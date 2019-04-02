Slower Cooker Meatloaf

For those that have a newer slow cooker, I would recommend not cooking it on high for 4 hours. I did exactly what the recipe told me to do, cooked on high for 4 hours and I was shocked to taste it when I had such high hopes. The loaf was so dry that it had completely evaporated any and all flavour that there was in the meat and seasoning. Even the cheese that I added to the middle of the loaf was completely gone. The only good thing about the meat loaf was that it stayed in a loaf and didn't fall apart when it was cut. I will probably try it again at a lower time or cooking on low, but I will not follow these instructions ever again.