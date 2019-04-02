Slower Cooker Meatloaf

After seeing many of the reviews had the same, general complaints: too spicy, too dry, & some saying too bland ... I decided to remidy all of these issues by adding one small can of cream of mushroom soup to prevent dryness, one cup of italian bread crumbs for added texture, & one half of a cup of brown sugar sprinkled on top for to counteract spicyness. I cooked for exactly 5 hours on high & the results were spectacular. Definately a "do - again".
Something must have gone horribly wrong when I cooked this because it came out so bad...I cooked it the recommended time, but it was SO DRY and the taste and texture was just awful. Too afraid to try again....sorry.
Best meatloaf my husband has ever made!There wasn't even any left over for sandwiches! The taste and texture was suberb! Only change he made was to add bread crumbs, because he always does, and was afraid it might not stay together. This will be a regular in our home for sure!
For convenience, it's a decent meatloaf. I cooked mine for about 4 hours on high. I used 3 T ketchup, 2 T A1 sauce, a few dashes of onion salt and some Italian bread crumbs. The consistency is great for making sandwiches. I would probably use even less A1 sauce if I made it again. The crock did have a lot of grease in the bottom (I think my meat was 85/15) so cooking it with raw potatoes on the bottom (to soak up the grease) might be an interesting twist next time.
I am not impressed. My hubby ate it but after a few bites I was done. The steak seasoning has a strong and spicy flavor that is uncharacteristic of meatloaf. It isn't a good combo. I like the idea of meatloaf in the crockpot. I will try it again but with my standard meat loaf recipe.
Very yummy and so quick. I mix the ingredients together in a freezer bag for cleanliness and ease. I have also cooked this in the oven at 200 degree celcius for 30min, in a muffin tin. It's even easier to drain the fat this way, too. Will be making this many times.
I thought this was a GREAT twist on oven Meatloaf! I added 1 small diced onion, a few cloves of minced garlic,worcestershire sauce instead of A1, about a 1/2 cup of Quaker oatmeal and omitted the ketchup in the meat mixture. It was very moist and the oatmeal helps bind it together. It's a great idea for meatloaf after work or on the weekends when we're not exactly sure when we want to eat. My new way to make meatloaf!
After reading the reviews, I decided to try using potatoes in the bottom of the pot. They were the best tasting crockpot potatoes we've had! It was perfect, and the meatloaf didn't turn out oily. I didn't use steak sauce (not a fan) but used more ketchup. I also added garlic and bread crumbs. This turned out so yummy! I will definitely make this again.
I thought it was good. I used Mrs Dash seasoning in place of steak seasoning, and dried onion flakes and onion powder instead of onion soup mix because I didn't have them. I also only used 1 lb of ground beef so I cut the seasonings to 1 Tbsp and not 3. Still used the 3 Tbsp of ketchup & it was moist & delicious.
I tweaked the original recipe but it actually turned out pretty well. I added some bread crumbs, used a package of meatloaf seasoning instead of the onion soup mix. I did not use the steak seasoning, added a couple shakes of Worcestershire sauce instead. I added potatoes to it as a few others suggested to soak up the grease while cooking and the potatoes turned out great! All in all this was a good base recipe and the texture of the meatloaf was perfect. Did not fall apart and was cooked perfectly.
Far too salty (and I love salt). My husband who will eat pretty much anything put in front of him did not like this at all. He did not have seconds and did not finish the first plate I gave him (this only happens when he really really doesn't like something).
Excellent meat loaf. My husband is not a meat loaf fan, but he actually said it had a great flavor. I read the reviews and added mushroom soup, 1 whole package of dry onion soup, 1 cup Italian bread crumbs, and a little extra ketchup on the top. One suggestion was to put 1 1/2 cups brown sugar on top. I did this BUT it was far to much. Made the meatloaf much to sweet. Next time will add only about 1/2 cup. A keeper recipe for us. It cooked in approx 4 hours in my slow cooker.
tried a combination of suggestions - used a can of mushroom soup, an entire envelope of onion soup mix, cheese in the middle, and potatoes on the bottom. if water hadn't been added after 3 hours, it would have been a disaster. Since disaster was averted, I gave this four stars - but it needs to be checked OR extra liquid is needed. This was cooked on low, as suggested, for 8 hours. Approximately 1 C of water was needed.
Never again. Against my better judgment, I followed this recipe to a "T," and left my house in the morning dreading that there would not be nearly enough moisture in the pot. I came home to the dreaded smell of burnt, wasted food.
Made the meatloaf today. It was very, very salty, and my husband thought it was too spicy. I used the Montreal Steak seasoning and a full envelope of onion soup mix. The onion powder soup mix was four tablespoons, so that could have added to the saltiness. Also, the meatloaf was very browned on the edges, and the ketchup on top nearly burned after being in the crock put nine hours which is understandable. I added brown sugar to the ketchup on top.
This was such a fast prep meal! It was a bit bland so next time I will be substituiting the ketchup for Sweet Baby Ray's Barbeque Sauce. Also, I added 12 saltines and boy, am I glad I did. It was still so tender it feel apart! My husband loved the leftovers as Meatloaf Sandwiches with BBQ slathered atop! xo
Easy to prep and place into the crockpot. Although a little too salty for my taste, need to cut down on the seasoning and onion mix. Came out moist when I followed the variation and added the cheese in the middle. On the greasy side with cheese.
i've never made a meatloaf in the crock pot and i really like the idea. the meatloaf i made came out delicious and the leftovers were perfect for sandwiches. i did change a few things. i didn't use steak seasoning but i did use a little bit of garlic powder. i also put some breadcrumbs in mine for texture. i added a little bit of worcestershire for taste as well. my boyfriend loved it and its a keeper in our house! i will make it again!
We made this recipe last night and it was great! We did do quite a bit of tweaking but it was still very easy. Many people have complained that it was too dry so I added a couple splashes of beef stock, I used the entire lipton onion soup mix and only a pound and a half of ground beef. We cooked it on high for about five hours. I used a little less A1 and we all thought it turned out great.
This received mixed reviews at my house. I liked it, my husband did not. I would not use the steak seasoning. I used some, but not all and my family still thought it was too spicy. Will probably use this as my base and play around with it to our liking.
My Husband Thought the Meatloaf was awsome in the slow cooker and we have never had meat loaf in the slow cooker always cooked it in the oven so this was new for us and different and we liked it.
This was a bland meatloaf. I did add some Chili powder and Tabasco sauce - but obviously not enough. The $8 of ground beef is salvageable but I will look for a heartier recipe with more texture and flavor the next time I need a comfort food fix.
This recipe is excellent. I followed the recipe except that I added extra onion soup mix and I also placed the meat on top of a bed of sliced potatoes (1/2 inch) and baby carrots. My slow cooker cooks a little faster than others and 3 hours on high was plenty. The meatloaf and vegetables came out perfect and absolutely delicious.
I have never liked meatloaf growing up but my husband has been bugging me to make it. I didnt feel like turning on my oven so I decided to look for something I could mix up and forget about. I thought this was excellent, and so did my husband! Even my picky daughter liked it! I didnt change much, except I added a little bit of A1 steak sauce to it for a more smokey flavor.
Came out good with modifications but still a little salty for me. I used a pound of pork and a pound of beef instead of all beef, added half can of cream of mushroom, used enough bread crumbs to hold it together, and a little bit of brown sugar and ketchup on top. Left in for about 5.5 hours on high. Will try chopping up fresh onion and leave out the dry soup mix next time to see if that cuts down the salt enough for me.
Mine came out very dry and falling apart. I crinkled foil at the bottom and let it cook 8 hours on low. Could that possibly be too long? I have very bad results with all crockpot recipes. Is there a secret I do not know? Do you need to practice with the crockpot recipes alot? I think it is me!
Great recipe! I usually try to follow the recipe exactly when I first make it, but doctored this recipe the first time. Peeled some potatoes and carrots and put that underneath the meatloaf - they were FABULOUS! My daughters LOVED them mashed together with some butter. To deal with the dryness issues that other reviews mentioned, I sauteed two yellow onions in some butter and added them instead of the onion soup mix. Didn't find it to be greasy at all, as some other reviewers had. Had to work til 8:00 P.M. yesterday - it was great to come home to such a delicious dinner : )
This was pretty good. I accidentally used 3 eggs instead of 2, and I added bread crumbs as others suggested. I also used the cooks notes and added cheese to the top of half of the meat mixture. My only suggestion would be to either use a crock pot liner or not let the ketchup touch the side of the crock pot because it burned.
For those that have a newer slow cooker, I would recommend not cooking it on high for 4 hours. I did exactly what the recipe told me to do, cooked on high for 4 hours and I was shocked to taste it when I had such high hopes. The loaf was so dry that it had completely evaporated any and all flavour that there was in the meat and seasoning. Even the cheese that I added to the middle of the loaf was completely gone. The only good thing about the meat loaf was that it stayed in a loaf and didn't fall apart when it was cut. I will probably try it again at a lower time or cooking on low, but I will not follow these instructions ever again.
Tweaked it. Wanted a summer meatloaf recipe but didn't want to turn on the stove. I placed two large, thinly sliced potatoes, 1/2 sliced onion and a sprig of rosemary in the bottom of the pot. Used a pound and a half of hamburger. Totally omitted the steak sauce and ketchup and brown sugar. We prefer a savory meatloaf. Added a whole packet of onion soup mix, Worcestershire and breadcrumbs, an egg and 1/2 can of cream of mushroom soup to the meat. Placed meatloaf on top of potatoes, Poured the rest of the cream of mushroom soup mixed with milk and a beef boullion cube over the meatloaf, and cooked on high for three hours. Delicious, easy and gone! Nice and moist too.
It didn't come out the way it should have cause someone used steak seasoning, didn't say what they used and it came out to dry and too spicy. They must have used dry seasoning and that ruined my meatloaf. Will try again , but with liquid steak seasoning. Giving this recipe a 1.
I did take the advice of other reviews to reduce the amount of steak seasoning. I added 3 teaspoons of steak seasoning to the meatloaf, topped with cream of mushroom to prevent it from becoming dry. I added 3 more tsp of steak seasoning to the cream of mushroom as well. The taste was awesome. Honestly reminded me and my husband of Coney Island chili. We crumbled ours over fries and think it would go great over pastas too. It was incredibly flavorful and we would make it again.
BEST EVER Meatloaf!! I lost my taste for meatloaf years ago but this has brought it back. I doubled the recipe and cooked the loaf for 6 hours. Then I removed it to a greased pan and poured the sauce (doubled that too) over it and baked it for an additional 30 minutes in a preheated 375 degree oven. Let it sit for 10 minutes before slicing. This recipe will become a regular for me.
I give it three stars. It could be more than that as I found it too salty. This was probably due to the fact that I used Montreal Steak spice. I did reduce the amount of it to 2 TBS, but still way to much. So I might try it again, but either reduce the steak spice to 2 tsp, or change to another one. The recipe is very fast to throw together. I also mixed the ingredients in the slow cooker pot, and once done used a paper towel to clean up the the inside of the pot. Oh and mine wasn't dry, but I used Medium Ground Beef.
I tried that recipe and I found it very good,but you need to use about 6 slices of bread cut up. Velvetta cheese slices in the center is also good. I also used ketchup and brown sugar on top and I put it on top about 10 min. before I turned it off.
