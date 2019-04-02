Slow Cooker Turkey Breast
Quick and easy recipe for slow cooker turkey breast. With only two ingredients, the only hard part is waiting.
This was so easy and came out absolutely delish! I think I'll make this regularly to have turkey for sandwiches during the week -- way better than cold cuts and you don't have to do the whole Thanksgiving turkey thing to get it! This would also be a great way to make extra white meat for a holiday when you're worried that your turkey won't be enough. I put about a half a cup of white wine in the bottom of the crock pot, added some thickly sliced carrots, a sliced onion, about 4 stalks of choppped celery and a couple garlic cloves. Added salt and pepper, placed the turkey breast on top, with the onion soup spread on it and under the skin and cooked it on low for 8 hours. When it was done, I sauteed some mushrooms (4 containers: two each Baby Bellas and shitakes, sliced), onion and garlic in a little olive oil and butter in a skillet, then added 1/2 cup white wine and about 2 cups of the broth from the crock pot. I brought that to a boil and mixed another half cup of broth with a couple tablespoons corn starch to make a "slurry". I added that to the skillet and it was so delicious over the turkey! Thanks for a great recipe!!Read More
Help!! I was so excited to try this. Is the problem with slow cookers that do or do not have a heating element on the sides? How could I go wrong w/just a turkey breast and dry onion? I'm still a novice . After 7 hrs. on low, my turkey was as dry as could be and all the juice filled my 7 qt more than halfway. I would have prefered the juice inside the turkey. Any comments aprpeciated..I really needed this recipe. THanksRead More
This is wonderful! I did not know you could cook turkey breast in a slow cooker like this. If you're like me, you'll probably be tempted to add stock or liquid to the meat -- DON'T! Believe me there'll be plenty of wonderful juices to make gravy from. If you just don't feel comfortable cooking it dry you can add about 1 Tbsp of melted butter (which is what I did) and you'll be totally happy with the result. Instead of using bone-in breast I used a piece of cut-off breast meat and it's still plenty yummy! Great for making sandwich or salad turkey meat. Try this recipe if you don't feel like turning on the oven and heating up the kitchen and potentially trying your bird.
This was my first turkey I've ever made and it turned out great. I am cooking for two so I used a 3 lb boneless turkey breast. I forgot to buy the dry onion soup mix so I spinkled onion powder and Italian seasoning on the turkey breast. I cooked for 1 hour on high and then left it on low for another 3 hours and it turned out perfectly! I will definitely be making it this way again.
Moist and very tasty. I will be cooking many more turkey breasts in my slow cooker. It is August and it is too hot to cook. This is another good recipe that doesn't heat up the kitchen. I cooked a 7 lb. breast and used onion powder, marjoram, garlic pepper, dried parsley and salt. As someone suggested, I put a few pats of butter in the cooker. My slow cooker only heats from the bottom, so I didn't want the meat to stick before the drippings were released. I cooked mine 3 hours on high. I will be using this for turkey enchiladas, sandwiches, and just as is. No more turkey cold cuts for me. This is too easy and tastes a zillion times better.
I am totally amazed at the 'brilliance' of those who 'review' a recipe after adding (in one case 9) so many ingredients that it doesn't even resemble the simple and delicious recipe that was shared! Get real folks....send in your own recipe and leave the others alone!!!!!!!
This recipe was a lifesaver for me! I'm living on an island outside the US and had to drive 40 miles just to buy a frozen turkey breast, expecting to roast it in the oven for guests Thanksgiving evening. On Thanksgiving morning, I discovered we had no gas for the oven. So I found this recipe, had the onion mix on hand, and put it all in the slow cooker. Seven hours later, I had a perfectly cooked turkey breast. Perfect for nervous first-time Thanksgiving hostesses!!
This is simple and delicious, and certainly not rocket science--no need to really add anything or change anything other than the cooking time. Rub the turkey breast all over with a couple tablespoons of butter before adding the onion soup. Mine was done perfectly at 5-1/2 hours, so for those who complained this was dry it was only because the meat was cooked too long, and an instant read meat thermometer might be helpful--you want the temperature to read around 170 degrees. For a lovely pan gravy, strain the drippings into a saucepan with some chicken stock mixed with cornstarch and cook till thickened. The meat is tender, juicy, and delicately seasoned by the onion soup mix, which also lent a nice flavor to the gravy. Since there are just the two of us, we had beautiful slices of turkey breast leftover for sandwiches, as well as the carcass which I froze to make turkey soup. Update 3/16/09: I used a much smaller turkey breast this time, about 4-1/2 pounds, and at 5-1/2 hours it still was past the 170 degrees I wanted. I think I've got this figured out now and from now on I'm going to use the rule of thumb to cook on low for slightly less than an hour for each pound of turkey breast.
Very moist. Had I known turkey breast could be cooked so moist I'd have made it many times over. I rubbed turkey with olive oil before the onion soup and put a little white wine and a dash of Maggi in the pot. Who knew it could be so easy!
5 stars for the cooking method alone! I have been using this recipie for a while now but just now getting around to rating it. I am not a fan of onion soup mix so my take on this is to rub the breast in butter, season with salt, pepper and poultry seasoning and lay it on a bed of chopped onion and celery. I also add a cup of chicken broth, and by doing this I get a yield of about 4 cups of perfectly seasoned broth(with veggies) in the end ..that is fabulous for adding to your fav dry stuffing mix and/or strain some and make gravy with it! Throw it all in the slow cooker and have Thanksgiving like dinner at your finger tips when you get home. It's a no fail recipie! I will never roast another turkey breast. My boys smile from ear to ear when they see me starting this in the morning.. because they know their dinner will be sublime. Thankyou for the wonderful idea ms_sally!
Delicious! I've never had turkey this tender! And no, you don't need any liquid! Just make sure your slow cooker insert allows for dry cooking. My old KitchenAid slow cooker insert cracked both times I was making this. It worked out just fine in a cast aluminum insert. HINT: You can make your own onion soup mix! 8 tsp. dry minced onion 2 tsp. onion powder 4 tsp. beef bouillon or 4 cubes Black pepper (optional)
Believe it or not but I take my turkey breast directly out of the freezer and put it in the crock pot for about 10 hours or so. I put onoins, carrots, paprika salt and pepper. It is so tender and so versitile.
This is an excellent way to prepare a small turkey. Using a 5lb boneless breast, I cooked it on high 3 hours and on low for 2 hours, inserting a meat thermometer every so often. I altered the recipe a bit: 1/2 cup turkey broth on the bottom of the cooker produces a rich, delicious broth fit for gravy. I covered the turkey with virgin olive oil and rubbed on salt, pepper, and poultry seasoning (no onion soup). This was the moistest turkey and so very tender. Absolutely perfect! Rave comments from every guest at the table. This is the only way I'll prepare turkey from now on. Fool-proof!
Just reference for anyone with a smaller weight breast. Put a 2.5 lb boneless breast in a rival crockpot on low (10hr) setting only, and it had a pop up timer which was great so I could actually see when it was finished cooking, and it took exactly 3 hours and ten minutes.
This was great, but due to the new gov't regulated temperatures on the slow cookers, it needs to be cooked for a shorter amount of time. Low is 200 degrees, high is 300. The old temps were 185 and 212 respectively I believe. So, if you cook this for 7-9 hours, even on low depending on the size, you will overcook it, and it will be dry. This goes for most of your old slow cooker recipes if you have a slow cooker made in the last five years. You should make this on a weekend, and check the temperature as you go to see when it comes to the safer temperature of 165. Then you will have an accurate guage of how hot your slow cooker is cooking at.
This has been a famuily favorite for years. The only thing I do different is to add a can of cranberry sauce, pouring it over the turkey before I start the slow cooker. It makes the most delicious gravy, all ready to serve when the turkey is done.
This is a wonderful recipe. The only way I will do a turkey breast from now on. I used a Honeysuckle White turkey breast with the gravy packet inside the cavity. I did Pam spray the inside of my 6-quart slow cooker. I used a 7.5 lb. turkey breast and cooked it for 1 hr. 15 min. on High and 7 hr. and 15 min. on Low. The meat was tender and moist. I didn't have much falling off the bone and the breasts sliced beautifully. The gravy that came from the juices was delicious. There will be about an inch or two of turkey juices left in the slow cooker after you remove the turkey breast. Pour them off into a large saucepan. Whisk all the ingredients listed below together and then pour into the large saucepan with the turkey juices. Whisk constantly over med.-high heat until it boils. 2 c. water, 9 T. Wondra flour for sauces and gravy, the gravy packet that comes in the turkey breast cavity, 14.5 oz. can Swanson's lower sodium chicken broth, 1 T. Kitchen Bouquet, black pepper, to taste. Note: If you prefer, you can just add all the gravy ingredients to the slow cooker. Cover and turn to HIGH. It will take the gravy about 1-1/2 hours to come to a boil.
You can avoid buttering the crock pot by putting 3 or 4 balls of crumpled aluminum foil on the bottom of your crock pot. This lifts the turkey and prevents any sticking.
I have cooked turkey breasts this way for quite awhile now. I also have added some store bought stuffing and put it in the bottom of the crockpot, put cram of mushroom soup over the stuffing and placed the turkey breast with seasonings on top and then cooked all day. Delicioso, just like turkey and stuffing and very moist.
First, let me state that I am a lazy cook. I admit it. So this recipe excited me! Two ingredients and a crockpot. What could be better. I dumped a half thawed bone-in turket breast and topped it with a package of Onion Soup mix in the CP one afternoon about 3 PM and turned the CP on Low. I let it cook all through the night and the next morning I took it out and wrapped it in foil. Just like that. That evening, I took the foil wrapped breast and plopped it in a baking pan and stuck it in the oven on 325. I let it reheat while I cooked some other stuff and played Hearts on the computer. Right before dinner I unwrapped the breast and sliced it up. My husband declared it the best turkey he'd ever eaten in our 22 years of marriage. Thanks for posting this recipe...I plan to make this a regular recipe in my personal rotation.
AS per reviewer when cooking for 2: use 3 lb turkey breast, Cook on high for 1 hr then low for 3 hrs
I've been doing turkey breast in the crock pot for years. I use cream of chicken soup or chicken broth and then make gravy for mashed potatoes. If the breast comes with a gravy packet, just dump it in too.For the novice, the breast ribs are up.
I had never thought of cooking a turkey breast in the slow cooker, and it worked GREAT! I used a 3 lb. boneless breast on top of some carrots, celery and onions...and since I didn't have soup mix, I sprinkled it with garlic salt, onion powder, and Italian seasoning. I did add about a cup of chicken broth, since boneless breasts don't have as much juice. Cooked it for about 6 hours. It was juicy, delicious, and won rave reviews.
So moist and delish! For those of you who found it turned out a little dry, the key is to put the turkey in breast down and wah-lah, moistness galore! And yes, the skin will not be brown, but who cares? I don't eat the skin anyway!
I tried the original recipe and found the onion soup mix gave it an artificial taste, but it was easy enough so I improvised with my own turkey rub the 2nd time. I mixed together 1-tsp each of the following: ground sage, dried rosemary, dried thyme, garlic powder, black pepper, salt, 1/2-tsp chipotle pepper, 2-Tbsp olive oil, and rub all over the turkey breast (3-lb) including under the skin. Then put the turkey breast in the slow cooker (sprayed with PAM), turned it on HIGH for 4 hours. There was about 1 cup of turkey juice in the pot which I de-fat and made a simple gravy. My husband, who usually dislike turkey breast, had a 2nd helping :)
I used a 3lb. boneless turkey breast for this recipe since it's only me and the bf but it still came out tasting amazing!! I took the breast out of it's netting, rinsed and patted dry, and rubbed it down with about 1/2 the packet of onion soup mix and about 2 tbsp. minced garlic. In the crock pot I quartered about 5 or 6 red potatoes, threw in some green beans and chopped onions, and put about 1/2 cup of chicken broth on the bottom (next time I'll probably only put 1/4 cup). I put the breast on top and sprinkled the remainder of the packet onto the potatoes and veggies. Because of our small turkey I had to adjust the cooking time: 30 minutes on high, 4.5 hours on low. It came out AWESOME!! I gave 4 stars because I do think this recipe could use some additional herbs or something, otherwise it was great AND we had leftovers. I'll be making this again!
I tried this recipe for this Thanksgiving and even though I tweaked it a little, I gave it 5 stars! This was the juiciest and best-tasting turkey we have EVER had! And, my partner really does not care for turkey, but he had seconds and raved about it all day. I had a 7 1/2 lb. turkey breast completely thawed. Buttered the crockpot as well as under the skin and over the breast. I seasoned with poultry seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Placed breast side down, covered it and cooked on high for about 3 hours, then turned it down to low for another 4 hours. Checked it and it was falling off the bone. I had added no water to the crockpot whatsoever and I had enough broth for noodles for the two of us. I will never cook turkey in the oven again, thanks to you! Thank you for sharing.
When I first saw this, I was skeptical, but it was actually delicious! I took other reviewers suggestions and added a can of chicken broth, some onion and celery to the bottom of the crock pot, and then I smeared a few pats of butter on the sides of the crockpot. We had a delicious dinner and now have plenty of leftovers for turkey sandwiches this week. Never thought that turkey could be a work night meal, but with this recipe it can!
Absolutely glorious! 2 ingredients, one 5-6 quart slow cooker = perfection. You cannot ask for more. My store happened to have frozen turkey breast for .78 cent per lb this week. What a value! We ate 3 meals from the original recipe, then I made a turkey lasagna out of the leftover meat. What a savings, and very tasty. I have sent this recipe to all my family and friends. I would encourage you to try it. I will always use this method for future Thanksgivings.
I rubbed outside with butter. My turkey was too big for the lid to fit so I put foil over top instead of the lid. Worked great! Best turkey ever and it made lots of gravy! I will never make one in the oven ever again! The hardest part was getting it out of the crockpot it kept falling apart it was soooo tender!
I was a little skeptical at first about this recipe, and decided to give it a try based on many of the suggested alterations from the reviews. I added chopped onion, garlic, celery, chicken broth and italian seasonings to the pot along with the onion soup mix and some water. I have to say this was absolutely the BEST turkey breast I have ever had, and I normally don't like turkey because of it's dryness. My family adored this meal and I have vowed due to the ease of this recipe, I will be making this more often! Try it... you won't be disappointed!!!
This is a great recipe! The turkey was very moist and tender! However, it was a little bland. I followed some of the reviewers' suggestions, and rubbed the turkey with olive oil and added two tbsps of butter and extra olive oil to cover the bottom of the pan. I also sprinkled some salt and garlic powder on the turkey. The taste olive oil and butter added a great taste to the turkey. However, it was a little bland. I now have added more salt, rosemary (1/2 tsp), and thyme (1/2 tsp), and it tastes perfect! My wife and two daughters (8 and 3 yrs old) loved it, which makes me very happy (my oldest daughter tends to be a picky eater!).
I made this tonight as a test run before Thanksgiving. I needed an easy recipe for a turkey breast. I didn't want to cook a whole turkey because I'm only cooking for four people. I don't cook a lot of meat so I needed a recipe that would be easy for me. I cooked a 6.5 lb turkey breast in a crockpot on low for 7 hours and it was cooked perfectly and just fell off the bone. I will be making this again for Thanksgiving.
Unbelievable! Made this exactly as written and it was terrific. Just finished eating it last night and even after 4 days in the fridge the meat is wonderfully moist and flavorful. Next time I'm going to try it with poultry seasoning or fresh herbs instead of the soup to try and cut down on the sodium. YUMMY!
This was SOO good! I've never reviewed a recipe on here before but I felt like I needed to with this one. I had a 3lb turkey breast and I took the advice of other reviewers and put a cup of chicken stock in the bottom of the s/c, I then put chopped up carrots, celery, and sweet onion in. I rubbed the turkey breast inside the skin and on top with onion soup, oregano, parsley, and garlic powder. I put the turkey in breast side down and sprinkled the rest of the onion soup and a little more of the other spices over everything. I then cooked it on high for half an hour and then cooked it on low for another four hours. It came out perfect! My bf who is not a big turkey fan (finds it too dry) LOVED it and luckily there was enough left over to make him 2 turkey sandwhiches for his lunch. This was so moist and so delicious and the veggies were so tasty aswell! Totally health concious too for my diet. Thanks for this great idea!
This came out so moist and tasty! I used the juice from the slow cooker to make gravy ( it made 4 cups of gravy) and it was just delicious! I wish i could do a 17lb turkey like this!!! If you like turkey and you havent tried this recipe yet, you've got to try it!!! Yummmmm!
I have made this a couple of times now and each time it has come out delish. A suggestion place the turkey breast side down in the crock pot so the meat soaks up the flavor from the juices. I have done this with boneless turkey breast comes out just as yummy. Enjoy
I give this cooking technique five stars! I did not have onion soup mix, so I used the technique here, and added my own spices. I layered the bottom of the crock pot with onions, celery, and four garlic cloves. Stuffed the cavity of the turkey breast with half a sliced lemon, and some more onions. Rubbed the turkey breast with garlic infused grapeseed oil, then a spice rub consisting of thyme, cayenne, sea salt, pepper, tarragon, garlic powder, paprika. Really, most anything you like should work. This cooked overnight for about 8-10 hours. The meat is tender, juicy, and flavorful!
This has easily become a monthly staple in my house! I've experimented with different soups and made different gravies. It can even be done with a frozen breast, start it in the morning and by the evening, dinner is just a few minutes away.
SO easy and good I have even adapted this to do a whole turkey, I removed the Legs, thighs and wings added a few additional spices placed the breast in 1st and covered it with the wings, legs and thighs. Kept the cooking time the same. MMMM MMM Good!
I gave this 5 stars because whether I do it exactly as written, as I did last Thanksgiving for the first time, or with personalized additions, as I have a couple times since, the meat is more moist, tender and delectable than any I have done in the oven! I normally prefer dark meat, because roasting has always rendered the white too dry for my taste. This recipe has made me a believer! With frozen breasts available easily year round, turkey is no longer just for big holidays ;-)
Love using the slow cooker. Turkey turns out perfect every time.......BUT..I do not use the soup mix. I cut up several onions and throw them in. Same great flavor...no processed soup mix which is high in sodium, etc.... I also throw lots of celery in and season with sage. It's still fast and tasty! Campbell's onion soup mix ingredients: Dehydrated Onions, Salt, Cornstarch, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Contains 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Caramel Color, Corn and/or Cottonseed Oil and Spice Extract.
To all who haven't tried the CrockPot Liners,this makes the dish not only delicious but SO easy for cleanup!!!!!!!!
I have also done it this way for many years. I put the vegetables on the bottom then the turkey, breast down. According to Wolfgang Puck this lets the juices go through the breast making the white meat nice & moist. Spices and soup according to your own preference.
I have been cooking turkey breasts like this for years. However, I threw my turkey breast in frozen before I left for work. You can't place anything under the skin of course but you can still add celery, carrots, onion, soup mix and whatever you wish. I added just a small amount of water to the botton of the crock pot. The aroma in your kitchen is unbelievable.
My kids (2YO, 7YO & 19YO) and hubby all liked this turkey. I rubbed with thyme and sage under the skin as others suggested and cooked breast side down in just enough chix broth to cover the bottom of the slow cooker. Cooking time was 1 hr on high and 5 hrs on low. My turkey was a little under 5lbs. The meat was so juicy and tender. Will definitely make again. Used the broth to make gravy by just adding cornstarch and pepper. Leftovers went on top of my salad and for sandwiches during the week. Couldn't be easier!
Fantasic! I used a 5lb. turkey breast and cooked on low for 9 hours. Made so much stock for gravy! Don't add extra liquid before cooking. Threw in some carrots & potatoes too. Highly suggested!
This recipe has amazing potential for easy weeknight, weekend, holiday and any other meals that you need to cook turkey for without using your oven! I followed the recipe exactly except for adding one stalk of celery, half an onion and a little water to the crock pot so I would have juice for gravy! I got at least four compliments on the gravy at Easter because the dry onion soup mix provided so much flavor!! All you have to do is strain the juice into a small saucepan and add cornstarch mixed with water, stir constantly until it's thickened and there's your awesome gravy to serve with the turkey and stuffing! I was a little nervous about how long to cook the turkey because my slow cooker is insanely hot, but I used the advice to cook until 170 internal degrees and for my 6.75 lb. breast that happened in only 4.5 hours! I will keep a closer watch on it next time since my slow cooker cooks like an oven! LOL Try this easy recipe, you won't be disappointed.
For easy cleanup, the turkey can be placed in a cooking bag per the instructions on the box. I have done this for years with excellent results. I rub lots of pepper and garlic powder on the turkey and put an apple inside the turkey cavity to give it flavor.
I saw this recipe and realized I had a three pound turkey breast growing old in the freezer. I followed the recipe exactly, but only used half a package of the soup mix because of the size and because we watch our sodium. I added a couple of teaspoons of melted butter over the top and put it on high for an hour. Turned it to low for an hour per pound as suggested. I was truly amazed at how moist and tender it was. I did pull the skin off before serving, as it was pretty rubbery. My husband, who suffers through our once a year Thanksgiving turkey, just loved this and said I could make this any time. The meat had the moist texture of a rotisseire chicken. Would absolutely do this again, except next time would probably add some sage and poultry seasoning.
This turned out very dry, the middle was cooked to temp between 5-6 hours but it took much longer for the top part (that wasn't submerged in the liquid/drippings) to get to temp so the rest ended up over cooked. The flavor was good.
This is a great recipe for small gathering at Thanksgiving. I do a bit of modificatins by 1 tablespoon soft butter rubbed under the skin and on top of the breast. I put 1-2 cups good dry white wine in the bottom of the slow cooker with 2-3 chopped carrots , 3 ribs celery and 1 medium onion. FYI: If you would not drink the wine then I would not use it in my cooking.
I have cooked my turkey breast this way for years. It always turn out moist. I put it breast side down on some celery and carrots. The important thing is to make sure the turkey breast will fit in your slow cooker.
Very easy! I used a 8 3/4 pound bone in turkey breast. The cooking time was still about the same. Cooked it breast down. It was moist and flavorful. Thanks for the simple recipe.
I probably cooked mine for 10 hours too, since I made it on a work day. This was the moistest most delicious turkey I have ever had. It could only be better if the skin crisped, but oh well. I also made 3 meals out of this breast. Turkey with mashed potatos, turkey salad for sandiches and turkey enchildas.
Is it just me, or did anyone else's turkey come out EXTREMLY dry?
This was just great. Like others, I found it difficult to NOT add any liquids, but consoled myself with a tablespoon of butter in the bottom of the slow cooker. I started this Thanksgiving morning and by the time we got home from the football game, it was done and the smell when we walked in the house was AWESOME. I kinda felt sorry for the dog, smelling that all day. I bought a 6.5 lb bone in breast, thawed it, did the first hour on High, and then it probably went for 9 hours on Low. Plenty of juice to make gravy for the two of us and we've still go leftover. I used the Easy Turkey Gravy from this site, which was great too. I'd recommend; the turkey was not dry and was not oniony. It was great and sooooo easy.
i have never tried the onion soup....but i make my turkey breast in crock pot ALL the time...i just throw the turkey in sprinkle w/s&p..(nothing else)...put on low 8-10hr....it is the best falls rt off the bone...next time will try the soup...
Perfectly moist, juicy turkey breast! The only thing that I added was a little bit of water in the bottom of the cooker. This turned out better than any oven roasted turkey that I've ever had. After the breast was cooked, I poured the drippings into a sauce pan, added a can of chicken broth and a bit of flour and made a beautiful brown gravy. This is a way to have turkey any time of year and not just the holidays! Thanks so much for the recipe.
Worried about the amount of salt in the soup mix, I made up my own "rub". I used olive oil, paprika, poultry seasoning and lots of thyme. Before placing the turkey in the crock pot, I put a layer of onion, carrot, and celery in the bottom, then I added a little balsamic vinegar and red wine. I used the strained remains to make gravy. I'd cook it a little less next time.
SOUP MIX MUST HAVE MSG. I tried this months ago and my turkey came out bland and extremely dry and now I think I know why. One word: sodium. Salt is water loving and it extracted all the juices out of my meat after only a few hours. I suspect this is because I used a soup mix that DID NOT have MSG. MSG has a third of the sodium of table salt and you can use less of it. I can't find the soup mix I used to compare ingredients, but I suspect it had considerably more sodium than the leading brand of soup mix which uses MSG. It also goes without saying that you should not use homemade, MSG-free, soup mix in this dish. Homemade soup mix uses table salt and it could pull out all the juices from the meat.
I loved the concept of a slow cooked turkey breast. I used a three pound breast and 1/2 envelope of dry soup mix. I cooked it on high for one hour and then three hours on low. When I checked the temp. it was done, so make note of cooking times for smaller birds. I usually like the taste of onion soup mix in recipes, but it didn't work well in this one. The flavors did not go together well. I will do this again with different seasonings.
We loved this recipe. I used a 9.5 lb turkey in my 7 qt crock pot. At first the lid did not fit on, so I used tin foil to cover it. About half way through cooking, the turkey had settled enough that the lid fit on. I did only cook it for around 7 hours on low, as I was affraid of over-cooking it. I also forgot to add the onion soup mix - but it still turned out fantastic. We like the natural taste of the turkey anyway. The meat immediately slipped off of the bones like everyone says. There was a ton of juice too! I measured out 4 cups. This was a very easy recipe! Definately a keeper! Thanks for sharing!!
Absolutely delicious! Besides the onion soup mix, I added cajun seasoning & poultry seasoning (because we like our turkeys REALLY seasoned). No one could believe I'd cooked it in the crock pot and everyone was amazed at how much "juice" was left for making gravy - which also turned out great. I'll be cooking our turkey breasts like this from now on!
I know this recipe has a ton of great reviews, but I have to add mine in as well...I don't know as I will ever do a turkey breast in the oven again! This is phenominally moist and delicious. I cooked on high for 5 hours to cut down on cooking time and it even got a touch of brown on it. I can't say enough good things about this amazingly simple and delicious recipe!
This is similar to the way that I do a turkey breast in the crock pot but I put one cup of broth and 1/2 stick butter in the pot and then add the breast. Brush the breast with oil or butter and then sprinkle the 1 package of onion soup over it. Cook the same legnth of time.
So good & soooo easy!! WE bought a 3.5 lb turkey bone in breast, I used 1/2 pack Lipton onion soup mix, 1 celery stalk cut up leaves and all, 1 carrot cut into 2 inch pieces, 1 onion quartered, 1 clove garlic minced, 2 t poultry seasoning, s/p. I took the skin off of the turkey, rubbed with EVO and all the spices (including the soup mix) and garlic. I then seared the breast in a saute pan with EVO until golden brown on each side. Spray crock pot with non stick spray, add veggies and 2 T water, add breast, breast side up. Cook 1 hour high, 2 hours low. Then flip the turkey so that the breast is laying in the juices and cook low 3 hours more. It is so moist and fall off the bone, yummy!!! An instant favorite of the family!!
This is the best way to cook a turkey breast! Fall apart tender and juicy. I do add a can of beer though.
I guess I am a late bloomer to the whole slow cooker craze - let's add to that what my head is saying "Turkey? In a SLOW COOKER?!". I must say though that this was the simplest and best way to do a Thanksgiving turkey. I don't normally eat a lot of meat, much less like to touch it so anything that saves me from having to poke, prod, and smear anything on a piece of raw meat is worth a second look (in my book, anyway). The turkey was so tasty and moist. It was unbelievable. My whole family LOVED it. We didn't even have any leftovers...and it was requested for Christmas dinner - yes, instead of ham. I did do as other reviewers suggested and added a few pats of butter and a few shakes of poultry seasoning. Other than those oh so labor intensive extras (ha ha), all else was spot on. Thanks for sharing! This recipe really saved a lot of time and hassle on the holidays. I was able to spend much much more time enjoying things rather than running around like crazy trying to get everything just right.
Making turkey could not be easier! I seasoned the breast with the dry onion soup, and added some garlic powder, oregano, and fresh cracked pepper, and some pats of butter, under the skin. I poured a cup of wine in the bottom of the crock pot, added a can, undiluted, of cream of chicken soup, some sprigs of rosemary and thyme, and then added the pre-seasoned turkey, breast side down. My crock pot cooks quickly, even set on low, and in four hours, the breast was ready and the gravy that I made by reduction and a bit of roux, was outstanding. The turkey was moist and flavorful and this is a recipe I will use again and again when turkey breasts go on sale.
My first turkey in a slow cooker. I used a 3-4 lb boneless breast (as I only cook for 2) and used a packet of Lipton Savory Herb and Garilc mix instead of dry onion soup mix. I cooked on HIGH for 1.5 hrs, then low for 2.5 hrs. It turned out great!! Will be making this recipe again.
Thank you for this recipe it is very good and reviews are helpful. I decided to have dressing with mine, it was very easy. I put a bed of chopped celery and onions in the cooker then added my 3# turkey breast that had some dark meat in it, let it cook until it was mostly done. I took it out of the cooker and added the box of dressing mix, it needed a little more liquid so I added a small can of mushrooms with the juice to it and some butter. It was perfect. After mixing it, I put the turkey on top and let it cook on high for a half hour. While that was heating thru I cooked my favorite vegetable combination, peas and broccoli, we had a very enjoyable Sunday dinner. I have cooked the breast in the cooker before but I liked your idea. Thanks again.
Being a nurse who always works Thanksgiving, I always cook Turkey in the crockpot. Some things I like to do is inject the breast with chicken broth. Use frozen carrots, they cook better in the crockpot. I also throw in a few legs for the dark meat lovers. And add alot of gravy (and some apple juice) for it to cook in. Have tongs ready to pull all the bones out. But the crockpot is a lifesaver for those of us that can't be home.
Pretty darned good! Tender, flavorful, and a good way to cook turkey when it's too hot to turn on the oven. I took the terrific advice of other reviewers and added some celery, onion and carrot to the bottom of the crockpot. Smeared butter over the turkey and sprinkled the onion soup over and inside the turkey breast. Added a generous splash of chicken broth that I had on hand. Made gravy with the juices and served the vegetables on the side. Greeted my sweetheart after a long trip away and flight with the delicious aromas of this filling the kitchen as he walked in, fatigued, just wanting the comforts of being home again.He took in a deep breath, smiled broadly and said "No place smells or tastes as delicious as home!"
A++++ recipe - no kidding. My family devoured it. Great flavor and texture. We're putting it on the weekly meal rotation!
Great recipe, however be careful. It says to cook for 8 hours and mine was ready in 5. I had it on high the first hour and then turned down to low. If I had let it go for 8, it would have disintegrated. Delicious.
Yummy, didn't use soup mix as I have a gluten free person in the family. As other suggested place onions and celery on bottom of crockpot, also about 1 cup of chicken broth. Rubbed my breast with butter, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper and placed on low for about 8 hours. Was so good, I've been eating turkey sandwiches for days and I love it.
I've never submitted a recipe review but had to do so on this one! Made this for Thanksgiving dinner and it was a HIT! My Mom, who'd been baking the family turkeys for decades said she'll never bake a turkey breast again but will cook it in the crockpot from now on. I only had space in my pot for chicken broth at the bottom so make sure your pot is deep enough for the veggies others have suggested. I rubbed the bird with butter before the onion soup mix. The bird's skin doesn't really brown but by the time the meat is falling off the bone while you're removing it from the cooker, you won't care. No need to carve the breast. It's so tender you can take your pieces off with a fork. Excellent recipe and now a family staple. My Mom is passing it along to her friends! My reputation as the "crockpot cook" is more secure than ever!
We found the turkey tasty but on the "dry" side.
My family and I loved this recipe. We only wished it had browned but since it fell off the bone it was no longer an issue. I did change a few a things. I used a 8.25 lb turkey and I cooked it on high because we wanted it for dinner. I started it at 10 am and it was done by 2:30 pm. I also rubbed it down in margarine, powdered turkey gravy and Larry's season salt and it was delicious. I will definitely be making this for Thanks giving !
I followed this recipe exactly, and the turkey breast was moist and delicious. The 6.5# turkey breast was done in 8 hours. The onion soup mix made it a little too salty, so I will reduce the amount next time.
Thank you for giving us a great slow cooker recipe with only two ingredients! I love using onion soup mix, but I modified this recipe for my use due to the amount of salt in the soup mix. I used a 7.5 lb turkey breast only partially thawed. I put the breast in the ceramic crock-pot liner (My pot has a ceramic liner that fits into the aluminum pot), I put a couple pats of seasoned butter (kosher salt, garlic powder, thyme, black pepper) under the skin and rubbed the skin on top with a little olive oil. I placed my ceramic crock under the broiler and browned the skin for about 10 minutes. Then I put it in the crock-pot on low for 7 hours. Very moist, the condensation bastes the top of the turkey and I did not have the rubbery skin. I did not add additional cooking liquid and had plenty of drippings to make gravy.
I just made this again with fantastic results! YUM! I brined the breast overnight. I put a couple of pats of butter, a splash of white wine, some chopped celery and five cloves of garlic in the pot and a few inside the turkey breast. Before rubbing it with the onion soup mix, I rubbed it with olive oil, then rubbed it all over and under the skin. Cooked on high for 1 hour and then low for five hours. Absolutely perfect. Today, I'm going to layer the leftover turkey on top of stuffing in the slow cooker with gravy poured over the top and heat through. I followed all the instructions but even so it came out just a bit dry. I think next time I will add some broth to the bottom of the crock and rub the turkey breast with olive oil. I will definitely use this recipe again. Couldn't be easier and the leftovers were great. I made gravy with some of the juices from the bottom, very good. I put the bones back in the crock and added some more celery, garlic and onion, cooked til the next morning and had wonderful turkey broth.
Even though I didn't use the slowcooker, I did prepare the turkey with the onion soup as your recipe states. I had no time to use the slowcooker, so I wrapped it in foil, popped it in the oven (it was only a 3.5 lb breast) for almost 2 hrs., I think it was. And boy, this was some delicious juicy turkey. I would never thought of using onion soup mix in that way, so thanks for the great idea!
I am giving this recipe and the cooking method 5 stars because of the ease of preparation. But I'm afraid GREAT taste was lacking. Until I added my usual herbs and seasonings, the recipe rated only 3 stars. I am one of those people who don't make a dozen changes to a recipe and then rate the original. That's not fair to the other cooks or the person who submitted it originally. But I DO love the method of preparation! Thank you, Ms. Sally!!
Awesome recipe! Couldn't be easier. I used a 6 lb turkey breast and followed directions exactly and my turkey was overcooked so I made gravy with the juice and poured it over the turkey on the platter to put moisture back in. The gravy was perfectly seasoned with just the juice and thickened with a little cornstarch dissolved in water. My family absolutely loved it. Thank you so much for such a wonderful, easy, satisfying recipe.
WONDERFUL! I'm so glad I found this recipe! As a single person I go to friends' homes for Thanksgiving and Christmas and don't come home with much in the way of leftovers for turkey sandwiches. I've tried cooking small turkeys for myself, but it's too much hassle and more meat than I can eat and I always make it dry or chewy. This recipe solved all my problems. I got a 3lb turkey breast, used a McCormick's marinade because I didn't have this soup on hand. Cooked on high for 30 minutes, then low for 4.5 hours... it was the most tender, moist and tasty turkey I've ever made and was TOO EASY. I'll be doing using my crock pot for turkey from now on!
Good and easy recipe. I mixed a can of cranberry sauce with the onion soup mix and then put it in the slow cooker, it made a wonderful sauce to serve over the turkey once it was sliced. I found this recipe in a cookbook that said you could put a frozen breast in the slow cooker and cook on high 2 hours and then low 10 hours more.
This is the third time I have made this recipe, always moist and very flavorable. Instead of the onion soup, I use onion powder, salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, and a tiny bit of curry. Following other reviewer suggestions, I drizzle one-half cup of melted unsalted butter. This is so much better for us than buying lunchmeat at the deli; we know exactly what is in it. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe and to all who read for contributing to the reviews.
Great aroma while cooking AND great tasting!! Additions I made: (1) melted butter to add to the soup mix then rubbed into the turkey, and (2) added half can of beer since I always crock-pot meats with some liquid. This made just the right amount of liquid to thicken into a gravy before serving.
For those of you that said the turkey was too dry: The reason this turkey is dry is because we were told to cook it toooooo long. So, I dropped the time down the second time I did it and it then was moist. I cooked a whole turkey not just a breast. Cook it six hours not 7 or 8. It turned out moist the second time around. Never give up if something is worth trying to fix.
I used a 5lb butterball boneless turkey breast. It came out awesome!!!
While the turkey was moist, it lacked a ton of flavor. It was just a turkey breast sitting in onion soup.
Wow! I was skeptical but this was so delicious that you really can serve it for thanksgiving! Here's what I did...6.5 lb honeysuckle white breast fresh bone in. Half a stick of melted butter rubbed around the crock and the cleaned bird. Lipton herb and garlic mix (cuz I didn't have onion soup mix). Rubbed over the turkey and into the breast. Fresh poultry herbs in the cavities and/or under the turkey. One chopped leek and three chopped garlic cloves laid in the bottom of the crock and put the turkey in on top. Pour about 3/4 cup chicken broth around it. One hour on high , six hours on low. If you like the skin crispy put it in the broiler for 5-10 minutes. Let it rest for 15 minutes. The meat comes off the bone perfectly for slicing. I'm saving the broth and drippings for tomorrow to make soup!! Delicious!
I really did not enoy this recipe. Onion and turkey, it turns out, are not the best combination. I had high hopes based upon the reviews, but the meat was overcooked, and the taste was kind of rancid to me.
This turned out fantastic!! Here are the modifications I made : I used only a 2.5lb half turkey breast. I still used a full envelope of onion soup mix, drizzled some olive oil on top, added 1/4 cup chicken broth, oregano and a bunch of fresh, minced garlic. I cooked it for 1 hour on high, then for 3 1/2 hours on low. Fall apart in your mouth delicious! Serves probably 4 or 5 really hungry people. Served with peas and stuffing and cranberry sauce for a late thanksgiving feast.
I loved this recipe. I served it to guests and everyone loved it. It couldn't be any easier either.
I put a little water in the bottom of the crock pot, put olive oil and the onion soup mix on the turkey. I cooked the whole time on low and this turned out better than any turkey breast I have ever made. This is a great recipe.
I absolutely loved this recipe, and so did my family! I didn't have the onion soup mix, so I used some spices I had as a rub. I was tempted to add water, but didn't, and now I'm glad! There was so much beautiful juice to make gravy with. This is a new favorite recipe for us.
