Grandma's Harvard Beets
This Harvard beets recipe came from my Grandma and makes for a sweet and tangy treat. I have tried other recipes, but none are as flavorful as hers.
Outstanding! Family loved them, no leftovers! Bought some fresh beets today and came home and went to All Recipes for some ideas on what to do with them. Tried this recipe,cut back to 1/3 cup sugar and threw in some cloves and cinnamon as I remembered those flavors from my mother's beets. This is a keeper.Read More
Wow these beets were sweet. I should have known when I put all of that sugar in the pan that something didn't look right. This recipe seems to be something that is prepared for a group that doesn't like the taste of beets. I won't make this recipe again, but if I were going to, I would cut the sugar down to about 1/4 cup or less.Read More
I used this for fresh beets. Peel and cut 6 medium beets and steam in a steamer basket for 25 min. Reserve 2T of the red water and add to a 4 cup glass measure combine 1/4 C sugar, 2 tsp cornstarch, 2T cider vinegar and cook in microwave for 2 min. Whisk in 3T melted butter and cook in microwave 1 more minute. Add beets to 2.5 qt casserole and pour sauce on top. Good hot or cold.
Outstanding flavor. My guests were crazy over the Harvard Beets and had to share the recipe and All Recipe Web site so they would leave me alone. Needless to say, there were no left overs.
We all think our own Grandma's recipes are the best, don't we? And you are so right. These are superb! I used fresh beets which I had precooked and then reheated in the sauce as it simmered. Best Harvard beets I have ever had. The butter was the crowning touch. YUM!
Let me be clear here first of all.....I simply *do* *not* *like* beets...at all. In my mind there is a certain "ick" factor about red slimy veggies. But my hubby absolutely loves the stuff, so I decided to make it for him. First of all, it came out nice and thick but not too thick even though I forgot to put in the butter, salt and pepper at the end. Quite frankly, it didn't need it. Second of all, because I love my hubby, I agreed to try it. You know, it's actually pretty good. My hubby went wild over it. The only other thing I did different (aside from forgetting the butter and salt and pepper that is) was I used the beet juice like others here recommended. I'll make it again for sure....AND maybe even eat some myself. A keeper!
These are really good, but too much sugar cut down to 1/3 cup.
I trimed the calories on this by using Splenda instead of sugar and margarine instead of butter. Doubled the recipe as this was not enough to really cover the beets. My husband doesn't like beets but he loved these.
I just made these beets. They were very good, however next time I think I will use less sugar and a tad more vinegar.
Recipe is very good. I use fresh beets or ones that I canned from last summer. The only thing I do different is I add a little bit of cinnamon. That was my mom's favorite way of making them. the rest of the recipe is the same as my MOMS. Her 93rd birthday is today!
These were very good except I would cut the butter out completely...
just like i remember my mother harvard beets. GREAT!!!!
Easy, yummy recipe. I used 2 cans of whole beets, quartered them for recipe. I used 1/2 cup sugar and cider vinegar, added a little cinnamon & cloves, and just a little of the beet juice as the cider vinegar made the sauce a funny brown color. The sauce thickened right up, and I only cooked the beets for about 10 minutes in the sauce (they just need to be heated, really.) Serving with the cauliflower pie with potato crust for dinner tonight (recipe also on this site.)
This is what you are thinking of when you think of old fashioned pickled beets. I find them a little too sweet, hence the 4 stars, but other than that, really good.
These truly are excellent! I thought there wasn't enough liquid, so added a little bit from the can, but I was wrong. I'll trust Grandma next time!
I love this recipe. Just make sure you start it ahead of time because it is a little time consuming. But the vinegar adds just the right tang to beets.
Very good beet recipe - simple instructions, readily available ingredients, easy recipe and very tasty - took to July 4th party - received lots of compliments - I had never made a beet recipe like this before - I only had fresh beets and I tried to cook them in the sauce (peeled and thinly sliced, but it took too long) better the second time when I cooked the fresh beets which I peeled and sliced first (cooked until tender in boiling salted water) and then followed the recipe as directed. Yummy - definitely would make again.
Great way to introduce beets to anyone. Made as written. And it is wonderful tasting. Sweet and sour at its best. I will cut down on sugar the next time to tweak to my taste. I am making this ahead of my Easter dinner and it will be in fridge for a couple of days and I think it will add to the flavor.
This recipe has made me fall in love with beets. I honestly think I could eat this on a daily basis.
This at least as good, perhaps even better, than the canned Harvard Beets I've always used to make my mother's Red Flannel Hash. I've made it for 40+ years and to my dismay I recently found that this essential ingredient is no longer available. I searched online for Harvard Beet recipes, comparing 6 of the best ones and settled on this one. I cut back the sugar to 5 oz. and substituted canned beet liquid for the 1/3 cup of water. You can't underestimate my delight when I tasted it. My Red Flannel Hash is once again happily simmering on the stove. I can't wait to dig in. Thank You So Much for sharing!
Pam, Those are the best! I'm putting them on the Thanksgiving menu thanks!
Most delicious harvard beets ever. I used fresh beets and doubled the recipe. This will be my contribution to the 4th of July picnic at a friend's house. I would only take the best there for all my friends to oooh and ahhh over. This will do the trick, thanks to Grandma! Gracie Jarrettsville, MD
This is the same recipe my grandmother and mother used. It is delish!
These are the best! Really just like Mom used to make. I served at a dinner party as a change of pace and the guests raved.
Very easy. My husband and I liked this recipe. My son and daughter didn't really like it. Very mixed reviews in my household...will probably make again, much to my childrens displeasure:-) PS: I forgot to say when I first did this review, that since many reviewers said it is too sweet, I cut the sugar down to 1/3 cup for 2 cans of beets, 1/6 cup for 1 can.
These are just like my wife's grandma's beets!!! She loves them.
I had already boiled fresh beets and was looking for something to jazz them up a little. This was exactly what I was looking for. I had red wine vinegar on hand and used a little less sugar, otherwise followed the recipe as written.
I thought this was pretty interesting, but my husband really didn't like it. The cornstarch thickening the sauce does make it a bit off-putting. I followed reviewers' advice and cut the sugar to 1/3 c. but that made the vinegar too pronounced. I think 1/2 cup would be perfect. And this works fine with raw beets. Just cook them for 30 min., dice them and add them to the sauce. Save the cooking water to use in the sauce. Stir this regularly, otherwise it sticks to the bottom of the pot.
I made these for Thanksgiving as a treat for my husband, my mother, and my grandmother. They raved over them !
This is very good. I added a pinch of fresh nutmeg to it as I find nutmeg enhances the flavor of many vegetables if you only use a pinch. The grandma who made this recipe knew her business in the kitchen. We enjoyed it very much.
These were amazingly good! I only used one can of beets, shoestring cut, since there's only two of us to feed. I made the full amount of sauce, though. Used beet juice instead of water. I didn't see any need to simmer it for 30 minutes though, I just let it heat through and then simmered for 5 minutes or so until everything else was done. I forgot to stir in the butter, so I just put a spoonful on top of my serving. I will definitely make this again.
These are delicious and my husband requests these at least once a week.
I'm sorry to say, I took one bite and had to throw it all out. I don't know if I did something wrong, but these were so gross.
I used fresh cooked beets instead of canned. The proportion of sugar is a little high. I reduced it to just over 1/4 cup. I used 1/.4 cup of sugar to start and then added a teaspoon at a time until I got the sweet/sour taste I was looking for. I also added 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves. Absolutely awesome!
Excellent recipe! I used fresh beets from the garden, peeled, sliced and cooked until almost done. Then added the beets to the sauce.
Took this recipe to a church dinner today. It was a hit! This is my new go-to recipe for beets. Thank you!
I made this just the way it is written except I use fresh beets. Loved it. It was just like what I used to make when I was first married some 50+ years ago. I lost the recipe book (from Met Life)I got as a wedding present. Now I must share with persons of like taste.
These beets taste just like the beets at Picadiily restaurant! I always wondered how they made them; now I know. Will definately make again!!
Very good. I added 1/2 c. sugar as others said it was too sweet and I added 2 tbls. Butter. I'd try 1tbls. next time, I love butter but it was a little too buttery for my taste.
While this recipe was close to what I was looking for, it was too sweet as is. I left out the cornstarch and the sauce jellied just fine without it.
I do try to make the recipe as written before reviewing/making changes, but this time - I couldn't! But it was as close as I could come, since I just left out the butter - none left in the kitchen! I also had to use cider vinegar instead of white. I have to agree with others whose sauce didn't thicken much, and it boiled - vigorously! So next time I'll add a little more cornstarch, and since I just can't resist playing, I'll also add a little more ginger. While I originally thought the vinegar was too strong, it's netter the next time around - so I'll just cut it a bit instead of a lot. On the whole, way better than the supermarket variety! I can't ask Mom how it compares, since she only made pickled beets - no thick gooey sauce. Personally, I go for the sauce, so thanks for the recipe.
I loved this recipe going to make it again
Loved this recipe! My mother used to add butter which I did - but like it much better without the butter.
I just made these beets and I can't wait to eat them! I had them over Thanksgiving from my father in law who is a respectable chef in the area. and his are wonderful - these are better!! Kudos to the suggestion of adding a couple of cloves and cinnamon and less sugar. Can't wait to make again!
Followed exactly...they were DELICIOUS!
I tried this recipe, but used fresh beets from the garden, boiled them until soft, then grated them. I did not find the recipe too sweet and it was very tasty. Just the right amount of vinegar to give it the tangy flavor to tantalize the tastebuds. Thanks for the great recipes.
I wonder if the amount of sugar called for in this receipe is correct I found it far too sweet - added more vinegar and beet juice and it turned out okay.
Tried for first time and really liked it - will definitly make again.
I followed user suggestions to only use 1/4 cup sugar and I’m glad I did! They were plenty sweet. I wish I had done beet juice instead of water because they turned lighter as they cooked. Overall just what I was looking for! I did add extra white wine vinegar for a little more tang.
I never liked beets, but because my husband does, I tried this recipe. They were GREAT! Now I plan to make them again for our Church Supper!!!
I made this according to recipe, only change I made was cider vinegar vs white vinegar and used fresh organic beets!! Totally amazing and the recipe yielded so much and they came out so awesome!! Will continue to use this recipe over and over and over!
it was great, but diabetics, beware!!!either cut the sugar to 1/3 cut, or use a sugar sub!!!!!
I used about 1/2 cup beet water from cooking fresh beets with 1/2 cup more water. I used 1/3 cup Xylitol sweetener and 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar. It took awhile to get as thick as I wanted but, dang, it was good! A childhood favorite that not too many people have even heard of. I was raised in NY State - is it an east coast thing?
These were great. I grow my own beets and sliced a beet (my beet was as large as a baking potato) and made the sauce exactly as the recipe says. Will make again. I think if you Double up the recipe and use for a potluck it would be very good to serve. Very attractive dish. The flavor is perfect.
Excellent recipe, but instead of using water, I use the juice the canned beets are packed in.
Love the taste. Sweet but yet not too sweet, had a tangy taste as well!!!
Perfect as recipes calls. However, I did use fresh beets instead of canned.
I was looking for my Mom's recipe, and this was it. I even got my kids to eat it! I did use fresh beets, peeled and cut them and steamed them first, then proceeded with the remainder of the recipe. Thanks for sharing!
I've made this recipe 2 years in a row now and I can the proceeds to eat all winter. my husband's hunting buddies love it and I have been asked for the recipe many times.
Adjusted recipie for 4 servings. Very good! The 2nd time I made them I did adjust for our taste and added more vinegar and less water. I also used a little less sugar: 1-2 Tbl. less than 1/2 Cup. Husband loved them! It's a recipie I'd share with friends.
Outstanding!! My Family Loves this Recipe. Thank You so much.
I made the recipe as it is and it turned out excellent! This recipe will be my 'go to' recipe for Harvard Beets!
Reduced the sugar to 1/4 cup based on another review. They tasted great.
Cooked exactly to the recipe and these were delicious!
Way to sweet! My toddler Grandson may like them though. The recipe I remembered had more of the tangy vinegar flavor.
Very good. ooked beets separate in boiling water for approx 20 min. Added more vinegar needed more, was sweeter than I like.
Love this recipe. It is easy and really good!
Made as written. I bought canned beets that were not packed in any sugar. Read the ingredients, many are in sugar already. Next time I would add one more 15oz can of beets, otherwise if you are looking for Harvard beets, these are great.
Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner wouldn't be the same with out Harvard Beets. I have been enjoying them prepared the same way for 50+ years. That is how mamma made them.
Delicious. I used fresh beets that I precooked, and I substituted the appropriate amount of granulated stevia for the sugar.
Flavor was good but gelatinous consistency not appetizing.
Yummmmm...my mother loves them so they must be good??
Apparently,I made these before. Although,I’d forgotten. But,I must say, they are totally delicious ! Thanks sooo much,for sharing your Grandmother’s recipe!
Actually I would give this 3 and a half stars. The sauce was a little too thick but the flavor was very good. As for me I will be making this again but will tweak it a little until I get it just right.
This recipe is delicious and easy to make.
I made this as directed with the beets that come in vacuum in a plastic bag. It was OK, sort of bland, very sweet. I zested a large orange and scattered the zest on top of the beets when serving. That was delicious. It cut the sweetness without adding more "sour" taste.
Easy to make and this goes great with russian beef stew!
Fabulous! I used freshly cooked beets from the garden. I took a lot of people's advice and cut the sugar to 1/3 cup. It's perfect and will most definitely make again.
This one gets 5 stars for me not only for the simplicity but for the taste! Next time I'm going try this using fresh beets that I've pressure cooked!
Way too sweet, in my opinion. A bit more vinegar and a lot less sugar next time. Thanks anyway for the recipe.
used fresh beets, just need to cook longer. Never ate beets before, but I'll be making this again! Followed other suggestions about less sugar, and I think they were right.
We found that the receipt was too sweet, so in future I would cut done the sugar to half the amount stated
Great flavor but I think they would be much better without the butter. The butter flavor kinda overpowers everything else
These turned out absolutely delicious. I did cut the sugar down to 1/3 cup, I used fresh beets instead of canned and I used my beet juice from cooking my fresh beets instead of the water. I used three medium to large beets. I cut the butter In half. They were sweet and tart and delicious.
My first time trying it but I didn't have any corn starch so I used flour. Next time I will have corn starch in the house and try it again to see if it tastes different.
i just cut the sugar to 1/2 C and for us that was perfect. (we don't like things too sweet) Other than that, these are fantastic Harvard Beets and I will make them again.
Made it for a new year's day dinner. Was a big hit and so simple to make. Lots of compliments.
Agreed with the others--too sweet. I added more vinegar--used apple cider vinegar for added flavor. Next time will cut sugar at least in half, decrease the water and increase the vinegar. But loved the basis--I just needed a little kick start.
It's been years since I've had these delicious beets and this recipes was terrific! All my guests enjoyed the "different" vegetable I served.
yes, we will have it again. We had it as kids and had fresh beets so we tried this recipe and liked it very much. Used fresh beets, not canned.
So easy! I fed beets to a few friends and they were amazed. Some of them had never tasted a beet in their adult life. To me, they were a little sweet, so next time I'll up the vinegar. But I enjoyed being the kitchen wizard my friends proclaimed I am.
Absolutely incredible...even my wife ate it!
This is the same recipe my Grandma used to make!!! These are delicious!!
Awesomely done! Just a head's up, you can easily substitute Truvia brand Stevia sweetener, or their half and half mixture for the sugar. Either way, that sweetener brand makes for perfect equal sugar substitution in all cooking and baking, and these turn out perfect as well! (*other brands may well work the same, but my hands on have always been with this brand... ) This recipe struck me as my childhood was spent with MANY unlabeled cans of somethin' or other that near always turned out to be sweetened beet slices. This recipe brought it all home to me. Made fresh with newly dug up red beets...
These were yuuummm yuumm. The only thing I did different, was a little less sugar, so then I thought I should put a little less vinegar as well. I also use the beet juice for water. Very good recipe. Thank you for sharing.
I used beets from the garden otherwise followed the recipe. No leftovers so it must have been a hit.
Excellent recipe! I love beets and cook these for people who are not real beet lovers and they enjoy them also.
I made it for a veggie for dinner tonight. I cut back on the sugar, only used 1/3 cup and it was still quite sweet enough. I will make it again. Thank you.
Yummy! And very easy. Only used half the sugar though, still very sweet.
