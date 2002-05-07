Gingerbread Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Well, there were good and bad things about this recipe for me. I used regular cocoa because baking soda requires an acid to react to and Dutch processed cocoa is alkalized (no acid). I noticed that another reviewer had made the recipe several times and on one occasion she needed to switch from Dutch processed to regular cocoa powder because she didn't have any of the former- and found that that time they did not sink as before- I think this may be the reason. What I liked: the strong molasses flavor and spiciness. What I wasn't crazy about: the texture- a teeny bit spongy, though they were moist enough. Also, I believe there is just a bit too much batter for twelve regular sized cupcakes-a couple spread over the edges of the pan. While mine didn't sink in the middle like others did, they were a little flat. Traditionally, gingerbread is served with a lemon sauce so I understand the addition of lemon in the frosting (of which there is just enough to put a thin smear on top of each cupcake), but I think *if* I make these again I will go with my standard cream cheese frosting-or homemade whipped cream- this frosting seemed to mask some of the ginger flavor. I do have to say that while I was not overly impressed, others did like these-before I added the frosting; I ended up scraping it off most of the cupcakes.