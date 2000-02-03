Meatball Appetizers
Great for Christmas buffet table, open house, etc. Can be made ahead, frozen, and reheated as needed.
Great for Christmas buffet table, open house, etc. Can be made ahead, frozen, and reheated as needed.
I made this recipe for a charity cook-off for our office. It won the prize for the best dish!Read More
It took about an hour to roll all the balls, and put it all together-- the recipe did not turn out anything like what I had imagined. The meatballs are bland, the sauce has no particular taste-- I made them in advnace planning to serve them as an appetizer at Christmas- i'm not sure i'll even put them out. I would NOT suggest this recipe to anyone... very dissapointing!Read More
It took about an hour to roll all the balls, and put it all together-- the recipe did not turn out anything like what I had imagined. The meatballs are bland, the sauce has no particular taste-- I made them in advnace planning to serve them as an appetizer at Christmas- i'm not sure i'll even put them out. I would NOT suggest this recipe to anyone... very dissapointing!
I'm sorry but I just made these for a taste test for a bridal shower I will be hosting soon and they are so bland...I added salt & peper & extra garlic and they were tasteless...they were moist though...I guess the search is still on...
I made this recipe for a charity cook-off for our office. It won the prize for the best dish!
This was an okay recipe, but nothing to jump for. The meat was soggy and hard to form, and quite flavorless. You could MAKE this good by altering it a lot- less milk, more flavor in the actual meat, etc. It was refreshing to find a meatball recipe that didn't need to be fried. And where it said to stir, STIR?? I don't think that was possible... you'd just break them apart! Overall, I guess I'd say try another recipe first! : )
Made these for a party and everyone loved them! Thanks for a great recipe! 8-)
Made this for Christmas eve and received 2 thumbs up from my 11 year old grandson. I'm not sure what size meatballs others came up with, but I used a pound of hamburger and made small ones (a little larger than quarter size) and it only made 36 meatballs. Since the recipe called for 1/2 lb and it was suppose to make 36 meatballs, I was expecting the pound of hamburger to make more. I was very surprised when it made 36. Next time I will use 2 lbs.
This recipe took 45 minutes, start to finish. I doubled the recipe and only came up with 27 meatballs. That made me think mine were bigger than the original so I upped the cooking time to 30 minutes. They came out great. This has a nice flavor. I didn't even marinate them, just made the sauce and poured straight on top. I served mine by spooning the meatballs into bowls and pouring a little sauce on top. That way, you could roll the meatball around in the juice and give it really great flavor.
This recipe was bland, had to spice it up. Try my Gatta Have Meatballs recipe
Very yummy and easy to make, but make sure you use lean or extra lean ground beef.
Made these meatballs for my christmas party and everybody LOVED them!
I made this with speghetti and my whole family enjoyed the meatballs. Even my daughter who dosent eat much meat had several helpings of these meatballs.
I made this with all the same ingredients however I addded them all at once and then blended them together. Then I formed it into a ball and placed it between two pieces of wax paper and rolled it with a rolling pin until it was about a half inch thick. Then I used my pizza cutter and cut it length wise and width wise into regtangles. Then I picked up each rectangle into a ball and fried it in a pan with olive oil (fat free). They were excellent for spaghetti and just muchies!
Easy to make and great tasting. I made them for a superbowl party and everyone loved them including my young niece.
Thought they were really good. I changed a few things, I didn't let it sit for an hour and I put the sauce on right before I put it in the oven...it turned out fine and tasted good.
Seriously??? YUM!!!!!!!!!! I don't know what these other people are talking about that gave this recipe poor reviews?? I have to imagine it was through some fault of their own, because I just made these, tasted one, and let me tell you: it's delicious! Only variations were: I doubled recipe because i had 1 lb of beef...but like some of the the other reviewers, it confused me because I didn't get the volume of balls that i expected? for 1 lb of beef I got about 35 balls, and they are about the size of a child's standard 'bouncy ball'. The other variation was i used more chopped onion than called for and i used 'minced' garlic instead of 'crushed'. My 10 year old is begging for more 'samples', but i have to save them for tonight's entertaining! (makes me wish i had made more!) I will make these again, for sure.
Not fancy, but the whole family loves them, including my picky kids, who don't eat hamburger We actually make the sauce over prepared meatballs for a quick weeknight meal. Serve with rice and a vegetable.
I tried these at Halloween for an adult party. They disappeared real quick. Very easy to make. I will have them come this 4th of july.
This is a sweet addition to a plain spaghetti dinner. I WOULD DEFINITELY RECOMMEND THIS RECIPE!! I found this recipe last week and have made them twice already! I'm not sure what problems others had with this recipe but I think it was easy enough and tasted great! The meat mixture is wet but I formed the balls just fine and using my hands for the whole process.
I made this recipe for my BFF's first ever birthday party she has ever had in her life and it got rave reviews, as soon as it was on the table it was gone. I am making it again on request for a church function. Thanks
I made the sauce part and used pre-made frozen meatballs. Good flavor and really easy!
I thought this recipe was very easy to prepare and the meatballs turned out great I used 1 pound of beef and doubled the recipe and came out with about 50 meatballs. I also added a some cheddar cheese to the meat mixture for a little something extra. I will definately make these again.
This reminded me alot of a favorite appetizer of mine. Pot stickers. I think if you added green onion it would taste alot better
I didn't have bread crumbs so I used rolled oats instead. There was no problem turning (not stirring) them at all. I did also add minced garlic and I thought they were fantastic! My toddlers asked for more.
Very good most of the time, but I find them hit and miss when I make them. I made them for myself one day and thought them delicious, but when I made them for a party, they came out rather flavourless. I don't recommend keeping them in a slow-cooker. They don't benefit from sitting heated up for long - better served fresh.
Meatballs were too crumbly; add an egg and more bread crumbs. Sauce is too sweet for my taste; use less sugar.
these turned out well, but I had to make an adjustment. I used the "marinade" ingredients to make a sauce, thickened with cornstarch. Next time, I will not bother with marinading them,but instead, use the marinade ingredients (with out the water) in the meatballs as well. I quadrupled the recipe, 2lbs of ground beef, which made a lot of meatballs, but there were only a few left over.
Good basic recipe I did tweek everything mainly xtra sugar some honey & 1 finely chopped habanero big hit at my house we even use the sauce for wings better then a store bought teriyaki
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections