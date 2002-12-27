Roast Goose with Stuffing

A great way to make goose. Similar to a turkey, but a much richer tasting bird. Incredibly good!

Recipe by Christine L

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 hrs 10 mins
total:
5 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine bread, currants, apples, crumbled thyme, salt, pepper, and melted butter or margarine.

  • Wash goose inside and out. Pat dry. Stuff, truss, and tie goose. Prick bird all over with fork.

  • Heat oil in roasting pan on top of stove. Brown goose lightly on all sides, then drain off pan drippings. Set goose breast side up in roasting pan. Add a little water, cover, and roast at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for one hour. Discard fat from roasting pan.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine chopped onion, carrot, celery, garlic, bay leaf, cloves, fresh thyme and marjoram, and sprinkle around the goose. Continue roasting uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes per pound, draining off fat at intervals. Add more water as required. Transfer cooked goose to platter, and keep warm by covering loosely with foil.

  • Skim off remaining fat in pan, and heat drippings and vegetables on top of stove until mixture is reduced. Stir in white wine, tomato paste, and chicken broth. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, then strain gravy. If necessary, add a little cornstarch mixed with water to thicken gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1169 calories; protein 74g; carbohydrates 63.3g; fat 67.9g; cholesterol 253.8mg; sodium 880.5mg. Full Nutrition
