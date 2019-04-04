Good flavor for being a substitute of soy sauce. I followed the recipe as stated for the original serving size, but to cut back on the sodium, I used beef broth (no sodium, no msg) and added 1 tsp of salt instead of the water plus bouillon. For my taste preference, this was a little stronger on the vinegar taste. I will cut the amount of vinegar used in half next time. I may use this recipe instead of purchasing soy sauce, tweaking to my taste preferences. If you prefer a sweeter soy sauce add more molasses or brown sugar (I'm not sure if adding more molasses would also increase the thickness of the sauce and soy sauce is supposed to be a thin liquid). ***Edit: Made this again (ran out of soy sauce), but didn't have any beef broth. So, I used water and beef bouillon--yea yea I know the recipe says to use it, but 4 tbsp is a lot of sodium. I significantly cut the amount of beef bouillon...1 tsp for 1.5 cups. I'm considering my adjustment to be an attempt at low-sodium soy sauce substitute. I also reduced the balsamic to 2 tsp. and honestly it still had too much of a vinegar taste for my liking. I added about 1/4 c. extra water and 1/2 tsp sugar and it worked out fine for me as a substitute. For those with negative reviews, adjust the amounts to your liking. It's a substitute and for those with allergies--this is probably excellent for marinades or for adding a substitute of soy sauce to asian dishes.