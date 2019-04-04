Emily's Pickled Eggs
This wonderful picked egg recipe is quick and easy. Perfect for a nice gift, or just to have on hand for entertaining. Plan ahead though, they need to be refrigerated for at least 3 days before they're ready for eating.
To those of you who are getting brown eggs and an off flavor, you need a different pickling spice. DO NOT use a pickling spice that contains clove or the eggs will turn brown and the clove will overpower the eggs. The most common spice company is McCormick's and they have an inordinate amount of clove in their pickling mix. If you are not sure what is in your mix, clove will be slightly larger than a black peppercorn and float in water. If it is in there, take it out.Read More
I hate to be the voice of dissent, but these did not work for me. I was certain this was a "sure thing" given the simple ingredients and instructions, and the fact that it's about the only recipe I've ever seen with all 5* reviews. I made these are Thursday, and I followed the measurements & instructions EXACTLY. By the end of the first day, the eggs were all a mottled brown color... very unappetizing. When I tried one tonight, it was awful. I've never made pickled eggs before, but when I buy them, they retain a bright white color. I am so disappointed that 1 dozen eggs were wasted. Given the spectacular results others have had, I would like to try again. *Update: Thanks for your feedback, the answer is no, I did not use balsamic vinegar.Read More
This recipe rules. I made these alongside the Pennsylvania version (the one with beets) to see which kind I liked better. I had a tough time deciding and leaned a little towards these, but most people like the Pennsylvania version better. This was at a party of guests who hadn't had pickled eggs before (same verdict when I made them both for my family). These are delicious, easy, and cheap. My roomate likes to slice them up to add to sandwiches. A couple times I've run out of pickling spice and had to make do with just bay leaves, pepper, and cloves. It came out fine. I also haven't noticed a difference between leaving them over night and eating them or leaving them for 3 days and eating them. The heat is enough to soak the marinade through the egg white. Also, for those who don't have pickling jars and are using a bowl you should at least double the marinade in order to completely cover the eggs and onions.
I've made these a couple times now, and they are great. I do have to increase the brine to cover the eggs. I also add a couple garlic cloves, a red chili pepper, and mustard and dill seeds (approx 1t each). I also substitute part of the white vinegar for rice vinegar. I find this adds a touch of sweetness. I usually marinate for at least a week. *For the person who's eggs turned brown - maybe you used balsamic vinegar? It isn't the same as white vinegar.
Good tasting basic pickled egg..... the only thing I might consider changing is removing the clove from the pickling spice... that might be the overwhelming flavor I taste... I should have listened to the other reviewer who suggested that... also I am considering adding a little garlic, some red pepper, and some sugar... also I will leave a few more onions uncooked (because I just love them).. but otherwise this recipe seem to work well for me... no troubles at all... they are disappearing fast which is always a good sign... UPDATE: The last time I made these I made the following changes... used only 1 Tablespoon salt... removed most of the cloves from the pickling spice... added 4 cloves worth of minced garlic.... 1 tablespoon sugar... and 1/8 teaspoon of crushed red pepper... Also I love pickled onions so I layered a few extra slices of raw ones with the eggs.. My family said the liked the changed recipe better... I will stick with my changes next time I make it... I definately like eating the extra onion I added...
These are sooo GOOD! I make them all the time...my father loves them too. BEST PICKELED EGGS EVER!!!(but i do add a bay leaf to mine)
These were good but a bit mild for my taste. Whenever I finish a jar of pickled beets or jalapeno rings I pack it with eggs. The jalapeno ring juice makes great, snappy ones but the ones made in the beet juice are great too. No heating required. Ready in about four or five days. Easy and, except for the eggs, free.
Very simple to make & these are some of the best. I love the onions & am going to make a jar of pickled onions using this recipe.
This was my first time making and eating pickled eggs, but it was easy and pretty tasty. I bought a 1 quart jar, but only 10 eggs fit (and even then, they were squished to make fit), and only about half the onions and liquid could fit in the jar. The only pickling spice I could find at our grocer was McCormick's, and it contains cloves. I pulled out the cloves because people complained they made the eggs brown and over-powered the flavor. I could still taste the cloves in the eggs, so I must not have gotten them all, or else they infused the rest of the spices. I also added a tablespoon of minced garlic and some mustard seed, but I cut out the peppercorns after reading the other reviews. In all, I wasn't too pleased with the taste of the pickling spice. It tasted like ginger bread or something. I'd prefer a stronger vinegar and garlic taste. I think I might skip the pickling spice next time and add a dozen garlic cloves instead.
I made these for my husband to take hunting...he and his friends gobbled them up! I don't even think they waited the 3 days for them to marinate! But he requested more as soon as he got home! Very good recipe!
I really enjoyed these eggs. I grew up on pickled eggs, and have made at least 7-8 recipes from this site, and dozens from other sites. I do know my pickled eggs! This recipe is very good. The only thing I'd suggest is to use less salt as these are on the salty side. Otherwise, they look great (no weird "spots" like others have mentioned, and yes I left the clove in mine). The pickling spice does give the liquid a very slight yellow-brown tinge, but who cares!?!?! Is there a rule out there that picked eggs have to be pure white? I'll be making these again. Thanks Cheryl!
My husband gave this recipe a full 5 star!!! Thanks for the recipe!!
Made these for a friend and he LOVED them. He is making them for himself now.
This recipe was just what I was looking for. When I was a kid we used to visit my grandmother who lived in a tiny little town. There was a little country store and they had a big jar of pickled eggs on the counter. My grandma used to always get me one and they tasted exactly like this. For those who don't like the color, I will say that from what I remember the eggs were always an off white color so that is perfectly normal. I also love the taste of the cloves but maybe if you don't like it you can strain out the pickling spice before pouring the liquid over the eggs. I personally would not change a thing. The recipe is perfect just the way it is!
My husband and his co-workers just loved these! I got requests for them all summer long. I have to be honest and admit that I wouldn't even try one. But if DH is happy, I'm happy!
These are the best pickled eggs I've ever had!!! I added 2 cloves of sliced garlic and a couple hot peppers - but that's only because I'm a garlic/hot pepper nut. I let them sit for about 2 months in the fridge before I tried them. Only made 1 dozen...sure wish I'd made more.
Good base recipe - made it this way, then tried it w/ some sugar and jalapenos - excellent!!
I use stainless steel or enamel (an aluminum pan can cause the eggs to turn brown as well as giving a metalic taste to the eggs). Cider vinegar will also give color & flavor to the eggs.
This is an egg-cellent recipe. Close to perfect, just a bit of fine tuning for personal taste. Best base recipe for pickled eggs i have found
I follow the recipe as is and my hubby just loves these. I make them quite often. Thanks for a keeper.
Was a hit with my husband. He said they was even better than his brother's pickled eggs and suggested I give him the recipe.
haven't tried the recipe, but the photo makes the eggs look like they are in the witness protection program!!! :-)
Great recipe but it must be doubled to make enough liquid! Has a kick, the longer they sit, naturally, the more they have real bite. Let them sit for at least 2 weeks before trying one, but they reach their full potential after at least 6 weeks of sitting in the fridge. Added slices of white onion in the jar.
These eggs were ready to eat within hours. I would exclude the peppercorns next time because they left strange little brown spots on the eggs.
More Stars needed, I cant make them fast enough.
Just made this today - can't wait for the 3 days to be up so I can eat my eggs!! One thing I found, I'm used a 1 litre sized jar. (1 quart is actually 1.14 litres) and there was not enough brine. I had to double the brine recipe - and then make another half batch of it again - so 2.5 times the brine in order to cover the eggs and 90% fill the jar. (I'm Aussie). No big deal as I had all the extra ingredients on hand - but either I stuffed up, or the brine measurements are off. Either way - great recipe. Plus, I did sterilize my jar - the recipe didn't mention it but I assumed it needed to be done all the same -maybe some clarification on that, please? Thanks for the recipe! ** 8 Dec 15. Update. Well I cracked my first jar today!! They are amazingly good! Absolutely nothing like the pickled eggs I've bought before - but here in Australia, I've never seen them in supermarkets - I've only ever been able to get them at quirky market stalls really, from time to time. The brine is so different from any pickled eggs I've had - but I love this! I'm going to make my Mum a ploughman's Lunch tomorrow and add some. Beautiful taste!
Great recipe! The second time I made these I used 4 tablespoons of pickling spice and added 1 (sliced in half) jalapeno before sealing the jar just for a little added zip.
Love these! I suspect the choice of pickling spice you use will make all the difference. I love Penzeys brand. I halved the recipe to try it. I needed to add more vinegar to cover the eggs, but otherwise kept to the recipe. It was almost a week before I tried one. SCORE! I think I'd like some heat to these and next time will add hot pepper flakes. These will be in my fridge most, if not all, of the time. Will be great in salads!
Good, pretty easy, but not what I expected and actually somewhat of a letdown.
I have made these about 6 times now and I feel like it would be wrong to not give my 5 star review. By far some of the best pickled eggs I've ever had. I use Penzey's pickling spice and these turn out perfect every time. Thank you!
We love these, hard to keep them on hand, they are so good.
Guess I don't like pickled eggs! The pickling spice was overpowering.
My boyfriend LOVES pickled eggs, and I was searching for a simple recipe so I could make these quickly and often for him. He adores these! The first time I made them, I followed the recipe here precisely, and he said they were nearly perfect. The next time, I cut the salt in half and he said they were spot on. Thank you for sharing this recipe Emily!
I haven't tried this exact recipe but it is pretty standard base of 2:1 vinegar to water ( or less water). I just wanted to share that pickled eggs which turn brown in white vinegar means they are old eggs. Fresh eggs don't do that. They are fine to eat, but just not actually "farm fresh".
Great recipe. Making another batch this weekend!
horrible. Threw them out
Did 5 dozen. Turned out great. Added some juice from pickled hot banana peppers plus a few peppers with the onions. Giving it a week to brew.
My husband and stepson were talking about pickled eggs that my stepsons grandfather makes. All they knew was that it wasn't beet juice. I found this recipe and decided to try it. They were hooked. I have to triple the batch when I make them or they don't last more than a day. They also have a hard time waiting for the 3 days and haven't complained about any lost flavor. My husband brought some to work and one of the guys wanted the recipe because he's been looking for one and really liked these. I'm not an egg person so I can't give an opinion on them for myself, but judging from the family and friends reactions, I'd say they are wonderful!
I have made these numerous times , and am a new cook . But a pickled egg lover for years . Easy , and best of all GREAT . Thanks . Lyle
Tasted like straight vinegar, and the egg whites were really tough. My husband choked down 2.
I have made these eggs several times and everyone tells me how grat they are. I actually take orders from people to make them for. Than you for the help
I put garlic cloves in the bottom of the jar and didn't have any pickling spice on hand so I used a bay leaf and the whole peppercorns. Very tasty and loved the onions in there. Have passed the recipe on to several people who tasted them at work.
I am making these for the 3rd time. Great protein snack while I train for another marathon. Yum!
Easy to make and they taste fantastic! Im not a sweet pickle type guy but these grew on me VERY fast! I did add a sliced jalapeno pepper to it... Nice touch. Just enough kick to know its there but not so much that its "Hot". This recipe is a keeper for me!
These are Delicious and easy to make. My brine had a brownish colouring to it but I think it was from the pickling spice. Not sure if there is a different pickling spice out there or a way to stop that from happening but other than that FANTASTIC!
I didn't have pickling spice but they are great with just peppercorn, garlic (or garlic powder) mustard seed and two pinches of all spice.
Sorry, I only found these to be okay but I'm not used to eating eggs this way. I have never made pickled eggs before and normally like pickled items but I found this to be a bit too hearty for me. I tasted mostly vinegar instead of the pickling spices even after allowing to marinate for 2-3 days prior to tasting. I doubled the recipe and made sure to shake the mixture in the fridge several times daily. (FWIW, I used McCormicks Pickling Spices.) I also had the problem with my eggs turning brown and spotted in color and I can only assume it was due to them sitting on the seasoning in the jar. I doubled the brining ingredients because I used a 1/2 gallon Ball canning jar to hold the dozen eggs in. My jar had FAR MORE seasoning in it than is showed in the picture. I may try this again in the future but will try cooking the spices a bit longer next time and perhaps using a bit less vinegar.
Great recipe! I added carrots and used red onion instead of white which gave the eggs a nice reddish-pink color.
I didn't try these but my husband and his friends love them.
I had to double the pickling liquid to cover the eggs. I ate them after 3 days. I used McCormick's pickling seasons and I kept the cloves in. It did make it taste strongly in favor of cloves, but I found it pleasant. It did not turn the eggs brown. This was my first attempt. I'll try garlic and red pepper next.
Mmmmmm, can you say delicious!? And easy too, this simple receipe is too good to be true. I am thinking of using it as a marinade / brine for smoking beef jerky at home.
these were ok
Very Good. Especially the onions.
This is my second time making them, perfect. I even applied the recipe to okra, we'll see...I have to pace myself, two a day!
This is the best version of pickled eggs yet. My kids eat them before I do!!!
These are very, very good. I have tried to improve several different ways but keep coming back to this recipe. The only thing I do consistently now is add a few sliced jalapenos and some crushed red pepper.
Good! Awesome!
I made these and thought they were a little too sour for me, so I added 1/4 cup sugar and they were AWESOME! Taking a bunch on our camping trip, with and without the sugar to see what people like.
Delish. Everyone loved it. Son thought best he had ever had
Awesome tasting pickled eggs. We added 4 tablespoons of sugar and minced garlic was OUT OF THIS WORLD!!!
I followed the recipe exactly. They tasted OK, nothing special.
I have made this recipe three times now because it’s super fantastic! I don’t add the pickling spice because I just don’t like pickling spice I have used white onions and red onions, any type works well. Thanks a lot for the recipe, I will be using it indefinitely
Follow the directions yesterday and they are delicious.
I really love this recipe, but I think that the addition of 2T of sugar makes it just perfect. I love using the pickled onions in the recipe in sandwiches and wraps. So good!
Made this exactly how it says and it turned out great.
I have made these twice now. the wife loves them this time I'm adding garlic. the longer you leave them the better
Spot on just like the ones my dad made
Add freash dill and sliced hot pepper yum
Great eggs. If you like to tinker, add a couple cloves of garlic. Then, maybe a dash of red pepper flakes.
This is a fairly straight forward Recipe. It's .Very Similar the other Recipe I've used before. I use Cider Vinegar, and a little more salt and Onion in My recipe. I've even substituted Beet juice for the water a time or 2. These are great when you need a snack to take the edge off your hunger. I've used the same recipe for pickled smoked sausage too.
I made these and really liked them!! That said, I am taking Benny's advice next time and removing the clove from the McCormick's Brand Pickling Spice, which is what I used. Hopefully this clears up the browning issue.
I added one chopped jalapeño with most of the seeds removed.
I have made this recipe a few times now. I think the original recipe is good, but the real key is to let them sit for at least two weeks in the fridge. I have also modified it by adding fresh dill and dehydrated red chilis. My whole family loves them.
I’ve been looking for a good pickled egg recipe like the one I used to make with my Dad when I was little and this was it. I added red onions to mine to give it the pretty purplish color. I also love garlic so I added a ton more then what was called for.
Added very little flavor to the eggs, and what little flavor there was I found unpleasant. After eating a couple of them I threw the rest away. Thankfully I'd only made a half batch.
We have laying hens, so our farm fresh eggs are amazing! However, sometimes we find ourselves with extra eggs. I've tried several pickled egg recipes, but this is the one that keeps me coming back. I always have a jar of these in my refrigerator! My grown children love it when I make an extra quart of pickled eggs for them.
Super easy to make and very delicious!
My first attempt at pickled eggs. They turned out very good!
Best pickled eggs ever and I also tried it with wieners excellent ...I will be making this recipe again
These were eggcellent!
Did not disappoint! Such great flavour! I did use pickling spice w clove, not a problem. The colours are b/c I used Easter eggs:/) Also added a jalapeño and about 1T sugar. Thank you!
The only recipe that i will use from now on! Brilliant flavor! and as for people who moan that its not a good recipe i can say that it all depends on a person who is preparing food, there is no bad recipes but there is bad cooks ;)
I added peeled garlic cloves (6) cut in half. Only had room for 9 boiled eggs. Went exactly by the recipe for the rest. Now I have to wait 3 days to taste them. These were excellent tasting. Have made them twice. Will be a favorite with us.
As for my first time delving into pickled eggs, I'm happy with the results! Mine did turn yellow, but I'm pretty sure it's just because of the pickling spice I used. I did a second batch, but with spicy pickling spice was a lot more clear. Will be making again!
I added a bit of Jalapeño Peppers ( 2 tablespoons)
These were delicious especially sliced in salads. I tried this but also added 2 spriggs of dill, 1 tsp sugar ( not more cause sweet eggs dont sound tasty to me), 3 dried red chiles, and extra pepper corns.
This is a wonderful recipe. Simple and tasty. I had a larger jar so I doubled the recipe. I also added a Jalapeno pepper without the seeds to add a little heat. I tasted an egg after 3 days and it was good. However, soaking them longer will allow the eggs to absorb the pickling throughout the egg white. No matter how long they soak, the yolk is still hard just like a hard boiled egg and tastes normal. Funny thing about the pepper I added is after a couple weeks the eggs are not as spicy as when I tried them after 3 days. So the value in adding the pepper is debatable. If you stick to this recipe you can't go wrong. I would double the solution quantity part of the recipe even if you end up not using it all. But it's up to cooks to have some common sense with the solution amount. If you don't cover all the eggs, make more solution.
This recipe is weak, and after three weeks of pickling, I was quite disappointed in the lack of flavor. It's just an egg dipped in vinegar.
I used white wine vinegar and it turned out great!
I (as well as my kids) like these, but the spices do cause a browning. I wouldn’t say to cut the cloves, because you may like them. I will pick a lot out next time though.
These weren't what I was looking for. I found them overly seasoned and lacking that vinegary taste I love. I really enjoy pickled eggs, but won't make this recipe again.
Made it twice, mostly followed the recipe, except I added 1/2 cup dill pickle juice. Delicious, but best if you let the eggs come up to room temp before eating. This will be a regular in our house now!
This recipe is excellent I can not go without having a nice supply Thanx ;-)
very simple recipe and my hubby loves them
I have been making pickled eggs for years and this is the recipe I have come to trust and my husband loves them
Solid, basic, easy to make recipe. This is my go to for a good snack and a favorite of mine for guests on game day that like something different.
My family is addicted! We are regularly making a double recipe of 50 eggs! The flavour is delicious. I often alter recipes to custom tailor to our taste but there was no need this time!
Hubby loves these! He thinks that these are the best pickled eggs that he has ever had! He requested for these to be always available snacks at home!
Made it twice... Totally simple!!! 1st time following the recipe 100% to the letter, 2nd time with 1/4 the suggested salt. Both times they worked out great! Cooking the eggs exactly as directed left the yolks soft and moist in the centre. I had never cooked eggs in that manner before but that is now my new process going forward
