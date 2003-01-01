Candy Cane Cocoa

137 Ratings
  • 5 98
  • 4 28
  • 3 8
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

The rich flavor of chocolate combines so well with peppermint. This candy cane cocoa is the perfect drink to sip while trimming the tree.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, heat milk until hot, but not boiling. Whisk in the chocolate and crushed peppermint candies until melted and smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Pour hot cocoa into four mugs, and garnish with whipped cream. Serve each with a candy-cane stirring stick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 80.2g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 30.9mg; sodium 140.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/25/2022