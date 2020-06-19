Grandma's Harvard Beets

This Harvard beets recipe came from my Grandma and makes for a sweet and tangy treat. I have tried other recipes, but none are as flavorful as hers.

By Pam Maxson Rodriguez

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sugar, cornstarch, vinegar, and water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, and cook for 5 minutes.

  • Add beets to the liquid, and simmer for 30 minutes over low heat. Stir in butter, salt, and pepper, and remove from the heat. Serve warm or chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 328.1mg. Full Nutrition
