Romanian Grilled Minced Meat Rolls (Mici or Mititei) are great when grilled, but you could roast or pan-fry. Serve hot with good Italian bread and mustard accompanied by a cold beer. It is great for backyard parties. My friends just love it !
I made this, but replaced the suet with fresh ground pork and it was unbelievably delicious! I served it at a BBQ party and my family and friends went crazy for them. Serving with crusty bread, mustard and cold beer is spot on perfect!
These are amazing! I found the suet kept them moist. I only gave four stars, as it is easy to overwork the meat. It really needs to be lightly mixed to work. This should have been mentioned in the recipe.
This was very tasty! I don't usually cook dinner as I am more of a dessert person, but this was easy & delicious. I replaced the Juniper Berry (hard to find) with Bay Leaves. I also, substituted the suet with ground pork. Since there was pork in my mix, I had the grill turned down to med. heat & kept them there a little longer to make sure they were evenly cooked.
This tasted great! I didn't have chopped suet but I added ground pork as per other reviewers' suggestions. I also didn't have ground juniper berries but added thyme. Will make again and again for sure! Hoping to find ground juniper berries soon. Thank you for this delicious recipe.
This was very good and pretty easy to make. I did make two substitutions through. I used ground pork instead of suet and a rosemary/lemon juice mixture instead of juniper berries. Still really yummy on the grill, served with rolls and potato salad! Thanks!
