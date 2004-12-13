Turkey Pot Pie

I just made this pot pie today, and I am definitely saving this recipe! In fact, I already froze all of my turkey in packages of 2 cups. First off, I made my own pastry crust using a basic 1 1/3 C flour, 3T shortening, 5T butter, and 4T water and salt. For those reviews which used store bought crust, the homemade will add much more flavor. It's a lot easier than some people think. I increased the chicken to 2 C and used 1/2 of a bag of mixed veggies instead of fresh carrots and celery. And I only added one potato because the bag of potatoes I recently bought are really large. After reading reviews about blandness and dryness, I increased the butter, flour, and milk by 50% for extra gravy. Next time I will double it because I like more gravy. I also added fresh thyme for additional flavor. It was delicious! If it had more gravy, it would have been 5 stars. I will modify the next time for sure, then it will be perfect.