Holiday Hot Spinach Dip

1 of 91

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe. I added a little more parmesan cheese & cream and then melted mozzarella over the top just before taking it out of the oven. Friends who swear that they hate spinach loved this dip!! Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars I make this every year during the holidays. My family loves it, even the ones who don't like one or more of the ingredients! I serve mine with corn tortilla chips, like the ones you'd use with salsa. I've had many versions of this dip, but this one is the best! Helpful (44)

Rating: 3 stars Not enough seasoning and not as creamy as I would have liked either. I'll keep looking. Thanks:) Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this...I doubled the recipe and it turned out great...then came to the recipe and looked at the heavy cream...opps! I didn't double that. But you know what? It was still delish! Not sure if I want to double it the next go round. Didn't really taste the artichokes or persay they weren't overwhelming at all...it my spinach fan in the house devoured it completely on her own. So I guess it meets approval. She grabbed the pan and a bag of chips and said thanks for dinner!;-) The rest of us that liked it...well we didn't get but a few chips in. Totally will make again. Just the way I made it. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars this is a great recipe to bring to a potluck. very quick and easy. I put a can on diced tomatoes with chiles in it instead of the red bell pepper and that was great! thanks. Helpful (18)

Rating: 2 stars Found this dip to be a bit bland. Be sure to drain the spinach well. I'd add more garlic next time too. Helpful (12)

Rating: 2 stars Even the spinach lovers didn't care for it. Too much spinach. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Try putting the spinach in a food processor which makes it easier to mix and not have any large pieces. Season to taste. Works for me. Helpful (8)