Christmas Breakfast Sausage Casserole

My mom has always made this for us on Christmas morning, and since we only have it once a year it makes it even more good. It is so delicious, and everyone enjoys it! When I double the recipe I use 1 pound regular sausage and 1 pound sage sausage.

By M.K. Meredith

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Crumble sausage into a medium skillet. Cook over medium heat until evenly brown; drain.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together mustard powder, salt, eggs and milk. Add the sausage, bread cubes, and cheese, and stir to coat evenly. Pour into a greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Cover, and chill in the refrigerator for 8 hours, or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cover, and bake 45 to 60 minutes. Uncover, and reduce temperature to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Bake for an additional 30 minutes, or until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 26g; cholesterol 160.1mg; sodium 1015.4mg. Full Nutrition
