Holiday Hot Spinach Dip

Rating: 4.18 stars
87 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 44
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 1

A yummy hot vegetable dip! Serve with your favorite crackers.

By Michelle Barr

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together spinach, bell pepper, garlic, artichokes, sour cream, and parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Mixture will be thick; add cream to thin to dip consistency. Spoon into a 1-quart baking dish.

  • Bake for 20 minutes, or until bubbly. Serve with crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 83.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (91)

Reviews:
ROBYNH
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2002
This is a great recipe. I added a little more parmesan cheese & cream and then melted mozzarella over the top just before taking it out of the oven. Friends who swear that they hate spinach loved this dip!! Read More
Helpful
(54)
TheresaNY
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2004
I make this every year during the holidays. My family loves it, even the ones who don't like one or more of the ingredients! I serve mine with corn tortilla chips, like the ones you'd use with salsa. I've had many versions of this dip, but this one is the best! Read More
Helpful
(44)
mommyluvs2cook
Rating: 3 stars
10/24/2011
Not enough seasoning and not as creamy as I would have liked either. I'll keep looking. Thanks:) Read More
Helpful
(39)
Melissa Goff
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2011
Loved this...I doubled the recipe and it turned out great...then came to the recipe and looked at the heavy cream...opps! I didn't double that. But you know what? It was still delish! Not sure if I want to double it the next go round. Didn't really taste the artichokes or persay they weren't overwhelming at all...it my spinach fan in the house devoured it completely on her own. So I guess it meets approval. She grabbed the pan and a bag of chips and said thanks for dinner!;-) The rest of us that liked it...well we didn't get but a few chips in. Totally will make again. Just the way I made it. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Annepdx
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2007
this is a great recipe to bring to a potluck. very quick and easy. I put a can on diced tomatoes with chiles in it instead of the red bell pepper and that was great! thanks. Read More
Helpful
(18)
MESSYCOOK
Rating: 2 stars
12/21/2003
Found this dip to be a bit bland. Be sure to drain the spinach well. I'd add more garlic next time too. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Bethlehem
Rating: 2 stars
11/25/2013
Even the spinach lovers didn't care for it. Too much spinach. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Randy Sanchez
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2013
Try putting the spinach in a food processor which makes it easier to mix and not have any large pieces. Season to taste. Works for me. Read More
Helpful
(8)
misdmom
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2008
Great with tortilla chips!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
