Roast Pork with Maple and Mustard Glaze
Roast pork is great for Christmas. Try this recipe. You'll love it.
This is fabulous, I've made it several times, it usually takes around 2 hours in the oven. The 2nd time I made it, I ran out of real maple syrup, so used 1/2 c real, 1/2 c pancake syrup and it was very sweet, so I added about 1 tablespoon of tabasco sauce. Oh baby, it remained sweet but had a subtle kick, I have since added tabasco every time I've made it, even though I use only real maple syrup, really keeps it from being overpoweringly sweet. The other thing I've done is to add in two loaf pans filled with carrots, onions, potatoes, and yams (cut into 1" chunks). I then made up another batch of the glaze and dumped 1/2 over each pan stirred to coat evenly and covered with foil, I stirred them when before serving. It was a heavenly companion to the roast. I cook it in a round glass pan that barely fits the roast, this keeps the glaze from being just a burnt on goop at the end of cooking, so I have some glaze remaining to drizzle over the slices.Read More
We made this pork for dinner last night - and the end result was nice...but the sauce is quite thin and can burn quite easily. We brined the pork before cooking and the end result was moist, flavorful pork.Read More
This was very easy to put together -a major plus for me. I opted to go the route of the crock pot as one of the other reviewers mentioned and it was fantastic. I simply placed the roast in the crock pot, poured the mixed ingredients on top, and let it cook on high for about 4 hours. I also used pure maple syrup and it was perfect. I would suggest you make sure you're not using "maple flavored pancake syrup" if you want this to come out right.
WOW! This is absolutely wonderful. I had a 5# loin so I doubled the recipe, this made more than enough. I covered the bottom of the crock pot with glaze. Then dusted the loin on both sides with salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion granules. Placed the loin in the crock pot and then covered with the remaining glaze. Then when I returned home from church I ladled some of the glaze off and reduced it to make a gravy. I served this with mashed potatoes, corn and green beans. Delicious gravy! The pork came out very tender. Total time in the crockpot on high was 4.5 hours and there was not a hint of pink. Also, the maple syrup gave the loin a beautiful golden look without having to brown it first. I made the glaze the night before, placed in the fridge, so all I had to do before church was throw everything in the crock pot together, so easy! I made the glaze exactly to recipe and wouldn't change a thing! This is definitely going to be a keeper in our house; I can't wait to make this for company!
Fabulous combination. I browned it in a pan with a little salt and pepper, then put everything into a crockpot on low for 8 hours. My family loved it! Came out tender as could be. I've made it a number of times and each time it has turned out the same: FABULOUS. I have also tried this recipe in a loaf pan (helps keep the juice from burning)with pork tenderloins in the oven. Once again, Fabulous. I did baste it every 10-15 minutes and turned it over half way thru. Lovely. Really.
The first time, I made this recipe as-is, and it was delicious!! The second time, I upped the oven temp to 425 for the first 30 minutes, then backed it down to 375 until the internal temp was 160. Doing this crusted the outside and sealed in the juices better. This one is a cold-weather favorite!
This was delicious! My roast actually took 2 hours to cook completely. I would recommend basting the meat with the juices every 15-20 minutes.
This is absolutely FABULOUS and SO EASY even non-cooks will be able to impress with this one! Yummy pork and even yummier glaze! ! I am a personal chef and have made plenty of recipes, but this one is a 5 star winner. I used salt, pepper, minced garlic and sage to season the roast before browning and it imparted a wonderful flavor to the meat. One tip I would offer to those who reviewed this recipe earlier and said the glaze did not "stick" to the meat, try patting the pork dry before pouring the glaze over the top. This recipe had everyone asking for more!
I thought this recipe was great!! It is very easy to throw together & put in the crock pot. The glaze could be too sweet if you use maple flavored pancake syrup instead of real maple syrup. I only have the real maple syrup, so I thought it had an exceptional flavor--also the crockpot mellows flavors more than the oven baking.
This was an absolutly wonderful recipe. My husband loved it and he usually doesn't care for sauces or glazes. I put only half the glaze on the roast at first and then basted it with the other half and it turn out great!
I have to say, this is the very first review I have written on this site, even though I have a couple recipes on here myself. I had a 4+ pound pork loin in the fridge and saw this recipe and decided to give it a try. I doubled the glaze because I had a larger pork roast and I decided to mix it in a saucepan and reduce it to thicken it up because I knew I was going to put it in the crock pot. I seasoned the roast with salt, pepper and a little garlic powder. I poured the glaze mixture over the roast in the crock pot and put the crock pot on low and cooked it slow for about 8 hours, occasionally basting it with the crock pot juices using a turkey baster. When it was done, I sliced it about an inch thick and used the juices from the crock pot to pour into little dipping sauce cups. Dipped each bite into the dipping sauce and I must say that this recipe is actually very, very good. Simple, yet tasty. I (personally) wouldn't do this in the oven, just because pork is so lean and dries out too quickly. Had I not used the broth in the crock as a dipping sauce, I think it wouldn't be quite as good (simply because this cut of pork tends to be dry). I will keep this one for future use for sure. Very nice flavor. Thanks for posting this! Good job! :)
This was delicious and smelled wonderful cooking as well. Just one housekeeping note: line your pan with aluminum foil...the syrup cooks down and sticks like the devil to the pan!
This pork roast recipe is a much simpler version of another maple/vinegar/mustard pork recipe. I added my favorite part from the old recipe and it makes this roast perfect---simply rub the roast with around 2 teaspoons of sage and brown it on all sides in a little butter on the stovetop, then place the meat in a roasting pan. Add the glaze ingredients to the pan you browned the meat in and bring just barely to a simmer, making sure you loosen any browned bits that had remained in the pan. Then pour about 2/3 of the glaze over the roast and pop it in the oven. When the roast is done u can add whatever glaze remains in the roasting pan to whatever you had left on the stove and bring it to a boil til it reaches a good "gravy" consistency and serve it on the side with the meat.
To keep things simple, I opted to go the crock pot route, slicing the roast in half lengthwise, then seasoning the roast (no spice in the sauce) with a combination of paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper in even amounts, then from experience, placed the roast so it covered the bottom of the slow cooker and was immersed in the glaze -- not needing to turn it during the cooking. I used very good maple syrup as many reviewers insisted made all the difference but reduced the amount to 2/3 cup. Put in tbsp of Frank's hot sauce as some suggested and topped the roast with 2 cups of pearl onions and 4 cups of sliced carrots. After about 7 hours I sliced the roast and served with the vegetables on the side, which turned out to be a perfect amount to serve 6. Glaze was super thin and I wasn't in the mood to thicken for a gravy as a hot liquid needs some care...so I followed my intuition and reduced the glaze. Wow! Just a few minutes at a rolling boil and the watery glaze became thick and glossy! EASY and a gorgeous finish. I literally put this in the crock pot without touching it again until I served it with the reduction and veggies on the side. I think I read EVERY review but didn't see this exact process. I think my husband liked the meal better than I did -- he said the reduction was excellent and the veggies weren't 'killed' by the long cooking time. I think I'll use Sriracha next time for a little more zing to balance the sweetness. Great recipe!
Turned out great! Made in the slow cooker, used pork tenderloin, halved the sauce and added some cornstarch and some red pepper flakes too!
I used this sauce when cooking Pork Ribs. OMG it was amazing. the only things I did to the sauce was to reduce it to get it thicken & added some Tabasco sauce for kick. I put it on the ribs for the last 45 min in the oven and they were fabulous -- even better the next day. Thank you!
Great Flavor! The family loved it! Like many others, I chose to cook it in the slow cooker for about 5 hours, and then put it in the oven to roast. I came out with an incredible tender inside, and a nice roasted outside.
This recipe was great and very easy to throw together! My family really liked it but I found it just a tad too sweet and I'll likely reduce the amount of pure maple syrup down just a bit for future meals, as I will definitely be making this again! I pressed dried crumbled sage onto the pork roast and added 1 pressed clove of garlic as others have suggested and the smell while it simmered in the crockpot(another reviewer suggestion) on low for 4 1/2 hours was mouthwatering! I skimmed the fat and added 1/4 cup of instant potato flakes, letting it cook for another 15 minutes or so to thicken the liquid into a gravy. Yum!
I had to feed about 16 adults so I roasted almost a 6lbs of center cut boneless pork roast. I cooked it about 25 minutes per pound and it was 170 degrees at the thickest point when finished, the roast could be cut with a butter knife. I thought by doubling the roast size, I would also need to double the glaze amount, mistake......the original glaze amount will be enough for even a 6lb roast. I wasted half of the glaze.
This was heavenly! I followed some other's advice and browned the roast on all sides and then put it in the crockpot, covered it with rest of ingredients and then cooked on low for 8 hours. It was pull apart tender. I also took the sauce from the crockpot, added some cornstarch, brought it to a boil and made some super yummy gravy to go on top. Highly recommend this to anyone!!!
WOW, WOW, WOW. I dont' give things 5 stars unless they are truly exceptional and I would like to give this one 10. I made it exactly as written, but used my crock-pot, about 4 1/2 hours on high. When we came back from church, the house smelled amazing. This was so tender and delicious; it is my new company don't-have-to-turn-on-the-oven meal. Try this, it is worth the investment in the maple syrup. Thanks!
This in one of my new favorite recipes on the site. It was so delicious! My BF even said that if I ever opened a restaurant, this HAS to be on the menu. After reading the other comments, I seasoned the pork loin with salt, pepper, onion powder and thyme, then I browned it on the stove before placing it in the roasting pan. I also reduced the sauce before pouring it over the meat. My pork was only a 1 and 1/2 lbs. I cooked it at 300 for an hour and a half until my meat thermometer read 160. It could not have been more perfect. I served it with oven roasted veggies and butternut squash risotto from Trader Joes. Thanks for the great recipe, Christine!
Update 12/5/2010: This recipe is still fabulous. I made it twice this week. One with the recipe as is and once with the recipe as stated below. I prefer the recipe with 2 tbsp vinegar (white, cider, or white wine) and 1 tbsp apple cider, and substituting spicy brown mustard for dijion. (p.s. I don't like spicy food and this doesn't make it spicy) 11/2010: This recipe has it all! This glaze was savory and sweet, the flavors balanced each other perfectly. We did have have apple cider vinegar so we did 2 tbsp white vinegar + 1 tbsp apple cider. We then cooked the pork loin in a slower cooker on low for 8 hours. It was sooooo succulent I couldn't stop eating it. A definite must try!
I had a 5 pound pork loin so I doubled the ingredients. I had planned to make this in my oven yesterday but it was in the nineties here so I opted to cook it on my grill. I put half of the glaze on and then wrapped it in foil and cooked it on the grill for 2 hours. I used a sprinkle of cornstarch to thicken up the other half on my stovetop for anyone who wanted more sauce. This lent itself easily to bbq sauce today for lunch.
Oh I thought I was in heaven when I ate this...
Very tasty. I cut way back on the maple syrup. 1/2 cup will make a thick enough glaze. I seared the meat first and basted throughout the cooking and put apples around the roast then thickened up the pan juices to make an apple gravy..mmmmm...
Absolutely delicious. We slow cooked the roast for the 4 hours as suggested by others, and it turned out so moist and flavorful. I made sure to turn over the roast halfway through cooking and pouring some of the liquids back onto it. It's also a good idea to reduce the sauce so it's a bit thicker. Amazing smells, we were "tortured" all evening. Wonderful recipe, will use again and recommend to others!
A five star recipe! Turns out great every time.
This recipe is great. i used the crockpot method and the roast came out nice, however, I thinking roasting it would be even better. I only had maple flavored syrup and used even though I was really worried about it being too sweet. I did add a bit more cider vinegar and another tablespoon of mustard to balance the sweet syrup. It turned out great! I thickened the sauce a bit with cornstarch and used it as a sauce to top the slices of meat, YUM!Don't bother to use high priced syrup in this sauce, it'll taste great anyway!!
This was fabulous! Will definitely make again. Super tender! Critical to use real maple syrup. I also used stone ground mustard and rubbed the tenderloin with a mixture of salt, pepper, thyme, onion and garlic powders. I also slow roasted the tenderloin by starting at 425 degs for 15 mins, then went down to 375 degs for about an hr, then to 275 degs for about 30 mins, then to 200 degs the rest of the time til the meat was at 160 degs. All in all it cooked about 3 hrs for a 3.35 lb tenderloin. It was fabulous; my guests thought so too.
We love this recipe. I too ended up just placing it in the crock pot for about 5 hours on high. I did lift the lid maybe halfway through to turn the pork loin over so the wonderful "gravy" would seep in on both sides and basted it a bit. Wonderful flavors. Thanks for the recipe!
This glaze was fantastic! Following the advice of others, I made a couple changes: I dried the meat with some paper towel, then seasoned the roast with salt, papper, minced garlic and sage. I also added about 1/2 tbsp of hot sauce to the glaze, it added a great "kick" of flavour that cut through the sweetness of the syrup perfectly. I set my oven temp at 425 for the first 20 minutes, basting after 10 minutes-this created a nice crust that sealed in the juices; then I basted with extra glaze (I only used about a 1/3 of the glaze to begin with) every 10-15 minutes throughout cooking. To go with the roast, I added a couple loaf pans with carrots, potatos and yams tossed with the leftover glaze- delicious! Although, next time I'll skip the glaze on the yams- the sweetness was overpowering. I'll definitely be making this one again, maybe next time on chicken...?
Very good pork recipe! Just be sure to use 100% Pure Maple Syrup and not the fake pancake stuff. I added a few splashes of Tabasco and cooked it in the crockpot. It was wonderful; even my picky husband liked this one! It will definitely become part of my archives!
Wonderful glaze. I do not like dijon mustard but still used the amount called for as hubby does like that style of mustard. It is not an overpowering mustard taste, just enough to enhance the glaze. Definetly use real maple syrup as I think the commercialized brands would make it over sweet. Leftovers made great sandwiches.
Wonderful! This is the best pork I have ever cooked. My only change - I did marinate the pork overnight using the ingredients in the glaze: 2Tbsp Vinegar, 2Tbsp soy sauce, 4 Tbsp Mustard, but only 2Tbsp maple. It turned out great!
Very good and easy recipe. DO NOT COOK YOUR PORK IN THE OVEN UNTIL IT HITS 160. Cook in the oven until it hits 140 then take it out, cover with foil and let rest for 10-20 minutes. It will come up to temp and be the most moist pork you have eaten. I also let the pork marinate for 45 minutes, then boiled the excess marinade and basted throughout the hour. Great easy recipe.
The glaze is excellent. I used it on pork chops instead of a roast. I reduced the glaze a bit on the stove, broiled the chops then glazed them and broiled a few minutes more.
So good! I took another reviewers advice and put the ingredients in a saucepan to reduce it before adding it to the pork. Since it was thicker it stayed on better.
VERY TASTY!! Scaled this down to 2 servings and used this on a pork tenderloin, rather than a pork loin. I divided the glaze and used part of it for basting the tenderloin. Hubs grilled this, and basted during the final ten minutes or so. After grilling, and while the tenderloin was resting, he grilled some fresh pineapple and basted it with some of the reserved glaze. Still had a little leftover for drizzling when I plated the pork and pineapple. DELICIOUS! The glaze was thin, but worked fine for us.
I have made this many times, and it continues to be a favorite. The only change I make is to cook the syrup, mustard, vinegar, and soy sauce down into a thicker glaze, and I baste the roast with it every 10 mins or so. It really sticks to it, then!
This was so good and everyone raved about it! I added a spoonful of chopped garlic to the glaze mixture and marinated the roast overnight in a plastic zipper bag. I also seasoned the roast lightly with salt, pepper, and onion powder before putting it into the bag with the marinade. I served it with garlic smashed potatoes and broccoli cheese casserole.
Absolutely OUTSTANDING! I did not change a thing--it is perfect as it. I basted it several times during cooking to get the most out of that fantastic glaze. Will make again and again.
I placed this in the crock pot on low for about 7 hours and it turned out very moist. I did layer some onions on top of the roast and then poured the marinated over the top. The only change was I did add some fresh crushed garlic to the marinade.
First, let me say I rarely give a 5 star as that is for "Thank God for this!" food. That said, I followed the recipe exactly except I followed someone's suggestion to cook at 180 for 3.5 hours due to timing issues. This didn't work on my oven at all. Had to bump to 350 eventually as at 3.5 hours, it was only 120 with a thermometer for the called for size. We will try again but follow the temp directions :) Thanks for the very easy recipe.
I made this recipe for my family just after Christmas and they all Loved it!!!
Nice mix of ingredients. I added some jarred minced garlic too. Will make again.
This was really, really good. I had a solid pork roast and it ended up taking about an hour and 20 minutes, and I, too, had to continually baste it, but it was worth it. I also attempted to cook the sauce prior to cooking it but it didn't get as thick as I'd like. Still very, very good and definitely a keeper! Thanks Christine!
We've made this pork roast recipe several times in the last month. (It's so-o-o-o good in the slow cooker and smells amazing all day.) I wish the glaze was a little thicker, but other than that this is a near-perfect recipe!
I did this recipe exactly as posted, except I used Mrs Butterworths and I also cooked it in the crockpot. YUMMY! I served it with my mom's Potato Romanoff recipe and the Roasted Brussel Sprouts from this website. GREAT DINNER! Will definately be making this again, but since there was so much juice/sauce, I will probably serve with rice in the future, and use the sauce as a "gravy" for the rice. YUMMY!
AMAZING!!! I cooked this in the crock pot on low for eight hours and threw in some baby carrots and cut up some potatoes. The pork came out so tender! this was so good! This will have to be our Christmas eve dinner for now on!
I am having a hard time deciding between 4 or 5 stars. The meat was very tender, everyone ate it and had 2nds...my 18 yr old had 3rds! I made as others had suggested, cooking in 180 degree oven for 3.5 hours; except that I was concerned it wouldn't be done in a reasonable time so for the the hour I cooked it at the 180 degrees, the 2nd hour I increased the oven temp to 250 degrees and the last hour or so I increased to 350 degrees. I don't know that I would say that the "glaze" stuck since it mine was very thin, but I used a very small roasting pan so it was half covered in the "glaze" and then I based several times while cooking (approx. every 30 minutes or so). I threw in a drained can of carrots the last 20 minutes since I had them on hand. Made baked potatoes and stove top stuffing for sides. Also, only had just shy of 3/4 C. of real maple syrup on hand so used that and the other ingredients as called for. I did put in maybe a couple Tblspns of imitation maple syrup so like another poster, I added a couple of shots of hot sauce to keep it from being too sweet. My mustard I had was hot and sweet as well. I would likely use this recipe for a pork loin again.
This was a delicious recipe, and I took the advice of reviewers and used the crock pot on the high setting to cook it. I halved all the glaze ingredients (1 cup of maple syrup for a 2 pound pork roast just seemed too much) and this worked very well. After the pork was cooked, I put the liquid in a small saucepan and thickened it with a bit of corn starch. The pork and the sauce were delicious. This is a definite keeper.
I should have folowed the recipe instead I read the reveiw and threw in a crock pot and added garlic and thickened the sauce with cornstarch. It was good but I think cooking in the oven and letting the glaze caramelize over the roast would be better. My roast was dry I let it cook on high for 4 1/2 hours. next time I will stick to how the recipe was written.
This pork loin was great. My husband loved it and kept saying so during dinner. I seared the loin after seasoning it (per another reader's recommendation): generously pepper/salt, and a little garli powder and onion salt. Then I put the loin and glaze ingredients in the slow-cooker for a couple hours til temp was 170. Basted frequently. Loin was moist and flavorful... very easy to prepare! Served with yams and green beans. Thanks for sharing this recipe and for other readers recommendations that I used.
what an amazing flavor, simple ingredients with the exception of getting REAL MAPLE SYRUP, but totally worth it! i cooked my roast in the slow cooker adding cut up sweet potatoes the last 45min. of slow cooking...then, i sliced the roast basting with glaze and put in the broiler high for 3min....sooooo good!
This was spectacular! I prepared it according to directions and because my oven was broken I cooked it in the crockpot for 4.5 hours on high. This has become a family favorite and so easy to make. (Great served over rice.)
Terrific glaze. In addition to pork, I imagine it could be used on poultry as well. Beware that the sugar glaze can burn on the pan bottom.
Awesome! I followed the recipe to the T, no changes are necessary. Everyone loved it, thank you for the great recipe.
This roast was "out of this world". It is one of my favorites from this site. If I could give it 10 stars I would. I made the recipe as stated with the exception that my roast was 3 1/2 lbs and I cooked it on high in my crockpot for 4 hours. I removed the meat, which fell apart, out of the pot onto a plate and covered with foil. I then took the juice and added cornstarch to thicken the gravy. YUM YUM. THANK YOU Christine L. for the fabulous recipe. Will definitely make again.
Yum-my! Didn't have a pork tenderloin so I cut up some pork chops, browned them in olive oil, then added the sauce. Thickened it with a little cornstarch dissolved in water to thicken up the sauce, then let it simmer for 15 minutes. Would be great over rice. Really delicious flavors - even my two year old loved it!
Tried this with pork chops. Great marinade! never would have thought to try this combination! Would recommend to give it a few hours to soak in before baking.
Wow, this was delicious! It's been a long time since I've tried a new recipe that warranted a 5 star review. I made exactly as written except I cooked the sauce the thicken prior pouring over the roast. I used a Boston butt since it was on sale. Worked perfectly. The flavor is unique and not too sweet. We had plenty left over and used the remaining meat the next night in House Fried Rice (found here on All Recipes). This one's a keeper!
Very delicious combo of ingredients, though I did add a splash of worcestershire sauce too.
Great recipe, just a little on the sweet side for me. I'll cut back on the maple syrup next time, just my personal preference.
After a major bump in the road it came out Great. I did a 5 rib crown roast of pork with this glaze. Next time will inject with glaze. Cooked at 425 15 minto brown and then glazed every 10--15 min, served heated glaze on the side. Don't ask about bump :o)
I’ve been making this for years. It’s hands down my husband’s favorite meal. I actually put this in my slow cooker with chopped sweet potatoes and it’s perfect every time.
Awesome tasting roast! Wouldn't change a thing!
This is fantastic as is. I used approx 2 tblsp course ground pepper. I also brined the pork for two hours in water with about 1/2 Cup of salt. I used a bonless 3lb tenderloin and took it out of the oven at about 145 degrees and tented it with foil for about 15 minutes before carving. Tender and just a little pink left in the center.
This was awesome. I basted once and then when the roast was done, I let it sit covered with foil for about 10 minutes. Then I sliced the roast and let the slices sit in the sauce for another 10 minutes while I mashed the sweet potatoes I served with it. Delicious!
Good recipe! I wish the glaze had been a little thicker but the flavor was awesome and the roast was tender. Even the kids liked it. I had a 3.5 lb boneless pork roast and it took about 90 minutes to cook. Definitely a keeper!
Made mine in a crock pot like other reviewers. I will definitely make it again-great flavor!
This recipe wars delicious and a definite keeper. I had everything on hand except for the cider vinegar using rice vinegar instead. As with many others suggestions I cooked my over 2bls roast for 2 hours and basted every half hour taking the cover off the last half hour of cooking to get a nice crust on the top. Served with some baby carrots and baby gold potatoes, oven roasted broccoli and salad
This works really well with the slow cooker. I reduce the sauce to pour over the meat.
Fabulous! I rubbed the pork loin with garlic and sage as others suggested, and browned it before roasting to seal the juices. I reserved half the marinade and thickened half before covering roast. It did stick much better and I would recommend this step. I basted every 20 minutes or so throughout cooking. I added about 1 1/2 TBS. of Tabasco to the marinade. The hot and sweet combination of flavors made the dish! I also sliced a red onion and placed in the roasting pan and baked the roast with some medium sized yams which I cut in half and baked in the juice of the roast flesh side down. This picked up the wonderful flavors of the marinade as well. When the roast was done I combined the pan drippings and the reserved marinade and reduced it, bringing to a bowl and drizzled over the sliced roast. I placed the red onions around the roast and it was a fabulous presentation. Also I served this with polenta, which also soaked up the wonderful gravy!
This is good but you need to make a double batch if you want sauce. Added garlic and browned before roasting. The only thing I recommend is to use a throw away pan as the clean up is a pain because the syrup likes to stick to the pan and everything is very sticky.
This was very tasty and extremely tender. I used a combination of stone ground and regular Dijon mustard. I also used white wine vinegar. My family loved it!
This was phenomenal! I roasted in an oven cooking bag (I use this every time I roast something-keeps things so moist and tender!). I served with roasted sweet potatoes-yum! Thanks :)
Simple & awesome! Will make often!
This is excellent. My husband and I absolutely loved it and will definitely make it again.
AMAZING! For Christmas, I made this and Fabulous Beef Tenderloin (also from this site). This way by far my favorite! The glaze was fabulous and so full of flavor. I baked to 160 degrees but could probably have taken it out sooner. The "pork council" says you should cook pork to 145, but that seems a little too underdone to me. Maybe we could compromise and meet at 150 - 155! I made a 6 lb pork loin and doubled the glaze. I basted every 20 minutes, and the end result was beautiful. Since the pork was $4.99 a pound and the tenderloin was $17.99 a pound, this will be ALL I make next year!
Ooh, this was great! It DID take longer than an hour, though. I put cubed potatoes around it, and they were good in the sauce, although the potatoes took even longer than they did. If you add a lot of pepper, it tastes fantastic but gets spicy! I boiled the sauce for a few minutes to thicken it up while the roast was resting. I think next time I would do that before baking like another reviewer suggested, so it would stay on the roast. (I did dry the roast before baking, and that didn't help.)
We really enjoyed this recipe. I put it all together in the Crockpot on high for 6 hours. My roast was just over 3lbs. When the meat was done I took the sauce out and thickened it on the stove with a little cornstarch. Then poured some over the top of the sliced pork. Not only is it yummy, but it also looks great on the platter.
Delicious! I would use a little less syrup. I did what another person said and did a higher heat 425-450 for the first 20min.
Nice dinner. I had to double the sauce as there was not enough to cover and baste. I also had to cook for longer than an hour to reach the proper temp. I sprinkled the pork w/ garlic & onion powders, cracked pepper, and cut up sweet potatoes to put around the pan. Served w/ wild rice. BTW: I used 100% Real Maple and Grey Poupon Dijon mustard. Over a good meal nothing I'd serve to company or on holidays; it just was not very special. Thanks for sharing.
this was just ok. The flavor of the sauce was good, but a little too sweet. I might add a little hot pepper and cut back the syrup by 1/4 or so. It did smell pretty good while it was cooking though. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent recipe!! My only complaint with this recipe was that the glaze blackened the bottom of my pan and ruined it. Next time I will use tin foil!
This was wonderful! I followed another reviewers suggestion and upped the heat in the oven to 425 for the first 20 minutes (my roast 2 lbs). I then continued cooking at 375 for 40 minutes, basting it every 20 minutes. I also put sweet potatoes in the oven in a separate dish. I basted them with the glaze through out the cooking. Next time, I'll ust put them in with the roast.
We really loved this recipe! We roasted potatoes, onions and carrots in the pan with the pork; you wouldn't believe how great the vegetables tasted! The left-overs were even better. Thanks!!
My son & husband really liked this. I thought it was a tad sweet even though I only used 3/4 c maple syrup. It did carmalize real nice and made a nice saucey type gravy to put over the mashed potatoes that I made to go with it. I reduced the glaze in half on the stove before pouring over the roast and I only poured 1/2 of it over the roast and saved the other half for basting 1/2 way through cooking. I cooked the roast first at 500 degrees for a 1/2 hour, then reduced the heat to 275 degrees for several more hours. I did not have the "too salty" issue as others did because I always use tamari in place of soy sauce.
this was excellent , the only thing I did different was to baste it every 15 min. and thickened the sauce just a little with cornstarch add a little at a time to get the right consistency. will make this again
This was quite good on flavor. My complaint is that it made quite a bit of watery sauce and 1cup of real maple syrup is pretty expensive. I would try it again with only half the sauce to use less syrup
I had trouble with this recipe. I cooked it at 350 as stated but the glaze just started burning right away
I've made twice now..both times it was great! Here is what I do: cut the loin in half and sear in butter and garlic before adding to crock pot. I also add a chopped onion and petite carrots. cook on high 3 hours. Just before serving, I reduce half of the liquid to a glaze. I like to serve all on top of egg noodles drizzled with the glaze.
This was good, but not outstanding. It was a little too sweet, even though I only used 3/4 cup maple syrup. I made it in the crockpot, which was nice because it was easy, and the meat was super tender and juicy.
I thought this was ok. It was very easy and I had all ingredients on hand which was nice, but it was not the best pork roast I've made. I probably won't make it again unless I get desperate.
Delicious! Seasoned the pork with salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. Then put it in the crock pot and in 4 hours it was done perfect. Turn the pork after 2 hours and made sure to baste a few times. Love this recipe.
Mmmmmmmmm!! This is so delicious! Make it just as written. Don't substitute the maple syrup or it will be too sweet. Add cut up carrots, potatoes and sweet potatoes to the pan (or separately with extra glaze). My family loves this! Thanks for a great recipe!
I agree with Tina W.
The only thing I changed on this recipe was that I used maple flavored pancake syrup instead of actual maple syrup because I already had it, however, I'm sure the real stuff would be even better! This was very flavorful and juicy. My guests loved it.
