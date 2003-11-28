Roast Pork with Maple and Mustard Glaze

I have to say, this is the very first review I have written on this site, even though I have a couple recipes on here myself. I had a 4+ pound pork loin in the fridge and saw this recipe and decided to give it a try. I doubled the glaze because I had a larger pork roast and I decided to mix it in a saucepan and reduce it to thicken it up because I knew I was going to put it in the crock pot. I seasoned the roast with salt, pepper and a little garlic powder. I poured the glaze mixture over the roast in the crock pot and put the crock pot on low and cooked it slow for about 8 hours, occasionally basting it with the crock pot juices using a turkey baster. When it was done, I sliced it about an inch thick and used the juices from the crock pot to pour into little dipping sauce cups. Dipped each bite into the dipping sauce and I must say that this recipe is actually very, very good. Simple, yet tasty. I (personally) wouldn't do this in the oven, just because pork is so lean and dries out too quickly. Had I not used the broth in the crock as a dipping sauce, I think it wouldn't be quite as good (simply because this cut of pork tends to be dry). I will keep this one for future use for sure. Very nice flavor. Thanks for posting this! Good job! :)