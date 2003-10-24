Scandinavian Glogg

A strong spiced wine of Scandinavian origins. Drink in small quantities.

Recipe by Emilie

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Combine wine, port, and vodka in a nonreactive pot. Add cardamom, cloves, orange peel, and cinnamon, and gently warm (do not boil) over low heat. Allow to steep for at least 20 minutes (longer is better). Serve in heatproof glasses, sprinkled with almonds and raisins.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 5.8mg. Full Nutrition
