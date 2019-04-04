T's Sweet Potato Fries
These sweet potato fries with Italian seasoning and lemon pepper are a herby twist on traditional sweet potato fries.
I am giving this 4 stars because I skipped the pre cooking step and didn't use the lemon pepper. I love sweet potato fries and I make them all the time because of this recipe. The secret is to make sure they are all cut fairly evenly and they are spaced out on the pan. If they are crowded too close together they will not cook properly. Also always make sure to turn them at least once or they will get burned on one side. Regular potatoes you don't have to be so careful but sweet potatoes you do for some reason.Read More
Suggested recipe made the potatoes too mushy. I remade omiting the pre-cooking and they turned out better.Read More
If you want them crispier, just skip the pre-cooking step and bake them longer (or cut them more thinly and keep the same cook time.)
To get the fries a bit more crispy they need to be cut rather thinly. This also helps them cook faster. To season I always add salt, pepper, and paprika, which gives it a nice contrast between the sweet and spicy. Sometime I add fresh rosemary or a tiny bit of chili powder to kick it up a bit more.
I'll give 5 stars to anything my 19 month old will eat! He loved them. So did my husband and I. I didn't do the microwave part. I cut them thinner cooked 30 mins at 400 and to crisp up a bit, I put them under the broiler for a few minutes on each side. They were delish!
These were great. I only cooked in microwave for 3 min. Tossed with garlic olive oil, lemon seasoning and italian spices. Baked for 45 min. Crispiness depends on how thick you cut. The smaller cut, the crispier. I cut mine like steak fries and they turned out nice an tasty! My 2 year old loves these!!
Super good alternative to regular oven fries. I cut mine to about the size of two regular fries. Took about 45 minutes to really get them perfectly crispy, but they were too mushy on the inside. I'll only microwave them for 3 minutes next time and bake them for a full 45 min. Thanks for the great recipe!
These were great. Instead of the lemon pepper/Italian seasoning combo, I seasoned with chili powder. I also had problems getting them to crisp. I think I'll try less time in the micro and more time in the oven, like another reviewer. Thanks!
I would have wished they could be a bit more crisp... any tips?
Great recipe! I did pre-cook in the microwave a little and opted for a different spice mix - cumin, chili powder, and smoked paprika along with the salt and pepper. But, I think no matter what your taste preference these are a fabulous side dish. I baked these on parchment paper until I got the consistency and crispiness I was looking for. Great with grilled turkey burgers!
I am giving this 3 stars because the precooking in water is not necessary. Second time around, I just precooked the whole potato for a few minutes just to soften a bit to make the potato easier to slice. The secret is to keep them dry. Dry them well with a paper towel if necessary. Then cut them into 1/2 to 3/4 slices. Make sure they are square as the points burn easily if too pointy. Toss them in a ziplock bag with the olive oil then on another bag dust them slightly with cornstarch before putting then in the oven. This will make them crispy.
Skipped the microwave step and just cut the sweet potatoes into 1/4 inch discs. Olive oil, pepper, sea salt, and some Emerils Essence. Baked at 400 for 20 min each side. I think next time I am going to add some small amounts of paprika or whatever else feels right. Maybe sprinkle some fresh herbs on them once I turn them? I liked the 1/4 inch discs because they had a nice crunchy outer coating and then a delicious warm middle. Plus, it was way easier cutting up the potatoes.
I took the advice of others and nixed the precooking. I simply chopped the sweet potatoes into fries, added the seasonings and oil, and then cooked them on top of foil on the grill. I turned them once and they crisped up nicely. They had a great flavor and will be a repeater here. Thanks!
This is a great recipe! Who needs regular fries? These are much better. I did make a couple of changes. The potatoes were so hard to cut so I microwaved them for 2 minutes then cut them. After I cut them into fries, I microwaved ythem for one minute longer. Then I tossed them in the olive oil and Tex Mex seasoning instead of the Italian seasoning called for. Can't wait to make these again!
The family thought these were fantastic. Following others suggestions, I did not cook in the microwave prior to baking. I simply sliced mine real thin and they cooked up in 30 minutes and the edges of most of them were crispy. The thinner you slice, the better I think they crisp up, if that's what you're looking for. Keeping this recipe. Thanks!
Even if you fry sweet potatoes for fries, they don't stay crisp for long. There is a lot of water in them. This causes them to not crisp too well. I have drizzled mine with olive oil and sea salt, cut thin, and cook on 425. They seem to crisp some then. But this is a great recipe. They are yummy. Love the seasonings.
GARLIC!! I also did not bake the sweet potatoes in the microwave before placing them in the oven. I added minced garlic to olive oil along with salt and pepper, tossed the cut potatoes in the mixture, spread on a sheet pan and baked at 400F for 45 minutes, flipping them halfway through the cooking process. Delicious!
Tasty! I don't think they need to bake for 30 minutes though - some of them got a little black. I read what other people said about them coming out crispier if they weren't microwaved as long, so I only put them in for two minutes. The texture was just right when they first came out of the oven. Unfortunately I had to cover them up to keep them warm while I got the rest of the dinner on the table, and they got a little soft. Still very tasty though.
Great. Keeping the size down is key. Would probably cut the longer fries to about 3 to 4 inchies long to help keep them from being limp. Very good.
Don't but them in the microwave if you want them crispy
You def have to play around with ur own seasonings. I used ital pepper, lemon pepper and salt and pepper but what gave it the kick for me was the creole seasoning. Only if you really like spice (add some rosemary too). I cut mine thin and put it on 425 because i was hungry. Came out fine, a couple are burnt on the ends but i lovee burntness. These will make your house smell xtra good!
YUM! Super good. My husband claims to hate sweet potatoes so I didn't tell him what these were until after he tried one. He said they tasted like regular french fries, but with more flavor. SO, if you have a sweet potato hater in your house, try these! I'm trying to cut out white potatoes, so I'm happy to discover that hubby likes these. I don't like lemon pepper, so I just sprinkled some garlic powder on along with the other spices. Thanks! :)
Great recipe! Giving it 4 stars because microwaving is definitely not necessary if you make them thin fries. I peeled the sweet potatoes, cut them into almost shoe string fries, tossed in extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled with salt. Perfect flavor. I made one cookie sheet with salt and another sprinkled with cinnamon & salt - requested by my teenage son. Baked for 35 minutes. Definitely love the cinnamon & salt better!
Tasty recipe. Used yams, tried to make the french fries thin. Steamed them like it called for and convection baked them at 425 for 15 min and turned them, cook add'l. 9 min and came out crispy. Even those that don't usually like yams loved them!
I made these a couple of times and just couldn't get any crunch to them. I tried microwaving them at 3 then 4 minutes. I baked them at 400, then at 450 and broiled them after for a minute. The were soggy no matter what I tried. Tasty but soggy.
These are great, I've always loved sweet potato fries. For those looking for something with the same texture and crunchiness as a regular french fry...well, you will not find it here. Sweet potato fries are softer, and thus don't crunch up like regular potatoes. Keep that in mind when making these and you won't be disappointed. They are really, really good!
I used 1 large sweet potato and halved the rest of the ingredients. My 5 year old son loved them. He had tried a salted sweet potato fry last week and didn't like it, so I was concerned he wouldn't like this one, but he loved it. He was also really impressed that we could call it a healthy fry. Thanks!
Super easy recipe. I'm a beginner to cooking and this recipe turned out great. Yummy flavor. I recommend you turn the fries within 15 min. to get them crispy.
This is my go-to for instructions on sweet potato fries - thanks! I vary up the seasonings though to go with the meal - salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika & cayenne may be my favorite!
These are really tasty! My only complaint is I couldn't get them crispy, but they are still good. I'd make them again :)
OMG- I just made these, with a couple adjustments. . YUMMY!!!!! I took the others advice, mixed sweet potatoes with olive oil, italian spices, onion powder, sea salt and pepper, and put on cookie sheet. Let them cook for 40 min and YUM! They are softer becaus they are sweet potatoes, but they are not mushy. I also cut them thinner and SMALLER. SO good!!!
WOW! These are SO good! I love sweet potatoes and am always looking for new ways to cook them. Since the original directions doesn't tell you how thick to cook them, I read through the other cook's suggestions and ended up cutting them about 1/2" all around. I only microwaved them for 3 minutes (also, after reading some of the other comments I didn't want them too mushy), and they only needed to cook about 20 minutes in the oven. Next time I will broil them, like one person suggested, so that they are nice and crisp on the outside. Thanks for sharing your recipe, I love the lemon pepper!
When I made these my fiance said "We should have these every day." Since then, they've made weekly appearances in my house and I've made them for my parents. They're absolutely perfect. I didn't have Italian seasoning so I made up my own with 1/2 tsp oregano, 1/4 tsp basil and 1/4 tsp rosemary (for 2 potatoes). A definite stand by recipe. Thanks!
I made this recipe last night and they were sooo delish! I am making them again tonight and I can't wait!
I made these fries, following the recipe using yams instead. They just tasted like half-cooked yams. But, after baking I decided to fry them in oil, and that made them great! After that my family gobbled them up!
These fries taste very good; however, I found that (from cooking them both with and without the prep) They either turn out too crispy or too flimsy. This could be my fault though, maybe I needed to cut the fries a little thicker.
Very yummy!! I cut them in circular shapes instead of fry shapes. Also I put them in the broiler for a minute or 2 to make them crispier. They had great flavor and were delicious!
WOW! This is a keeper!! These sweet potato fries were incredible!! Everyone at the table raved and wanted more – but alas, there weren’t any more!!! I followed the recipe but did add a couple of shakes of Cajun Seasoning. I used three pretty big sweet potatoes cut into ½” fries and left the skins on – best part!! I wouldn’t microwave any longer than the five minutes called for and for my oven, would raise the temp to 450 ° to crisp them a little more. Yes, they can burn a little if not turned over often enough but we found that only drew out the natural sugar and enhanced the flavor. A definite repeat recipe. dwdunlap
This recipe was OK. The potatoes were tough to cut and the seasoning mildly overpowered the fries. As others have said, I would suggest putting the potatoes in the microwave for only 3 minutes then cook them in the oven for 45.
I don't really know what I did wrong here. Even after trying to broil the fries at the end, they came out limp and soft instead of crunchy like I was hoping.
Recipe was great- they turned out exactly they way I was looking for them. Instead of lemon pepper and italian seasoning though, I used season salt, fresh ground pepper and about a tablespoon of Sweet'nLow brown sugar- they turned out delicious!
These were OK. I prefer "Onion Roasted Sweet Potatoes" which is another recipe for baked sweet potatoes on this site. The texture and flavor are so much better suited for this veggie.
Too soggy, forever to bake.
I had to bake nearly an hour to get these crispy. Otherwise they tasted good and my family seemed to like them.
I skipped the precooking but mine still didn't crisp up. They were good, but not great. My husband ate them because they were there, but asked me not to make again.
Was looking for a recipe with savory seasoning as opposed to sweet so I was quite glad to find this. These tasty fries were a good side dish for my burger. I rarely use the microwave for cooking, so pre-boiled the cut fries for 4 minutes and baked for 30 minutes.
like everyone else i would agree that the fries were soft. However, my two year old ate them up and kids and vegs normally do not mix. i will be making this again.
I followed the instructions and they were far from crispy. Turned out soft, limp and kind of mushey
These fries are pretty good! Although, it's really hard to call them fries since they are very difficult to crisp up in the oven! They are more like roasted sweet potatoes with some seasoning on them.
These were great. I followed the directions precisely and wow yummy! My kids weren't big fans but my husband and I really enjoyed them.
These were successful, low-skill low-prep low-maintenance sweet potato baked "fries". My only complaint is that I wish they were a tad crisper. I'm unsure what the fix is for that. Perhaps adding flour to the spice toss. Perhaps fiddling with the heat and time (more heat, less time.) I ended up cooking them longer just to get them a bit crisper, but that added char rather than properly cooked crispness. Perhaps this is a problem that can only truly be resolved by frying them. If so, I'll take this baked version any day.
No leftovers. I put the cut up sweet potatoes in a large zip lock bag, sprinkled with olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, kosher salt and pepper. Let set in bag 30 minutes, turning bag, then baked for 40 minutes, turning after 20 minutes.
Hard to make, but yummy!
I didn't have lemon pepper so I used salt and pepper to the Italian seasoning and it was too peppery. Also, the fries didn't get crisp enough and they were baking for 45 minutes.
The flavor of these fries is delicious, but they never did crisp up like I was hoping for. They are soft, not crisp.
Changed the lemon pepper for chili powder.Like many others,I had a hard time crisping these up.I broiled them for about 8 min,keeping a close eye on them,at the end and it seemed to help.The taste turned out as I hoped;delicious.I'll try these again maybe sprinkling them with flour or corn startch to see if it helps the "soggy factor".
Quick, easy and very yummy. Don't forget to add the seasoned salt before baking.
Delicious! My husband thought it was exceptional and my young children also enjoyed it. I did spiral fries and followed the directions to the tea. The potatoes were soft, but with the seasoning we all felt they didn't need to be crispy. A new staple in our house! Thank you for sharing!
So good! I took the advice of other reviews and skipped the microwave. I used a French fry cutter so my fries were very uniform and cooked easily. Thanks for the recipe!
Quite mushy. flavor was OK but texture left some to be desired.
precooking not necessary
These were so yummy! Mine didn't get crisp enough during the cooking time so next time I'd cook them longer then 30 minutes. I will definitely make these again!
Would have liked a crispier texture, but taste was great
These are awesome! My boyfriend, who is a very traditional meat and potatos person, actually loved them. And he frowned when I told him I was making them. I don't use the italian seasoning, but use everything else in the recipe and they turn out nice and browned and crispy.
Really great sweet potato fries, only thing is they were soft not crisp, but still tasted very good.
Very good, as I get tired of the sweet sweet potato recipes. I am adding some red pepper next time, as I like spicy. Thanks for the recipe!
My family enjoyed these very much - even my one-year-old. I have made these twice - the second time I had only two large sweet potatoes but used the original amount of sauce and we liked them even better than the first time (when we used 4 potatoes).
Good recipe - don't get me wrong! Just not a fan of the sweet potato fries I guess. But okay to have once in a while.
We really liked these. I sliced them really small & a few burned, but the rest were really tasty. I used my homemade Italian Seasoning, and a few shakes of Penzey's lemon peel.
These are pretty good! I liked the spiciness. I made mine with sweet potatoes, not yams as some may have. They weren't as crispy as I wanted, but I ran out of time. Eat them quick, they go cold very fast! I served mine with the All-Star Veggie Burger.
I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong but these burn before they get crunchy. They do taste good though (the least burned ones) & seasoning is great. I've tried twice but still haven't gotten it right.
Going on the suggestions of others, I did NOT cook the potatoes in the microwave first. At 30 minutes they were only baked, not quite crispy like fries, but I think that with a little more time they would have been.
This was my first time making sweet potato fries and it was incredibly easy and super tasty!
This was my first time making any kind of fry, and I had trouble with this recipe. The fries were large and limp. Though they tasted fine, they weren't at all crisp. For those who try this recipe, I'd suggest cutting the fries thinner and baking them on parchment paper so they don't stick to the pan.
Very good as is.
Seriously delicious and simple. I can't believe I haven't tried this before now...can't wait to try it out on the kids at Easter. I think I'll play around with baking at higher temp or broil to crisp up a bit. Thanks for sharing.
I cut these as thin as possible (think McD's fries) and they still came out soggy after 45 minutes. Not only were they soggy but they were starting to dry out. Boo! The taste was good but just not enough for me to make these again.
Very good--I'll probably use different seasonings next time but we enjoyed these fries a lot.
Loved them! Wanted more when i was done.
Very good. I also skipped the microwave part. I used a mandolin to cut uniform fries. I used the seasoning in the recipe. They weren't crispy, but they weren't limp either. Very good flavor. I'd make them again.
The Italian seasoning was overpowering. I would modify the recipe to use some other spices instead.
I make these all the time but I use my own blend of seasonings. I add a little bit of salt, some pepper, garlic powder and a generous amount of brown sugar and they are amazing!
These are excellent! They remind me of roasted red potatoes with rosemary. No need to change a thing.
didn't have lemon pepper or italian dressing on hand so i made these the same cooking method but used paprika, salt, pepper and some cumin. i baked them an additional 5 min or so at the end on 450 and they were tender and crisp. great recipe!
I expected "frenchfried" sweet potatoes. does anyone have that recipe?
These are good. Great replacement for fried fries. Loved them!
Yum, I did not have lemon pepper, so I used garlic powder. Will be making again!
I found them to be too moist so I broiled them for a few minutes after cooking. It crisped them up nicely! Great recipe! A regular go-to.
Like others said, don't expect crispy fries. Sweet potatoes have a much higher water content than normal potatoes, and are thus nearly impossible to cook to a crisp. These 'fries' come out quite soft, but are really very good tasting with ketchup! I will probably make them again in the future sometime.
Very good, very filling. One thing though, I would suggest making sure your cuts are pretty "meaty"... I shaped some of mine like wedges, and the thinner edges cooked faster than the thicker ones, and burned a bit.. other than that, i enjoyed them very much.
Good - very easy.
Half recipie is plenty for family of three!
I made these as stated and my nephew and I loved them, but his sister and my husband did not. The next time I made these I did salt and pepper for the kids and salt pepper and red pepper flakes for the adults that went over better. All in all they are a nice change from the regular potatoes.
Loved the dish, did not change a thing Thank you for the recipe!
Me and my son love sweet potato fries, I make them at least twice a month. I don't pre-cook them in the microwave though, they just need to be cut evenly and cook in oven for 40 minutes, turning AT LEAST once. I prefer to omit the lemon peper and use paprika and garlic powder instead. Dont even attempt to make these crispy, sweet potato fries will never crisp (unless fried), they just burn instead. Its because of the natural sugars. They should be ever so slightly golden on the outside and soft on the inside. Thats how you'll know when there done.
The fries were ok-the spices I messed around with a little bit! I would make these fries again-they were nice & crispy.
Very tasty. Mine didn't get as crispy as I was expecting (and started to burn a bit at about 25 minutes of baking), but the flavor and texture was still very tasty. Perhaps I didn't cut them the right size. Nonetheless, a tastier and much healthier version of french fries that I'll do again.
These were alright. Didn't crisp up as much as we would have liked. Flavor was alright. Not the best and won't be making again.
These were delicious! Way, way better than the kind you buy frozen. I used the convection oven. Made them crispy and cooked in less time. I skipped the pre-cooking step and cooked in the convection oven for 20 mins at 400. I cut the fries really thin, but that was actually too much time. They were a little burned but crispy and delicious. Next time I'll watch them closer. Thanks!
