Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

4.5
1692 Ratings
  • 5 1217
  • 4 291
  • 3 106
  • 2 50
  • 1 28

Quick and easy recipe for slow cooker turkey breast. With only two ingredients, the only hard part is waiting.

Recipe by ms_sally

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
39 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse turkey breast and pat dry. Cut off any excess skin, but leave the skin covering the breast. Rub onion soup mix all over outside of the turkey and under the skin.

    Advertisement

  • Place in a slow cooker. Cover, and cook on High for 1 hour, then set to Low, and cook for 7 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 59.5g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 164mg; sodium 308.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/14/2022