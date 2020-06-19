Lemon Drop Martini

Very elegant, and so easy to make - you will love this lemon and lime vodka drink.

By Dale W.

  • Moisten the edges of a martini glass with a little lime juice, and then dip moistened edges into sugar. Place lemon zest strip in glass.n

  • Combine vodka, lime juice, sweet and sour mix, and ice in a shaker. Shake vigorously, and strain into a martini glass.n

161 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 4.9mg. Full Nutrition
