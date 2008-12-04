Sparkling Punch
Sparkling apple cider, fresh orange juice, and lemonade concentrate blend into light and refreshing non-alcoholic punch in this easy recipe.
I used this for a Girl Baby Shower with pink lemonade and it was perfect! I was surprised by the perfect blend of this recipe. It wasn't too sweet or too tart. I didn't add any extra sugar to mine and I loved it.Read More
I catered a friend's bridal shower and made this punch. I was a little underwhelmed with the taste. It was just kind of bland, I thought. I also served a lemonade/ice tea mix at the shower, and that was the more popular drink.Read More
I made this punch for a bridal shower last week and everyone loved it. We couldn't get the punch bowl refilled fast enough!
I made this punch for the holidays and when I went to the grocery store I forgot my list so I had to "wing it" and for some reason I could have sworn the recipe called for limes and when I reread I saw that it didn't. I still put them in the punch bowl with everything else it made a nice presentation. I did not add all the sugar at one time I added to taste and did not end of using all of it. I would suggest keeping all ingredients on hand I had to make a couple of bowlfuls, definetly a keeper.
I served this at a baby shower that I threw along w/ tea & coffee & we went through 2 punch bowls of this w/o even touching the other drinks. It is fantastic! It would be really good w/ champagne instead of the sparkling cider for a wedding shower too. Everyone wanted the recipe. This is one of those rare punches that doesn't leave you feeling thirsty.
Made this for a church dinner and it was gone before the first wave of people went through. I made a double batch as many others suggested and it was still gone really fast. Instead of regular ice cubes I made lemonade ice cubes with maraschino cherries in them. I used one can frozen lemonade, the juice from the jar of maraschino cherries, and 1 1/2 cans water poured into three ice cube trays and put at least one cherry in each cube. It really added some nice color and they also kept it cold without watering it down.
Light & refreshing! Punch has been a hit everytime I've served it. I always seem to run out not matter how much I make. Will make again & again.
Served this punch at my daughter's bridal shower. Everyone enjoyed it a lot. Probable will add the sugar before the water & cider next time, just to get it blended better, but good recipe. Thanks.
I doubled the recipe, which filled the punch bowl perfectly. It tasted pretty good, but not the best punch I've ever had.
One reason that everyone is running short is that the servings yield is incorrect. This recipe makes 86 US ounces, or 8 3/4 cups. (a liter is just over 32 oz., or 4 cups, 750 ml is about 3 cups) The recipe yields 14 (6 oz.) punch cup servings, not 20.
excellent taste! i don't like very bubbly punch and this was awesome. we will probably double the recipe next time, it went quick!
I made this for my daughters bridal shower. It was a hit! I only regret I didn't make more, we run out really fast. Very refreshing, for the Florida hot summer days.
I made this punch for Easter brunch and it was a HUGE hit! It was light, refreshing and not too sweet. Instead of ice cubes I sliced and froze the lemons, oranges, and a few limes (for added color) and added them right before serving. They chilled the punch without diluting it at all. I will definitely make this again!
I recently made this punch for my son's first birthday party. I have a new rug and with lots of little ones I wanted a 'clear' punch. This was perfect. It was completely gone by the end of the party, everyone thought it was delicious. I doubled the recipe and modified just slightly. 2 cans frozen lemonade, 2 L of club soda, 2 bottles of sparkling apple cider, 2/3 of a bottle of Ginger Ale and approximately 15oz of water. I added the extra ingredients because i found the lemondade concentrate a little bit strong and bitter. I did not add any extra sugar. Oh and I also used clementines, lemons and a few marachino cherries for color. It was really wonderful. Can't wait for an excuse to make again.
Very yummy! I made this for my daughter's 1-year birthday party, so i used pink lemonade to give it a light pink color. And since i used lemon-lime soda instead of carbonated water, i omitted the sugar (which would have made it way to sweet with the soda). This punch was sooo good! I made a double batch but only used 1 large orange, 1 lemon, 1 lime, and a handful of marshino cherries :) It was colorful and looked awesome!!! You definitely don't need 3 large oranges though. I had a big punch bowl and mine was full enough with the fruits that i mentioned above. Excellent recipe though!
Made this for a baby shower, and it was a huge hit! I doubled the batch and added limes as well as the lemons and oranges. My only changes/suggestions would be that if you double the batch, only use 1 1/2 cans of the lemonade concentrate and don't double the fruit. The punch was ALMOST too sweet (I didn't add any sugar) and I had loads of extra fruit since I doubled that, too. All in all, a massive success, it was the first thing to disappear, a double batch was gone in about an hour and a half, with about 25 people in attendance.
I made this with pink lemonade for a baby shower. An idea from another recipe was to make the ice cubes out of the lemonade and then alternate dropping maraschino cherries & pineapple into the cubes.
I tried this punch. I always use the recipes that have 4+ stars. However, I was disappointed in this one. It had very little flavor. I will not use this again.
Delicious! I used pink lemonaid instead for a girl's baby shower. I did not float the fruit in the bowl, instead I froze lemons and oranges into my ice ring, and it turned out great! Everyone LOVED it. One note -- the sparkling cider is a little difficult to find. I usually buy Martinelli's brand, but it turns out, places like Walmart only carry it during Christmas and New Years.
This is a wonderful, refeshing punch. Perfect for warm summer gatherings. Like others, I omitted the sugar as the punch didn't need it. Served it at a baby shower, where people drank as is or mixed with champagne, and got rave reviews! Will make this again.
Very good. At Christmas we added 2 bottles of champagne in place of the club soda and upped the sugar to about 1/4 cup. It did not last long. I agree with the other reviews: this punch does not leave you feeling thirsty. Doubling or tripling the recipe is always a good idea when you have a crowd.
I hosted my daughter's baby shower and made 3 batches of the punch. The punch went soo... quickly and the guests keep asking for the receipe. This punch was definitely a crowd pleaser.
Easy and a crowd pleaser. I made it for a bridal shower and it went fast. I just used the lemon slices, and threw in some black berries and marachino cherries for color. Double the recipe and it will still go fast. I did not add the sugar since I added the cherries (juice drained)
Made this punch for my son's 4th birthday. The only thing I changed was omitting the sugar and the ice cubes (I'd stored the club soda and apple cider in the fridge, so they were cold enough). It turned out amazingly well - not too crazy-sweet, and both the kids and adults loved it. Will definitely make it again.
This punch was a HUGE success at my spa party as a non alcohol beverage for those who didn't want wine. I sliced the orange and lemon into wedges so they could be poured into the glasses as well, and after the oranges had soaked in the punch they were very yummy! This would be perfect for a summer bbq too, refreshing and quenching. For sure a keeper!!!
I made this for my BFF's shower and it was a hit!! taste very yummy!!! You have to try it!
I simplified. I used a ratio of 2 cups of Newman's Lemondade in a carton (no high fructose corn syrup) for each bottle of sparking cidar. I made for an office wedding shower. It was fast, easy, attractive and well received.
I really loved this punch. It was different than what is normally served at showers etc. I Did mine with two cans limeade, thawed, two 2Liter gingerales and a gallon of apple cidar. cut up various fruits for a pretty presentation. It was good to go. I did not add any extra sugar.
Yummy! I served this at a Bunco Night that I hosted and everyone liked it! I used equal amounts of ginger ale & sparkling soda water, 1 can of pink lemonade, one orange cut up, and 1 small jar of marachino cherries next time I'll add the juice too). Extra sugar and lemons would have been too much. After doubling, we had some left over the next morning and my kids loved it. Surprisingly, there was still some carbonation the next day. So, feel free to make this an hour or two ahead of time (without the ice, of course).
Excellent! Made this for a friends bridal shower and it went quicker than the mimosas! Making it for my baby shower this weekend...double batch! I froze raspberries and mint in ice cubes to add a bit more color. Would also recommend medium sized oranges...3 large seemed too much. Doubled the recipe for the shower and turned out great. I used pink lemonade but it didn't make that much difference in the color or flavor...so whatever you have access to works.
My kids loved it! We added some sprite to fill up our punch bowl.
This was a huge hit at my baby shower. The only thing I did different was top it with frozen raspberries. They helped keep it a little colder and gave the punch a little hint of berry. I had several people ask for the recipe. Yummy!
I could not find sparkling cidar, so I used regular cidar. I did not get a chance to taste it. It went too fast. Must have been good. Katherine
yummy!!!
Fabulous! I've made this for several parties. It always goes fast and everybody asks for the recipe.
I served this at my daughters 1st birthday party. Punch is always a hit and this one was! Everyone loved it!
Easy, delicious punch.
Made with lemon/lime selzer water and left out the sugar and it was excellent. Bright and refreshing. I added slieced limes, oranges and lemons for color - it was very pretty in the punch bowl. Will make again and will try with pink lemonade too.
Perfect blend of bubbly, sweet, and tasty! This is the best punch I have ever had :)
great punch...made it for a baby shower, used pink lemonade and left out the sugar and used ginger ale, delish. Served white wine on the side for the adults and it was really good and easy.
This was refreshing, but not nearly as amazing as I expected given the reviews. I served this punch at a baby shower. I doubled the recipe based on some of the reviews I saw, thinking it would be gone quickly. I had more than half left over after the party.
Perfect for summer!!!!!!! Refreshing and easy. I made this punch for a birthday party and it was a huge hit with everyone!! Some of the adults added vodka or Malibu Rum to their glass and that was really good, too. I'll most definitely be making this again & again!!!!
Made this for my sister's baby shower - it was delicious! Not a drop left!
I have made so many punches, and have gotten the most compliments on this one!! I don't add the sugar.
Made yesterday and took to 4th of July gathering. Huge hit. Very refreshing. Great mix. Will make again
This punch was fantastic! It was such a welcome departure for the typical cloudy, sticky, sherbet punch. I made it for a baby shower, doubled it for a 7 quart punch bowl, and added extra carbonated water, Per one of the other reviewers, I got the idea to float rubber duckies on top of the punch. It was darlings. It was a baby girl shower and we used pink lemonade and a tiny drop of red food color to make the punch a beautiful pale pink. Use crystal clear store bought ice, and the whole punch bowl with sparkle.
Served at a baby shower this weekend, and guests lapped up every drop. Easy & delicious!
So yummy, didn't need any sugar.
Served this at Christmas! Everyone Loved it!! Very refreshing! Will make again and again!!
Really wonderful recipe. I made a "mistake" and bought tonic water for one of the carbonated waters. It gave it a wonderful tang that I think I will repeat in the future. . . very refreshing . . . everyone is correct advising to buy extra ingredients because I've never had any left!
I made this punch for a friend's baby shower and it was a huge hit. It's refreshing, not too sweet and looks great with the fruit. I had several requests for the recipe.
I served this at a retirement party and received many positive compliments on it. I left out the sugar and because we served it from a beverage cambro rather then a punch bowl I did not use the sliced oranges and lemons but added a can of oj concentrate. It was very refreshing and I will be serving it again.
Delicious! You'll need to make extra because everyone loves it! Family and friends now request it and expect it for all occasions. FYI: I substitute the club soda and sugar for a liter of sprite.
Made this for a birthday party open house with 60 people. Quadrupled the recipe and ran out - it got rave reviews. I used pink lemonade and skipped the suger. instead of the ice cubes, I froze a 12 oz can of limeade, 2 cans of water and slices of 2 small limes in a bundt pan and used that for the ice ring. I didn't use the orange and lemon slices (forgot them at home!). Will definitely make this again
Very good & refreshing! Great punch for a hot day. The only change I made was that I didn't like the idea of adding sugar to the mixture. So instead I used half 7up & half club soda for the "carbonated water". Will definitely make again.
Not very impressed by this punch - doesn't have very much flavor. Glad I tried this out before the baby shower because I will have to find another punch recipe.
Awesome punch! I have made this several times and it's always a big hit!
Very good and simple to make
I made this for a baby shower and should have done what other suggested...I should have doubled the recipe! It was gone and nearly everyone asked for the recipe. I love that it was refreshing and not too sweet. I did substitute pink lemonade for the regular lemonade. Great recipe!
Made this for Thanksgiving and we ended up make 3 batches of it before it was done! It was SOOOOO good! I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe, and it's in my recipe box for good!
Can't say that I am a fan of this, but it went over well at my party.
Delicious! The amount of fruit overwhelmed my punch bowl a bit, but we still guzzled down all the punch - and then ate the fruit after the company was gone. Will definitely make again. My FIL said it would be wonderful with vodka or gin added (I don't see the need!).
Refreshing flavor that isn't too sweet! My guests loved it. The only change I would make would be to halve the amount of sliced oranges and lemons and leave the tablespoon of sugar out.
Loved it! Thank you for the recipe.
i used sprite instead of club soda and white sugar. very delicious. so good we even passed on adding alcohol.
Just right! Served this for 100 guests at my daughter's high school baccalaureate. I too did not add the sugar. YUM. YUM.
The best punch EVER
I made this for a Christmas party and baby shower. No sugar. Sprite instead of club soda. Pink lemonade can. It was light and delicious, no leftovers either time. For the baby shower I added raspberry sherbert for extra pink and some frothiness. Ladies and kids alike loved it. This is the only punch recipe I will use. Thanks!
Wonderful! Adults and teens enjoyed this. I needed to refill the punchbowl several times, and was asked for the recipe. Will be making this for Christmas, and anticipate being asked to add this to the holiday menu on an annual basis.
Made this for my book club following the recipe with no exceptions. For those of us who wanted to add hooch, after trying a few options, we agreed rum was the best. Next time, I will follow others advice and omit the sugar. It was a bit on too sweet for my taste. Overall it tasted refreshing, fresh, sweet with a nice fizz from the bubble..
Really delicious! I'm not a big punch drinker but this was nice and light and citrus-y and not too sweet. We made about half the recipe for a small party, but probably could've served the whole thing. Everyone loved it.
Great! This is by far one of the best punch recipes I've tried. It would be wise to take the advise of everyone here and double the recipe... it goes fast! This recipe is also really good if you use frozen orange juice if you don't have the frozen lemonade on hand. I also started using frozen fruit instead of ice cubes... keeps the punch cold and is a yummy treat!
The punch was awesome -- everyone at the reception (not for a wedding) loved it and wanted the recipe. I was making the punch at the event site and had forgotten sugar, and I don't think anyone mixed it. I think you should probably just leave it out, especially if your lemonade concentrate is sweetened. Also, if you up the number of servings, you probably don't need to up the number of oranges/lemons. I made the recipe for 50, used 4-5 oranges and two lemons, and the bowl was maybe a little too full of fruit (appearance-wise).
I just served this punch at an 80th birthday party for over 100 people. I chose it strictly because of the good reviews, and they were right on. Everyone, all ages, loved this punch. The only problem is that I ran out. So make plenty! Unlike most sweet punches, this one is really refreshing and thirst quenching. Thanks for a great recipe
Everyone loved this! I added enough sugar to taste and only used half the lemons suggested. I made 40 servings for 20 people and just about ran out. You will definately get asked for this recipe.
I have made this punch several times and it is always a crowd pleaser; plan to make extra servings!!! I, however, never add any sugar as it is sweet enough without it.
This was pretty good! My husband really enjoyed eating the oranges out of the punch bowl after everyone left lol.
we made a few alterations
This was perfect! I forgot the sugar and it wasn't missed.everyone loved it!
This is a very delicious non alcoholic punch. We've used this recipe a few times for parties and never have any leftovers even after doubling or tripling the recipe. A keeper!
This was delicious. I forgot to add the sugar and didn't miss it, though it was tart. Served it at a backyard barbecue for 10 people and the amount was perfect.
Made this for a party with friends and their kids. It was gone before I knew it! Should have followed the advice of other reviewers - double the recipe!
Loved it! Will make again! Thanks
Used this recipe at my Baby shower and it was AWESOME! Everyone loved it and the only thing left over were the oranges!! Left the sugar out...
A great summer punch - not heavy and goes well with food since it's not too sweet! I used pink lemonade. Served it in a large clear glass beverage jar with spigot - looked beautiful.
I made this for my mom's birthday party. I doubled the recipe and it did not last long. All I was able to get was a sip of my mom's. Although she thought it was a little strong, everyone else loved it.
Interesting. I made this for our family Christmas gathering. Couldn't decide if we "loved" it, however we continued to go back for more and the bowl was empty before we knew it. BTW, also good with some spiced rum!
Easy, tasty. I used no sugar and it was a hit.
I made this for a wedding shower and it was a hit!
Served at my son's birthday party, and it was a big hit. None left at the end!
This was amazing! I made a double batch for a party of 15, and within 2 hours it was gone. Perfect the way it is.
This was delicious! I made this for a friend's bridal shower and it was a huge hit. It's not too sweet, but it has a really good flavor. (We did need to double it)
Very good! I used sprite and on my second batch i was out of lemonade but had frozen cranberry concentrate and it was just as good. Will make again!
I too used this for a baby shower, I only made one batch and it went before the guest of honor arrived. Since I made this at the last minute I had to use what I had on hand. Did not use lemons or sugar. I only cut up 2 oranges, used Pink Lemonade concentrate and used lemon seltzer. Some guests mixed this with their white wine. It was a hit! Thanks for the recipe.
Rave reviews at friend's wedding. Left out sugar and added some orange concentrate to ice rings. Sipped nicely with rum!
Absolutely amazing punch. I made it for a bridal shower and it was a big hit; but I loved it so much that now I make it at home for myself because it is just so good!
I had a Southern Living party and served this punch. I wanted a nice non- alcholic punch that satified both groups of people. This was a hit. I even added a few maraschino cherries for color- It went so fast- I wish I had the ingredients to make more!
Was a hit at my Pampered Chef party!!
This was a cinch to make and was delicious! Made it for our Bunko party and all the ladies raved about it. I would suggest having extra ingredients on hand to make more!
