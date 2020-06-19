Double Nickel Dressing

Sweet Italian salad dressing with garlic and a hint of spice. This was given to me by a restaurant.

Recipe by Anna Wilhelm

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
3 1/2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In the container of a blender or food processor, combine the sugar, mustard powder, salt, red pepper flakes, black pepper, vinegar, water and garlic. Cover and blend while drizzling in the corn oil to form an emulsion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 14.9g; sodium 192.1mg. Full Nutrition
