Winter Wonder Bars
Holiday time calls for excess and expense. These bar cookies fit the bill, white chocolate brownies with macadamia nuts! Please don't skimp on the quality of the chocolate, it makes all the difference.
This was a wonderful recipe. I cut out the nuts, and it still tasted great. I don't think the baking time is nearly long enough. Next time I'll try at least another 20 minutes. It looked done, but then sank in the middle and was raw and doughy everywhere but the edges. However, I baked it in stoneware and perhaps this made a difference. I would still highly recommend this recipe. I served them hot with Vanilla Ice Cream and "Sue's Hot Fudge Sauce" (also from this site). Awesome!
If I try these again, I will use a 9x13 pan. It is a *very* rich cookie and over an inch high when I used the 9x9 pan. The stated serving size (1/16) gave an enormous cookie that was a bit overwhelming. They broke apart when I tried to make smaller pieces. I think I would also use bigger chunks of macademia nuts.
