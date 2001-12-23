Tom and Jerry

protein: 8.1g 16 %
carbohydrates: 17.7g 6 %
dietary fiber: 0g
soluble fiber: 0g
insoluble fiber: 0g
sugars: 17.6g
other carbs: 0.1g
fat: 4.8g 7 %
saturated fat: 3.1g 15 %
mono fat: 1.4g
poly fat: 0.2g
trans fatty acid: 0g
cholesterol: 19.5mg 7 %
water: 231.3g
ash: 1.8g
vitamin a iu: 461.2IU 9 %
vitamin a re: 135.4RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 1.2RE
vitamin a retinol: 134.2RE
vitamin a carotene: 7.3mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.1mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.5mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0.2mg
niacin equivalents: 1.7mg 9 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin b12: 1.1mcg 19 %
vitamin c: 0.5mg 1 %
vitamin d iu: 104.9IU 26 %
vitamin d mcg: 2.6mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.1mg
vitamin e iu: 0.1IU
vitamin e mg: 0.1mg
folate: 12.2mcg 3 %
vitamin k: 0.5mcg 1 %
pantothenic acid: 0.9mg 9 %
calcium: 285.6mg 29 %
copper: 0mg 2 %
iron: 0.1mg
magnesium: 26.9mg 7 %
manganese: 0mg 1 %
phosphorus: 230.4mg 23 %
potassium: 366.7mg 10 %
selenium: 6.1mcg 9 %
sodium: 100.3mg 4 %
zinc: 1.1mg 7 %
40 butyric: 0.2g
60 caprioc: 0.1g
80 caprylic: 0.1g
100 capric: 0.1g
120 lauric: 0.1g
140 myristic: 0.5g
160 palmitic: 1.2g
180 stearic: 0.6g
161 palmitol: 0.1g
181 oleic: 1.2g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0.1g
183 linolenic: 0.1g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0.2g
alcohol: 9.8g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
exchange other carbs: 0
energy: 145.8
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
riboflavin: 0.4mg 24 %
monosaccharides: 0.1g
disaccharides: 11.3g
biotin: 4.9mcg 2 %
boron: 57mg
fluoride: 8.3mg
iodine: 58.6mcg 39 %
molybdenum: 4.9mcg 7 %
alanine: 0.3g
arginine: 0.3g
cystine: 0.1g
glycine: 0.2g
histidine: 0.2g
isoleucine: 0.5g
leucine: 0.8g
lysine: 0.6g
methionine: 0.2g
phenylalanine: 0.4g
proline: 0.8g
serine: 0.4g
threonine: 0.4g
tryptophan: 0.1g
tyrosine: 0.4g
valine: 0.5g
pyramid milk: 0
exchange milk: 0
aspartic acid: 0.6g
glutamic acid: 1.7g
phytosterols: 0mg
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.