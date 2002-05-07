Gingerbread Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

4.2
149 Ratings
  • 5 83
  • 4 41
  • 3 14
  • 2 4
  • 1 7

A wonderful change of pace for the holiday season. Moist and spicy cake balanced by creamy, soft frosting.

Recipe by Kevin Ryan

Gallery
22 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter or line with paper liners a 12-cup muffin tin.

    Advertisement

  • Cream 5 tablespoons of the butter with the white sugar. Add the molasses and the egg and egg yolk.

  • Sift together the flour, cocoa powder, ginger, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and salt. Dissolve the baking soda in the hot milk. Add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture and stir until just combined. Stir in the hot milk mixture. Pour the batter evenly into the prepared tin.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes or until slightly springy to the touch. Allow to cool a few minutes in the pan and remove to a rack to cool.

  • To Make Frosting: Cream the 2 tablespoons butter and the cream cheese together. Beat in the confectioners' sugar until fluffy. Add the lemon extract and beat. When the cupcakes are cool, frost the tops with the frosting and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 56.4mg; sodium 184.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022