Soy Sauce Substitute

This soy sauce substitute is great for anyone who is allergic to soy or wheat.

By John

10 mins
10 mins
32
1 cup
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir water, beef bouillon, balsamic vinegar, molasses, ginger, white pepper, and garlic powder in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil and simmer until liquid is reduced to about 1 cup, about 10 minutes.

  • Store in the refrigerator and shake before using.

<strong>Editor's Note:</strong>

When cooking for someone with a sensitivity to an allergen, be sure to read the labels on all of the ingredients you are using in the recipe. Some brands or varieties may contain unwanted ingredients. All of the ingredients used in this recipe have allergen-free versions.

4 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 166.2mg. Full Nutrition
