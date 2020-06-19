White Gelatin

This recipe is called white gelatin but is very moist unlike regular gelatin. My family has made this every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas and it never gets old.

By chrissys08

prep:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth and well blended. In a separate bowl, dissolve the gelatin in boiling water. Stir into the cream cheese mixture along with the milk, lemon juice and vanilla. Fold in the whipped topping. Pour into a mold if desired, and refrigerate until set, about 3 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 22.2mg; sodium 67.1mg. Full Nutrition
