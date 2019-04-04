Emily's Pickled Eggs

Just made this today - can't wait for the 3 days to be up so I can eat my eggs!! One thing I found, I'm used a 1 litre sized jar. (1 quart is actually 1.14 litres) and there was not enough brine. I had to double the brine recipe - and then make another half batch of it again - so 2.5 times the brine in order to cover the eggs and 90% fill the jar. (I'm Aussie). No big deal as I had all the extra ingredients on hand - but either I stuffed up, or the brine measurements are off. Either way - great recipe. Plus, I did sterilize my jar - the recipe didn't mention it but I assumed it needed to be done all the same -maybe some clarification on that, please? Thanks for the recipe! ** 8 Dec 15. Update. Well I cracked my first jar today!! They are amazingly good! Absolutely nothing like the pickled eggs I've bought before - but here in Australia, I've never seen them in supermarkets - I've only ever been able to get them at quirky market stalls really, from time to time. The brine is so different from any pickled eggs I've had - but I love this! I'm going to make my Mum a ploughman's Lunch tomorrow and add some. Beautiful taste!