T's Sweet Potato Fries

These sweet potato fries with Italian seasoning and lemon pepper are a herby twist on traditional sweet potato fries.

Recipe by Wannabe Gardener

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place sweet potatoes and water into a microwave-safe dish.

  • Place sweet potatoes and water into a microwave-safe dish. Cook in the microwave on full power for 5 minutes; drain. Add olive oil, Italian seasoning, lemon pepper, salt, and pepper; toss to coat.

  • Arrange fries on a baking sheet in a single layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, turning once, until fries are crispy on the outside, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 6.9g; sodium 129.6mg. Full Nutrition
