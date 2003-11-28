Roast Pork with Maple and Mustard Glaze

Roast pork is great for Christmas. Try this recipe. You'll love it.

Recipe by Christine L

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir together the maple syrup, mustard, vinegar, soy sauce, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Place pork roast in a shallow roasting pan. Spread glaze evenly over pork roast.

  • Roast pork in the preheated oven uncovered, until internal temperature measured with a meat thermometer reaches 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), about 1 hour. Remove from oven, and let rest about 10 minutes before slicing to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 68mg; sodium 521.8mg. Full Nutrition
