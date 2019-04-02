Slower Cooker Meatloaf

96 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 27
  • 3 13
  • 2 5
  • 1 15

A really easy recipe for meatloaf that anyone could pull off. For a spicier meatloaf, use chili sauce or even salsa in place of the ketchup.

By cinnamon

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the ground beef, eggs, 3 tablespoons ketchup, onion soup mix and steak seasoning using your hands. Pat lightly into the bottom of a slow cooker. Spread remaining ketchup over the top. Cover, and cook for 6 to 8 hours on Low, or 4 hours on High.

Variation

Layer half of the meatloaf in the bottom of the slow cooker, and top with 1 cup of shredded cheese. Top with remaining meat and glaze; cook as stated above.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 33.1g; cholesterol 175.5mg; sodium 1823.7mg. Full Nutrition
