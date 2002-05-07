Gingerbread Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
A wonderful change of pace for the holiday season. Moist and spicy cake balanced by creamy, soft frosting.
I have searched for the perfect gingerbread recipe, and this is definitely the one--moist and spicy, and the cocoa powder somehow ties all the other flavors together. It's also quite easy to make. The only thing to watch out for is the frosting recipe attached to it--something's not recorded quite right. Try this instead: cream together 8 oz. cream cheese, 4 Tbs cream and 2 cups sugar--light, sweet and simple.Read More
I gave this four stars only because I had to change the frosting. Used 8 ounces cream cheese, 2 cups confectioners sugar & added 1/4 tsp lemon extract. The frosting turned out great. The cupcakes were delicious!! A little on the dry side with 20 mins cook time - will try 16 mins next time as another reviewer suggested!
Would have given this a 4 1/2 star rating, only because the cocoa stood out. I made mini-cupcakes (39), baked for 15 minutes and they came out full and with a nice light texture. Next time I would add more ginger and , maybe a touch of ground cloves. I will make them again !!
These were great! Used 2c powdered sugar with 8oz soft cream cheese and 1tsp vanilla for the frosting.
Great muffins,soft, moist and yummy. Tasts very much like parkin to me, so some of these will be done for bonfire night (I've just baffled the Americans out there, sorry!) but nope, I didn't dig the frosting much so do go with making your own I think. Actually, I don't think they even really need the icing anyway as they're so moist and yummy. I'll add a bit more spice next time, but i think i was a bit skinny on the measurements anyways :)
These were excellent! The texture is wonderful. I've made cupcakes with this recipe and also a 9X13 cake...both turned out great. This was big hit at potluck!
Great gingerbread and spice flavor, nice and moist, but... I was very disappointed at how these rose - with flat tops, spilling out onto the muffin tin. Tried 'em twice too, thinking I may have done something absent-minded the first time. Not. They turned out the same way the second time as well. Like little hats with a brim, or maybe little flying saucers. I won't make these again for that reason alone. I didn't use the frosting in this recipe, preferring to use my own, which was a perfect match for these cupcakes: 4 oz. cream cheese, 1/4 c. butter, 2 c. powdered sugar, some grated lemon zest, and enough fresh lemon juice to get to desired consistency. I rated these four stars because Hubs loved them, but in my book I'd rate them only three.
These were really pretty good. They had a nice, spicy gingerbread flavor and the lemon frosting on top was a really nice change of flavors from your usual chocolate and vanilla. I ended up filling 15 muffin tins and had to bake them about 6 minutes longer than suggested, and they blobbed over the sides of the tins. I might fill them slightly less next time if I make these again around the holidays. Especially cute with mini gingerbread man sprinkles on top.
Great recipe!!! I used tablespoons of ginger instead of teaspoons though. Awesome!!!
My children and their friends loved these, and they are not overly sweet. They taste best when served cold. 16 minutes was enough cooking time. I mixed 8oz. reduced-fat cream cheese, 2 cups confectioners sugar, 1 t. lemon extract and a splash of half-and-half for frosting (with a lot leftover).
These were so delicious! I added an extra 1/4 tsp each of ginger and cinnamon. I got nice domes because I used the oven trick- bake at 400 degrees for 5 minutes, turn the heat down to 350 and bake until ready. They were perfect with cream cheese frosting, but they were so moist they could be eaten plain!
I discovered this recipe a couple of Christmases ago and everyone loves it! My only problem was that every time I made the cupcakes they sank in the middle. I tried all kinds of variations on my mixing time, baking time, etc, but they always sank and I would fill up the dent with frosting (no big loss). This year I searched high and low and couldn't find Dutch process cocoa powder anywhere, so I gave up and used regular cocoa powder... the cupcakes didn't sink!! What is the advantage of the Dutch process I wonder? I recommend regular.
These tasted really yummy, but when I baked them they rose & then fell & sunk in bad. They looked awful. Luckily I wasn't making them to take to anyone! They do taste wonderful though, so at least I can still eat them!
Yummy!! Everybody loved it!! I replaced the molases with brown sugar+water+honey (read the replacement proportion on pantry 911 site) since I had no idea where to find molasses, used half the amount of sugar, and it was still plentifully sweet! I made it for my niece's 5th birthday and decorated it with pink and purple 'fruit hagel' - it's just something very dutch, look at my picture to get a better idea of what it is :P. People here eat it over buttered bread...most of the time it's chocolate hagel though...(I'm rambling here...)
I just made a batch of these, following the batter recipe exactly as stated (I haven't gotten to the frosting part yet, and will probably use my own recipe for that). PROS: Great flavor -- just enough spice and molasses. Not too sweet, either, but clearly a cake and just right for pairing up with a sweet frosting. Also, very moist. CONS: None, really. I plan on adding this to my recipe rotation. Like another reviewer, mine baked up over the edge of the tin. And each ended up with a sizable dimple in the top. Not really an issue, though, since I'm covering everything with frosting. Besides, it's probably my fault for overmixing the batter or peaking before they were done. I checked mine at 16 minutes and they definitely weren't ready. Stick with the suggested 20 minutes.
my cousin made these for christmas and they are delicious! the cake is really moist and the icing is not to sweet. the cake and icing are a perfect pairing.
Cupcakes are wonderful! HOWEVER do NOT use Dutch process cocoa with baking soda; this is why many people's cupcakes dimpled. I used natural unsweetened cocoa powder and had no problems with dimpling. Like other reviewers, I also cooked cupcakes 16 mins; when I checked on them, they were done so maybe it depends on your stove.
I did not have Dutch processed cocoa powder so I used Hershey’s cocoa powder in its’ place. I followed the measurements and noticed the batter came together a little on the runny side. I filled each cupcake liner 2/3 full ending up with only 11 cupcakes. They rose up nicely while baking emitting a nice spicy, rich gingerbread aroma. The cupcakes were done in 16 minutes with a nice round shaped top. The gingerbread flavor is nice and the cake is moist and spiced right, not dry at all. The cocoa is subtle and not too noticeable. For the frosting I creamed together 4 oz. cream cheese, ¼ c. butter, 1 tsp. of fresh lemon juice instead of lemon extract, ½ tsp. of grated lemon zest and 2 cups confectioner’s sugar to get the desired consistency. The frosting is a light lemony flavor and sweetened enough. It is thick and creamy and spreads easily while holding up well. Together I think both the frosting and cupcake balances each other out well- adding a perfect touch of sweetness to the spiced gingerbread flavor. Next time I will make it a point to fill each cupcake liner a little less to make 12 cupcake servings. Overall a good holiday recipe!
taste just like a gingerbread cookie!!! instead of using the frosting given i used my cinnamon cream cheese frosting..sooooo good
This recipe is definitely a keeper. Made into mini cupcakes and topped with the whipped cream cheese frosting from this site and then sprinkled a little bit of red sugar on the top to make them extra festive. I'm going to be making this recipe again for Christmas, but this time am going to make it into a cake.
The cupcakes were very dense and tasted mostly like molasses to me. I did follow the other reviewers suggestions for the frosting and that turned out great!
Great recipe. Thanks, Kevin.
Delicious! Great holiday treat! I didn't have any cinnamon and they still were tasty. For the frosting, I used 8 oz cream cheese, 2 cups of confectioners' sugar, 1/4 tsp lemon extract, per other reviews.
Well, there were good and bad things about this recipe for me. I used regular cocoa because baking soda requires an acid to react to and Dutch processed cocoa is alkalized (no acid). I noticed that another reviewer had made the recipe several times and on one occasion she needed to switch from Dutch processed to regular cocoa powder because she didn't have any of the former- and found that that time they did not sink as before- I think this may be the reason. What I liked: the strong molasses flavor and spiciness. What I wasn't crazy about: the texture- a teeny bit spongy, though they were moist enough. Also, I believe there is just a bit too much batter for twelve regular sized cupcakes-a couple spread over the edges of the pan. While mine didn't sink in the middle like others did, they were a little flat. Traditionally, gingerbread is served with a lemon sauce so I understand the addition of lemon in the frosting (of which there is just enough to put a thin smear on top of each cupcake), but I think *if* I make these again I will go with my standard cream cheese frosting-or homemade whipped cream- this frosting seemed to mask some of the ginger flavor. I do have to say that while I was not overly impressed, others did like these-before I added the frosting; I ended up scraping it off most of the cupcakes.
I used margarine instead of butter, "regular" cocoa and molasses, and substituted nutmeg for the all-spice (I didn't have any all-spice on hand). I made mini cupcakes for my daughters tea party. They were cute, and tasty and she was delighted! I had leftover butter cream icing, so I didn't try the frosting this time. I will definitely make these again! Thanks for sharing =)
I use a different gingerbread recipe and wanted to make a frosting for it this year. The frosting is a perfect compliment to the gingerbread. I added 1 tsp of vanilla extract and used the exact measurements of the other ingredients and it was delicious! Very light lemon flavor, nice and creamy, and spreads easily.
I can't rate this properly as I messed it up by using brown sugar and just reducing the molasses. No good, it's still way too strong. I'd also reduce the nutmeg and allspice if I did it again as I felt these overpowered the ginger. Not great. Maybe better if you use white sugar as the recipe says!
I LOVE these cupcakes. I brought them to a Christmas party, and they were gone almost as soon as I put them on the table.
Excellent. Is 5 stars with frosting adapted like mentioned by other reviewers - 8 oz cream cheese, 2 cups powdered sugar and I added lemon zest/lemon juice. Also, do not overfill the muffins cups because they spread out flat-ish as well as up and it doesn't make it easy to get them out if they are too full. I actually made 14 muffins with this recipe after a little struggle getting them out of the pan the first time. I sprinkled little mini gingerbread men on them - very cute and delicious.
Great cupcake - lots of ginger and a nice twist on regular flavours.
i must have done something terribly, terribly wrong, though i am an experienced baker. i made these cupcakes, and i know they taste good because they were so tender, they fell in and they fell apart! the cake is too tender; i can't imagine attempting frosting on them as the outer edges have come apart! with so many giving these rave reviews, i have to figure i did something wrong, though i followed the recipe to a T. and now i'm left with 12 falling-apart cupcakes. back to the drawing board.
The cupcakes were very spongy which was nice, but without the cupcake liners I think they would have kind of mushed a bit on the cooling rack. I liked the flavour of the cake, but there was something off about the frosting.
These were very good!I made a cake with another recipe and thought they were great and these are even better.I used 2/3 of a cup of milk and cooked them for 15 min.When the cake just turns cakey enough to not stick to a toothpick is how moist they were,so good.
These were really good and easy to make. They were very moist; not dry at all. Did not make the icing...used another cream cheese icing recipe on this site and added a little allspice to it! Delicious!
I made this recipe into mini muffins, and they turned out perfectly in 17 minutes. I like the way these taste--something different from the norm.
i love gingerbread! These were good, but I had a difficult time with dryness. and EVERYONE at the party was disappointed that they weren't chocolate. o'well! I had enough leftover to make a snappy trifle.
This has a classic gingerbread taste, but is enhanced by the lemon icing. I followed the suggestion and made it with 8oz cream cheese, 1//4 tsp lemon extract, 2 C powdered sugar, and I added a Tbsp butter. Great texture.
Delicious! Everyone at my office loved these. They were a tiny bit dry...maybe a pinch more molasses? I thought that there was just enough icing, I wouldn't make more.
I skipped the frosting and just made the cake. Delicious! Nice and spicy, good texture, a great holiday dessert.
I was a little disappointed in this recipe. The batter was very runny and when the cupcakes baked, they spread out instead of rising nice and puffy. The taste was good, but nothing overly exciting. I would add raisins to liven it up. Neither my husband or daughter gave this recipe much better than 3 stars. Sorry.
This really is the perfect gingerbread cupcake recipe. The cupcakes are light in texture and flavorful. I omitted the allspice, however, and used ground cloves in place of it. The frosting is perfect. The texture is heavier, like that on a Sprinkles cupcake. Also, the cupcakes are sweet, so the fresh tanginess of the frosting is a good complement. There is just enough frosting for a conservative layer on each cupcake, so if you plan on more decorative coverage, you'll need to at least double it.
I have made this recipe many times over the past year and a half and people love it! I have made my own alterations - sometimes it was difficult to get hold of the molasses so I often substitute them with 4 tablespoons packed brown sugar dissolved in a shot of espresso! Works great as a substitute. I have also made vegan versions with 2 tablespoons soy flour mixed with 2 tablespoons soy milk and I always substitute butter in my baking for non-hydrogenated dairy free margarine as it is more healthy. LOVE this recipe - it's so versatile!
My kids love these and they really taste like the traditional Swedish gingerbread snaps. Next time I'll add more cocoa and cut down on the ground allspice. Yummy!!
Unbelievable and different flavor for a cupcake recipe. Followed recipe exactly. I think next time I'm going to try and make it as mini cupcakes, so the cupcake/ frosting ratio is a little closer.
Really good, I served these with a Christmas brunch and I had to fight to keep some for me! Everyone wanted to take them home to enjoy later on. I did however utilize the icing changes recommended by ANASTASIAJANE.
I did not use the frosting recipe, so this is just based on the cupcakes. I did not find these dry at all. They baked up very nicely and were moist and full of that expected gingerbread flavor. I accidentally used 2 full eggs, instead of the egg yolk, but other than that, followed the recipe. Great fall recipe. I topped these with the Allspice Cream Cheese frosting from this site and candied ginger. The combination was amazing!
I made these cupcakes for my holiday open house and they were very good. Perfect for a Christmas themed menu... lots of spice in them. I sprinkled holiday sprinkles on top and arranged them in the shape of a Christmas tree on a plate. One thing, I made the recommended amount, but the cupcakes turned out enormous. I think this could have made 3-4 extra. Also, I improvised with the icing, because the measurements in the recipe are obviously off. Great recipe! Thanks!
This turned out great for me! I was heavy handed with all the spices and added cloves. I used my own cream cheese frosting recipe, so I can't comment on that part. Thanks for the recipe!
I doubled the icing for extra flavor. It was wonderful!
These were wonderful! I can't comment on the frosting because I used lemon buttercream instead but the cupcakes were delicious. I omitted the all spice and nutmeg because I didn't have them and added more ginger to compensate, they were still very tasty! Thanks!
My hubby who doesn't like gingerbread didn't like this at all, but my 3yr old loved it!
Great idea. I had always made ginderbread cookied around Christmas, but now everyone asks for these! The frosting adds the perfect touch of sweetness to the ginger.
These were easy and delicious! I was very liberal with the spices. I doubled the recipe. I also used my own cream cheese frosting!
The batter looked okay and tasted great after I added more ginger, but when I baked them they puffed up and ran over the sides and then collapsed. I live at high altitude, 5800 feet, and that may have had something to do with it...although I bake without changes all the time.
MOLASSES SUBSTITUTION Can the molasses be substituted for brown sugar or anything else. I live in Australia and Molasses is not particularly common in supermarkets here. :) Thanks
These were good but not great. I don't think I would use the cocoa in them if I made them again and I think I would use more of the spices. I am going to keep looking for a better gingerbread cupcake recipe. I didn't use the frosting recipe.
I was a little disenchanted with the outcome. The batter made enough for more than 12....so some of the cupcakes baked well over the top, making it difficult to remove from the cupcake pan. While I love ginger and molasses, I just didn't love the flavor of these. Another reviewer had issues with the allspice (I agree) and suggested adding ground cloves (another idea I think would improve these). I substituted butter cream frosting for the cream cheese frosting, and that was the only saving grace. I found myself cutting off the bulk of the cupcake, and just eating the top (a more palateable ratio).
This cupcake recipe is fabulous! I made the cupcakes for a holiday party and LITERALLY everyone raved. I didn't change the cupcake recipe at all and the cupcakes came out perfect and moist. I did however use my own lemon cream frosting recipe, but I will still rate this recipe 5 stars just for the cupcakes alone
These are wonderful!!A great change from the usual chocolate/vanilla flavors.I do use a little extra ginger and cinnamon and I put 2 whole eggs in,rather than the called for 1 1/2.Batter is quite thin,but before I put it into the cupcake tins,I let it sit for just a few minutes.It thickens a bit and is easier to handle.These are always a hit for the fall and holidays!!And you can decorate them so cute according to the seasons too.Some say these sink in the middle after they cool. I gently tap the filled muffin tin on the counter before going into the oven-like I do with any cake I bake-this removes the air in the batter....and I've never had them sink down any time I've made them
great for my student. Were doing a spice report and u have to cook something with a spice and this has both CINNAMON & GINGER
I thought these were very good. The cupcakes turned out a bit flat, but look alright when topped with the icing. The lemon icing was a bit mismatched with the gingerbread in my opinion. I loved both separately, but together it was two contradicting flavors. I would suggest omitting the lemon extract for a nicer ending result. I will definitely make these again without the lemon.
These were really great! I used full flavored molasses which was a bit much for some of my friends but I liked it :) I used the whipped cream cheese frosting here: http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Whipped-Cream-Cream-Cheese-Frosting/Detail.aspx It was a perfect combination!
First time ever making gingerbread cupcakes. The batter was a little runny but after I put them in the oven they baked just fine. The cake was moist and the texture was light...perfect for a cupcake. I will defintely make thses again!
absolutely delicious. the only thing is; next time more ginger & nutmeg & cinnamon will be added for a bigger flavour!
I've caught the cupcake bug that seems to be sweeeping the world and my family has added inches to their waistlines from my fascination with these yummy treats. I've made dozens and dozens of different types of cupcakes but it seems that these gingerbread cupcakes are the most delicious. They disappear so quickly that I usually double the recipe to satisfy the hoards. However, the other reviewers are correct, the cream cheese frosting recipe is flawed. Instead, try mixing 30g of butter, 80g softened cream cheese, 1 1/2 cups sifted confectioners sugar and 1 tsp grated lemon rind.
These were easy and delicious. I used my own cream cheese frosting recipe, but the cupcakes were great and I'll be making them again.
I really liked them, but they were not gobbled as quickly as I thought they would be. However, everyone wanted to take some home!!
A little dry, but didn't really keep exact time.
I adore this recipe, 2006 I went on a cupcake rampage and baked dozens upon dozens of cupcakes...found this recipe and was an instant hit with the extended family!!! I try to make this most of the October - December season though sometimes treat the fam throughout the year!!! absolutly deeeeeeeee-licious!!!
This cupcake recipe is phenomenal! It baked at 350 for exactly 20 min. and they turned out beautifully. I will be using them at a fundraiser. They were perfectly rounded. I did not use this frosting, but instead used "Decorator Frosting" from this website as another had suggested. I would absolutely suggest that frosting if you are interested in piping on this cupcake. The taste greatly complements this spicy cupcake.
Absolutely fantastic. The frosting was the perfect touch; did the 2 cups of confectioner's sugar, 8oz. of cream cheese and teaspoon of lemon extract.
This recipe is awesome, and I'll definitely make it again! I followed some of the other user's comments and substituted a different icing recipe. It turned out great. Thanks!
These were a huge hit at my daughters toddler Christmas party. I didn't use the frosting recipe (had my own already made), but the cupcakes were delicious. Thanks!
One word: amazing! I used pumpkin pie spice instead of the nutmeg and all-spice and added an extra few tablespoons of flour because I thought the batter was a bit too runny--but they came out beautifully! Only fill your muffin tins/liners about half full at the most because they rise A LOT. I used another cream cheese frosting recipe and sprinkled some green and red sanding sugar on top and these were the PERFECT holiday treat for friends, family, and co-workers! Thanks for sharing, Kevin!
These were alright. A nice change from gingerbread cookies. I probably won't make them again though. The cupcakes themselves weren't that good. I didn't like the cocoa/gingerbread combo. Thanks anyways!
great recipies all the flavors blended together nicely.
YUM!! I also had to use yogurt and sour cream as it was what I had on hand - but it didn't matter! These are so good...but the icing needs some work. Probably should go with a better cream cheese frosting instead of the one listed with the recipe.
I brought them to work and everyone loved it. I did use almost 2t of ginger and hipping teaspoon of cinnamon. I accidentaly put baking soda in BOILING milk so it "exploded", so be careful when putting baking soda in hot milk. They are quick to make and not very sweet. I meant to make 24 mini cupcakes, but ended up with 24 mini + 1 huge. Plus I think I filled the tin too close, so like other reviewers said I had "spillage" and ended up with not very pretty mushrooms, which I trimmed all..lol I used regular unsweetened cocoa so didn't have the sinking problem others mentioned. I will make them again, but definitely would fill just above half. Oh and it took at least 10 min to bake 24 MINI cupcakes, so if you're doing regular sized, 16 min like others said might not be enough. It depends on your oven. Finally, I just made up my own icing with about 2T of melted white chocolate, 1T of butter, 1t lemon juice, 1T of sour cream, and kept putting icing sugar until they reached the consistency I wanted. Great stuff!
These were yummy! The lemon frosting is a nice touch.
These are amazing! They definately taste like a perfect, not-too-spicey gingerbread cookie. Can't wait to make these again and again, thanks Currie for the recommendation!!!
This recipe was perfect. Usually I double the cinnamon and other seasonings, but I didn't have to with this. The muffins also turned out huge and they rose perfectly. I left off the icing and ate them like muffins with butter.
These cupcakes were so simple, moist, and so yummy! They just scream HOLIDAY! So delicious, I definitely will make again!
there was to much butter and 16 minutes was to short.
I made a slight modification to the gingerbread batter (used tablespoons of ginger as opposed to teaspoons) and a significant modification to the cream cheese frosting-- as recommended by other reviewers: 8 oz. whipped cream cheese, creamed, + 2 cups confectioner’s sugar + ¼ tsp. lemon extract + splash of whipping cream), to mixed reviews. Most of the people who didn’t care for the results had opted out of using icing (having tasted the icing—admittedly a little strange—by itself); they said the gingerbread muffin/cupcake base was too spicy. The people who had both together, though—the gingerbread and the icing—thought that the balance was perfect. (One actually said, “This tastes of my childhood!” :)) They also enjoyed the lemon, which they really hadn’t expected to go with gingerbread at all. One word of caution, though—don’t put much batter into each cupcake/muffin cup… the batter doesn’t hold up well under those circumstances… it takes a lot longer to bake (a little less moist), and the muffin top collapses. It was also a bit of a nightmare trying to get them to come out, and very few came out looking like actual muffins. Despite this, though, I thought the recipe was still something of a success, and I think I’d try it again… perhaps continue tweaking the icing, though, and a little bit less ginger :)
We all loved these cupcakes! I didn't have lemon extract for the frosting, so I used real lemon juice and it was amazing! I will make these again only next time I will tweak the recipe and fill the cupcake with a lemon curd filling. SO DARN GOOD! YUMMY
these were good, I tried to alter the frosting, but still wasn't crazy about the frosting. It's a little gummy, but then I did use a tub of cream cheese.
The cupcake recipe is incredible. They came out perfectly moist and I baked them the full 20 minutes. I didn't use the frosting recipe so I can't comment on that.
Through my search of trying to find a soft gingerbread cookie, I stumbled upon this recipe. I was skeptical, but the reviews said it was good, so I decided to try it out. This recipe tastes just like gingerbread, only soft, exactly what I was looking for. All soft cookies had reviews about the cookie dough being crumbly, so I went with this. I made them in mini cupcake tins so I could have bite sized taste testers, and even my mother loved it, who isn't a big fan of desserts. Looking forward to sharing these with my co workers tomorrow.
The cupcake itself is great! After reading the reviews I added about 1/2 tsp more ginger and measured on the high side for all the spices. They turned out perfectly! It made 50 mini cupcakes in total. I plan on using a regular cream cheese frosting.
Such a yummy cupcake and so nice during the holidays. I followed the recipe as written for the cupcake and they turned out great. Nicely domed, moist, soft, and yummy. Like others I used my own cream cheese frosting recipe but I added 3 drops of pure Lemon essential oil and it turned out amazing!
They were a little tough, and pretty heavy. Not soft or moist at all, but the taste was okay. really liked the icing, which makes it an overall two out of five. Would recommend the icing, but not the cupcake.
The frosting recipe is off but following other frosting suggestions in the reviews they came out great!
I made these for Christmas Eve tomorrow and I tasted the batter and it tasted weird but I was like oh well. Then i tasted a cupcake with the frosting and it was spicy and is not kid friendly! If you like the fake gingerbread stuff then you will not like this!!!!
I used canned frosting, so I can't say how that is, but the cupcakes were delicious!
I saw some variations on the frosting that didn’t have the lemon extract. I think the lemon flavor pairs really well with the cake itself and is necessary to take it up a step.
Delicious! However, I made a few adjustments:there was not enough frosting using their measurements, so I doubled the frosting recipe and added a tad bit more powdered sugar (about another 1/4 cup) and 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract.
My family loved it. I will definitely make these again.
I really liked these. They were moist and I loved all the spices! The only thing I would change next time was not add lemon to the frosting. Otherwise I would rate 5 stars!
Tastes deelicious. I thought they were a tad on the sweet side, but otherwise an excellent blend of spices.
