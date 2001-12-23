Tom and Jerry

Almost like eggnog, but warm and creamy. We have an annual Christmas Tom & Jerry Party and this is the recipe we've perfected.

By Lorna

24
24 servings
Directions

  • Separate the eggs. In a large bowl beat the egg whites until frothy. Whisk in 3/4 cup of the confectioners' sugar and beat until stiff peaks are formed.

  • Beat the egg yolks with the remaining 1/2 cup of confectioners' sugar and about 4 to 5 tablespoons of the brandy until light and lemon colored. Fold the egg whites into the egg yolks and refrigerate.

  • In a large stock pot heat the milk until hot but do not boil. Reduce heat and keep milk hot.

  • To each mug add 2 tablespoons brandy (or more to taste) and 1 large heaping tablespoon of egg mixture. Stir and fill mug with hot milk. Place another tablespoon of egg mixture on top and sprinkle with nutmeg.

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

215 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 100.3mg. Full Nutrition
