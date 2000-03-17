Sunday School Fudge

This fool-proof, no-cook fudge is incredibly easy and delicious. I make it with my Sunday School class, which is how it got its name.

By Laura

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend confectioners sugar, cream cheese, vanilla, melted chocolate, and salt together with an electric mixer until smooth. (You can also put all the ingredients together in a heavy plastic bag, and squish with your hands until well combined.)

  • Press into a 8 x 5.25 x 1 1/2 foil pan. Top with red and green sprinkles. Let harden before eating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 15.2mg. Full Nutrition
