White Gelatin

I loved this! Even better, my husband enjoyed it and he's very picky about the more unusual desserts I make (things he's not familiar with). I chose to go exactly by the recipe with just a tiny alteration. I doubled up on both the vanilla and the lemon juice. I loved how it came out snow white, this will make the perfect base dessert for next Christmas. When I say 'Base' it's because there are so many things you can do with this. You're not just limited to a jello mold, I don't know what I'm planning yet but it will be clever. I served this after dinner with sliced strawberries. The combo of the lemon and strawberries was quite yummy. You can coconut to this for the illusion of snow (and to add another flavor) both inside or just on the top, you can substitute coconut extract instead of the lemon, you really can do anything that your brain can come up with. I love a versatile dish! The texture was great, reminded me a little bit of Fluff but a lot less heavy and sticky, LOL! This is a keeper and I can't wait to see what all I can think of to do to this or add it to. OH, the toppings are limitless!