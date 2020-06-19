I haven't used this recipe. But have used one like this in some ways. I too had mush. What I do, is let mine just strike good boil and can them. never have a problem. I love pickled squash..I never do the 10 min thing..Makes a mess...Yummmy
This is a bit too sweet for my taste, but still good. To those reviewers that felt it came out mushy, the key is to only boil the brine. When it says to bring to a boil again: drain the vegetables, boil the liquid, spoon the vegetables into the jars, and pour the boiled liquid over them. This is a great method for cucumber pickles as well, because it allows the vegetables to release all their little bubbles, and then allows you to boil off any impurities that may spoil the final product.
Great! Followed brine exactly & wouldn't change- otherwise sliced 10 cups yellow squash thinly on mandolin, one large candy onion, no g.pepper. Didn't measure salt, just sprinkled canning salt to squash/onion mixture then tossed occasioanally for almost 2 hours, drained, packed jars, then added boiled brine. Heated lids and allowed to seal without coldpacking, period. I know some would say this is unsafe, but we ate a pint tonight and will refrigerate and eat the rest soon. These turned out great, like bread and butter and we love! Thank you!
I've made these three times now. In the first, I used the recipe for sugar, but in the second two versions I reduced it by half. I;ve used scalliosn and red pepper in place of green pepper and onions. Also, added a little more mustard seed and accidentally used celery salt instead of celery seed in one batch. Both versions worked out very well. I agree with the previous reviewers who state to leave the squash raw. I even cut it a little thicker than normal to make sure it stays crisp.
EXCELLENT be sure to do the vegetable's raw. I've done several batch's and changed things per different taste for different parties I do... one I did cider vinegar with hot peppers and garlic cloves. hubby loved these's and asked for more this year also did as is recipe alittle too sweet but worked well for a wedding party that requested them. also work's really well as a relish... just shred zucchini and follow recipe for sweet relish. for dill use no sugar and add fresh dill and alittle garlic. if you don't want the seeds in your mix putthem into a cheese cloth tied tight and boil with the liquid alot of it what do you like add to the liquid and go from there.
This recipe is very similar to one that I use to make bread and butter cucumber pickles every summer. It's delicious. I've given several jars away already. It made 6 full pints, although I may have had closer to 3 pounds of squash. Because I knew I had more squash than the recipe calls for, I increased the sugar and vinegar proportionately. We'll be happy to have this in the cellar all winter. Thanks for the recipe.
These are wonderful!! I sliced the squash & onion in thin rings - added a some long, shaved carrot slices for pretty color. Simply delsih and very easy! Will be making alot of this with all my garden squash!
Love this with my fresh garden yellow summer squash, fresh crop onions and fresh garden carrots. The carrots add color to the jars. I slice them in long strips and it looks and tastes great! Try to leave the carrots a little crunchy. Yummy!!! I also use apple cider vinegar which gives it additional tangy-ness.
This is a very easy recipe and a great way to use the extra squash. Especially the yellow crookneck that are too mature to use just for steaming. Tastes great! Can't wait to try it on toasted French bread. I too did not boil the mixture after soaking in the pickling brine. Did a 10 minute water bath to can the squash.
Made this for the second time. Canned them in the pressure cooker for food safety. Used yellow squash because I had so much of it to use up. Used Splenda instead of sugar and reduced it by 1 cup. The only thing I added was 5 jalapeños 2 seeded and 3 unseeded. Not to spicy at all and next batch I will add a little habanero for a little more of the sweet and spicy. Great recipe.
Love the brine flavor. Did not cook squash. Sliced vegetables very thin using mandoline. I used 2 cups of sugar. Love this recipe. I use this on salads, sandwiches, or just right out of the jar! Delicious. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This was my first experience pickling and it was so easy but we waited almost a month before we opened the first jar to taste. It is delicious!! Lots of compliments from my tasters!! Planning to make more with our garden squash.
Best Ever Recipe for Squash and cucumbers. I made this using squash just as recipe states then decided the brine was so good that I made another batch and pickled cucumbers and then some okra. I am in love with this recipe. I did use less sugar (watching carbs) and it tastes just fine. Will be adding this one to my annual canning recipes.
Thank you much for this recipe. As a child, my grandmother would make this sweet tangy pickles using patty pan squash. I would eat the whole jar, if I was only allowed to. Did she write it down anywhere, no. I have tried and tried but they never came out with the same flavor. This is her recipe. I doubled the recipe, rinsed the squash and used only half the sugar (remember double recipe, half sugar). In simmering water bath for 5 minutes.
A great recipe and I do not give them a water bath. Instead I put them in a gallon jar and put it in the fridge and we eat it during the summer. It lasts a long time in the fridge. And I believe I doubled the recipe for that gallon.
I loved this recipe. What a great thing to do to excess summer squash. I used mostly yellow squash but put in some zucchini. I didn't have any yellow mustard seed so I used pickling spice instead for that ingredient. The pickling spice has a lot of yellow mustard seed included in it. It turned out very good and was pickled in a couple of days.
I made this recipe verbatim with no alterations. I did rinse the veggies in a colander, then added to seasoning. I used red, yellow, and green peppers for color. And I used Vidalia onions. I wish I had made more. I made 6-7 pints twice, but too many takers.
07/12/2022
I've made this twice now using 3 pickings from the garden. You know its good if you dedicate that much squash to it. Ive ended up with 11 pints on the shelf and1 in the frig. The only tweaks I made were shredding my squash in a food processor to change the texture and added just a hint if bite from cayenne pepper. Really great with hot dogs, especially a chicago classic style dog with fresh cucumber. Thanks for sharing, this is a keeper for me.
I have made this, sorry i did twist the recipie but only because i was using what i had gaithered from the garden. I added some cucumber, zuchinni, and split tommy toe tomatoes, and a little pickling spice. It was awesome. I ate it with every meal until it was gone. Thanks for the recipie.
