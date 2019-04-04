Emily's Pickled Eggs

This wonderful picked egg recipe is quick and easy. Perfect for a nice gift, or just to have on hand for entertaining. Plan ahead though, they need to be refrigerated for at least 3 days before they're ready for eating.

By Cheryl

Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place eggs in a large pot and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool and peel. Place the eggs into a 1 quart wide mouth jar.

  • In a saucepan, combine the vinegar, water, salt, pickling spice, most of the onion (reserve a couple of slices), and black peppercorns. Bring to a rolling boil; pour over the eggs in the jar. Place a couple of slices of onion on top and seal the jars. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 3 days before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 5g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 1030.8mg. Full Nutrition
