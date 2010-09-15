Pork Pie is a standard Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve treat in my predominantly French-Canadian hometown in Maine. It's served with catsup or mustard, tossed salad, and pickles. Simple but wonderful. Top individual servings with catsup or mustard before serving.
Me and my husband both really enjoyed this recipe!! I did change it up a little bit though. I only used 1 pound ground pork and 1 pound ground beef and I browned the meat with 1 onion chopped, approx. 1 tbls minced garlic and steak seasoning. I also added garlic to the mashed potatoes. This was the perfect amount of filling for 1 pie. Very tasty! Thanks for the great recipe.
If Husband picks at something with little interest (he'll eat ANYTHING), I know there's something wrong... I thought the nutmeg might be nice, but it just tasted weird. I used one pie shell as a lid to cut down on calories. I added so much seasoning - garlic, onion powder, Worcestershire sauce - but it still wasn't great. I seriously doubt I will make this again. It was edible at least. Sorry.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2006
Reggie has been looking for that perfect pork-pie recipe. he made the pie for supper tonight and after he took the first bite, he said Honey you found the right recipe. I am glad I found this site and especially this recipe. Thank you Laurie. I have never had Pork pie until tonight I love it Sandy
Being of French Canadian heritage, 1st generation American, my Memere made French meat pie every Christmas. Very similar to this except I season mine with cinnamon, poultry seasoning, cloves, allspice, salt and pepper. (ooooh, NO ketchup or mustard.) Before baking I brush on one egg with a bit of water and sprinkle with paprika...what a beauitful looking and tasting pie when you're done. Sandy T.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2004
This is the second Christmas now that I decided to make this pie! So, it is REALLY good! People loved it! Hope they will do so this time, too. :-)) Thanks, Laurie!
This recipe was alright but nothing to rave about. Three lbs of meat was enough for two pies. I think the pie would be better with some spices and perhaps onion. I'll probably make it again but I know I'll definately add spice and cut the recipe in half.
Thank you so much for bringing memories of Christmas back to me. This is basically the same recipe that ma grand-mere passed to ma mere (I apologize, my computer doesn't speak French). Grand-mere's differences were that she always used onions and used allspice as her seasoning. Just remember that every grandmother out there had her own recipe, each as good as the other. Also we all adjust spices and seasonings to our own tastes. Keep that in mind and we all eat well.
I tried this recipe because I wanted to have a pork pie, like my mother use make. Well, it came out perfect. My boyfriend and I both loved it. I served cranberry sauce with it and brussel sprouts (for a veggie), cuz that's how I had it when I was a kid. And since my mom had passed away, and I couldn't find out how to make it, so I turned to "Allrecipes.com". Thank you so much for bringing my memories back to life. IT WAS DELICIOUS.
Instead of homemade mashed potatoes, I use Betty Crocker instant-2 pouches. You'd never know my secret!!! This dish is a family favorite!! My kids ask for it all the time! I get 2 nights of dinner out of this 1 recipe for a family of 4
This is very similar to the pork pies I used to make. Yes, I am also a "Main-iac"! It is a real favorite at my home, especially during the winter holiday months..... a real must in the Franco-American community! The only change in my recipe was to add some sauteed onions and 1 tsp. of minced garlic. I skipped the nutmeg, as it is not a favorite spice of mine with meat. Also, when I fixed the potatoes, I added butter and just alittle milk to whip them up, then added the onions, garlic, and drained meat. This is a dish which tastes even better the next day when the potatoes are stiffer. Bon appetit!
I make this all the time,I'm from Rhode island and I was raised on meat pie. I now live in Tennessee and nobody I talk to has ever heard of it. I just made it the other day but I used only ground beef and it came out great!
I too, hail from the Northeast and Pork Pie is a must! I adjusted the recipe above with a few tweaks from my Grammie's recipe: poultry seasoning to taste, ground clove one pinch, allspice to taste. I also add a heaping spoon of garlic in the ground pork . Oh and I soo don't add ground beef.....this is pork pie!
Not a review, yet, just don't know what is meant by fill bottom of shell with pastry? Didn't see pastry listed anywhere! Please help! Recently divorced, and retired, and have found i love cooking! In RI i remember pork pies, and want to make one!
Instead of 1 1/2 cups of fresh mashed potatoes I used a package of instant Idaho Red Potatoes and for sided dishes stuffed olives, pickles, tater tots and Cesar Salad. This is what I served my family on Christmas Eve 2019. PS. The center of my pie was a snowman...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2014
I only used one pound pork and one pound beef, which is enough for three sheets of 9in crust. And I have added some home brewed alcohol, beer will do too. And some bacon! I used oven to cook the meat to keep the meat jelly in the filling, yummy !
