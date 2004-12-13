Turkey Pot Pie
A perfect way to use up left over turkey. This pie tastes yummy, and will feed up to eight hungry people.
Fantastic! I made a double recipe and still had no leftovers. My only changes: pre-bake the bottom crust for 5-10 minutes so that it doesn't come out soggy, added rosemary and sage. A great version is to make a herb and cheese piecrust.Read More
Made a lot of changes with this recipe. Used the veggies, spices and turkey as written, but changed the sauce and crust. For the potaotes, I cubed and microwaved for about 8 minutes to soften. For the sauce, started with a jar of Boston Market turkey gravy and to this added a package of Knorr roasted turkey gravy mix and 2 cups of water. Actually still had to use a little cornstarch to thicken. Poured this into a casserole dish and put this into a 400 degree oven till bubbly. Once bubbly, I took it out and place a sheet of puff pastry over the top and baked an additional 15 minutes.
One of the best things about Thanksgiving is that I get to make this turkey pot pie afterwards! This is a great recipe I have made over and over again. I have also put the filling into a 9x13 dish and put refrigerated buscuit dough over the top for a change-you can pretty much follow the bake time off the biscuit wrapper for this. This dish is always a hit with my family!
I just made this pot pie today, and I am definitely saving this recipe! In fact, I already froze all of my turkey in packages of 2 cups. First off, I made my own pastry crust using a basic 1 1/3 C flour, 3T shortening, 5T butter, and 4T water and salt. For those reviews which used store bought crust, the homemade will add much more flavor. It's a lot easier than some people think. I increased the chicken to 2 C and used 1/2 of a bag of mixed veggies instead of fresh carrots and celery. And I only added one potato because the bag of potatoes I recently bought are really large. After reading reviews about blandness and dryness, I increased the butter, flour, and milk by 50% for extra gravy. Next time I will double it because I like more gravy. I also added fresh thyme for additional flavor. It was delicious! If it had more gravy, it would have been 5 stars. I will modify the next time for sure, then it will be perfect.
Delish! Especially with my grandma's homemade pastry and the post about the blandness. I was sure to taste before filling the pie and decided to add a tsp. of poultry seasoning rather than more boullion as well as a little more pepper... it was great, can't wait for Easter turkey left overs! Thanx!
This recipe was GREAT! We made it without a pie crust and just put a layer of puff pastry on top and cooked for 25 mins at 400. An easy way to use up leftovers.
This was absolutely wonderful. Everyone in my family ate it ( including a 3 and 1 yr old). The second time I made this I used leftover frozen turkey and it made no difference. My suggestions to make it easier to do: 1) deal with the crust after having made the filling; it's best to let it cool a bit, 2) add the turkey to the first skillet and make the gravy by itself. Enjoy!!!
I doubled this recipe and used as all purpose italian seasoning, and it was awesome. I have family members asking for this recipe, and neighbors too!! I think this is the best I 've had since i was a kid eating my grandmothers!!
Stunning. It's great with sauteed mushrooms added too, or leftover chicken instead of turkey. And if you're feeling lazy, it doesn't much matter if you leave out the lower crust.
I made this with the leftovers from a baked chicken and it was wonderful! My kids gobbled it right up and hubby and I loved it too. I used 2 potatoes and add a can of condensed cream of chicken soup to make it creamier. Also used some Montreal seasoning on the chicken. VERY good!
WOW! This is a terrific recipe! After reading the reviews, I made my own modifications to it the first time I made it. First, I used Marie Callender's ready-made pie crust that you can purchase in supermarkets. Second, I used 3 stalks of celery instead of two, used about 3/4 cup sliced baby carrots instead of dicing regular carrots, I used 2 1/2 cups chicken broth instead of 2 cups boullion, and DEFINITELY decrease the amount of potatoes to ONE MEDIUM POTATO diced. I increased the amount of turkey to 2 cups. This recipe came out fantastic, and I even had enough filling left over to make a smaller pot pie. I highly recommend this recipe!
Great! Just great!
I used the recipe below, but used turkey stock instead of bullion, half and half instead of milk, added my leftover gravy (maybe 2/3c), added sage and rosemary, and used store-bought crust b/c I suck at that. I prebaked the bottom crust for 5min.
Very tasty! I added in green beans.
Loved this recipe! I did make a few changes. I used about 1/2 cup of turkey drippings (minus the fat) that I had saved from the turkey and didn't use in my gravy, and then made up the remaining 1 1/2 coup with chicken soup base instead of bouillon. When it called for the butter, milk, flour and turkey, I mixed the turkey in with leftover turkey gravy instead and then added a little bit of cornstarch to help with the thickening. I think the turkey gravy helped with the issue of blandness that some people complained about. I wanted a real use of my leftovers and this allowed me to use more. Anyone with leftover mashed potatoes could use those to help with thickening as well. All and all a yummy way to use up leftovers!
I pretty much followed the recipe as printed. I made (3) individual pot pies in the white "grab-it" bowls. I used store-bought crust for the bottom, and puff pastry for the top. I made the filling with onion, celery, carrots, 1 potato and frozen peas (amounts are negotiable). I added sage and a little bit (a few tablespoons) of leftover dressing for added flavor. Before adding the chicken stock/boullion, I made a roux with flour so that it blended well. I added milk/flour mixture (well blended) until I liked the consistency. I baked it according to the original recipe. It was delicious ... Definitely a keeper!! Next time I'll try chicken!! Thank you!
Had lots of leftover turkey following Thanksgiving dinner. Invited friends over, but wanted to more than just re-heating everything. I followed the recipe, but made the following additions based on some of the reviews and personal tastes. Added 1/2 cup frozen peas, 1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. This was EXCELENT!!! Great, satisfying comfort food.
Delicious! the only thing I changed was putting pie crust only on top cause I only had one sheet, I will definitely make again
This is a great recipe!! I did pre-bake the bottom crust for about 5 min. I also used turkey stock and probably a half cup of turkey gravy in the filling instead of the water and bouillon cubes. Will definitely be making it again...
This pot pie was delicious. I used chicken,and added white wine to the carrots and onions. One thing I would recommend is to double the milk, so its a little more creamy, and maybe decrease the oregano a little. It was to overpowering.
Instead of using pie crust, I put the filling into a 9x13 dish and put refrigerated buscuit dough over the top, It turned out great. I also waited on adding the turkey, I ended up adding the turkey at the end, to whole mixture. I would like to try it with the pie crust some time too. This is great for leftover turkey or chicken. **My boyfriend claims this is his favorite dish i've made for him!!!;) so thanks!!! for the recipe!
Made this pie tonight using Carrots, potatos, corn and onion and followed the recipe as stated. I used store bought crust cause this was my first time making a pie and it turned out SO GOOD!!! I will be making this again for sure!!
Very good! I did cut down the spices to our taste but otherwise followed the recipes. I will definitely make it again next year!
Wonderful.I sub'd 1 14oz can chicken broth in lieu of water/chicken Cubes. My family loves a thicker sauce in the pot pie so I added 1 can-cream of chicken.Added peas as well.Yum!Yum!Yum!
I used the crescent rolls on top as one reviewed had suggested, and loved this. What was really good was the seasoning mixture that is used, very yummy and tasty. I will be making this again for sure.
Made this following recipe almost exactly as stated (except I used ready made pie crust and instead of bouillon cubes and water, I used lower sodium chicken broth). My family LOVED this. They all said it was the best pot pie they have ever had. I will add some peas next time though, but only cause we like peas. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks, Linda.
I cut back on the parsley by half and was happy I did. Otherwise what a great way to use turkey left overs! My husband took leftovers to work, he NEVER takes left overs to work.
This was my first time making a pot pie and it was a hit. It was so easy and the results were fantastic. I did bake the bottom crust first for 6 minutes and had good results. I had too much filing and save the rest so my boyfriend can eat as a soup. I can't wait to try this with chicken.
This was SO good! I did everything as is except I used 2 cups of chicken broth and doubles the milk for a creamier texture. I also added some home cooked gravy on top of the filling before covering the crust top and putting it in the oven! My dad and brother (who are both very picky and critical) thought it was very good!
This recipe was so good! I am going to add more vegetables the next time however. But it was very good! Everyone loved it! Nothing left!
Yummy! I doubled the recipe, and it turned out very nice. Great as leftovers!!
This was really good. I did, however, make some changes. Instead of using chicken bouillon and water I used chicken stock. I also added a can of cream of chicken soup, 1/4 cup of dry white wine, and 1 tsp of Italian seasoning. Also, I used heavy cream instead of milk. Really delicious! My family absolutely loved it!!
i made a few substitutions to this recipe. i'm not sure if that affected the flavor because overall i felt this really was kind of bland. I used califlower in place of potatoes and a can of chicken broth in place of the water and bullion. i'm not a big salt person, but i added more than called for and i still felt it needed something. i will try this again, but will add more seasoning to it. i did prebake the bottom crust as someone else suggested. I recommend this.
This was the first time I've made pot pie and it was a success! I used some different ingredients... potatoes, frozen peas and carrots, celery, and minced onion... but followed the directions. I made my own crust, too. I made it in a 9x13 basically doubled the ingredients. Delicious!! Served it for guests and they loved it, too! A keeper for me!
This recipe seemed a little complicated but it went together quickly and easily. Since I didn't have any celery on hand (I can't stand its flavor), I omitted it. I also used my own chicken stock, rather than using salty bouillon and everyone loved it. I'll make it again, exactly the same way.
Best pot pie by far. Used Pillsbury Pie Crust from the store and brushed a beaten egg over the top crust, comes out just like homemade. I did double the turkey mixture...there is nothing better than gravy and turkey than more gravy and turkey!
Great way of transforming leftover turkey to something delicious! I used biscuit instead of pastry and doubled the sauce. Also added leftover green bean casserole to the turkey mixture. It turned out great! I will definitely make this again.
My family loves this recipe so much that my kids asked me to make it today even though it's 101 degrees outside! Very simple and tastes better than any other pot pie, store bought or homemade, we've ever had!
I made this tonight using my leftover Thanksgiving turkey; my modifications were to use organic stock and skip the bouillon cubes, fresh parsley and the addition of rubbed sage. I also didn't mix the turkey into flour, I didn't think that was necessary and mixed it in before filling the pie. The amount of filling was perfect for a deep dish pie and I love that this recipe doesn't call for soup... Thanks! :)
This pie was awesome! The only thing I changed after reading other reviews was I used 4 cups of low sodium chicken broth instead of the water and bouillon. Also, it makes two 9" pies.
It sounded good at a first scan, but as were putting it together, I saw that it called for Parsley (Lots) and Oregano. I hemmed and hawed on this, but finally followed the recipe, assuming that the author had some idea of what they were doing, I was wrong, the Oregano and Parsley have no place in a turky pot pie and the only flavors that could be discerned was these wrong ingredients.
Very tasty.
This dish was very tasty. I used chicken instead of turkey because it is what I had on hand. I also substituted chicken broth for the chicken boullion and water and substituted cream for the milk because I was serving company. This is a perfect comfort food, yet tasty enough for company.
i made this obviously with turkey day leftovers..i however made a few modifications along the way.i added leftover gravy and 1 cup of water,instead of the two cups.and i also added fresh green beans and corn.and i put in a 13x9 pan and heated the bottom pie shell as others suggested for 8 minutes.otherwise i made it as written.this was scrumptious! it is keeper in my kitchen! thank you again.
Super Yummy! My family & I just had this tonight using our leftover Thanksgiving turkey. My late mom used to make it & I neglected to get her recipe. I used her famous pie crust recipe & this filling recipe & I felt like she was hugging me! I didn't have parsley or oregano handy so I used Trader Joe's "Everyday Seasoning" (good on everything!)& a bit of poultry seasoning. I used 1/2 large onion, and only 1 carrot, and added about 3/4 cup frozen peas (I remembered my mom's had peas). I used another reviewer's suggestions and microwaved the potatoes for 7 mins... & pre-baked the empty crust about 7 mins, also. Thanks for bringing back memories!
This was awesome! I used left over turkey breast that was cooked in the slow cooker the night before. I strained and saved the liquid from the crock pot and put in fridg overnight. I scraped the fat off the top and used the turkey drippings from the night before in place of the 2 C water and 2 Bouillon cubes.This was really a "feel good" meal.
This recipe was delicious! Our family really enjoyed it. I did substitute the top crust with a cornbread topping and it was very tasty! I can't wait to make it again with Chicken. Thanks Linda! Happy Holidays!
I made this as is and it's great! So fast, So easy, and really yummy! There are better pot pies but none are as easy as this one. Thank you for sharing.
In all my years of cooking , I had never made a pot-pie before. This was DELICIOUS even though I made 2 boo-boos. Used 1 TBS dried oregano by accident, and just could not get the second frozen crust (GV from W/M) for the top out of the aluminum tin. By the time I was done piecing together the top, it looked like it was rubber cemented together!!! The frozen Pillsbury crust I used for the bottom fit nicely in my 9-inch Pyrex pie plate. So did the filling—used 3/4 cup carrot, 1 cup celery, and 12 oz. (by weight) of Yukon gold potatoes (after peeling). Kept all the rest of the ingredient amounts as written. It was a bit sweet, so if I use Yukon gold potatoes next time, I would decrease them to about 10 oz., and increase the turkey and celery slightly. VERY, VERY GOOD,
This was a delicious pie! I couldn't stop eating it! I made it with intentions of freezing leftovers, but between the hubby and I it was gone in 3 days. I will be utilizing this recipe annually after each and every one of those turkeys we can never finish.
I made this last night for my family, and we all loved it! Even my husband, who doesn't like pot pie, went back for seconds! I did make a couple of substitutions, but I kept the method the same. Instead of turkey, I used Quorn Turk'y Roast (we're vegetarian). Also, I did as some other reviewers did and used a sheet of puff pastry for the crust, with no bottom crust. Finally, I used evaporated milk instead of regular to add a little more depth (b/c I didn't use bouillon). I'm sure that it is perfectly wonderful as written also! Thank you for sharing!
Totally yummy!
This was very good. I didn't follow exact measurements, just kept adding veggies until it looked like enough. I also added some frozen peas and a can of cream of chicken soup. It made enough for 2 pies! I was surprised though, that as soupy as it seemed it held together like there wasn't any gravy at all! I would have preferred a little more gravy but the flavour was excellent!
Got this recipe out of the Allrecipes cookbook. Usually I like reading reviews before trying a recipe but didn't get around to it. I don't care of celery so instead used 3 small carrots and 4 smallish potatoes to make sure I had enough filling. I followed the rest of the recipe pretty much to a T and it came out delicious!! Now that I've read the reviews, the only thing I'd do different is bake the bottom pie crust for a few minutes before adding the filling. Thanks for a great recipe! My daughter's first exposure to pot pie was a hit!!
This was the first pot pie I've ever made and it was so delicious! I used chicken instead of turkey and store bought crusts. I also used dried basil b/c I didn't have any dried parsley. It was easy to make also! This is a keeper!
Thankyou, thankyou.....was a wonderful experience making my first pot pie!! Turned out perfect with homemade pie crust. Use whatever veggies on hand, made an extra one and froze it.
Taste was perfect. My only issue was that mine was not creamy enough for me. However, I could have overcooked the sauce.
EXCELLENT!!
I made this recipe almost exactly as written, and it is delicious! The small changes I made included a bit less celery (I ran out), olive oil instead of butter to saute the veggies, and margarine instead of butter to make the bechamel. Since I live at altitude (8,000 feet), I baked the pie for the first 15 minutes at 425 as directed, but found I needed to continue baking at 350 for 30 minutes for the crust to brown nicely. One more change was that I used an 8 x 8 baking pan, because I don't have a 10 inch pie pan. My husband has very traditional tastes, and he raved!
It was a hit!! Everyone loved it and ate till they were stuffed. Excellent winter 'stick-to-your-ribs' dinner!
I made this for my husband and he loved it. He's a pie fundi!
This was very good. I've made several pot pie recipes...this was very easy. I added a bag of frozen peas & carrots rather than fresh carrots. Excellent!
Really needs gravy. Very dry. I do like the flavors so if I try this recipe again I will add gravy to the mixture before I bake and I will make my own crust. I think this will make a difference. I do have to say one more time that the flavor sure is good.
Delish! I used leftover turkey and used sweet potatoes instead. didnt have carrots so used corn. I also used fresh rosemary and sprinkled it on top of the pie before cooking for a nice garnish. My 18 month old loved it! This is my new day after thanksgiving dinner.
This is AWESOME! I made this last year with my leftover turkey and made again this year (we had Thanksgiving early as my husband is deploying). I have a family of four and there are no leftovers. Soo... watch out if you really are trying to serve 8 as the recipe states. I make this recipe exactly, which is amazing as I usually think I can improve on most recipes to suit our tastes. This one is perfect as is. Enjoy!!!!
This gets gobbled up everytime I make it! It says it serves 8, but it doesn't. It's that good!!! :)
This recipe is great! I am throwing away my old recipe that calls for canned soup and I think everyone else should too! All the ingredients are fresh and most everyone should have them on hand. I didn't change a thing except a little more turkey and a little less potato. I can't wait to make this again!
This was so awesome!!! I made the crust from scratch and I think that helped make it even better. I also added a few leftover greenbeans. The only drawback was I put baking potatoes in the pie and according to online sources it isn't good to freeze something with baking potatoes. Bummer, but hope to eat the rest anyway.
I was looking for a recipe for ground turkey, so I gave this a try. It was awesome! We all loved it! I made the following changes (as recommended) Instead of celery, I added a can of green beans. Instead of water and bouillon, I used 1 can of chicken broth. I used a pound of ground turkey (not cubed). I call this a "pot dirtier", but it was well worth it. Great flavor, baked beautifully!
As I'm always looking for new recipes where I can use leftover chicken or turkey,I gave this a try. I made it just as stated and it was really very good! I served with fresh fruit and it made a great meal! My 3 and 9-year-old loved it as did my husband. We will definitely make this again! Thank you!
Very tasty!! When I made this it came out a little dry. I may have goofed. It tasted wonderful though and the family loved it. I will making it again
Excellent recipe!!! I have been using it for the past year...I have also used chicken and most recently I used pork roast. My husband and teenage son love it!
The best I've ever tasted. I used chicken instead and only 1 pie crust on top. Definitely a keeper.
I made this recipe with leftover turkey after Christmas and I liked the pot pie better than the turkey on its own. My husband devoured the pot pie and was so happy that I made this rather than being stuck eating the same boring turkey for days on end. This pot pie is in my recipe box and I'm definitely making this again. I'm certain this would taste just as great as a chicken pot pie.
This comes out perfectly exactly as it is written. I had leftover turkey drippings from the turkey and added them in and it was great. I suggest using the Best Ever Pie Crust recive also on this site.
I make this about once a month using chicken. It's very good! I substitute boxed chicken stock for the bouillon and water. I put a lot less oregano, and I use fresh parsley. I cheat and use a Pillsbury crust, too.
We tripled this to use all of our leftover Turkey. Easy to make, great taste.
Loved it!! Made it last Thanksgiving with leftover over turkey. I made it this past weekend. I used boiled turkey thighs this time. You just need 2 small ones. It is a lot of work but so worth every bite.
great recipe! I only used 2 potatoes though - unless your potatoes are small, 3 would be too many. This was my first time making a meat pie though - how do you cut and serve the slices neatly?! Tasted great but it looked like a mess rather than a slice of pie on the plate - there must be a trick to it that I don't know.
Ok recipe, great for left-over chicken or turkey and filling/hearty with the crust, just not enough flavor for us. A little bland. Looked pretty. If I made it again I would spice it up with more oregano, salt, pepper, etc...
This was so delicious to eat. Was the best I have ever made. Thanks
Fantastic! I had to modify to make it in one skillet: butter, potatoes and carrots first until softened but firm, then add other veggies and spices. Next add turkey, then add flour, stir. Then milk stirring well, then chicken broth. We also added a few garlic cloves in with our veggies. We didn't have a top crust, so I used dumpling mix and covered with aluminum foil in the oven. We removed the foil for the last 10 minutes which gave the crust some crunch. This was great - even the kids ate it!
I love this receipe for my leftover chicken or turkey, I use a bag of frozen vegies and leave out the potatoes because I like to serve it with mashed potatoes but that's just my preference it's a keeper for sure
This was one of the best Pot Pies I have ever eaten in my life. My family enjoyed it very much and I look forward to preparing it for my fiance when we get married.
This is the second year in a row I've made this for a special Pie Thanksgiving my friends and I have. I'm not an amazing chef but it has always turned out delicious and great looking! This year my friend texted me the next day saying he can't wait for me to make it again next year. The directions are simple enough to follow and the kitchen always smells so wonderful after I make it!
Excellent recipe...the sauce was yummy and flavorful. Since I did not have potatoes or carrots, I switch it with dried hash brown potatoes and mixed frozen veggies. It worked out great. Thanks will definitely make again and again
Very yummy, perfect for the left over thanksgiving turkey!
Yummy!! We made some changes due to what we had on hand. We used the onion and celery, but used mixed veggies (carrots, corn and peas) instead of the carrots. We also omitted the potatoes and cut the water down to 1 1/2 cups (since no potatoes to help soak up the water :). We also added some rosemary and sage per another reviewer's suggestion. We used pie crust on the bottom and crescent roll crust on the top. We made individual pot pies. Yummy!! My DH thought these were amazing. I think I've found a new post thanksgiving tradition :)
Very Very good.
This works great with turkey or chicken. I have made it several times with great reviews!!!
My husband and I have found a new post-Thanksgiving tradition. We used this recipe to make individual pot pies in several au gratin dishes we have. I used tarragon instead of parsley and veggie bouillon instead of chicken because of what I had on hand. DELICIOUS! We were really pleased with the way this came out. Definitely a keeper!
My family loved it they loved it so much I have made 3 turkey pot pie
This was a hit with the family. I doubled the recipe and it made two pies. We had a full pie as a left over and it was a wonderful treat two days later. This pie was far better than any frozen pot pie you could ever buy!
this was delicious I used my left over gravy and a can of chicken broth in place of the bouillon and I also used cream in place of milk and left over mashed potatoes in place regular all in all it was a very big hit
Yum! Great recipe! I made a couple of alterations. I added leftover string beans & broccoli from our Thanksgiving dinner. I also added the leftover gravy to the roux mixture.. I only used one top crust. This was amazing. When we were done with dinner, my husband went and finished off the rest of the casserole! This will definitely be a go to for leftover turkey or chicken.
This was really good. I substituted frozen peas for the celery. Added them at the end with the turkey. I also added additional chicken stock to thin out the mixture.
This recipe is perfect. I did the filling exactly as said. It's like your classic pot pie comfort food. I put dumplings on mine instead of the pie crust. So good!
outstanding! easy to make. tastes even better the next day!
This was my first attempt at pot pie and it was the best dish I have ever made!! The pie was gone within minutes and even my 9 yr old daughter loved it. My mom thought it was absolutely delicious. It was easy to make as well the vegetables cooked perfectly. I will make this all the time to impress!!!!
