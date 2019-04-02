Super Easy and Spicy Fried Pickles

Rating: 4.45 stars
64 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Super easy, spicy and tasty fried pickles for the pickle-lovers among us!

By SHUNPR

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat.

  • Pat the pickle slices dry with paper towels. In a small bowl, stir together the bread crumbs, cayenne pepper, black pepper and garlic powder. Dip pickle slices into the egg, and then coat with the bread crumb mixture.

  • Fry the pickles in the hot oil, until golden brown on each side, turning once. Transfer to paper towels, and serve hot with Ranch dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 54.6mg; sodium 1955.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (67)

Most helpful positive review

LISAMET
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2011
Excellent! After I patted the pickle slices dry, I put them in flour; then egg; and then the bread crumb mixture. I then put them on a parchment paper-lined pan and put them in the freezer for a couple hours. I think that really helped the breading to stay on. You may also omit the pepper(s) if you want it kid-friendly or you don't like spicy. Minus the peppers, it tasted just like those at the Quaker Steak and Lube restaurants! I found that the dill pickle slices work much better than spears. Read More
Most helpful critical review

nell
Rating: 3 stars
01/07/2012
Perhaps it was the cheap pickles I used but next time I will try a batter that also includes flour and milk. The bread crumbs added texture though which I liked! Read More
Stacy Moore
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2010
These were fantastic!!! I added some dill weed to the bread crumb mixture and worcestershire sauce to the beaten eggs. I'd recommend double dipping so you have a good crispy coating. They turned out great! Will definitely make again!! Read More
Rhonda Brock Fuller
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2006
I have fried pickles all the time but I never added any spice. These are great. The ones I make I coat in cornmeal because I first had them at a catfish place that did the same but now this way I have a different way to fry my pickles.. Read More
Ryan Miller
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2008
My kids and husband loved these. It was a fun after school snack and I was able to cook and clean all within 15 minutes. Read More
jsbahouth
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2007
I had fried pickles before and they were really salty. This is the best recipe out there hands down!!! Read More
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2010
YUM! I've only made the pickles that were battered before so I wanted to give this a shot to compare...these were way better IMO! I LOVED the spicy kick of these! I halved the recipe but only used 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper because my little guy was eating these too! We really REALLY enjoyed these and I will be making these often! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Tanaquil
Rating: 4 stars
02/11/2007
Update: Made these for my FIL for a Superbowl appetizer. He really did not like them but I thought they were good! I think fried pickles are an 'aquired taste'! Note to previous reviewer: I think that this might need paprika maybe 1/4-1/2 tsp.? I am combining this recipe with one a friend gave me also hers uses beer combined w/ egg to dip in. Might try that too. Will update on taste. Read More
Ariesbaby
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2013
Great but adjusted a bit. For the bread crumbs to stay on the pickles and for a crispier crust, dredge in flour and then egg, back to flour and the egg then bread crumbs. I thought the amount of cayenne was a bit too hot so next time I would cut it back a bit. Otherwise, simple and flavorful....will make again :) Read More
Greg
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2011
Enjoyed by all regularly. Easy to prep and easy to cook. Read More
nell
Rating: 3 stars
01/07/2012
Perhaps it was the cheap pickles I used but next time I will try a batter that also includes flour and milk. The bread crumbs added texture though which I liked! Read More
