because I needed them right then and they turned out fine.
These were AWFUL! And they were time consuming. Maybe, I did something wrong. I won't make these again. And I don't recommend anyone else wasting their time. Sorry!!!
I thought these were great, however they did take a lot of time to prepare. If you have the time, try 'em out!
This was the first recipe from this site I did not like. Me and my girlfriend like curry, but the dough didn't turn out.
These take a little work, but they're worth it. I especially like how you can prep these days in advance! Everyone wanted the recipe. I'm sure that any really good breakfast sausage would work. I followed the recipe to the letter, and had no left overs!
I make this every year for a gathering. They are gone in a flash. I love the taste, just a hint of spice. It's a keeper for a appetizer.
DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME!!! This was A LOT of work for a disappointing result!
I made this. It was too much bread and kinda dry. I will try again with less dough.
