Pork Pie

Pork Pie is a standard Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve treat in my predominantly French-Canadian hometown in Maine. It's served with catsup or mustard, tossed salad, and pickles. Simple but wonderful. Top individual servings with catsup or mustard before serving.

By Laurie Fontaine Bennett

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
8
  • Brown ground beef and ground pork over medium heat until thoroughly cooked. Drain off grease.

  • Mix together cooked meat, potatoes, salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

  • Line a 9 inch pie dish with pastry. Spoon pork mixture into pie crust, and top with second pie crust. Brush top crust with egg white. Shield crust edges with aluminum foil to prevent burning.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Remove foil for final 15 minutes of baking to brown edges.

712 calories; protein 33.2g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 51.1g; cholesterol 125.1mg; sodium 462.4mg. Full Nutrition
