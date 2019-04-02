Super Easy and Spicy Fried Pickles

1 of 67

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! After I patted the pickle slices dry, I put them in flour; then egg; and then the bread crumb mixture. I then put them on a parchment paper-lined pan and put them in the freezer for a couple hours. I think that really helped the breading to stay on. You may also omit the pepper(s) if you want it kid-friendly or you don't like spicy. Minus the peppers, it tasted just like those at the Quaker Steak and Lube restaurants! I found that the dill pickle slices work much better than spears. Helpful (82)

Rating: 5 stars These were fantastic!!! I added some dill weed to the bread crumb mixture and worcestershire sauce to the beaten eggs. I'd recommend double dipping so you have a good crispy coating. They turned out great! Will definitely make again!! Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars I have fried pickles all the time but I never added any spice. These are great. The ones I make I coat in cornmeal because I first had them at a catfish place that did the same but now this way I have a different way to fry my pickles.. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars My kids and husband loved these. It was a fun after school snack and I was able to cook and clean all within 15 minutes. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I had fried pickles before and they were really salty. This is the best recipe out there hands down!!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! I've only made the pickles that were battered before so I wanted to give this a shot to compare...these were way better IMO! I LOVED the spicy kick of these! I halved the recipe but only used 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper because my little guy was eating these too! We really REALLY enjoyed these and I will be making these often! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Update: Made these for my FIL for a Superbowl appetizer. He really did not like them but I thought they were good! I think fried pickles are an 'aquired taste'! Note to previous reviewer: I think that this might need paprika maybe 1/4-1/2 tsp.? I am combining this recipe with one a friend gave me also hers uses beer combined w/ egg to dip in. Might try that too. Will update on taste. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Great but adjusted a bit. For the bread crumbs to stay on the pickles and for a crispier crust, dredge in flour and then egg, back to flour and the egg then bread crumbs. I thought the amount of cayenne was a bit too hot so next time I would cut it back a bit. Otherwise, simple and flavorful....will make again :) Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Enjoyed by all regularly. Easy to prep and easy to cook. Helpful (6)