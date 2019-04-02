Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

This is simple and delicious, and certainly not rocket science--no need to really add anything or change anything other than the cooking time. Rub the turkey breast all over with a couple tablespoons of butter before adding the onion soup. Mine was done perfectly at 5-1/2 hours, so for those who complained this was dry it was only because the meat was cooked too long, and an instant read meat thermometer might be helpful--you want the temperature to read around 170 degrees. For a lovely pan gravy, strain the drippings into a saucepan with some chicken stock mixed with cornstarch and cook till thickened. The meat is tender, juicy, and delicately seasoned by the onion soup mix, which also lent a nice flavor to the gravy. Since there are just the two of us, we had beautiful slices of turkey breast leftover for sandwiches, as well as the carcass which I froze to make turkey soup. Update 3/16/09: I used a much smaller turkey breast this time, about 4-1/2 pounds, and at 5-1/2 hours it still was past the 170 degrees I wanted. I think I've got this figured out now and from now on I'm going to use the rule of thumb to cook on low for slightly less than an hour for each pound of turkey breast.