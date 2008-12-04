Sparkling Punch

Sparkling apple cider, fresh orange juice, and lemonade concentrate blend into light and refreshing non-alcoholic punch in this easy recipe.

By Lorna

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Thinly slice the lemons and the oranges and place in a large punch bowl. Pour in the thawed lemonade. Gently stir in the club soda and the sparkling apple cider. Add sugar to taste. Add ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 10.7mg. Full Nutrition
