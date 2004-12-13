Turkey Pot Pie

A perfect way to use up left over turkey. This pie tastes yummy, and will feed up to eight hungry people.

Recipe by Linda

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 10-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Roll out bottom pie crust and place in the 10 inch pie pan and set aside.

  • Place 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet. Add the onion, celery, carrots, parsley, oregano, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until the vegetables are soft. Stir in the bouillon and water. Bring mixture to a boil. Stir in the potatoes, and cook until tender but still firm.

  • In a medium saucepan, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Stir in the turkey and flour. Add the milk, and heat through. Stir the turkey mixture into the vegetable mixture, and cook until thickened. Pour mixture into the unbaked pie shell. Roll out the top crust, and place on top of filling. Flute edges, and make 4 slits in the top crust to let out steam.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue baking for 20 minutes, or until crust is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 38.2mg; sodium 668.9mg. Full Nutrition
