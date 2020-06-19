Romanian Grilled Minced Meat Rolls

14 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Romanian Grilled Minced Meat Rolls (Mici or Mititei) are great when grilled, but you could roast or pan-fry. Serve hot with good Italian bread and mustard accompanied by a cold beer. It is great for backyard parties. My friends just love it !

By iona

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the ground beef, suet, baking soda, caraway seeds, garlic, salt, pepper and juniper berries using your hands. Mix with your hands for about 15 minutes, adding a little bit of the water at a time. This part can be made a few hours ahead of time if you like.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat a grill for high heat. With wet hands form the meat into rolls about 3 inches long and 1 inch thick. Brush lightly with oil.

  • Grill the meat for 5 to 10 minutes, basting frequently with a mixture of beef broth and any remaining oil, until well done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1286 calories; protein 38.9g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 123.9g; cholesterol 231.5mg; sodium 262.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022