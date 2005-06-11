Christmas Breakfast Sausage Casserole

Excellent easy casserole to make. I have made this by soaking overnight as well as just soaking the bread cubes in the bowl of egg/milk mixture for 10 minutes and each turns out equally as good. I find actually it cooks quicker without getting brown on the bottom or crusty if you don't soak overnight. I have changed this recipe to a sweet version, especially at Christmas time. Didn't think the little ones would like it with eggnog in it, but my 5 year old asked for 3 servings xmas morning and I'm lucky if I get him to eat anything that morning. So here is what I changed; 1 cup eggnog and 1 cup milk 6 eggs sprinkled ground maple sausage with cinnamon after it was cooked and drained omitted the ground mustard and salt greased the pan with butter crisco added 1/2 cup more of cheddar cheese (and have made with half swiss/ half cheddar -that was equally as delicious once in pan, sprinkled the top with nutmeg ** if eggnog is out of season, I use hazelnut coffee cream 1 cup of that with 1 cup of milk And I use 6 eggs instead of 4 After its cooked, I take out of oven and drizzled with maple syrup. I let sit for 10 minutes. It might sound too sweet for some but let me tell you the egg/ cheese/ sausage mixture reduces some of the sweetness of the maple syrup so it is not too sweet. My kids put more syrup on it at the table. If no maple sausage, I use regular ground sausage. It still tastes just as great.