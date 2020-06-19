White Gelatin
This recipe is called white gelatin but is very moist unlike regular gelatin. My family has made this every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas and it never gets old.
Normally I try not to rate a recipe unless I have made it EXACTLY as the directions say. However, I was in the process of making this when I realized I was out of unflavored gelatin. I did have orange flavored gelatin so I decided to try the recipe with that instead. I followed the directions and added the vanilla but omitted the lemon juice. This turned out fantastic. I really liked it alot! The only reason I am even typing all of this is to let others know that any packet of gelatin will work in this recipe. If your stuck and dont have unflavored, there is still a good recipe in this!Read More
Followed recipe exactly and it was ok. The presentation was not good for me, it broke apart. The taste was fine.Read More
I used fat free cream cheese, splenda and fat free cool whip. Awesome! 1 point a serving for 6 servings. Topped with fresh strawberries
Loved it. I am making it for Christmas. I don't really LOVE cream cheese (too rich) so I used 75% ricotta cheese and 25% cream cheese. I also cut the sugar in half. It came out real nice, a little lighter than when I used cream cheese only, so it will be perfect for after a full Christmas meal. I will serve it desert glasses, sprinkle a bit of green sugar and place a red maraschino cherry on top! the colors of the holiday. This gelatin is versatile in the presentation because it's white. You can add colored sprinkles for a kid's party, blueberries and strawberries for the 4th of July... you get the idea.
I made this for Easter dinner tonight and I was a little worried about how it was going to taste because it was so different from any other jello that I have ever made! I dressed it up with sliced strawberries and canned mandarine oranges, drained of course! The presentation was beautiful and I was actually pretty proud of the way it looked! Once everyone started to eat I was hearing "Who made the jello!" My older brother even said to me..."If I ever need to be fed from a tube, feed me this stuff!" Everyone loved it! I will definately make this again! I would say that it could even pass for a dessert as well as a side dish! I did vary a little from the original recipe....I added two package gelatin with 2/3 cup water and I added a little more cool whip. Thank you for the recipe!
This gelatin is delicious! It is very creamy and fluffy. I made it in a jello mold and garnished the finished product with canned peaches, mandarin oranges, and frozen cranberries. It looked beautiful, and tasted as good as it looked! Thanks for the great recipe!
I served this with fruit jello as a topping and everyone loved it! It was also a hit as a dip for fresh strawberries.
Husband and son liked this a lot. I thought the cream cheese flavour was a bit overwhelming (and I like cream cheese a lot too) but it's still a nice smooth dessert. It reminds me a bit of almond gelatin, an Asian dessert; I think I might try this again with a wee bit of almond extract. Thanks for the recipe!
The taste was very good and it was easy to make elegant presentation. I brought this to a party and everyone complimented it. I only wished the jello would yeild more, it wasn't quite enough to fill my jelly mould, only came up to about 3/4 of it. It sagged further after putting on a plate. 4.5 stars!
Loved it! A great side dish to any weeknight meal, or for a dish to pass event.
Wow! I can't believe how good this is. I cut back on the sugar from 1/2 to 1/3rd a cup and I used another recipe on allrecipes.com called "Sunday Best Fruit Salad" for the topping. The White Gelatin recipe along with "Sunday's Best Fruit Salad" recipe, make this almost "to die for", good! Thank you for posting this one.
A big hit a my dinner party! I spooned individual servings into disposable punch cups and then topped off with a raspberry sauce reduction. Everybody had seconds. I did half cream cheese and half ricotta cheese. I also used two geltain packs.
This is good. Lighter than cheesecake but reminiscent of it. I used neufchatel cheese bc bf's trying to focus on losing weight and I'm trying to help him. Plus, I could lose some too! Make sure you mix the gelatin and water thorougly, and mix with the rest quickly. I seem to have taken too long--there were a few (not many, but enough) places where there were little pieces of gelatin. I ate with fresh oranges--very good. Thanks for the recipe!
I loved this! Even better, my husband enjoyed it and he's very picky about the more unusual desserts I make (things he's not familiar with). I chose to go exactly by the recipe with just a tiny alteration. I doubled up on both the vanilla and the lemon juice. I loved how it came out snow white, this will make the perfect base dessert for next Christmas. When I say 'Base' it's because there are so many things you can do with this. You're not just limited to a jello mold, I don't know what I'm planning yet but it will be clever. I served this after dinner with sliced strawberries. The combo of the lemon and strawberries was quite yummy. You can coconut to this for the illusion of snow (and to add another flavor) both inside or just on the top, you can substitute coconut extract instead of the lemon, you really can do anything that your brain can come up with. I love a versatile dish! The texture was great, reminded me a little bit of Fluff but a lot less heavy and sticky, LOL! This is a keeper and I can't wait to see what all I can think of to do to this or add it to. OH, the toppings are limitless!
Didn't have much flavor and was difficult to mix well, although it looked nice. Would be a good base for mix-ins like candied fruit peel or peppermint pieces.
I was not a fan of this. It was a light dessert which is good but it was too tangy for my taste. The family thought it was just ok. I think next time I make this I will use neufachtel cheese because it is lighter than cream cheese.
Loved it!
this recipe is great. As a lover of coconut I used 1 cup of coconut cream and substituted vanilla and lemon juice with coconut extract. White Gelatin turned out super sensational. Thank you for this lovely recipe.
Have to take dinner to a couple in our Sunday School class tomorrow night and wanted to make a simple 'dessert' to go with the rest of the meal. This sounded like a good fit so I made it exactly as written and had a little that didn't fit in the mold. Good chance for me to try it and I pronounce it yummy! Thanks for sharing!
This was so light, almost like a jello cheesecake!? Yum! I added a bit of cherry pie filling and the kids loved it. Very refreshing. A nice addition to Thanksgiving dinner. We were calling it cherry clouds:) I am adding a photo.
A little softer than I anticipate (regular jello has harder texture) . Taste like hardened cool whip.
Great tasting, great appearance, very festive. I couldn't quit eating this and others said it was perfect for holiday's or just everyday. Very easy to make and definitely impressive. This could use blueberries and cherries and serve for a picnic. Any fruit and colors could customize for any use. The texture is perfect and very rich. Loved it. Valerie
I made this twice and in both ways the family raved about it!