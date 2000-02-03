Meatball Appetizers

Great for Christmas buffet table, open house, etc. Can be made ahead, frozen, and reheated as needed.

By JJOHN32

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen meatballs
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the milk, dry bread crumbs, and chopped onion. Add meat. Mix well.

  • Shape into 3 dozen small balls. Place in a shallow baking pan.

  • Blend water, soy sauce, vegetable oil, sugar, garlic, and ginger. Pour over meatballs. Let stand 1 hour. Stir once or twice.

  • Bake meatballs in sauce, uncovered, at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20-25 minutes. Serve hot in chafing dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 4.9mg; sodium 57.9mg. Full Nutrition
