Candy Cane Cocoa

Yummy Verushka!!! I LOOOVED this. :-) I made a batch of cinnamon rolls (Clone of a Cinnabon by Marsha) to devour while finishing my Christmas tree decorating. This cocoa was the perfect complement! My fiance didn't care for this (thought it was too "pepperminty"), but I thought the mint flavor was spot on. This reminds me exactly of Starbuck's mint cocoa - but WAAAAY cheaper (yea!)!! I do have a couple of suggestions tho.... First, I only buy fat-free milk. Although I am sure that whole milk would produce a much richer cocoa, it is not necessary. With all of the calories one consumes during the holiday, wasting them on a full-fat version of this is not wise. :) Second, you should try to crush your peppermint candies/canes as best you can. It is not necessary to crush to "dust" form, but the degree to which it melts depends on how tiny the pieces are. And last, USE THE BEST CHOCOLATE YOU CAN FIND! I used Ghirardelli semi sweet squares (a nice reminder of my recent trip to San Fran!). Garnish with REAL whipped cream (some things you can't skimp on lol!) and a candy cane or crushed candies and ENJOY! Thanks for sharing. :)