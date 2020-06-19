Pickled Squash

Set some of that abundant summer squash aside for the winter months with this awesome pickled squash recipe.

Recipe by TAXIDERMYCHICK

Recipe Summary

prep:
4 hrs
cook:
5 mins
total:
4 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pint jars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large non-aluminum pot, combine the squash, bell pepper, and onions. Cover with salt, and let stand for 2 hours to release the liquids. Stir occasionally.

  • Just before the 2 hours are up, combine the sugar, vinegar, mustard seed, turmeric and celery seed in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Drain the salty liquid from the vegetables. Pour the spice brine over the vegetables, and let stand for 2 more hours.

  • Bring to a boil once again, and simmer for about 5 minutes. Ladle into 1 pint sterile jars, filling with the liquid to within 1/4 inch of the top. Wipe rims with a clean towel, and run a thin spatula around the inside of the jar to remove air bubbles. Seal with lids and rings. Process for 10 minutes in a simmering water bath to seal completely.

Tips

For safety when canning and preserving foods, contact your local extension for processing times in your area that will be specific to your altitude.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 129.8g; fat 1.5g; sodium 9.1mg. Full Nutrition
