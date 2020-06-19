Lemon Drop Martini
Very elegant, and so easy to make - you will love this lemon and lime vodka drink.
Very elegant, and so easy to make - you will love this lemon and lime vodka drink.
awesome, but used fresh lemon juice and Ketel One Citroen to make this drink a true 5 star rated libation. Ketel is so much fresher tasting than Absolut Citron, it's not even funny. And it really makes a diff in this drink!Read More
This was ok. It was really sour. Not my favorite recipe for a lemon drop.Read More
awesome, but used fresh lemon juice and Ketel One Citroen to make this drink a true 5 star rated libation. Ketel is so much fresher tasting than Absolut Citron, it's not even funny. And it really makes a diff in this drink!
Make it a blueberry lemon drop martini by substituting .5 oz of citron with .5 oz of blueberry vodka! Yum!
Thank you, Dale W! We had our annual progressive dinner last night. We served the appetizers and I wanted to serve a special drink and found this recipe. 5 our of 8 of us were drinking these. They were wonderful.
At first read I thought this would be sour because of all the lime juice. It turned out to be a refreshing surprise. The only modification I made was to substitute .5 oz. of limoncello mixed with 1 oz. of Skyy Vodka to simulate citron vodka. Unlike many martinis which tend to be heavy with alcohol, this was a light, thirst-quenching martini one could enjoy on a hot day.
I'm a bit of a weakling and increased the sweet and sour to a full 1/4 cup. I also added some sugar to the mix to sweeten it a little. Ciroc is my favorite so I used that and added some fresh lemon juice. Delicious!
This was my first martini to make and I served it at a recent party. My guests loved it and by the end of the night I was serving it to everyone, I ran out of vodka. Delicious and easy, will make again and again.
very tart but amazing. The sugar rim can make it or break it sometimes. without it, it can be too sour.
I only had lime vodka so this turned out as more of a lime-drop martini...and I loved it! Tried it a second time using lemon juice instead of lime (with the lime vodka) in order to keep the lemon-lime taste--this was also very good (but I liked the all lime one a little better).
Very, VERY good. I've had this drink when I've been out but it's nice to enjoy it at home. Now I know how to make it. I think this is better than any other I've had before.
Great cocktail! My friends all loved it, too. I used absolut citron. It was easy to make and delicious.
This is wonderful! It reminds me of the Lemon Drop Martini I got on our last cruise - except that one was $9.95 plus tip :) Thanks for sharing this!
This recipe is great as is, try substituting Joe and Nellie's Key Lime Juice and a splash of Cake or Whipped Cream Vodka for a Key Lime Pie Martini
To make this even better, skip the sweet and sour mix but add: half ounce lemon juice half ounce orange juice half ounce of Lemocello. And if you were to substitute tequilla for vodka and add a splash of orange liqueur you would have what I call a - Mayan Martini - do to the large amount of Italians (lemoncello factor) residing in the Yucatan penninsula.
Delicious!! Did not change a thing.
This made a great lemon drop!
This martini is excellent and very easy to make. It is now the favorite cocktail of every girl gathering I go to:-) I wouldn't change a thing!
Great drink, and very pretty.
Perfect lemon drop martini. Thanks for the recipe.
This was ok. It was really sour. Not my favorite recipe for a lemon drop.
My first time making it and I LOVED IT!!
Worst lemon drop ever. Used real lemons and that juice with the sweet and sour made it unbarable. Way too sour
Big hit - everyone loved. I used fresh squezed lime juice - wonderful.
This is my Favorite!!!!
wonderful drink. made them on new years eve. i will make them again.
My mom gave me a cool set of martini glasses for Christmas. I am going to serve her one…or two… of these at my annual Mother’s Day Party. Enjoy your day too!!
I swapped out lime juice for lemon juice. Perfect!
I like more of a lemon flavor instead of lime. to me, this tasted like lime as made per recipe.
Added a tbs of sugar to sweeten. Both my wife and I love it!
This was fabulous. Used good grey goose Citron vodka adding a bit more as I made enough for 3 glasses. Added fresh squeezed lime juice. Tasted so good but 1 was enough. Will absolutely make again....
It is absolutely delicious, I used Deep Eddy’s Real lemon vodka for the extra lemon flavor.
Really liked it! Yummy and refereshing. Next time I will use the previously suggested lemon juice, instead of the lime juice. Also, I used Smirnoff Citron, but may try a higher quality vodka next time, just as an experiment.
Very good, simple cocktail. Ingredients are typically on hand. We only had three meyer lemons which are very juicy, but ours was more like a lemonade (which we found preferable).
Questions: why would you use lime juice in a lemon drink? What is vodka citron and what brand sells it? And wouldn't you wanna rub the lemon zest strip around the rim and dip the rim in granulated sugar before putting the zest strip in the glass and pouring the drink?
Great! I followed Cowboy Phil's advice to make a Key Lime Pie Martini - substitute Nellie and Joe's Key Lime juice for regular, substitute whipped cream vodka for citrus vodka. I added a half tablespoon sweetened condensed milk. Delicious! Thanks for sharing!
made it according to the recipe, it's was very good. then I made it with Absolut Citron and added a dash of lemoncello. even better. it seems to be especially liked by the women (not sexist just observing). I will make it again and again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections