Grandma's Harvard Beets

Let me be clear here first of all.....I simply *do* *not* *like* beets...at all. In my mind there is a certain "ick" factor about red slimy veggies. But my hubby absolutely loves the stuff, so I decided to make it for him. First of all, it came out nice and thick but not too thick even though I forgot to put in the butter, salt and pepper at the end. Quite frankly, it didn't need it. Second of all, because I love my hubby, I agreed to try it. You know, it's actually pretty good. My hubby went wild over it. The only other thing I did different (aside from forgetting the butter and salt and pepper that is) was I used the beet juice like others here recommended. I'll make it again for sure....AND maybe even eat some myself. A keeper!